ELAN Microelectronics : 3Q22 Investor Conference
E L A N M i c r o e l e c t r o n i c s C o r p o r a t i o n
Sales Breakdown by Product Line
(Consolidated)
Sales: NT$M 15,100 18,328 4,156 5,036 4,974 4,162 4,099 4,148 2,819
Touch: Touchscreen Controller, Touchpad, Biometrics
Non-Touch:MCU, Pointing Stick, Affiliated Co. Products
3Q22 Income Statement
YoY Comparison (Consolidated)
NT$M
3Q22
%
3Q21
%
YoY(%)
Sales
2,819
100.0
4,974
100.0
(43.3)
Gross profit
1,312
46.5
2,539
51.0
(48.3)
Sales expense
143
5.1
145
2.9
G&A expense
120
4.2
138
2.8
R&D expense
517
18.3
584
11.7
OPEX
780
27.6
867
17.4
(10.0)
Operating profit
532
18.9
1,672
33.6
(68.2)
Non-operating income & exp.
91
3.2
9
0.2
Profit before tax
623
22.1
1,681
33.8
(62.9)
Net profit
488
17.3
1,338
26.9
(63.5)
Belong
Parent company
522
1,362
Non-Controlling Interests
(34)
(24)
* EPS (NT$)
1.83
4.70
(61.1)
304 million shares issued; 284.6 million shares outstanding as of the end of Sep. 2022.
304 million shares issued; 285 million shares outstanding as of the end of Sep. 2021.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unreviewed).
3Q22 Income Statement
QoQ Comparison (Consolidated)
NT$M
3Q22
%
2Q22
%
QoQ(%)
Sales
2,819
100.0
4,148
100.0
(32.0)
Gross profit
1,312
46.5
1,973
47.6
(33.5)
Sales expense
143
5.1
165
4.0
G&A expense
120
4.2
126
3.1
R&D expense
517
18.3
562
13.5
OPEX
780
27.6
853
20.6
(8.6)
Operating profit
532
18.9
1,120
27.0
(52.5)
Non-operating income & exp.
91
3.2
(52)
(1.3)
Profit before tax
623
22.1
1,068
25.7
(41.7)
Net profit
488
17.3
761
18.3
(35.9)
Belong
Parent company
522
784
Non-Controlling Interests
(34)
(23)
* EPS (NT$)
1.83
2.75
(33.5)
304 million shares issued; 284.6 million shares outstanding as of the end of reporting period.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unreviewed).
1Q22~3Q22 Income Statement
(Consolidated)
NT$M
1Q22
%
2Q22
%
3Q22
%
1Q22~3Q22
%
Sales
4,099
100.0
4,148
100.0
2,819
100.0
11,066
100.0
Gross profit
1,936
47.2
1,973
47.6
1,312
46.5
5,221
47.2
Sales expense
143
3.5
165
4.0
143
5.1
451
4.1
G&A expense
113
2.7
126
3.1
120
4.2
359
3.1
R&D expense
567
13.8
562
13.5
517
18.3
1,646
14.9
OPEX
823
20.0
853
20.6
780
27.6
2,456
22.1
Operating profit
1,113
27.2
1,120
27.0
532
18.9
2,765
25.1
Non-operating income & exp.
(100)
(2.5)
(52) -
1.3
91
3.2
(61)
(0.7)
Profit before tax
1,013
24.7
1,068
25.7
623
22.1
2,704
24.4
Net profit
773
18.9
761
18.3
488
17.3
2,022
18.3
Belong
Parent company
798
784
522
2,104
Non-Controlling Interests
(25)
(23)
(34)
(82)
* EPS (NT$)
2.81
2.75
1.83
7.39
304 million shares issued; 284.6 million shares outstanding as of the end of reporting period.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unreviewed).
Sales 2022
13 926 M
432 M
432 M
Net income 2022
2 430 M
75,4 M
75,4 M
Net cash 2022
6 851 M
213 M
213 M
P/E ratio 2022
10,4x
Yield 2022
9,43%
Capitalization
23 592 M
732 M
732 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,20x
EV / Sales 2023
1,19x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
85,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.