EL En S p A : Proposal to eliminate the nominal value of shares

Proposal to eliminate the nominal value of shares
The Board of Directors resolved on an amendment of the agenda of the special meeting
and the postponement of the date of Shareholders' meeting
Florence, 10 June 2021 - El.En. s.p.a., a leader company in the laser market, listed on the STAR Segment of Borsa Italiana, hereby gives notice to the Shareholders that today the Board of Directors of El.En. SpA resolved on an addition to the agenda of the special meeting already called in the first call on July 5, 2021 and needing in second call on July 8, 2021 and, for the purposes of compliance with the deadline referred to in art. 125-bis TUF, the postponement of the dates of the shareholders' meeting to at least thirty days after the publication of the addition of the agenda.
The proposal consists in the deletion from the text of Art. Article 6 of the Articles of Association mention of the nominal value expressed of shares representing the share capital, with the consequence that the nominal value of the shares remains implicit in the ratio between the amount of the share capital and the number of shares outstanding.
The removal from the company Articles of Association of the indication of the nominal value of shares, in accordance with a now established practice among listed companies, allows greater operational flexibility and administrative simplification useful in the case of transactions in share capital.
The elimination of the nominal value expressed will not affect the share capital participation of the security and will not require any activities by the Shareholders.
El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:
Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;
Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;
Laser systems for scientific research
EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 900 million.
Cod. ISIN: IT0005188336
Code: ELN
Listed on MTA
Mkt cap.: 900 of euro
Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI
Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM
