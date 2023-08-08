STOCK REPURCHASE AGREEMENT

This STOCK REPURCHASE AGREEMENT (this "Agreement") is made and entered into as of August 7, 2023, by and between El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), FS Equity Partners V, L.P. ("Seller 1") and FS Affiliates V, L.P. ("Seller 2" and together with Seller 1, "Sellers").

W I T N E S S E T H:

WHEREAS, Sellers directly own an aggregate of 5,534,303 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Company Shares") comprised of 5,461,251 Company Shares owned by Seller 1 and 73,052 Company Shares owned by Seller 2; and

WHEREAS, effective August 8, 2023, each Seller desires to sell to the Company, and the Company desires to purchase, free and clear of any and all Liens (as defined below) from Sellers an aggregate of 2,500,000 of such Company Shares (the "Purchased Shares") (comprised of 2,467,000 Company Shares from Seller 1 and 33,000 Company Shares from Seller 2) for a per share purchase price equal to $10.63, representing the closing price of such Company Shares as listed on Nasdaq on August 7, 2023 (the "Per Share Purchase Price").

NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the foregoing premises and the mutual covenants, agreements, representations and warranties contained herein, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, the parties hereto agree as follows:

ARTICLE I

PURCHASE AND SALE; CLOSING

1.1Purchase and Sale. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of this Agreement, effective on the Closing Date (as defined below), Sellers agree to sell, convey, assign, transfer and deliver to the Company, and the Company agrees to purchase from Sellers, the Purchased Shares, free and clear of any and all mortgages, pledges, encumbrances, liens, security interests, options, charges, claims, deeds of trust, deeds to secure debt, title retention agreements, rights of first refusal or offer, limitations on voting rights, proxies, voting agreements, limitations on transfer or other agreements or claims of any kind or nature whatsoever (collectively, "Liens").

1.2Purchase Price. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of this Agreement, in consideration of the aforesaid sale, conveyance, assignment, transfer and delivery to the Company of the Purchased Shares, the Company shall pay to Sellers the Per Share Purchase Price multiplied by the number of Purchased Shares being sold by the Sellers (the "Purchase Price"), which Purchase Price shall be paid by Company to Sellers in cash by wire transfer of immediately available funds to an account that the Seller shall designate in writing.

1.3Expenses. Except as expressly set forth in this Agreement, all fees and expenses incurred by each party hereto in connection with the matters contemplated by this Agreement shall be borne by the party incurring such fee or expense, including without limitation the fees and expenses of any investment banks, attorneys, accountants or other experts or advisors retained by such party.

1.4The Closing. The consummation of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement (the "Closing") shall take place on August 8, 2023 (the "Closing Date"), provided that the obligations of Sellers and the Company to consummate the transactions contemplated by this Agreement shall be conditioned upon there being no injunction or other order, judgment, law, regulation, decree or ruling or other legal restraint or prohibition having been issued, enacted or promulgated by a court or other governmental