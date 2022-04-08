3.1 REGEMPress release

El.En. S.p.A.: Notice of the publication of the two lists for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors at the shareholders meeting called for April 29th, 2022 - May 3rd, 2022

Florence - April 8th, 2022 - El.En. s.p.a., leader on the laser market and listed on the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") market of Borsa Italiana, hereby gives notice to its Shareholders that the two lists submitted for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors, together with the other documents provided by law, regulation and bylaws, are now available to the public on the company web site www.elengroup.com (section "Investor Relations/ governance/Shareholders' meeting documents/2022/Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting April 29th, 2022 - May 3rd, 2022") at the company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana s.p.a. and on the authorized storage website www.emarketstorage.com.

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

- Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;

- Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;

- Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN. has been listed on the EURONEXT STAR MILAN (STAR) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 1.1 billion of euro.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005453250 Code: ELN

Listed on Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") Mkt cap.: 1.1 billion of euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

