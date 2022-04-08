Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. EL.En. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELN   IT0005453250

EL.EN. S.P.A.

(ELN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/08 03:50:58 am EDT
13.94 EUR   +1.38%
03:49aEL EN S P A : Notice of the publication of the two lists for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors at the shareholders meeting called for April 29th, 2022 - May 3rd, 2022
PU
04/05EL EN S P A : Notice of filing of two lists for the election of the Board of Statutory Auditors at the Shareholders' Meeting 29 April-3 May 2022
PU
04/04EL EN S P A : Annex 3f / 03-2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EL En S p A : Notice of the publication of the two lists for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors at the shareholders meeting called for April 29th, 2022 - May 3rd, 2022

04/08/2022 | 03:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3.1 REGEMPress release

El.En. S.p.A.: Notice of the publication of the two lists for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors at the shareholders meeting called for April 29th, 2022 - May 3rd, 2022

Florence - April 8th, 2022 - El.En. s.p.a., leader on the laser market and listed on the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") market of Borsa Italiana, hereby gives notice to its Shareholders that the two lists submitted for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors, together with the other documents provided by law, regulation and bylaws, are now available to the public on the company web site www.elengroup.com (section "Investor Relations/ governance/Shareholders' meeting documents/2022/Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting April 29th, 2022 - May 3rd, 2022") at the company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana s.p.a. and on the authorized storage website www.emarketstorage.com.

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

- Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;

- Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;

- Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN. has been listed on the EURONEXT STAR MILAN (STAR) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 1.1 billion of euro.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005453250 Code: ELN

Listed on Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") Mkt cap.: 1.1 billion of euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

For further information:

Polytems HIR

El.En S.p.A.

Investor Relator

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.it Tel. +39 055 8826807

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.it Paolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.it Silvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EL.EN. S.P.A.
03:49aEL EN S P A : Notice of the publication of the two lists for the appointment of the Board ..
PU
04/05EL EN S P A : Notice of filing of two lists for the election of the Board of Statutory Aud..
PU
04/04EL EN S P A : Annex 3f / 03-2022
PU
03/31EL EN S P A : Notice of the publication and availability of the 2021 Annual Financial Repo..
PU
03/30EL EN S P A : Notice of the publication and availability of reports, prepared by the board..
PU
03/28EL EN S P A : Report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
03/21EL EN S P A : .En. buyback program
PU
03/21EL EN S P A : Notice of availability of the company presentation
PU
03/21EL EN S P A : Company Presentation - Euronext Star Conference March, 22 2022
PU
03/18EL EN S P A : Notice of calling of Shareholders meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 631 M 688 M 688 M
Net income 2022 51,3 M 55,9 M 55,9 M
Net cash 2022 138 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 1 097 M 1 197 M 1 197 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart EL.EN. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
EL.En. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EL.EN. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,75 €
Average target price 19,05 €
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Cangioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gabriele Clementi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Bazzocchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michele Legnaioli Independent Non-Executive Director
Fabia Romagnoli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EL.EN. S.P.A.-11.75%1 197
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-11.96%229 790
DANAHER CORPORATION-8.92%207 130
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-18.78%103 689
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-4.48%74 782
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-14.16%68 482