El Sewedy Electric : 2Q2022 Investor Presentation

INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Q 2 2 0 2 2
|
elsewedyelectric.com
|
@elsewedyelectric
Certain information contained in this document consists of forward-looking statements reflecting the current view of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including worldwide economic trends, the economic and political climate of Egypt and the Middle East and changes in business strategy and various other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. Recipients of this document are cautioned not to place any reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect changed events or circumstances.
W W W . E L S E W E D Y E L E C T R I C . C O M
AGENDA
-
An Integrated Energy Solutions Global Provider
-
Investment Highlights
-
-
Full-ServiceIntegration
-
Long Track Record
-
Strong Geographical Presence
-
State-of-the-artFacilities
-
Experienced Leadership
-
Prestigious Client Base
III. Business Line Review
IV. Recent Financial Performance
-
Corporate Social Responsibility
|
An Integrated Energy Solutions Global Provider
|
4
|
Power...Build…Develop Sustainable Value..
Elsewedy Electric is an energy player structured to face the challenges of the world's fastest growing markets and the complexity of the critical electricity industry. From its start, deep product and sector specialization and unprecedented insight into local markets set the ground work for first mover advantage into new markets and sectors.
Our Core Values & Beliefs
Ownership,
Integrity Innovation Excellence Customer Commitment
Satisfaction&
Collaboration
Vision
To become a global leader in delivering energy, services and value
Purpose
provided with exceptional expertise and service to our customers and communities safely and efficiently.
-
The Elsewedy family began what is today Elsewedy Electric in 1938 as an electrical equipment trading company.
-
In 1960, after developing deep market understanding and local presence, the company became Egypt's first specialized cables distributor.
-
In 1984, Arab Cables - as the company was then called - built the country's first private sector cables factory. The event marked the beginning of Elsewedy Electric's corporate identity.
W W W . E L S E W E D Y E L E C T R I C . C O M
|
Full-Service Integration
|
5
|
Elsewedy Electric is a fully integrated energy solutions provider: From raw materials such as metals and plastics to inputs across the
spectrum of wires, cables and electrical products, to contracting and turnkey infrastructure projects and electricity generation.
Elsewedy Electric provides integrated solutions through five divisions.
|
Industry
|
EPC
|
Technology
|
Investment
|
Development
W W W . E L S E W E D Y E L E C T R I C . C O M
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.