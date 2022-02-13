El Nasr Manufacturing Agricultural Crops E : For Manufacturing Agricultural Crops (ELNA.CA) Reports 9 Months Results

El Nasr For Manufacturing Agricultural Crops (ELNA.CA) Reports 9 Months Results
13/02/2022
Company Name : El Nasr For Manufacturing Agricultural Crops
ISIN Code : EGS300L1C011
Currency : EGP
F/S Period : from 01/04/2022 to 31/12/2022
Net Loss : 2,358,285
F/S Period: from 01/04/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net Comparative Loss : 3,335,230
Audit Status : Reviewed
Source : El Nasr For Manufacturing Agricultural Crops
