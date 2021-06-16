EL En S p A : Communication of changes to the El.En.'s share capital
COMMUNICATION OF CHANGES TO THE EL.EN.'S SHARE CAPITAL
FIRENZE,JUNE16TH, 2021 - El.En. SpA, leader on the laser market and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange managed by Borsa Italiana, hereby gives notice of the changed amount of its share capital pursuant to art. 85- bis Consob Issuers' Regulation.
Following the exercise by some of the beneficiaries of the 2016-2025 Stock Option Plan approved by the Board of Directors on September 13th, 2016 of the options assigned to them for the subscription of newly issued ordinary shares, the company issued in the period included between May 19th, 2021 and June 15th, 2021, n. 49.830 ordinary shares for an amount of nominal euro 6.477,90.
Therefore, as of June 15th, 2021 the El.En.'s share capital amounts to euro 2.590.534,18 equal to n. 19.927.186 ordinary shares.
Today the certificate of the share capital increase has been filed with the Companies House.
TAB. 1 - PAID UP EL.EN. SHARE CAPITAL
CURRENT
SHARE
CAPITAL
PREVIOUS
SHARE
CAPITAL
Euros
n. of shares
nominal unit
Euros
n. of shares
nominal unit
value
value
Total
2.590.534,18
19.927.186
0,13
2.584.056,28
19.877.356
0,13
of which:
Ordinary shares (full rights)
coupon number in progress: 5
2.590.534,18
19.927.186
0,13
2.584.056,28
19.877.356
0,13
Moreover, El.En. hereby gives notice that the amended Articles of Association has been deposited to the Companies House and that it is now available at the Company's registered office in Calenzano, at Borsa Italiana s.p.a., published on the Company's website www.elengroup.com, Sec. "Investor Relations / Governance / By laws and regulations" and on the authorized storage website www.emarketstorage.com.
El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:
Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;
Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;
Laser systems for scientific research
EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 880 million.