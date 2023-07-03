Press release

THE MOST ADVANCED LASER TECHNOLOGIES FOR DERMATOLOGY ARE ITALIAN. AFTER THE SUCCESSES IN THE NORTH AMERICAN MARKET, THEY NOW LAND ON THE ASIAN MARKETS WHERE ANALISTS EXPECT A STRONGLY ACCELERATED DEMAND

DEKA, subsidiary of the Florentine El.En. Group, presented today in Singapore the new proprietary platforms "PRO" which outline new application frontiers in aesthetic medicine, dermatology and body-shaping

Florence, July 3 2023 - Today in Singapore, on the occasion of the opening of the 25th WCD International Congress (World Congress of Dermatology), El.En. S.p.A. - Italian group among the 5 top worldwide players in the medical laser sector - listed on the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") market of Borsa Italiana, through its subsidiary DEKA, a company specialized in the development and production of cutting edge Energy Based Devices for aesthetics and surgery, launches the new "PRO" line based on laser and microwave devices.

Aesthetic dermatology treatments dictate the growth trend of non-invasive medical lasers; United States are the driving force, while Asia is the fastest growing market as stated in the latest Fortune Business Insights 2022-2029 dedicated to the medical laser market: a market expected to increase from 4,8 billion dollars of 2022 to 14,23 billion by 2029 with a CAGR (Compounded Average Growth Rate) for this period of 16,8%. According to Global Market Insights, this market is projected to reach even more than 18,7 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 14,5% and the estimates of Mordor Intelligence analysts are not far off, seeing a 13,4% average annual growth rate to 2028.

The growing demand from a population that increasingly aspires to limit the effects of aging and the preference for non-invasive technologies improving the effectiveness of therapies and reducing their impact on patients, make aesthetic applications market the segment with the most interesting growth prospects in the medium and long term for the El.En. group - which in its 13 factories and 8 research centers develops and manufactures laser systems appreciated worldwide for innovation, designed for use not only in the medical sector but also to the industrial sector and for the conservation the world's artistic heritage.

The most recent innovations in non-invasive systems and energy-based procedures that open up new application horizons in medical lasers for aesthetics are supporting the expansion of this market, as is the case with the new PRO systems based on an innovative proprietary technology.

PRO Systems can be used for face and body rejuvenation, they are revolutionary solutions with which DEKA modifies the traditional paradigms of aesthetic medicine, dermatology and body shaping, opening them up to new application frontiers. They are based on technologies developed by the Group that had enormous success in the United States and Canada, were used by numerous celebrities, and which, above all with the high-power alexandrite laser systems for hair removal, successfully establish themselves on a global level.

The sharply increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments in the United States, according to the latest reports by analysts from Fortune Business Intelligence will continue to push the demand for lasers along with other main drivers of market growth in the coming years: the increase in demand for laser treatments for aesthetics and the adoption of new and increasingly innovative technologies.

In the hair removal segment Again PRO revolutionizes the technological base of its predecessor, "Again", winner of the 2022 AMWC Award in the "Best laser, light andenergy-baseddevice" category. With Again PRO a new opportunity is available: the removal of the thinnest and fairest

