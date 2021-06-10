EL En S p A : Proposal to eliminate the nominal value of shares

2.2

Florence, 10 June 2021 - El.En. s.p.a., a leader company in the laser market, listed on the STAR Segment of Borsa Italiana, hereby gives notice to the Shareholders that today the Board of Directors of El.En. SpA resolved on an addition to the agenda of the special meeting already called in the first call on July 5, 2021 and needing in second call on July 8, 2021 and, for the purposes of compliance with the deadline referred to in art. 125-bis TUF, the postponement of the dates of the shareholders' meeting to at least thirty days after the publication of the addition of the agenda.

The proposal consists in the deletion from the text of Art. Article 6 of the Articles of Association mention of the nominal value expressed of shares representing the share capital, with the consequence that the nominal value of the shares remains implicit in the ratio between the amount of the share capital and the number of shares outstanding.

The removal from the company Articles of Association of the indication of the nominal value of shares, in accordance with a now established practice among listed companies, allows greater operational flexibility and administrative simplification useful in the case of transactions in share capital.

The elimination of the nominal value expressed will not affect the share capital participation of the security and will not require any activities by the Shareholders.

