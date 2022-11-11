Advanced search
    ELLH   US28413L1052

ELAH HOLDINGS, INC.

(ELLH)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:39 2022-10-19 pm EDT
73.00 USD   +12.31%
Elah Holdings, Inc. Releases Third Quarter 2022 Report to Stockholders

11/11/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Financial Statements for Q3 2022

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ELLH) has released its interim unaudited financial statements and disclosure report for the third quarter of 2022. This report and additional company information can be found at www.elahholdings.com under the Financial Releases section of the website.

About Elah Holdings

Elah Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as Real Industry, Inc.) is a reorganized holding company led by experienced business leaders that is seeking to acquire profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows, unlock the value of our considerable tax assets, and use creative deal structures that reduce risk and ultimately create long-term value for our shareholders. For more information, visit www.elahholdings.com. Elah Holdings' stock trades on the OTC Pink Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities under the symbol "ELLH."

Contact:
Michael Hobey
Elah Holdings, Inc.
+1 (805) 435-1255
@elah_inc
www.linkedin.com/company/elah-holdings-inc/        

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elah-holdings-inc-releases-third-quarter-2022-report-to-stockholders-301676017.html

SOURCE Elah Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
