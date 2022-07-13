Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ELAN Microelectronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2458   TW0002458007

ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2458)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-11
104.00 TWD   -1.42%
07/07ELAN MICROELECTRONICS : Monthly Sales Report for June 2022
PU
07/07ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/21ELAN MICROELECTRONICS : Announcement of cash dividend adjustment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ELAN Microelectronics : is invited to participate in the "MasterLink July Corporate Day" hosted by MasterLink Securities.

07/13/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/13 Time of announcement 17:54:46
Subject 
 ELAN is invited to participate in the "MasterLink
July Corporate Day" hosted by MasterLink Securities.
Date of events 2022/07/14 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/07/14
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:45
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:To announce ELAN's recent
operation overview.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Elan Microelectronics Corp. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 10:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 579 M 622 M 622 M
Net income 2022 4 409 M 148 M 148 M
Net cash 2022 7 640 M 256 M 256 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,06x
Yield 2022 11,7%
Capitalization 29 597 M 991 M 991 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ELAN Microelectronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 104,00 TWD
Average target price 183,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 76,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Hao Yeh Chairman, President & General Manager
Yi Lin Chen Senior Manager
Hou Ming Chen Independent Director
Hsien Ming Lin Independent Director
Te Cheng Chiu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION-38.82%991
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-26.91%390 345
NVIDIA CORPORATION-48.72%377 655
BROADCOM INC.-27.66%194 386
INTEL CORPORATION-27.75%152 139
QUALCOMM, INC.-27.30%148 904