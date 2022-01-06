Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ELAN Microelectronics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2458   TW0002458007

ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2458)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ELAN Microelectronics : to attend the "2022 Greater China Technology and Internet Conference" held by Credit Suisse

01/06/2022 | 04:38am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/06 Time of announcement 17:35:25
Subject 
 ELAN to attend the "2022 Greater China Technology
and Internet Conference" held by Credit Suisse
Date of events 2022/01/07 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/01/07
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:To announce ELAN's recent
operation overview.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Elan Microelectronics Corp. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 09:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18 363 M 665 M 665 M
Net income 2021 4 875 M 176 M 176 M
Net cash 2021 8 053 M 291 M 291 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 7,96%
Capitalization 47 286 M 1 713 M 1 711 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ELAN Microelectronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 170,00 TWD
Average target price 199,25 TWD
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Hao Yeh Chairman, President & General Manager
Yi Lin Chen Chief Finance & Accounting Officer
Hou Ming Chen Independent Director
Hsien Ming Lin Independent Director
Te Cheng Chiu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION0.00%1 713
NVIDIA CORPORATION-6.14%690 100
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.69%610 480
BROADCOM INC.-3.37%265 478
INTEL CORPORATION4.60%219 089
QUALCOMM, INC.1.99%208 880