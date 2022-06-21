Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ELAN Microelectronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2458   TW0002458007

ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2458)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
136.50 TWD   -3.87%
04:24aELAN MICROELECTRONICS : Announcement of cash dividend adjustment
PU
04:14aELAN MICROELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Record date for the Cash dividends Distribution
PU
06/15ELAN MICROELECTRONICS : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved to release the Directors from non-competition restrictions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ELAN Microelectronics : Announcement of cash dividend adjustment

06/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 16:15:56
Subject 
 Announcement of cash dividend adjustment
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
  shareholders meeting:2022/06/21
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
Total cash dividends of NT$4,102,385,292/NT$13.5 per share.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
Total cash dividends of NT$4,102,385,292/NT$13.811657per share.
4.Reason for the change:To reflect the reduced number of shares oustanding
since the treasury shares have not been transferred to employees.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:The chairperson is authorized to
 ajdust cash dividend per share based on the resolution of 2022/6/15 AGM.

Disclaimer

Elan Microelectronics Corp. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 579 M 625 M 625 M
Net income 2022 4 409 M 148 M 148 M
Net cash 2022 7 640 M 257 M 257 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,26x
Yield 2022 8,90%
Capitalization 38 846 M 1 307 M 1 307 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ELAN Microelectronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 136,50 TWD
Average target price 183,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Hao Yeh Chairman, President & General Manager
Yi Lin Chen Senior Manager
Hou Ming Chen Independent Director
Hsien Ming Lin Independent Director
Te Cheng Chiu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION-19.71%1 307
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-19.02%434 412
NVIDIA CORPORATION-46.01%397 637
BROADCOM INC.-25.06%201 364
INTEL CORPORATION-28.21%151 158
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-20.31%138 505