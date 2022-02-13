Log in
    ELNA   EGS300L1C011

EL NASR MANUFACTURING AGRICULTURAL CROPS S.A.E

(ELNA)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

El Nasr Manufacturing Agricultural Crops E : For Manufacturing Agricultural Crops (ELNA.CA) Reports 9 Months Results

02/13/2022 | 08:52am EST
El Nasr For Manufacturing Agricultural Crops (ELNA.CA) Reports 9 Months Results
13/02/2022
Company Name : El Nasr For Manufacturing Agricultural Crops
ISIN Code : EGS300L1C011
Currency : EGP
F/S Period : from 01/04/2022 to 31/12/2022
Net Loss : 2,358,285
F/S Period: from 01/04/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Comparative Loss : 3,335,230
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : El Nasr For Manufacturing Agricultural Crops

Disclaimer

El Nasr for Manufacturing Agricultural Crops SAE published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 13:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,25 M -0,27 M -0,27 M
Net cash 2021 0,25 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2021 -70,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 189 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,2%
Chart EL NASR MANUFACTURING AGRICULTURAL CROPS S.A.E
Duration : Period :
El Nasr Manufacturing Agricultural Crops S.A.E Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Rajab Mekawy Chairman & Managing Director
Ali Ahmed Fawzy Omran Non-Executive Director
Jamil Halim Habib Non-Executive Director
Ibrahim Abdullah El-Sakry Non-Executive Director
Ahmed Amin Mohammed Ahmed Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EL NASR MANUFACTURING AGRICULTURAL CROPS S.A.E1.69%12
YUAN LONG PING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE CO., LTD.-19.35%3 819
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD-10.74%3 187
JIANGSU PROVINCIAL AGRICULTURAL RECLAMATION AND DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-6.30%2 420
WINALL HI-TECH SEED CO., LTD.-17.07%1 635
PT SAWIT SUMBERMAS SARANA TBK.3.11%663