    ELN   IT0005188336

EL.EN. S.P.A.

(ELN)
  Report
EL En S p A : Notice of the publication and availability of the minutes of the Shareholders' meeting occurred on 20th July 2021 and the relevant updated by-laws

07/22/2021 | 04:28am EDT
3.1 REGEM

Press release

El.En. S.p.A.: Notice of the publication and availability of the minutes of the Shareholders' meeting occurred on 20th July 2021 and the relevant updated bylaws

Florence, July 22nd 2021 - Notice is hereby given to Shareholders that the minutes of the Shareholders' meeting occurred on 20th July 2021, the relevant updated by-laws and the updated Regulation of the 2016- 2025 Stock Options plan are now available to the public at the company's registered office and on the authorized storage website www.emarketstorage.comand on the company web site www.elengroup.comrespectively: the minutes of the meeting in section: ("Investor Relations / Governance / Shareholders' meeting documents / 2021 / Special shareholders' meeting July 20th 2021 - July 21st 2021"), by-laws in section: ("Investor Relations / Governance / By-lawsand regulations") and the updated Regulation in section: ("Investor Relations / Governance / Corporate Documents / 2016-2025Stock Options Plan"). The presentation of the comparison between the articles of by-laws for which the amendments were approved, highlighting the changes made, is annexed in the report which is enclosed as Annex "B" to the above mentioned minutes of the meeting.

Today notice of such availability has been published on newspaper "ITALIA OGGI".

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

  • Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;
  • Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;
  • Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 880 million.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005188336

Code: ELN

Listed on MTA

Mkt cap.: 880 million of euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

For further information:

El.En S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.itTel. +39 055 8826807

Polytems HIR

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.itPaolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.itSilvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

1

Polytems Hir

El.En. S.p.A.

Sede in Calenzano (FI), via Baldanzese n. 17

Capitale Sociale sottoscritto e versato Euro 2.590.846,18

suddiviso in numero 19.929.586 azioni ordinarie

Registro delle Imprese di Firenze e Codice Fiscale 03137680488

DEPOSITO VERBALE ASSEMBLEA DEGLI AZIONISTI E STATUTO AGGIORNATO

Si rende noto che il verbale relativo all'Assemblea straordinaria degli Azionisti tenutasi il 20 luglio 2021 e lo statuto aggiornato sono disponibili presso la sede legale della Società, presso Borsa Italiana S.p.A., sul sito Internet della Società www.elengroup.comrispettivamente nella sezione "Investor Relations / Governance / Documenti Assembleari / 2021 / Assemblea straordinaria 20 luglio 2021 - 21 luglio 2021" e nella sezione "Investor Relations / Governance / Statuto e Regolamenti" e nel sito di stoccaggio autorizzato www.emarketstorage.com.

Per il Consiglio di Amministrazione Il Presidente - Ing. Gabriele Clementi

E-mail : finance@elen.it

Sito Internet: www.elengroup.com

Sito di stoccaggio autorizzato: www.emarketstorage.com

Calenzano, 22 luglio 2021

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 08:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
