  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ELAN Microelectronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2458   TW0002458007

ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2458)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
82.90 TWD   +1.97%
Elan Microelectronics : 3Q22 Investor Conference
PU
Elan Microelectronics : Monthly Sales Report for August 2022
PU
ELAN Microelectronics Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
ELAN Microelectronics : 3Q22 Investor Conference

11/03/2022 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3Q22 Investor Conference

2022/11/03

E L A N M i c r o e l e c t r o n i c s C o r p o r a t i o n

Sales Breakdown by Product Line (Consolidated)

Sales: NT$M 15,100 18,328 4,156 5,036 4,974 4,162 4,099 4,148 2,819

  • Touch: Touchscreen Controller, Touchpad, Biometrics
  • Non-Touch:MCU, Pointing Stick, Affiliated Co. Products

3Q22 Income Statement

YoY Comparison (Consolidated)

NT$M

3Q22

%

3Q21

%

YoY(%)

Sales

2,819

100.0

4,974

100.0

(43.3)

Gross profit

1,312

46.5

2,539

51.0

(48.3)

Sales expense

143

5.1

145

2.9

G&A expense

120

4.2

138

2.8

R&D expense

517

18.3

584

11.7

OPEX

780

27.6

867

17.4

(10.0)

Operating profit

532

18.9

1,672

33.6

(68.2)

Non-operating income & exp.

91

3.2

9

0.2

Profit before tax

623

22.1

1,681

33.8

(62.9)

Net profit

488

17.3

1,338

26.9

(63.5)

Belong

Parent company

522

1,362

Non-Controlling Interests

(34)

(24)

* EPS (NT$)

1.83

4.70

(61.1)

  • 304 million shares issued; 284.6 million shares outstanding as of the end of Sep. 2022.
  • 304 million shares issued; 285 million shares outstanding as of the end of Sep. 2021.
  • Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unreviewed).

3Q22 Income Statement

QoQ Comparison (Consolidated)

NT$M

3Q22

%

2Q22

%

QoQ(%)

Sales

2,819

100.0

4,148

100.0

(32.0)

Gross profit

1,312

46.5

1,973

47.6

(33.5)

Sales expense

143

5.1

165

4.0

G&A expense

120

4.2

126

3.1

R&D expense

517

18.3

562

13.5

OPEX

780

27.6

853

20.6

(8.6)

Operating profit

532

18.9

1,120

27.0

(52.5)

Non-operating income & exp.

91

3.2

(52)

(1.3)

Profit before tax

623

22.1

1,068

25.7

(41.7)

Net profit

488

17.3

761

18.3

(35.9)

Belong

Parent company

522

784

Non-Controlling Interests

(34)

(23)

* EPS (NT$)

1.83

2.75

(33.5)

  • 304 million shares issued; 284.6 million shares outstanding as of the end of reporting period.
  • Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unreviewed).

1Q22~3Q22 Income Statement

(Consolidated)

NT$M

1Q22

%

2Q22

%

3Q22

%

1Q22~3Q22

%

Sales

4,099

100.0

4,148

100.0

2,819

100.0

11,066

100.0

Gross profit

1,936

47.2

1,973

47.6

1,312

46.5

5,221

47.2

Sales expense

143

3.5

165

4.0

143

5.1

451

4.1

G&A expense

113

2.7

126

3.1

120

4.2

359

3.1

R&D expense

567

13.8

562

13.5

517

18.3

1,646

14.9

OPEX

823

20.0

853

20.6

780

27.6

2,456

22.1

Operating profit

1,113

27.2

1,120

27.0

532

18.9

2,765

25.1

Non-operating income & exp.

(100)

(2.5)

(52) -

1.3

91

3.2

(61)

(0.7)

Profit before tax

1,013

24.7

1,068

25.7

623

22.1

2,704

24.4

Net profit

773

18.9

761

18.3

488

17.3

2,022

18.3

Belong

Parent company

798

784

522

2,104

Non-Controlling Interests

(25)

(23)

(34)

(82)

* EPS (NT$)

2.81

2.75

1.83

7.39

  • 304 million shares issued; 284.6 million shares outstanding as of the end of reporting period.
  • Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unreviewed).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elan Microelectronics Corp. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 10:20:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 13 926 M 432 M 432 M
Net income 2022 2 430 M 75,4 M 75,4 M
Net cash 2022 6 851 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 9,43%
Capitalization 23 592 M 732 M 732 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ELAN Microelectronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 82,90 TWD
Average target price 128,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Hao Yeh Chairman, President & General Manager
Yi Lin Chen Senior Manager
Hou Ming Chen Independent Director
Hsien Ming Lin Independent Director
Te Cheng Chiu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION-51.24%732
NVIDIA CORPORATION-55.05%329 021
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-35.77%317 843
BROADCOM INC.-31.47%184 696
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-15.91%143 841
QUALCOMM, INC.-38.48%126 113