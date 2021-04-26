EL En S p A : Consolidated non financial statement 2020

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement 2020

Letter to our Stakeholder

In one of the periods which has been historically and economically the most difficult we have ever faced, we wish to present the Sustainability Report of the El.En. Group and in this way give the public an opportunity to judge our commitment, our objectives and the results that we have obtained in this troubled year which demonstrate the solidity of our technical, financial and operative structures.

The El.En. Group has demonstrated their ability to resist with determination the adverse conditions without sacrificing their potential for future growth and maintain unchanged their plans for development thanks to the solidity of their business model which is aimed at sustainable growth over a mid- to long-term period. In the first part of the year we were impacted by the closure of our Chinese companies and, in particular, those located in Wuhan, while in the second quarter the Italian and European activities were hit by the restrictions imposed in the western world and by their effects on our markets; in the third quarter we returned to a growing volume of business although the trends were not uniform and differed according to the various geographic areas and segments of the market, and then, in the last part of the year we achieved excellent results, in which some of the sectors were drivers and others showed more difficulty and the Group was again able to resume the growth rate and the revenue which had been expected at the beginning of the year.

From the start of the spread of the pandemic all of the subsidiary companies adopted procedures which were meant to guarantee the safety of their employees and allow them to go to work confidently, and "smart working" was widely implemented. The emergency situation required that our first priority was the protection of our employees while working; even now the safety procedures are still being applied according to protocols which have been previously agreed upon and are periodically up-dated. Even during the year of the pandemic we continued to create jobs and in fact the number of people who work for us throughout the world increased by 9%.This number represents an important sign of growth not only at a numerical level but also as a symbol of solidity and safety. During this year we never came to a halt even in the field of training; in fact, we continued to promote the adoption and consolidation of the ethics and values of the Group in all of the subsidiary companies and increased the number of hours of technical and occupational training most of which was conducted on-line, to promote the personal and professional growth of all of the employees.

The basis underlying our strategy remains the constant commitment to the research and development activities which represent the essence of our Group: this commitment is aimed not only at the technical aspects for the launch of new products but also the documentary and clinical factors required for obtaining the certifications necessary for the sale of medical systems all over the world. We have worked constantly on clinical experimentation with medical centers and hospitals as well as on the regulatory structures which involve a complex but necessary procedure for launching our innovative products on the market.The difficult context did not affect our capacity to innovate and increase the attractiveness of our range of products which we continued to amplify, thus confirming the solid competitive position of the Group and its ability to differentiate itself on the market