EL.En. S.p.A.

EL.EN. S.P.A.

(ELN)
EL En S p A : Publication of notice on ITALIA OGGI

11/16/2020

3.1 REGEM

Press release

El.En. S.p.A.: Publication of notice on "ITALIA OGGI"

Florence, November 14th 2020 - El.En. S.p.A., leader on the laser market and listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, hereby gives notice to its Shareholders that the tombstone pertaining the availability and publication of the quarterly financial report as of September 30th, 2020 approved by the Board of Directors, has today been published on newspaper "ITALIA OGGI".

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

  • Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;
  • Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;
  • Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 437 million.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005188336

Code: ELN

Listed on MTA

Mkt cap.: 437 of euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

For further information:

El.En S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.itTel. +39 055 8826807

Polytems HIR

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.itPaolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.itSilvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

Polytems Hir

El.En. S.p.A.

Sede in Calenzano (FI), via Baldanzese n. 17

Capitale Sociale sottoscritto e versato Euro 2.547.749,36

suddiviso in numero 19.598.072 azioni ordinarie

Registro delle Imprese di Firenze e Codice Fiscale 03137680488

RESOCONTO INTERMEDIO DI GESTIONE AL 30 SETTEMBRE 2020

Si rende noto che il resoconto intermedio di gestione al 30 Settembre 2020, approvato dal Consiglio di Amministrazione del 13 Novembre 2020, è depositato e a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale in Calenzano, presso Borsa Italiana S.p.A., sul sito internet della Società www.elengroup.comnella sezione "Investor Relations / Documenti Finanziari/ Relazioni e Bilanci/ 2020" e presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato www.emarketstorage.com.

Per il Consiglio di Amministrazione Il Presidente - Ing. Gabriele Clementi

E-mail :finance@elen.it

Sito Internet: www.elengroup.com

Sito di stoccaggio autorizzato: www.emarketstorage.com

Calenzano, 14 Novembre 2020

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 14 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 07:34:00 UTC
