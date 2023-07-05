ELAN Monthly Sales Report -June 2023

ELAN Microelectronics Corp. (the Company), a leading touch controller solution provider in global NB market, announced its consolidated net sales of NT$ 994 million for June 2023, up 0.27% mom. Compared on an annual basis, it declined by 31.35% on weaker NB demand, which was affected by inflation, interest hikes and geopolitical-driven wars. 2Q23 sales came at NT$3,041 million, up 26.46% qoq and down 26.69% yoy. YTD sales decreased by 33.96% on year to NT$ 5,447 million.

Sales for June 2023 --YoY Comparison Unit: NT$ Thousand Year 2023 2022 YoY Net Sales 993,903 1,447,752 -31.35% (Consolidated)

The sales breakdown in June 2023: Touchpad Module 47%, Touchscreen Controller 14%, Fingerprint Sensor 14%, Pointstick (PST) 9%, Microcontroller 7%, and 9% from the sales of affiliates. Touch applications, including biometric applications, accounted for 75%, and non-touch applications accounted for 25%.

2022 NB market saw headwinds from geopolitical conflicts, inflations, interest rate hikes, CN lockdown impacts and destocking by Brands, leading annual unit shipments to decline by ~20% yoy to ~ 190 million units. Among them, CN loosened its COVID restrictions at the end of 2022, while Brands see less inventory risks for most of the NB products after 3-4 quarters of inventory digestion.

Nevertheless, the rest of macro uncertainties still affect consumption confidence. Inflation has decreased consumer electronics spending, while corporate procurement weakens in face of soft market demand. Thus, most research houses expect 2023 NB unit shipments to drop by ~10% on year.

ELAN continues to focus on "content value increase" through value-added spec upgrades, which consistently renders greater revenue contribution per NB. Meanwhile, ELAN actively

