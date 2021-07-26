Log in
    ELN   IT0005188336

EL.EN. S.P.A.

(ELN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
07/26/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
3.1 REGEM

Press release

El.En. S.p.A.: Notice of elimination of the nominal value and split of ordinary

shares

Firenze, 26th July 2021 - Notice hereby is given that as implementation of the resolution adopted by the Special Shareholders' meeting occurred on July 20th 2021 that has been submitted to the Companies Register of Florence on July 22th, 2021 (N. PRA/51329/2021/CFIAUTO) and registered on 26th July, 2021, commencing from August 2nd 2021 the expressed nominal value will be eliminated and will begin the split of the current no. 19.929.886* ordinary shares of El.En. s.p.a. by cancelling the current ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.13 euros each and assigning new issued shares without nominal value.

The split will take place according to the following ratio: 4 new ordinary shares of El.En. s.p.a. (new

ISIN code: IT0005453250 - coupon n. 1 and further coupons) without nominal value for every 1 old

ordinary El.En. s.p.a. (old ISIN code: IT0005188336; coupon n. 4), which will be simultaneously withdrawn and cancelled.

The share capital will remain unchanged at a total of Euro 2.590.885,18 and will be represented by 79,719,544* newly issued ordinary shares, without nominal value expressed.

The updated articles of association will be filed and the consequent communications to the public will be executed within the terms established by law.

As concerning dematerialised shares, the assignment of the new El.En. shares will not require any obligations to be fulfilled by the shareholders and will be carried out through the intermediaries belonging to the centralised Monte Titoli S.p.A. management system, as per current regulations. No expenses will be charged to shareholders related to the elimination of the nominal value and the split.

  • The number of shares both before and after stock split as well as the amount of the share capital are inclusive of the 300 ordinary shares (n. 1200 post-fractionation) that will be issued tomorrow, July 27 following the exercise that occurred on July 23rd u.s. of n. 300 options relating to the Stock Option Plan 2016-2025.

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

  • Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;
  • Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;
  • Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 900 million.

1

Cod. ISIN: IT0005188336

Code: ELN Listed on MTA

Mkt cap.: 900 million of euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

For further information:

El.En S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.itTel. +39 055 8826807

Polytems HIR

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.itPaolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.itSilvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

2

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 16:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
