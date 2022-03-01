El Nasr Clothing & Textiles KABO : Clothes & Textiles (Kabo) (KABO.CA) Reports Its Financial Results (Consolidated) for the Period from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021

El Nasr Clothes & Textiles (Kabo) (KABO.CA) Reports Its Financial Results (Consolidated) for the Period from 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
01/03/2022
Company Name: El Nasr Clothes & Textiles (Kabo)
ISIN Code: EGS33061C010
Currency: Egyptian Pound
F/S (Consolidated) Period: From 01/07/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net profit: 5,447,291
F/S (Consolidated) Period: From 01/07/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative loss: 14,495,180
Audit Status: Reviewed
Source: El Nasr Clothes & Textiles (Kabo)
Taking minority rights into consideration
