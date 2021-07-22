EL En S p A : Share capital issued and fully paid-it

3.1 REGEM

El.En. S.p.A.: SHARE CAPITAL ISSUED AND FULLY PAID-UP

Florence, July 22nd 2021 - Pursuant to art. 85-bis, Consob Issuers' Regulation no. 11971 adopted on May 14th 1999, and to art. IA.2.3.4 Instructions accompanying the Rules of the markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., notice hereby is given of the amount of the share capital of El.En. S.p.A., after the elimination of the nominal value expressed and the share split resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting on July 20th 2021.

Today the relevant documents has been submitted to the Companies Register of Florence.

The new ordinary shares, and the beginning of the marketing of such shares, will be issued on the date previously agreed by the Company with Borsa Italiana s.p.a.

TAB. 1 - PAID UP EL.EN. SHARE CAPITAL

CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL PREVIOUS SHARE CAPITAL Euros n. of shares nominal unit Euros n. of shares nominal unit value value Total 2.590.846,18 79.718.344 --- 2.590.846,18 19.929.586 0,13 of which: Ordinary shares (full rights) 2.590.846,18 79.718.344 --- 2.590.846,18 19.929.586 0,13

