Issue on: 2024/06/06

ELAN Monthly Sales Report - May 2024

ELAN Microelectronics Corp. (the Company), a leading touch controller solution provider in global NB market, announced its consolidated net sales of NT$ 1,063 million for May 2024, up 7.24% YoY & 0.41% MoM. Revenue remained stable, but in short term, there is no sign of significant improvement in the demand for consumer electronics, due to macroeconomics uncertainties. However, the company will benefit from the development of AI PC, which is clearly an upside in the industry.

Sales for May 2024 --YoY Comparison Unit: NT$ Thousand Year 2024 2023 YoY Net Sales 1,063,043 991,258 7.24% (Consolidated)

The sales breakdown in May 2024: Touchpad Module 50%, Touchscreen Controller 22%, Fingerprint Sensor 11%, Pointstick (PST) 9%, Microcontroller 4%, and 4% from the sales of affiliates. Touch applications, including biometric applications, accounted for 83% and non-touch applications accounted for 17%.

Until 1Q24, the NB market has experienced more than one year of destocking, and it is obvious that the inventory issue is gradually no longer the main factor of market disturbance. The NB industry returning to not only normal seasonal purchasing but also normal inventory level will help brand NB clients actively prepare goods for requests in 2024.

In the NB market in 2024, general market research institutions view the market positively as a growth trend. We analyze the information from supply chain, AI PC is expected to come in 4Q24 or 1H25 at the earliest and contribute a significant growth. At the same time, integrating AI-functional hardware chips and software into NB will change the long-standing traditional ecology of the NB market to improve the individuals' or enterprises' productivity demands which are the focuses of the NB industry chain in 2024.

