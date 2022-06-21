ELAN Microelectronics : Announcement of cash dividend adjustment
06/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Provided by: ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
16:15:56
Subject
Announcement of cash dividend adjustment
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders meeting:2022/06/21
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
Total cash dividends of NT$4,102,385,292/NT$13.5 per share.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
Total cash dividends of NT$4,102,385,292/NT$13.811657per share.
4.Reason for the change:To reflect the reduced number of shares oustanding
since the treasury shares have not been transferred to employees.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:The chairperson is authorized to
ajdust cash dividend per share based on the resolution of 2022/6/15 AGM.
Elan Microelectronics Corp. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:23:01 UTC.