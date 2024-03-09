El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the retail sector. The Company's activities are structured into two business segments: Commercial and Real Estate. The Commercial division focuses on the retail sales of merchandise in department and duty free stores. Its brand names of store formats includes Liverpool and Fabricas de Francia. The Real Estate division is responsible for the management, operation and lease of commercial space in shopping centers. Through a non-bank credit card, the Company also offers consumer loans and sales financing services. The Company has operations established in various Mexican states. The Company's subsidiaries include Operadora Liverpool SA de CV, Servicios Liverpool SA de CV and Bodegas Liverpool SA de CV, among others.

Sector Department Stores