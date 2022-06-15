ELAN Microelectronics : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved to release the Directors from non-competition restrictions
06/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Provided by: ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
16:37:55
Subject
The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders'
Meeting approved to release the Directors from
non-competition restrictions
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/15
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
(1)Release Chairman Yeh, I-Hau from non-competition restrictions as the
Chairman of CHIMEI MOTOR ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
(2)Release Director Yeh, Tsung-Ying from non-competition restrictions as the
director of Macroblock, Inc.
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
To engage in business that is within or similar to the business scope of
the Company.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the tenure serving as a director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):Approved by the Company's
2022 annual general shareholders' meeting.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
