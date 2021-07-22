EL En S p A : Notice of the publication and availability of the minutes of the Shareholders' meeting occurred on 20th July 2021 and the relevant updated by-laws

3.1 REGEM

El.En. S.p.A.: Notice of the publication and availability of the minutes of the Shareholders' meeting occurred on 20th July 2021 and the relevant updated bylaws

Florence, July 22nd 2021 - Notice is hereby given to Shareholders that the minutes of the Shareholders' meeting occurred on 20th July 2021, the relevant updated by-laws and the updated Regulation of the 2016- 2025 Stock Options plan are now available to the public at the company's registered office and on the authorized storage website www.emarketstorage.comand on the company web site www.elengroup.comrespectively: the minutes of the meeting in section: ("Investor Relations / Governance / Shareholders' meeting documents / 2021 / Special shareholders' meeting July 20th 2021 - July 21st 2021"), by-laws in section: ("Investor Relations / Governance / By-lawsand regulations") and the updated Regulation in section: ("Investor Relations / Governance / Corporate Documents / 2016-2025Stock Options Plan"). The presentation of the comparison between the articles of by-laws for which the amendments were approved, highlighting the changes made, is annexed in the report which is enclosed as Annex "B" to the above mentioned minutes of the meeting.

Today notice of such availability has been published on newspaper "ITALIA OGGI".

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;

Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;

Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 880 million.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005188336

Code: ELN

Listed on MTA

Mkt cap.: 880 million of euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM