    ELN   IT0005188336

EL.EN. S.P.A.

(ELN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/10 11:30:00 am
44.925 EUR   +0.50%
EL En S p A : Proposal to eliminate the nominal value of shares

06/10/2021 | 11:16am EDT
2.2

3.1 REGEM

Press release

Proposal to eliminate the nominal value of shares

The Board of Directors resolved on an amendment of the agenda of the special meeting

and the postponement of the date of Shareholders' meeting

Florence, 10 June 2021 - El.En. s.p.a., a leader company in the laser market, listed on the STAR Segment of Borsa Italiana, hereby gives notice to the Shareholders that today the Board of Directors of El.En. SpA resolved on an addition to the agenda of the special meeting already called in the first call on July 5, 2021 and needing in second call on July 8, 2021 and, for the purposes of compliance with the deadline referred to in art. 125-bis TUF, the postponement of the dates of the shareholders' meeting to at least thirty days after the publication of the addition of the agenda.

The proposal consists in the deletion from the text of Art. Article 6 of the Articles of Association mention of the nominal value expressed of shares representing the share capital, with the consequence that the nominal value of the shares remains implicit in the ratio between the amount of the share capital and the number of shares outstanding.

The removal from the company Articles of Association of the indication of the nominal value of shares, in accordance with a now established practice among listed companies, allows greater operational flexibility and administrative simplification useful in the case of transactions in share capital.

The elimination of the nominal value expressed will not affect the share capital participation of the security and will not require any activities by the Shareholders.

1

El.En., an Italian company, is the parent of a high-.tech industrial group operating in the optoelectronics sector. Based on proprietary technology and multidisciplinary know-how, the El.En Group manufactures laser sources (gas, semiconductor, solid-state and liquid) and innovative laser systems for medical and industrial applications. The El.En. Group is the laser market leader in Italy and among the top operators in Europe. It designs, manufactures and sells worldwide:

  • Medical laser equipment used in dermatology, cosmetics, physiotherapy, dentistry and gynecology;
  • Industrial laser systems for applications ranging from cutting, marking and welding metals, wood, plastic and glass to decorating leather and textiles and restoring/conserving artwork;
  • Laser systems for scientific research

EL.EN has been listed on the Star (MTA) of Borsa Italiana. Its market capitalization amounts to Euro 900 million.

Cod. ISIN: IT0005188336

Code: ELN

Listed on MTA

Mkt cap.: 900 of euro

Cod. Reuters: ELN.MI

Cod. Bloomberg: ELN IM

For further information:

El.En S.p.A.

Investor Relations

Enrico ROMAGNOLI - finance@elen.itTel. +39 055 8826807

Polytems HIR

Financial Communication, IR and Press Office

Bianca FERSINI MASTELLONI - b.fersini@polytemshir.itPaolo SANTAGOSTINO - p.santagostino@polytemshir.itSilvia MARONGIU - s.marongiu@polytemshir.it

Tel. +39 06-69923324

2

Disclaimer

El.En. S.p.A. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 15:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 508 M 619 M 619 M
Net income 2021 36,0 M 43,8 M 43,8 M
Net cash 2021 85,0 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 889 M 1 083 M 1 082 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,7%
Chart EL.EN. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
EL.En. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EL.EN. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 49,00 €
Last Close Price 44,70 €
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,62%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrea Cangioli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gabriele Clementi Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Bazzocchi Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michele Legnaioli Independent Non-Executive Director
Fabia Romagnoli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EL.EN. S.P.A.68.36%1 083
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-3.77%176 159
DANAHER CORPORATION8.36%171 686
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.2.71%99 495
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.13.45%91 167
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG12.98%64 967