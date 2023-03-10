Advanced search
Elah Holdings, Inc. Releases 2022 Audited Annual Report to Stockholders

Financial Statements for 2022

DALLAS, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ELLH) has released its audited annual financial statements and disclosure report for the 2022 fiscal year. This report and additional company information can be found at www.elahholdings.com under the Financial Releases section of the website.

About Elah Holdings

Elah Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as Real Industry, Inc.) is a holding company led by experienced business leaders that is seeking to acquire profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows, unlock the value of our considerable tax assets, and use creative deal structures that reduce risk and ultimately create long-term value for our shareholders. For more information, visit www.elahholdings.com. Elah Holdings' stock trades on the OTC Pink Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities under the symbol "ELLH."
 
Contact:
Michael Hobey
Elah Holdings, Inc. +1 (805) 435-1255
@elah_inc
www.linkedin.com/company/elah-holdings-inc/    

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elah-holdings-inc-releases-2022-audited-annual-report-to-stockholders-301769429.html

SOURCE Elah Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
