ELAN Microelectronics : to attend the "Yuanta Securities 2022 Market Outlook Forum" held by Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd.
11/25/2021 | 04:50am EST
Today's Information
Provided by: ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/25
Time of announcement
17:27:41
Subject
ELAN to attend the "Yuanta Securities 2022
Market Outlook Forum" held by Yuanta Securities
Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2021/11/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference:13:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Le Meridien Taipei-Virgo (2F)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:To announce ELAN's recent
operation overview.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
