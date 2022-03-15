EL En S p A : The BoD of El.En. Spa releases the 2021 draft financial statements

1.1 3.1 REGEM Press release The BoD of El.En. Spa releases the 2021 draft financial statements Robust 40% revenues growth for the El.En. group Consolidated revenues above 571 million of euro Net income of the Group 45,4 million of euro The Net Financial Position firmly set at 115,7 million of euro Proposed 0,20 euro dividend 2022 financial guidance in further rapid growth Consolidated revenues up 40% at 571,4 million of euro vs. 408,1 million of euro in 2020

EBITDA was 80,1 million of euro (+96,2 %) vs. 40,8 million of euro in 2020

EBIT was 64,8 million of euro (+115,4%) vs. 30,1 million of euro in 2020

Net consolidated income was 45,4 million of euro (+124,3% vs. 20,3 million of euro in 2020)

Net Financial Position cash positive for 115,7 million of euro

Revenues of the mother Company was 118,3 million of euro vs. 64,2 million of euro in 2020, up 84,2%

Proposed dividend of 0,20 Euro per share

Proposed dividend of 0,20 Euro per share Florence, March 15th 2022, The Board of Directors of El.En. S.p.A., leader in the laser market, listed on the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") market of Borsa Italiana, released today the consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2021, the draft separate financial statements 2021, and the 2021 non-financial statement, to be submitted to the shareholders' meeting. The year 2021 closed with extremely brilliant results, well above the guidelines outlined at the beginning of the year. The consolidated turnover exceeded 571 million of euro, EBIT an Net Income of the Group were respectively equal to 64,8 and 45,4 million of euro. While the comparison with 2020, hit by the pandemic, highlights the robust growth (Revenues +40%, EBIT +115%, Group Net Result +124%), the true measure of the solidity of the results achieved is to be found in the comparison with 2019, the last year before the pandemic: despite the heavy impact of the crisis, the average growth from 2019 to 2021 was 19,4% in revenues ; 30,3% in EBIT and 32,2% in the group's Net profit. Gabriele Clementi, President of El.En. S.p.A., said "We are deeply satisfied with the results obtained in the 2021 financial year, the outcome of long-termplanning that we are pleased to share with the market and with all the Group's colleagues, who, thanks to their skills, abilities and dedication, constitute the main strength of our business. Our space requires a great commitment of multidisciplinary teams to successfully face the challenges that the technological edge and rapidly evolving markets pose to us on a daily basis. Encouraged by a solid trend in demand, our activities have been able to unfold the potential created over time by the Group, with the allocation of financial and managerial resources aimed at consolidating our skills and operating structures. We have thus created the conditions for progressive and far-reachinggrowth". 1

In 2021, revenues were up by 40%, exceeding 571 million of euro, thus confirming the solid competitive positioning of the Group and its great ability to differentiate on the markets through technical and application innovations. The year showed a net result for the Group of 45,4 million of euro, an EBIT of 64,8 million of euro (with an 11,4% Ebit margin), a notable increase compared to the 30,1 million of euro recorded in 2020, with a 115,4% upward change. In 2021 we experienced a prolonged phase of sustained demand on the Group's reference markets: both in the medical and industrial sectors, the Group is going through a very favorable period. The growth potentials of our markets are realized thanks to the excellent competitive positioning and the historical ability to differentiate through technological and application innovations and the ability to identify effective distribution channels for our products. Even as the effects of the pandemic continued to strongly affect people's lives, the markets have consolidated, and we received a record volume of orders from our customers. The outbreak of the war in Ukraine introduced a new important factor of uncertainty precisely at the moment when the exit from the period plagued by Covid was beginning to be glimpsed. In 2021, sales to the most directly involved areas in the conflict represented less than 2% of consolidated turnover, especially relevant for the medical-aesthetic sector and for physiotherapy. We note that the uncertain evolution of international relations could add other indirect effects to the direct effects of the conflict. These include the further increase in the cost of raw materials and energy. In 2021 there was a significant growth in turnover towards the United States of America, partly generated by the relaunch of the collaboration with Cynosure in hair removal systems, and partly thanks to other rapidly expanding channels such as Cartessa, distributor of Deka and Quanta laser systems in medical aesthetics in the USA. The American market became the first for the group in the medical sector in 2021, also considering the important urological business developed there by Quanta. Japan, Italy and Germany followed in order, countries in which the Group mainly operates through direct distribution networks. Double-digit growth was recorded on all the most important end markets, and in all application segments. Parallel to the strong demand in 2021, in the last months of the year there was a rise in energy costs, and an increase in the costs of several raw materials and components, as well as the difficulty of the supply chains of various product categories in delivering in a timely manner to comply with the growing demand. All these phenomena had multiple effects on industrial activity. The increase in material costs in 2021 was balanced by the large increase in volumes, but will be more directly incisive in 2022. The lengthening of delivery times has led to the need to anticipate both the planning and the execution of purchases, with a greater risk on supply commitments and greater immobilization of working capital in inventories. The growth in production volume was partly hampered by the shortage of materials, the unavailability of some components, and the unreliability of the delivery times scheduled and agreed with suppliers. In this scenario, all the companies of the group have made every effort to implement the most appropriate countermeasures. Analysis of the business trend Overall growth exceeded 40% and was remarkable in all segments, more significant in the industrial sector. The medical sector (+35,9%) representing approximately 54,5% of the Group's revenues in 2021 with 311,3 million of euro compared to 229,1 million in 2020, saw the recovery in the segments of therapy (+76,5%) and surgery (+18,1%), that had suffered the most from the effects of Covid and which returned to shine during the year, setting revenues above 2019 levels in therapy, and with the prospect of a short-term recovery, for surgery, of the record levels of 2019. 2

In the aesthetics segment (+45,3%) the three main families of laser systems for hair removal were decisive for the rapid growth. The Mediostar by Asclepion, the Motus and the Again by Deka are the spearheads in this application segment in terms of numbers of manufactured units and revenues, representing very well the variety and completeness of the range of which El.En. is proud. Systems for surgical applications in the urological segment (removal of stones and treatment of benign prostate hypertrophy) increased the installed base over the year, generating future income thanks to consumables, i.e. the single or multiple use optical fibers produced by the Group, to be used in every single surgical procedure. In the industrial sector, total growth was close to 50% of revenues, equal to 260,1 million of euro, compared to 179 million of euro in 2020; the disruptive growth of the Laser Cutting sector continued in the year (+46,5%) with revenues around 216 million vs. the 147,4 million of 2020, obtained by both Chinese and Italian organizations involved in the sheet metal laser cutting business. In China, the recovery in demand, following the lock down in the first months of 2020, led to a very positive market phase, which lasted until the summer of 2021. Since then, the general slowdown of the Chinese economy, undermined by the outlook for Real estate crisis triggered by Evergrande's danger of default, cooled down the markets. The trend in the first six months was so brilliant that the slowdown seen in the second half of the year was scarcely relevant on an annual basis, with a 33% increase in turnover in China on an annual basis and an average 27% from 2019. We expect that the innovative strength of our laser systems for sheet metal cutting, supported by the expected recovery of the Chinese economy, confirm the positive signals that the market is registering in this start of fiscal year 2022, allowing another year of growth. We note that the sales performance of Cutlite Penta, active in Italy and Europe in the laser cutting sector, recorded an extraordinary growth of 68,8%, with a decisive contribution to the growth of the sector. The positive trend of the markets also involved the Brazilian branch of the Group, able to double its turnover (+ 100% in Euro, + 120% in the devalued local currency, the Real), providing a positive contribution to the Group's profitability. Within the industrial sector, the trend in the Marking business was very positive (+30,7%), with Lasit showing a turnover of 18,1 million of euro compared to 14,3 million of euro in 2020. Lasit has also started up a branch in Poland. Excellent results were achieved in the special applications sector with the Group's own laser sources and scanning heads, which are increasingly used in innovative applications in the packaging sectors and in accessory processes for the manufacture of electric motors, such as laser hairpin stripping. At a geographical level, there was a significant increase in revenues in Italy (+60,5%) where revenues were 116,4 million of euro compared to 72,6 million of euro in the same period of 2020; followed by Europe with a turnover of 116,4 million of euro compared to 73,9 million of euro in 2020; while the Rest of the World grew by 29,4%, registering revenues for 338,6 million of euro vs. the 261,6 million of euro for the same period of 2020. Financial performance of the group Gross Margin was 212,1 million of euro, up 49,7% compared to the 141,6 million of the previous year due to the increase in turnover, and to margin on sales improving from 34,7% in 2020 to 37,1%. The improvement took place in both main sectors, and despite the fact that the sales mix shifted towards the industrial sector. Specifically, the margin of sales in the medical sector rose from 41,0% to 44,8%, that of the industrial sector from 26,6% to 27,9%. The margin increase was due to the mix of products sold within the individual sectors, the savings on purchases due to efficiencies deriving from higher volumes, which in the first months of the year exceeded the cost increases given by inflation triggered in 2021, and the strengthening of the market also contributed 3

to this improvement; finally to the stronger US dollar together with the increase in sales to North America. Thanks also to the control of operating costs, in particular of sales and marketing due to the drastic reduction in travel, trade fairs and congresses expenses, EBITDA reached approximately 80,1 million of euro (with a 14% Ebitda Margin) compared to 40.8 million of euro in 2020 with a positive change of 96,2%. Net of amortization, depreciation and provisions increasing both for the volume of investments in past years and for the prudential provisions allocated during the year, EBIT was positive for approximately 64,8 million of euro, up 115,4% compared to 30,1 million of euro in 2020 and with an Ebit Margin of 11,4%, an increase compared to 7,4% in 2020. Pre-taxincome at 31 December 2021 was positive for approximately 66,4 million of euro, up by 137,9% compared to the 27,9 million of euro in 2020 and with an 11,6% margin on sales, a marked increase compared to 6,8% in 2020. I The Group closed the financial year 2021 with a positive net result of 45,4 million of euro compared to 20,3 million last year (+124,3%). The impact on turnover for the year was 8%, up from 5,0% in the previous year. The Net Financial Position at 31 December 2021 was positive for 115,7 million of euro, with an increase of 51,5 million of euro compared to the 64,2 million of euro at 31 December 2020, and up 41 million of euro compared to 74,7 million of euro as of 30 September 2021, highlighting the excellent cash generation and materially improving the net financial position despite the substantial investments made (for a total of around 23 million of euro) in the period, benefiting among other from the significant amount of advances received from customers for supplies in progress. Financial performance of the parent company El.En. spa The Company recorded revenues for 118,3 million of euro at 31 December 2021, an historic record, up 84,2% compared to the 64,2 million of euro at 31 December 2020. EBITDA marked a positive result of 19,7 million of euro compared to 3,3 million of euro in 2020 with an increase of approximately 494,0% and an Ebitda Margin of 16,7% compared to the same period of 2020. EBIT for the period was 17,9 million of euro compared to 0,8 million of euro last year, with an increase of approximately 2.130,7%. Pre-taxincome subsequently showed a positive balance of 28,9 million of euro, compared to the result of 154 thousand of euro in the previous year with a 18.709,3% increase. El.En. S.p.A. closed the year with a net income of 24 million of euro compared to 238 thousand of euro last year, with a change of + 9.991,44% and a 20,3% incidence on revenues. The Net Financial Position of El.En. S.p.A, as at 31 December 2021, was positive for approximately 45,0 million of euro. 4