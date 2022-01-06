ELAN Microelectronics : to attend the "2022 Greater China Technology and Internet Conference" held by Credit Suisse
01/06/2022 | 04:38am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/06
Time of announcement
17:35:25
Subject
ELAN to attend the "2022 Greater China Technology
and Internet Conference" held by Credit Suisse
Date of events
2022/01/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/01/07
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:To announce ELAN's recent
operation overview.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Elan Microelectronics Corp. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 09:37:00 UTC.