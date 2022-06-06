ELAN Microelectronics : Monthly Sales Report for May 2022

ELAN Monthly Sales Report -May 2022 ELAN Microelectronics Corp. (the Company), a leading touch controller solution provider in global NB market, announced its consolidated net sales of NT$1,444 million for May 2022. Sales was up 14.85% mom on improved monthly shipments after reallocation of supply sources to mitigate the impact from lockdowns in Shanghai and other areas, while it was down 13.08% yoy due to lower-than-expected NB demand affected by inflation & interest hikes across the globe and geopolitical-driven wars. YTD sales decreased by 9.69% on year to NT$ 6,799 million. Sales for May 2022 --YoY Comparison Unit: NT$ Thousand Year 2022 2021 YoY Net Sales 1,443,740 1,661,074 -13.08% (Consolidated) The sales breakdown in May 2022: Touchpad Module 54%, Touchscreen Controller 12%, Fingerprint Sensor 11%, Pointstick (PST) 12%, Microcontroller 7%, and 4% from the sales of affiliates. Touch applications, including biometric applications, accounted for 77%, and non-touch applications accounted for 23%. Global NB unit shipments have grown double digits for 2 consecutive years and expanded to over 200M units/ year due to the prevailing digital lifestyle. However, ELAN expects the global NB shipment to decrease high-single digit % for 2022 in light of geopolitical, inflationary and CN lockdown risks, along with challenges of component shortage and logistics bottleneck. ELAN sees several "qualitative changes" in spite of lower-than-expected NB demand: growing demands for commercial NB due to digital transformation of many corporates, hardware upgrades on the latest Microsoft OS - Windows11, and so on. These new opportunities will further drive the attach rate of high-security-level FP and high-end touchpad, as well as raise the content value of these products, which renders greater revenue contribution/NB every year as usual. <human-machine interfaces, notably in Touchscreen Controller with Pen Supports, Touchpad Module, Pointing Stick and Biometrics (fingerprint sensors and facial recognition). For more information, please go to http://www.emc.com.tw/emc/en.>> 1

NB brands have speeded up the introduction of FP in NB, in response to the interests of most users in information security. ELAN expects the FP penetration rate to continue growing till 2025. Besides, Windows11 upgrades the security requirement of biometrics, which migrates FP technology from MOH (match-on-host) to MOC (match-on-chip) and builds a higher entry level in addition to higher content value for FP products. ELAN sees great momentum from its FP product line in 2022 & 2023 while it continues to take share and launch competitive new products. Apple adopted haptic touchpad and numerous NB players follow suit. On the other hand, Windows11 allows users to adjust touchpad feedback, echoing the trend of touchpad upgrade in the long-run. 4 NB brands have chosen ELAN's haptic pad solutions with shipment starting this year. Such solutions will expand our content value several times higher, with ASP ranging from US$2X~3X, due to complex design structure and multiple components used, as well as uplift contribution from value-added products. ELAN will optimize the design and cost structure to allow this new technology more affordable. We expect the haptic touchpad penetration rate to exceed 30% in 2025, implying 5-year CAGR of ~40%. Newly upgraded pen protocols (MPP 2.6 and USI 2.0) will be a tailwind for blended ASP. Moreover, touch technology migration plays an important role in the industry, where in-cell touch display will grow rapidly under promotion of several display players. This migration will raise demands for integrated chip - LTDI (Large Touch Display Integration). According to Omdia's research, in-cell NB display market will grow at a CAGR of >40% over 2021~2025 to reach an estimated penetration rate of >30% in 2025. ELAN's LTDI solutions passed MS MPP2.5 & Wacom WGP certification, not only indicating ELAN's leadership in pen capabilities across multiple platforms, but leading to close cooperation with numerous display makers. Moreover, our pen-capable technology advantage leads us to co-work with KR/ CN display makers to expand our business scope into a high-growth potential AMOLED foldable smartphone market, where Omdia predicts a CAGR of >45% over 2021~2025.