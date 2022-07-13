ELAN Microelectronics : is invited to participate in the "MasterLink July Corporate Day" hosted by MasterLink Securities.
07/13/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Provided by: ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
Date of announcement
2022/07/13
Time of announcement
17:54:46
Subject
ELAN is invited to participate in the "MasterLink
July Corporate Day" hosted by MasterLink Securities.
Date of events
2022/07/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/07/14
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:45
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:To announce ELAN's recent
operation overview.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
