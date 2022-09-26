Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. EL.En. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELN   IT0005453250

EL.EN. S.P.A.

(ELN)
  Report
2022-09-26
11.18 EUR   -0.58%
05:05aEL EN S P A : Report on the purchase of treasury shares
PU
09/13TRANSCRIPT : EL.En. S.p.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 13, 2022
CI
09/13EL EN S P A : Conference call - H12022- Financial results
PU
EL En S p A : Report on the purchase of treasury shares

09/26/2022
2.4

3.1 REGEM

comunicato stampa

INFORMATIVA SU ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

Firenze - 26 Settembre 2022 - El.En. SpA, società leader nel mercato dei laser, quotata all'Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") di Borsa Italiana, rende noto che, nell'ambito del programma di acquisto di azioni proprie autorizzato dall'Assemblea degli Azionisti del 27 aprile 2021 nei termini già comunicati al mercato con comunicato in pari data, nel periodo dal 19/09/22 al 23/09/22 ha acquistato sul Mercato Telematico Azionario (Borsa Italiana) su base giornaliera le seguenti azioni:

Data

Nr. Azioni acquistate

Prezzo medio (Euro)

Controvalore (Euro)

19/9/22

6.000

11,88

71.282,91

20/9/22

8.000

11,63

93.055,91

21/9/22

3.000

11,57

34.712,06

22/9/22

1.500

11,39

17.081,51

23/9/22

2.000

11,20

22.393,18

Totale

20.500,00

11,64

238.525,57

Alla data di oggi la società detiene complessivamente 33.120 azioni proprie, pari allo 0,0415% del capitale sociale.

In allegato è fornito il dettaglio giornaliero dell'operazione di acquisto effettuata nel periodo indicato.

El.En. è capofila di un Gruppo Industriale high-tech, operante nel settore opto-elettronico, che produce con tecnologia propria e know-how multidisciplinare sorgenti laser (a gas, a semiconduttori, allo stato solido e liquido) e sistemi laser innovativi per applicazioni medicali ed industriali. Il Gruppo El.En., leader in Italia nel mercato dei laser e tra i primi operatori in Europa, progetta, produce e commercializza a livello mondiale:

- Apparecchiature laser medicali utilizzate in dermatologia, chirurgia, estetica, fisioterapia, odontoiatria, ginecologia.

  • Sistemi laser industriali per applicazioni che spaziano dal taglio, marcatura e saldatura di metalli, legno, plastica, vetro alla decorazione di pelli e tessuti fino al restauro conservativo di opere d'arte;
  • Sistemi per applicazioni scientifiche/ricerca.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005453250

Sigla: ELN

Negoziata su Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR")

Mkt cap.: 0,9B di euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

Per ulteriori informazioni:

El.En S.p.A.

Investor Relator

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.itTel. +39 055 8826807

Polytems HIR

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.itPaolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.itSilvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

1

Press release

REPORT ON THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

Florence - September, 26th 2022 - El.En. SpA, a leading company in the laser market, listed on the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that, as part of the buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 27, 2021 in the terms already communicated to the market with a press release on the same date, in the period from September 19th to September 23rd it purchased the following shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Borsa Italiana) on a daily basis:

Date

Nr. of shares purchased

Average price (Euro)

Countervalue (Euro)

19/9/22

6.000

11,88

71.282,91

20/9/22

8.000

11,63

93.055,91

21/9/22

3.000

11,57

34.712,06

22/9/22

1.500

11,39

17.081,51

23/9/22

2.000

11,20

22.393,18

Total

20.500,00

11,64

238.525,57

As of today, the company holds a total of 33.120 treasury shares, equal to 0,0415% of the share capital.

Attached is the daily detail of the purchase operation carried out in the indicated period.

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

  • Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;
  • Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;
  • Laser systems for scientific research

Cod. ISIN: IT0005453250

Code: ELN

Listed on Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR")

Mkt cap.: 0.9 billion of euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

For further information:

El.En S.p.A.

Investor Relator

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.itTel. +39 055 8826807

Polytems HIR

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.itPaolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.itSilvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

2

Dettaglio degli operazioni / List of operations:

Data

Prezzo Lordo

Quantità

Ora Esecuzione

19/09/2022

11,8800

105

09:23:19

19/09/2022

11,8700

209

09:36:23

19/09/2022

11,8300

97

09:52:15

19/09/2022

11,8300

112

09:52:15

19/09/2022

11,9200

19

10:06:41

19/09/2022

11,9200

75

10:06:41

19/09/2022

11,9300

20

10:13:25

19/09/2022

11,9300

20

10:20:07

19/09/2022

11,9300

75

10:21:05

19/09/2022

11,9300

113

10:21:05

19/09/2022

11,8700

180

10:33:10

19/09/2022

11,8500

75

10:48:56

19/09/2022

11,8600

50

10:55:12

19/09/2022

11,8600

74

10:55:12

19/09/2022

11,8600

75

10:55:12

19/09/2022

11,8600

10

10:55:12

19/09/2022

11,8200

209

11:20:51

19/09/2022

11,8400

212

11:53:46

19/09/2022

11,8200

17

12:06:47

19/09/2022

11,7700

193

12:11:15

19/09/2022

11,7600

75

12:38:33

19/09/2022

11,7600

136

12:38:33

19/09/2022

11,7600

212

12:39:30

19/09/2022

11,7800

75

12:46:42

19/09/2022

11,7800

136

12:46:42

19/09/2022

11,8500

209

13:16:49

19/09/2022

11,8100

75

13:48:57

19/09/2022

11,8100

75

13:48:57

19/09/2022

11,8100

19

13:48:57

19/09/2022

11,8700

209

14:09:58

19/09/2022

11,9300

208

15:37:46

19/09/2022

11,9300

209

15:37:47

19/09/2022

11,9300

209

15:37:51

19/09/2022

11,9300

74

15:37:54

19/09/2022

11,9300

136

15:37:54

19/09/2022

11,9300

54

15:37:57

19/09/2022

11,9500

208

15:42:44

19/09/2022

11,9500

208

15:43:45

19/09/2022

11,9400

188

15:49:46

19/09/2022

11,9400

20

15:49:46

19/09/2022

11,9000

13

16:01:30

3

19/09/2022

11,9000

195

16:01:30

19/09/2022

11,8500

210

16:08:30

19/09/2022

11,9500

208

16:38:55

19/09/2022

11,9400

209

16:38:56

19/09/2022

11,9300

283

16:47:39

19/09/2022

11,9700

207

17:15:00

Prezzo_medio

11,8805

6.000

47

Data

Prezzo Lordo

Quantità

Ora Esecuzione

20/09/2022

11,9700

105

09:14:15

20/09/2022

11,8100

75

09:27:59

20/09/2022

11,8100

75

09:27:59

20/09/2022

11,7800

210

09:36:27

20/09/2022

11,7600

75

09:50:11

20/09/2022

11,7600

136

09:50:11

20/09/2022

11,7300

211

09:58:10

20/09/2022

11,6900

169

10:05:27

20/09/2022

11,6900

43

10:05:27

20/09/2022

11,7300

211

10:21:28

20/09/2022

11,6600

107

11:36:09

20/09/2022

11,6600

194

11:52:27

20/09/2022

11,6600

19

11:52:27

20/09/2022

11,6500

213

12:09:45

20/09/2022

11,6600

3

12:26:03

20/09/2022

11,6800

213

12:48:49

20/09/2022

11,6600

60

12:52:41

20/09/2022

11,7100

213

13:11:29

20/09/2022

11,7400

214

13:22:52

20/09/2022

11,7100

75

13:40:48

20/09/2022

11,7100

136

13:40:48

20/09/2022

11,7000

212

14:06:30

20/09/2022

11,6900

75

14:30:36

20/09/2022

11,6900

75

14:30:36

20/09/2022

11,6900

62

14:30:36

20/09/2022

11,6900

46

14:41:33

20/09/2022

11,6900

167

14:41:33

20/09/2022

11,6900

75

14:58:07

20/09/2022

11,6900

137

14:58:07

20/09/2022

11,6400

75

15:15:41

20/09/2022

11,6400

75

15:15:41

20/09/2022

11,6400

63

15:15:41

20/09/2022

11,6600

61

15:30:15

20/09/2022

11,6600

152

15:30:15

20/09/2022

11,6400

213

15:38:42

4

20/09/2022

11,5400

162

15:49:47

20/09/2022

11,5200

75

15:55:31

20/09/2022

11,5200

75

15:55:31

20/09/2022

11,5200

65

15:55:31

20/09/2022

11,5300

215

15:56:38

20/09/2022

11,5300

6

15:56:41

20/09/2022

11,5300

5

15:56:41

20/09/2022

11,5300

75

16:00:37

20/09/2022

11,5300

131

16:00:37

20/09/2022

11,5300

215

16:00:37

20/09/2022

11,5500

6

16:06:32

20/09/2022

11,5500

150

16:06:44

20/09/2022

11,5500

59

16:06:44

20/09/2022

11,5400

215

16:11:39

20/09/2022

11,5300

215

16:23:37

20/09/2022

11,5100

4

16:31:22

20/09/2022

11,5100

1

16:31:23

20/09/2022

11,5100

131

16:37:05

20/09/2022

11,5100

85

16:37:05

20/09/2022

11,4900

43

16:39:50

20/09/2022

11,5200

123

16:41:21

20/09/2022

11,5200

95

16:41:21

20/09/2022

11,5300

129

16:52:00

20/09/2022

11,5300

2

16:52:00

20/09/2022

11,5300

14

16:52:00

20/09/2022

11,5400

215

16:55:18

20/09/2022

11,5400

49

16:55:19

20/09/2022

11,5400

5

16:55:19

20/09/2022

11,5400

1

16:55:19

20/09/2022

11,5900

214

16:56:40

20/09/2022

11,5800

3

16:58:34

20/09/2022

11,5800

2

16:58:34

20/09/2022

11,5800

215

16:58:41

20/09/2022

11,5800

215

17:01:42

20/09/2022

11,5900

329

17:06:10

20/09/2022

11,5900

211

17:14:59

Prezzo_medio

11,6320

8.000

71

Data

Prezzo Lordo

Quantità

Ora Esecuzione

21/09/2022

11,4900

88

09:17:33

21/09/2022

11,4900

21

09:17:33

21/09/2022

11,4700

217

09:35:19

21/09/2022

11,5000

218

10:01:35

21/09/2022

11,5600

48

10:27:13

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 09:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
