  Homepage
  Equities
  Egypt
  Egyptian Exchange
  El-Nasr Clothing & Textiles Co. (KABO)
  News
  7. Summary
    KABO   EGS33061C010

EL-NASR CLOTHING & TEXTILES CO. (KABO)

(KABO)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

El Nasr Clothing & Textiles KABO : Clothes & Textiles (Kabo) (KABO.CA) Reports Its Financial Results (Consolidated) for the Period from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021

03/01/2022 | 01:29pm EST
El Nasr Clothes & Textiles (Kabo) (KABO.CA) Reports Its Financial Results (Consolidated) for the Period from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
01/03/2022
Company Name: El Nasr Clothes & Textiles (Kabo)
ISIN Code: EGS33061C010
Currency: Egyptian Pound
F/S (Consolidated) Period: From 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net profit: 5,447,291
F/S (Consolidated) Period: From 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative loss: 14,495,180
Audit Status: Reviewed
Source: El Nasr Clothes & Textiles (Kabo)

Taking minority rights into consideration

Disclaimer

El Nasr Clothing and Textiles Company SAE published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 18:28:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 274 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net income 2021 -15,9 M -1,01 M -1,01 M
Net Debt 2021 140 M 8,95 M 8,95 M
P/E ratio 2021 -32,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 325 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 997
Free-Float 28,5%
Technical analysis trends EL-NASR CLOTHING & TEXTILES CO. (KABO)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amro Mohammed Al-Sharnoubi Chairman & Managing Director
Emad Adel Eskandar Chief Financial Officer
Mohsen Abdel Wahab Naji El-Gilani Independent Non-Executive Director
Ahmed Khalid Mustafa El-Bosaty Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Hany Abdullatif Olama Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EL-NASR CLOTHING & TEXTILES CO. (KABO)-23.50%21
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-9.23%373 119
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-18.27%41 366
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-9.02%25 954
VF CORPORATION-20.76%22 564
MONCLER S.P.A.-15.37%16 402