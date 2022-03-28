EL En S p A : Report on the purchase of treasury shares

2.4 3.1 REGEM

comunicato stampa

INFORMATIVA SU ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

Firenze - 28 marzo 2022 - El.En. SpA, società leader nel mercato dei laser, quotata al Segmento STAR di Borsa Italiana, rende noto che, nell'ambito del programma di acquisto di azioni proprie autorizzato dall'Assemblea degli Azionisti del 27 aprile 2021 nei termini già comunicati al mercato con comunicato in pari data, nel periodo dal 21/03/22 al 25/03/22 ha acquistato sul Mercato Telematico Azionario (Borsa Italiana) su base giornaliera le seguenti azioni:

Data Nr. Azioni acquistate Prezzo medio (Euro) Controvalore (Euro) 22/3/22 5.000 14,15 70.770,50 23/3/22 7.000 14,17 99.191,82 24/3/22 8.000 14,03 112.208,30 Totale 20.000 14,11 282.170,62

Alla data di oggi la società detiene complessivamente 20.000 azioni proprie, pari allo 0,0251% del capitale sociale.

In allegato è fornito il dettaglio giornaliero dell'operazione di acquisto effettuata nel periodo indicato.

El.En. è capofila di un Gruppo Industriale high-tech, operante nel settore opto-elettronico, che produce con tecnologia propria e know-how multidisciplinare sorgenti laser (a gas, a semiconduttori, allo stato solido e liquido) e sistemi laser innovativi per applicazioni medicali ed industriali. Il Gruppo El.En., leader in Italia nel mercato dei laser e tra i primi operatori in Europa, progetta, produce e commercializza a livello mondiale:

- Apparecchiature laser medicali utilizzate in dermatologia, chirurgia, estetica, fisioterapia, odontoiatria, ginecologia.

- Sistemi laser industriali per applicazioni che spaziano dal taglio, marcatura e saldatura di metalli, legno, plastica, vetro alla decorazione di pelli e tessuti fino al restauro conservativo di opere d'arte;

- Sistemi per applicazioni scientifiche/ricerca.

EL.EN è quotata al segmento EURONEXT STAR MILAN (STAR) di Borsa Italiana con una capitalizzazione di mercato di circa 1.1B di euro.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005453250 Sigla: ELN

Negoziata su Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") Mkt cap.: 1.1B di euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

Per ulteriori informazioni:

Polytems HIR

El.En S.p.A.

Investor Relator

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.it Tel. +39 055 8826807

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.it Paolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.it Silvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

Press release

REPORT ON THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Florence - March, 28 2022 - El.En. SpA, a leading company in the laser market, listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that, as part of the buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2021 in the terms already communicated to the market with a press release on the same date, in the period from March 21 to March 25 it purchased the following shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Borsa Italiana) on a daily basis:

Date Nr. of shares purchased Average price (Euro) Countervalue (Euro) 22/3/22 5.000 14,15 70.770,50 23/3/22 7.000 14,17 99.191,82 24/3/22 8.000 14,03 112.208,30 Total 20.000 14,11 282.170,62

As of today, the company holds a total of 20.000 treasury shares, equal to 0,0251% of the share capital.

Attached is the daily detail of the purchase operation carried out in the indicated period.

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

- Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;

- Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;

- Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN. has been listed on the EURONEXT STAR MILAN (STAR) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 1.1 billion of euro.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005453250 Code: ELN

Listed on Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") Mkt cap.: 1.1 billion of euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

For further information:

Polytems HIREl.En S.p.A.

Investor Relator

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.it Tel. +39 055 8826807

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.it Paolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.it Silvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

