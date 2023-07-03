Press release
THE MOST ADVANCED LASER TECHNOLOGIES FOR DERMATOLOGY ARE ITALIAN. AFTER THE SUCCESSES IN THE NORTH AMERICAN MARKET, THEY NOW LAND ON THE ASIAN MARKETS WHERE ANALISTS EXPECT A STRONGLY ACCELERATED DEMAND
DEKA, subsidiary of the Florentine El.En. Group, presented today in Singapore the new proprietary platforms "PRO" which outline new application frontiers in aesthetic medicine, dermatology and body-shaping
Florence, July 3 2023 - Today in Singapore, on the occasion of the opening of the 25th WCD International Congress (World Congress of Dermatology), El.En. S.p.A. - Italian group among the 5 top worldwide players in the medical laser sector - listed on the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") market of Borsa Italiana, through its subsidiary DEKA, a company specialized in the development and production of cutting edge Energy Based Devices for aesthetics and surgery, launches the new "PRO" line based on laser and microwave devices.
Aesthetic dermatology treatments dictate the growth trend of non-invasive medical lasers; United States are the driving force, while Asia is the fastest growing market as stated in the latest Fortune Business Insights 2022-2029 dedicated to the medical laser market: a market expected to increase from 4,8 billion dollars of 2022 to 14,23 billion by 2029 with a CAGR (Compounded Average Growth Rate) for this period of 16,8%. According to Global Market Insights, this market is projected to reach even more than 18,7 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 14,5% and the estimates of Mordor Intelligence analysts are not far off, seeing a 13,4% average annual growth rate to 2028.
The growing demand from a population that increasingly aspires to limit the effects of aging and the preference for non-invasive technologies improving the effectiveness of therapies and reducing their impact on patients, make aesthetic applications market the segment with the most interesting growth prospects in the medium and long term for the El.En. group - which in its 13 factories and 8 research centers develops and manufactures laser systems appreciated worldwide for innovation, designed for use not only in the medical sector but also to the industrial sector and for the conservation the world's artistic heritage.
The most recent innovations in non-invasive systems and energy-based procedures that open up new application horizons in medical lasers for aesthetics are supporting the expansion of this market, as is the case with the new PRO systems based on an innovative proprietary technology.
PRO Systems can be used for face and body rejuvenation, they are revolutionary solutions with which DEKA modifies the traditional paradigms of aesthetic medicine, dermatology and body shaping, opening them up to new application frontiers. They are based on technologies developed by the Group that had enormous success in the United States and Canada, were used by numerous celebrities, and which, above all with the high-power alexandrite laser systems for hair removal, successfully establish themselves on a global level.
The sharply increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments in the United States, according to the latest reports by analysts from Fortune Business Intelligence will continue to push the demand for lasers along with other main drivers of market growth in the coming years: the increase in demand for laser treatments for aesthetics and the adoption of new and increasingly innovative technologies.
In the hair removal segment Again PRO revolutionizes the technological base of its predecessor, "Again", winner of the 2022 AMWC Award in the "Best laser, light andenergy-baseddevice" category. With Again PRO a new opportunity is available: the removal of the thinnest and fairest
hair, also in the Moveo modality a proprietary technology which is having enormous success in the United States. Again PRO is the result of a meticulous search for very high performance standards and versatility in photoepilation (also effective on dark skins) . The PRO platform, a combination of Nd:YAG and Alexandrite lasers, is strongly optimized also for vascular treatments, superficial pigmented lesions and for skin rejuvenation. Directly from the USA instead we have the "Moveo GLO" treatment, which within the same session is effective on photo ageing and on vascular and pigmentary problems of the face. A "3 in 1" treatment with "GLO(w)" effect.
Paolo Salvadeo, CEO OF DEKA AND General Manager of El.En., said: "The PRO line is another example of DEKA's ability to create innovation, bringinghigh-levelbreakthrough technologies onto the market and providing enormous benefits for both operators and patients. DEKA invested a lot in research and development and on clinical research, obtaining extraordinary results. It also worked on systems design and on software usability, as well as on innovative graphic interfaces, which are absolutely intuitive anduser-friendly.The three new PRO line solutions are a dream coming true. The organizational model, the engineering capabilities, the teamwork, the passion with which we daily carry our projects forward, together with DEKA's technology, confirm a constantly present focus on physicians' needs and on their patients' expectations. We never stop and we shall continue to innovate in the future as well"
Thanks to constant innovation and to the creation of new application niches, El.En. is gaining increasingly significant shares of the international market for medical lasers for aesthetics.
Within the medical systems sector, which represents around 60% of the Group's revenues, the aesthetics segment is the most important (accounting for around 62%), and in 2022 it achieved a turnover of around 239 million of euro ( +20,5% compared to 2021) and of 55,6 million of euro in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 51 million in the same period of 2022.
The newest Onda PRO is experiencing the same success that the "PGWTM" (Precision GigaWave Technology) is having in the US. With it, DEKA is treating several celebrities worldwide with its proprietary ONDA platforms, literally revolutionizing the non-invasive body shaping treatment paradigm, working on cellulite, localized adiposity (submental fat included) and skin laxity by means of selective and controlled microwaves. The uniqueness of Onda PRO is now enhanced with the addition of the third handpiece, "POCKET", which works on the face and produces a powerful lifting effect combined with a strong toning of the skin. "From the first session the system produces a tightening and lifting effect on the cheeks and other areas of the face. Never seen anything like this before", said Dr. Joseph SeokBae Seo, an expert South Korean dermatologist.
Another important innovation within the PRO platform is RedTouch PRO, the only laser device in the world able to interact directly on collagen fibers , delivering powerful fractional coherent red light beams @ 675 nm which allow to achieve very important results in non-ablative rejuvenation treatments for chrono and phot ageing, in a much faster and painless manner, as well as on spots, melasma and on the creation of new collagen. The revolutionary "ReLive" protocols, for younger people skin care, and "Moveo RED", also suitable for darker skin types, also in InMotion modality, are associated with RedTouch PRO.
RedTouch PRO is absolutely complementary and synergistic with volumetric filler treatments.
DEKA M.E.L.A.
DEKA M.E.L.A. is a subsidiary of the EL.EN. Group, which has over 40 years' experience in the laser world.
The Florence-based Italian company has its roots in a culture that has made excellence of thought its predominant feature. Thanks to its invaluable cultural heritage and unique historical background, DEKA's vision holds a promise of universal value: To turn every scientific discovery into a concrete benefit for doctors and patients and to translate every technological innovation into continuous improvement of its product range and services for the enhancement of people's quality of life.
DEKA means attainment of perfection and excellence and it is a "10", the perfect number according to the philosopher and mathematician Pythagoras.
El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En. Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:
- Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;
- Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;
- Laser systems for scientific research
