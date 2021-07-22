Log in
    ELN   IT0005188336

EL.EN. S.P.A.

(ELN)
EL En S p A : Share capital issued and fully paid-it

07/22/2021 | 04:38am EDT
3.1 REGEM

Press release

El.En. S.p.A.: SHARE CAPITAL ISSUED AND FULLY PAID-UP

Florence, July 22nd 2021 - Pursuant to art. 85-bis, Consob Issuers' Regulation no. 11971 adopted on May 14th 1999, and to art. IA.2.3.4 Instructions accompanying the Rules of the markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., notice hereby is given of the amount of the share capital of El.En. S.p.A., after the elimination of the nominal value expressed and the share split resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting on July 20th 2021.

Today the relevant documents has been submitted to the Companies Register of Florence.

The new ordinary shares, and the beginning of the marketing of such shares, will be issued on the date previously agreed by the Company with Borsa Italiana s.p.a.

TAB. 1 - PAID UP EL.EN. SHARE CAPITAL

CURRENT

SHARE

CAPITAL

PREVIOUS

SHARE

CAPITAL

Euros

n. of shares

nominal unit

Euros

n. of shares

nominal unit

value

value

Total

2.590.846,18

79.718.344

---

2.590.846,18

19.929.586

0,13

of which:

Ordinary shares (full rights)

2.590.846,18

79.718.344

---

2.590.846,18

19.929.586

0,13

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

  • Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;
  • Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;
  • Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 880 million.

1

Cod. ISIN: IT0005188336

Code: ELN Listed on MTA

Mkt cap.: 880 million of euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

For further information:

El.En S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.itTel. +39 055 8826807

Polytems HIR

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.itPaolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.itSilvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

2

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 08:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 508 M 599 M 599 M
Net income 2021 36,0 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
Net cash 2021 85,0 M 100 M 100 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 872 M 1 029 M 1 029 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,8%
Managers and Directors
Andrea Cangioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gabriele Clementi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Bazzocchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michele Legnaioli Independent Non-Executive Director
Fabia Romagnoli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EL.EN. S.P.A.64.78%1 070
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC12.19%193 712
DANAHER CORPORATION25.96%190 132
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.15.50%107 560
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.7.00%88 257
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG27.87%70 047