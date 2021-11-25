Log in
    2458   TW0002458007

ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(2458)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

ELAN Microelectronics : to attend the "Yuanta Securities 2022 Market Outlook Forum" held by Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd.

11/25/2021 | 04:50am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/25 Time of announcement 17:27:41
Subject 
 ELAN to attend the "Yuanta Securities 2022
Market Outlook Forum" held by Yuanta Securities
Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2021/11/26 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference:13:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Le Meridien Taipei-Virgo (2F)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:To announce ELAN's recent
operation overview.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Elan Microelectronics Corp. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 379 M 661 M 661 M
Net income 2021 4 879 M 176 M 176 M
Net cash 2021 8 053 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 8,15%
Capitalization 46 173 M 1 660 M 1 661 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
ELAN Microelectronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 166,00 TWD
Average target price 199,25 TWD
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Hao Yeh Chairman, President & General Manager
Yi Lin Chen Chief Finance & Accounting Officer
Hou Ming Chen Independent Director
Hsien Ming Lin Independent Director
Te Cheng Chiu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION24.34%1 660
NVIDIA CORPORATION150.28%816 850
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.77%562 164
BROADCOM INC.27.61%229 982
QUALCOMM, INC.18.62%202 395
INTEL CORPORATION-0.12%202 374