ELAN Microelectronics : Monthly Sales Report for December 2022

ELAN Monthly Sales Report -December 2022

ELAN Microelectronics Corp. (the Company), a leading touch controller solution provider in global NB market, announced its consolidated net sales of NT$592 million for December 2022. The monthly sales was down 12.82% mom / 56.84% yoy, due to seasonal softness and a slowdown in inventory build by NB brands to adjust their inventory level. 2022 sales decreased by 28.9% on year to NT$ 13,030 million on weaker NB demand, affected by inflation, interest hikes and geopolitical-driven wars.

Sales for December 2022 --YoY Comparison Unit: NT$ Thousand Year 2022 2021 YoY Net Sales 592,814 1,373,531 -56.84% (Consolidated)

The sales breakdown in December 2022: Touchpad Module 50%, Touchscreen Controller 12%, Fingerprint Sensor 4%, Pointstick (PST) 14%, Microcontroller 9%, and 11% from the sales of affiliates. Touch applications, including biometric applications, accounted for 66%, and non-touch applications accounted for 34%.

2022 NB market saw headwinds from geopolitical conflicts, inflations, interest rate hikes, CN lockdown impacts and destocking by Brands, leading annual unit shipments to decline by ~20% yoy to ~ 190 million units. Among them, CN loosened its COVID restrictions in the end of 2022, while Brands see less inventory risks for most of the NB products after 3-4 quarters of inventory digestion.

Nevertheless, the rest of macro uncertainties still affect consumption confidence. Inflation has decreased consumer electronics spending, while corporate procurement weakens in the face of soft market demand. Thus, most research houses expect 2023 NB unit shipments to drop by ~10% on year.

ELAN continues to focus on "content value increase" through value-added spec upgrades, which consistently renders greater revenue contribution per NB. Meanwhile, ELAN actively

<human-machine interfaces, notably in Touchscreen Controller with Pen Supports, Touchpad Module, Pointing Stick and Biometrics (fingerprint sensors and facial recognition).

