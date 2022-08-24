Log in
    SWDY   EGS3G0Z1C014

EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC COMPANY

(SWDY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Egyptian Exchange  -  2022-08-22
7.460 EGP   -1.32%
EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC : 2Q2022 Investor Presentation
PU
EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC : ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC 2Q2022 Earnings Release
PU
El Sewedy Electric Company announced that it has received EGP 150 million in funding from International Finance Corporation, First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C., Europe Arab Bank plc
CI
El Sewedy Electric : 2Q2022 Investor Presentation

08/24/2022 | 05:48am EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Q 2 2 0 2 2

elsewedyelectric.com

@elsewedyelectric

Disclaimer

2

Certain information contained in this document consists of forward-looking statements reflecting the current view of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including worldwide economic trends, the economic and political climate of Egypt and the Middle East and changes in business strategy and various other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. Recipients of this document are cautioned not to place any reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect changed events or circumstances.

W W W . E L S E W E D Y E L E C T R I C . C O M

AGENDA

  1. An Integrated Energy Solutions Global Provider
  1. Investment Highlights
    • Full-ServiceIntegration
    • Long Track Record
    • Strong Geographical Presence
    • State-of-the-artFacilities
    • Experienced Leadership
    • Prestigious Client Base

III. Business Line Review

IV. Recent Financial Performance

  1. Corporate Social Responsibility

An Integrated Energy Solutions Global Provider

4

Power...Build…Develop Sustainable Value..

Elsewedy Electric is an energy player structured to face the challenges of the world's fastest growing markets and the complexity of the critical electricity industry. From its start, deep product and sector specialization and unprecedented insight into local markets set the ground work for first mover advantage into new markets and sectors.

Our Core Values & Beliefs

Ownership,

Integrity Innovation Excellence Customer Commitment

Satisfaction&

Collaboration

Vision

To become a global leader in delivering energy, services and value

Purpose

provided with exceptional expertise and service to our customers and communities safely and efficiently.

  • The Elsewedy family began what is today Elsewedy Electric in 1938 as an electrical equipment trading company.
  • In 1960, after developing deep market understanding and local presence, the company became Egypt's first specialized cables distributor.
  • In 1984, Arab Cables - as the company was then called - built the country's first private sector cables factory. The event marked the beginning of Elsewedy Electric's corporate identity.

W W W . E L S E W E D Y E L E C T R I C . C O M

Full-Service Integration

5

Elsewedy Electric is a fully integrated energy solutions provider: From raw materials such as metals and plastics to inputs across the

spectrum of wires, cables and electrical products, to contracting and turnkey infrastructure projects and electricity generation.

Elsewedy Electric provides integrated solutions through five divisions.

Industry

EPC

Technology

Investment

Development

W W W . E L S E W E D Y E L E C T R I C . C O M

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

El Sewedy Electric Company SAE published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 09:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 74 134 M 3 867 M 3 867 M
Net income 2022 3 739 M 195 M 195 M
Net Debt 2022 7 056 M 368 M 368 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,57x
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 16 183 M 844 M 844 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
El Sewedy Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,46 EGP
Average target price 11,81 EGP
Spread / Average Target 58,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Ahmed Sadek El-Sewedy Managing Director & Director
Sharif Mohammed Mohammed El-Zeiny Chief financial Officer
Sadek Ahmad Sadek El-Sewedy Chairman
Hisham Hussein El-Khazindar Independent Director
Ahmed Fikry Abdel Wahab Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC COMPANY-24.11%844
KEYENCE CORPORATION-22.15%99 156
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-25.75%71 036
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.34%58 451
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-6.71%51 000
NIDEC CORPORATION-27.43%41 002