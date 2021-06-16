Log in
    ELN   IT0005188336

EL.EN. S.P.A.

(ELN)
EL En S p A : Communication of changes to the El.En.'s share capital

06/16/2021 | 07:36am EDT
3.1 REGEM

Press release

MODEL 1

COMMUNICATION OF CHANGES TO THE EL.EN.'S SHARE CAPITAL

FIRENZE, JUNE 16TH, 2021 - El.En. SpA, leader on the laser market and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange managed by Borsa Italiana, hereby gives notice of the changed amount of its share capital pursuant to art. 85- bis Consob Issuers' Regulation.

Following the exercise by some of the beneficiaries of the 2016-2025 Stock Option Plan approved by the Board of Directors on September 13th, 2016 of the options assigned to them for the subscription of newly issued ordinary shares, the company issued in the period included between May 19th, 2021 and June 15th, 2021, n. 49.830 ordinary shares for an amount of nominal euro 6.477,90.

Therefore, as of June 15th, 2021 the El.En.'s share capital amounts to euro 2.590.534,18 equal to n. 19.927.186 ordinary shares.

Today the certificate of the share capital increase has been filed with the Companies House.

TAB. 1 - PAID UP EL.EN. SHARE CAPITAL

CURRENT

SHARE

CAPITAL

PREVIOUS

SHARE

CAPITAL

Euros

n. of shares

nominal unit

Euros

n. of shares

nominal unit

value

value

Total

2.590.534,18

19.927.186

0,13

2.584.056,28

19.877.356

0,13

of which:

Ordinary shares (full rights)

coupon number in progress: 5

2.590.534,18

19.927.186

0,13

2.584.056,28

19.877.356

0,13

Moreover, El.En. hereby gives notice that the amended Articles of Association has been deposited to the Companies House and that it is now available at the Company's registered office in Calenzano, at Borsa Italiana s.p.a., published on the Company's website www.elengroup.com, Sec. "Investor Relations / Governance / By laws and regulations" and on the authorized storage website www.emarketstorage.com.

1

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

  • Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;
  • Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;
  • Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 880 million.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005188336

Code: ELN

Listed on MTA

Mkt cap.: 880 million of euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

For further information:

El.En S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.itTel. +39 055 8826807

Polytems HIR

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.itPaolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.itSilvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

2

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 11:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 508 M 616 M 616 M
Net income 2021 36,0 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
Net cash 2021 85,0 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 889 M 1 078 M 1 077 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart EL.EN. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
EL.En. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EL.EN. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 49,00 €
Last Close Price 44,70 €
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,62%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrea Cangioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gabriele Clementi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Bazzocchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michele Legnaioli Independent Non-Executive Director
Fabia Romagnoli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EL.EN. S.P.A.68.36%1 078
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.92%184 755
DANAHER CORPORATION10.34%174 825
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.6.63%103 299
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.42%88 464
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG17.94%67 541