Elahi Cotton Mills : NOTICE OF 52ND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

ELAHI COTTON MILLS LIMITED

NOTICE OF 52ND

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company will be held at the Registered Office of the Company at 270-Sector I/9, Industrial Area, Islamabad on October 25, 2022 at 10.30 a.m. to transact the following business:-

To Confirm the minutes of the 51 st Annual General Meeting. To consider, approve and adopt the Chairman's Review Report, the Reports of Directors and

Auditors together with Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022. To appoint Auditors of the Company for the next financial year and to fix their remuneration. The Audit Committee and Board of Directors have recommended for reappointment of M/s. BDO Ebrahim & Co, Chartered Accountants, Islamabad as external auditors. To transact any other ordinary business of the Company with the prior permission of the Chairman.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Islamabad,

September 28, 2022.

( MAHFOOZ ELAHI )

Chief Executive

NOTES:

The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from October 19, 2022 to October 25, 2022 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the office of Share Registrar M/s. Corplink (Pvt) limited, Wings Arcade, 1-K Commercial, Model Town, Lahore: at the close of business on October 18, 2021 will be treated in time for attending the Annual General Meeting. The Company shall arrange all protective measures to the participant in this AGM. A member entitled to attend and vote in the meeting is authorized to appoint any other member a proxy to attend, speak and vote for him or her. Any individual Beneficial Owner of CDC, entitled to vote at this meeting must bring his/her original CNIC with him/her to prove his/her identity, and in case of proxy, a copy of shareholders attested CNIC must be attached with the proxy form and shall authenticate his/her identity by showing his/her original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) or passport at the time of attending the meeting. Representatives of corporate members should bring the usual documents required for such purpose. In order to valid, an instrument of proxy and the power of Attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power or Authority, must be reached at the Registered Office of the Company not less than 48 hours before the time of the Meeting. In compliance with SECP notification No. 634(I)/2014 dated July 10, 2014, the audited financial statements and reports of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 have been placed on the Company's website: www.elahicotton.com. for the information, download and review of shareholders. Pursuant to SECP Circular No. 10 of 2014 dated May 21, 2014, if Company receives Consent Form from at least five members or any member holding aggregate 10% or more shareholding residing at geographical location to participate in the meeting through video conference at least 10 days prior to the date of meeting, the Company shall arrange video conference facility in that city subject to availability of such facility in that city. To avail this facility please provide following information and submit to registered office of the Company:

I/We __________________ of ______________ being a member of Elahi Cotton Mills Limited, holding ________

ordinary shares as per Register Folio/CDC Account No. ___________ hereby opt for video conference facility

at________ Signature of Member(s)