  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ELAN Microelectronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2458   TW0002458007

ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2458)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
143.50 TWD   -1.03%
ELAN Microelectronics : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved to release the Directors from non-competition restrictions

06/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 16:37:55
Subject 
 The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders'
Meeting approved to release the Directors from
non-competition restrictions
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/15
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
(1)Release Chairman Yeh, I-Hau from non-competition restrictions as the
Chairman of CHIMEI MOTOR ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
(2)Release Director Yeh, Tsung-Ying from non-competition restrictions as the
director of Macroblock, Inc.
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
To engage in business that is within or similar to the business scope of
the Company.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the tenure serving as a director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):Approved by the Company's
2022 annual general shareholders' meeting.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Financials
Sales 2022 18 579 M 626 M 626 M
Net income 2022 4 409 M 148 M 148 M
Net cash 2022 7 640 M 257 M 257 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,74x
Yield 2022 8,46%
Capitalization 40 838 M 1 375 M 1 375 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ELAN Microelectronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 143,50 TWD
Average target price 183,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Hao Yeh Chairman, President & General Manager
Yi Lin Chen Senior Manager
Hou Ming Chen Independent Director
Hsien Ming Lin Independent Director
Te Cheng Chiu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION-15.59%1 375
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-16.59%447 919
NVIDIA CORPORATION-46.16%396 536
BROADCOM INC.-22.21%210 054
INTEL CORPORATION-26.35%155 083
QUALCOMM, INC.-28.77%145 891