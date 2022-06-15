ELAN Microelectronics : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved to release the Directors from non-competition restrictions

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/15 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: (1)Release Chairman Yeh, I-Hau from non-competition restrictions as the Chairman of CHIMEI MOTOR ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. (2)Release Director Yeh, Tsung-Ying from non-competition restrictions as the director of Macroblock, Inc. 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: To engage in business that is within or similar to the business scope of the Company. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the tenure serving as a director of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):Approved by the Company's 2022 annual general shareholders' meeting. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None