  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  EL.En. S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    ELN   IT0005453250

EL.EN. S.P.A.

(ELN)
  Report
03/28 04:41:04 am EDT
14.17 EUR   -0.63%
EL En S p A : Report on the purchase of treasury shares

03/28/2022 | 04:31am EDT
2.4 3.1 REGEM

comunicato stampa

INFORMATIVA SU ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

Firenze - 28 marzo 2022 - El.En. SpA, società leader nel mercato dei laser, quotata al Segmento STAR di Borsa Italiana, rende noto che, nell'ambito del programma di acquisto di azioni proprie autorizzato dall'Assemblea degli Azionisti del 27 aprile 2021 nei termini già comunicati al mercato con comunicato in pari data, nel periodo dal 21/03/22 al 25/03/22 ha acquistato sul Mercato Telematico Azionario (Borsa Italiana) su base giornaliera le seguenti azioni:

Data

Nr. Azioni acquistate

Prezzo medio (Euro)

Controvalore (Euro)

22/3/22

5.000

14,15

70.770,50

23/3/22

7.000

14,17

99.191,82

24/3/22

8.000

14,03

112.208,30

Totale

20.000

14,11

282.170,62

Alla data di oggi la società detiene complessivamente 20.000 azioni proprie, pari allo 0,0251% del capitale sociale.

In allegato è fornito il dettaglio giornaliero dell'operazione di acquisto effettuata nel periodo indicato.

El.En. è capofila di un Gruppo Industriale high-tech, operante nel settore opto-elettronico, che produce con tecnologia propria e know-how multidisciplinare sorgenti laser (a gas, a semiconduttori, allo stato solido e liquido) e sistemi laser innovativi per applicazioni medicali ed industriali. Il Gruppo El.En., leader in Italia nel mercato dei laser e tra i primi operatori in Europa, progetta, produce e commercializza a livello mondiale:

  • - Apparecchiature laser medicali utilizzate in dermatologia, chirurgia, estetica, fisioterapia, odontoiatria, ginecologia.

  • - Sistemi laser industriali per applicazioni che spaziano dal taglio, marcatura e saldatura di metalli, legno, plastica, vetro alla decorazione di pelli e tessuti fino al restauro conservativo di opere d'arte;

  • - Sistemi per applicazioni scientifiche/ricerca.

EL.EN è quotata al segmento EURONEXT STAR MILAN (STAR) di Borsa Italiana con una capitalizzazione di mercato di circa 1.1B di euro.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005453250 Sigla: ELN

Negoziata su Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") Mkt cap.: 1.1B di euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

Per ulteriori informazioni:

Polytems HIR

El.En S.p.A.

Investor Relator

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.it Tel. +39 055 8826807

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.it Paolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.it Silvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

Press release

REPORT ON THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Florence - March, 28 2022 - El.En. SpA, a leading company in the laser market, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that, as part of the buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2021 in the terms already communicated to the market with a press release on the same date, in the period from March 21 to March 25 it purchased the following shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Borsa Italiana) on a daily basis:

Date

Nr. of shares purchased

Average price (Euro)

Countervalue (Euro)

22/3/22

5.000

14,15

70.770,50

23/3/22

7.000

14,17

99.191,82

24/3/22

8.000

14,03

112.208,30

Total

20.000

14,11

282.170,62

As of today, the company holds a total of 20.000 treasury shares, equal to 0,0251% of the share capital.

Attached is the daily detail of the purchase operation carried out in the indicated period.

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

- Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;

- Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;

- Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN. has been listed on the EURONEXT STAR MILAN (STAR) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 1.1 billion of euro.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005453250 Code: ELN

Listed on Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") Mkt cap.: 1.1 billion of euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

For further information:

Polytems HIREl.En S.p.A.

Investor Relator

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.it Tel. +39 055 8826807

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.it Paolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.it Silvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

Dettaglio degli operazioni / List of operations:

Data

Prezzo Lordo

Quantità

Ora Esecuzione

22/3/22

13,92

167

09:39:17

22/3/22

13,96

181

09:49:23

22/3/22

14,06

147

10:14:44

22/3/22

14,06

34

10:14:44

22/3/22

14,02

181

10:20:30

22/3/22

13,96

181

10:38:39

22/3/22

14,04

181

11:02:15

22/3/22

14,00

181

11:09:25

22/3/22

14,08

181

11:37:29

22/3/22

14,02

181

11:56:09

22/3/22

14,04

181

12:17:38

22/3/22

14,04

181

12:50:28

22/3/22

14,02

55

12:57:47

22/3/22

14,02

181

13:14:33

22/3/22

14,02

181

13:46:12

22/3/22

14,04

102

14:06:15

22/3/22

14,04

79

14:06:15

22/3/22

14,06

181

14:30:45

22/3/22

14,12

181

14:46:04

22/3/22

14,22

181

15:13:32

22/3/22

14,28

11

15:31:28

22/3/22

14,30

182

15:34:21

22/3/22

14,28

181

15:38:19

22/3/22

14,34

181

15:56:51

22/3/22

14,34

181

16:05:40

22/3/22

14,38

181

16:20:02

22/3/22

14,34

181

16:33:26

22/3/22

14,34

181

16:44:01

22/3/22

14,40

181

16:47:02

22/3/22

14,38

68

17:08:13

22/3/22

14,38

141

17:08:13

22/3/22

14,38

8

17:08:13

22/3/22

14,38

23

17:08:13

22/3/22

14,38

61

17:28:01

22/3/22

14,38

121

17:28:01

Prezzo_medio

14,15

5.000

Data

Prezzo Lordo

Quantità

Ora Esecuzione

23/3/22

14,40

86

09:16:42

23/3/22

14,40

87

09:16:42

23/3/22

14,40

150

09:16:45

23/3/22

14,40

24

09:16:45

23/3/22

14,40

174

09:16:46

23/3/22

14,34

173

09:23:02

23/3/22

14,36

173

09:36:50

23/3/22

14,44

173

09:53:58

23/3/22

14,40

173

10:09:32

23/3/22

14,38

173

10:27:14

23/3/22

14,30

174

10:39:31

23/3/22

14,22

175

11:06:46

23/3/22

14,22

38

11:23:58

23/3/22

14,22

137

11:23:58

23/3/22

14,22

175

11:54:11

23/3/22

14,14

176

12:16:06

23/3/22

14,10

176

12:41:37

23/3/22

14,08

4

13:12:02

23/3/22

14,08

177

13:20:24

23/3/22

14,12

2

13:44:55

23/3/22

14,12

177

13:50:13

23/3/22

14,06

177

14:11:50

23/3/22

14,00

178

14:36:29

23/3/22

13,98

178

14:39:07

23/3/22

13,96

178

14:53:54

23/3/22

13,98

178

15:03:45

23/3/22

14,00

178

15:14:50

23/3/22

14,06

178

15:25:54

23/3/22

14,06

118

15:33:35

23/3/22

14,06

59

15:33:35

23/3/22

14,06

177

15:36:24

23/3/22

14,04

177

15:42:42

23/3/22

14,00

178

15:46:53

23/3/22

14,04

177

15:55:00

23/3/22

14,04

178

16:02:18

23/3/22

14,04

86

16:07:53

23/3/22

14,04

91

16:07:53

23/3/22

14,02

178

16:14:29

23/3/22

14,10

177

16:24:26

23/3/22

14,08

177

16:28:05

23/3/22

14,14

145

16:33:09

23/3/22

14,14

31

16:33:09

23/3/22

14,22

175

16:40:12

23/3/22

14,24

126

16:48:26

23/3/22

14,24

49

16:48:26

23/3/22

14,34

173

16:56:54

23/3/22

14,34

1

16:56:54

23/3/22

14,30

311

16:58:22

23/3/22

14,32

37

17:28:48

23/3/22

14,32

129

17:28:48

23/3/22

14,32

8

17:28:48

Prezzo_medio

14,17

7.000

Data

Prezzo Lordo

Quantità

Ora Esecuzione

24/3/22

14,10

88

09:17:45

24/3/22

14,10

177

09:18:07

24/3/22

14,12

126

09:18:36

24/3/22

14,12

52

09:18:36

24/3/22

14,10

177

09:21:03

24/3/22

14,26

176

09:33:58

24/3/22

14,24

176

09:43:24

24/3/22

14,16

176

10:09:05

24/3/22

14,12

177

10:22:42

24/3/22

14,20

176

10:38:55

24/3/22

14,20

176

11:00:11

24/3/22

14,10

176

11:15:40

24/3/22

14,08

33

11:48:30

24/3/22

14,08

144

11:51:04

24/3/22

14,16

176

12:10:12

24/3/22

14,14

176

12:33:57

24/3/22

14,06

177

13:10:01

24/3/22

14,04

177

13:19:17

24/3/22

14,08

44

14:05:24

24/3/22

14,08

133

14:05:24

24/3/22

14,06

177

14:19:31

24/3/22

14,04

177

14:26:15

24/3/22

14,00

178

14:48:08

24/3/22

14,00

178

14:48:22

24/3/22

14,00

178

14:57:15

24/3/22

14,02

178

15:07:44

24/3/22

14,02

178

15:17:23

24/3/22

13,92

179

15:27:40

24/3/22

13,94

179

15:32:33

24/3/22

13,96

179

15:36:48

24/3/22

13,96

112

15:45:25

24/3/22

13,96

68

15:45:25

24/3/22

13,96

150

15:48:44

24/3/22

13,96

29

15:48:44

24/3/22

13,94

179

15:54:28

24/3/22

14,00

178

16:01:18

24/3/22

13,94

128

16:08:35

24/3/22

13,94

51

16:08:35

24/3/22

13,98

121

16:12:59

24/3/22

14,00

71

16:20:12

24/3/22

14,00

106

16:20:12

24/3/22

14,00

2

16:20:12

24/3/22

14,00

178

16:25:22

24/3/22

14,00

53

16:31:48

24/3/22

14,00

130

16:32:49

24/3/22

14,02

178

16:38:50

24/3/22

14,00

178

16:46:14

24/3/22

13,96

30

16:50:57

24/3/22

13,96

148

16:50:57

24/3/22

13,92

179

16:58:28

24/3/22

13,86

25

17:05:53

24/3/22

13,86

155

17:05:58

24/3/22

13,90

125

17:11:41

24/3/22

13,90

54

17:11:41

24/3/22

13,92

65

17:16:58

24/3/22

13,92

114

17:16:58

24/3/22

13,90

145

17:21:03

24/3/22

13,90

177

17:22:41

24/3/22

13,84

177

17:29:02

Prezzo_medio

14,03

8.000

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
