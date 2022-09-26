EL En S p A : Report on the purchase of treasury shares

Press release

REPORT ON THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Florence - September, 26th 2022 - El.En. SpA, a leading company in the laser market, listed on the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that, as part of the buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2021 in the terms already communicated to the market with a press release on the same date, in the period from September 19th to September 23rd it purchased the following shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Borsa Italiana) on a daily basis:

Date Nr. of shares purchased Average price (Euro) Countervalue (Euro) 19/9/22 6.000 11,88 71.282,91 20/9/22 8.000 11,63 93.055,91 21/9/22 3.000 11,57 34.712,06 22/9/22 1.500 11,39 17.081,51 23/9/22 2.000 11,20 22.393,18 Total 20.500,00 11,64 238.525,57

As of today, the company holds a total of 33.120 treasury shares, equal to 0,0415% of the share capital.

Attached is the daily detail of the purchase operation carried out in the indicated period.

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;

Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;

Laser systems for scientific research

Cod. ISIN: IT0005453250

Code: ELN

Listed on Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR")

Mkt cap.: 0.9 billion of euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM