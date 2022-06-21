ELAN Microelectronics : Announcement of cash dividend adjustment

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting:2022/06/21 2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution: Total cash dividends of NT$4,102,385,292/NT$13.5 per share. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change: Total cash dividends of NT$4,102,385,292/NT$13.811657per share. 4.Reason for the change:To reflect the reduced number of shares oustanding since the treasury shares have not been transferred to employees. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:The chairperson is authorized to ajdust cash dividend per share based on the resolution of 2022/6/15 AGM.