ELAN Microelectronics : will hold the Q4 2021 investor conference on February 22, 2022.
02/07/2022 | 04:18am EST
Provided by: ELAN MICROELECTRONICS CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/07
Time of announcement
17:08:03
Subject
ELAN will hold the Q4 2021 investor conference
on February 22, 2022.
Date of events
2022/02/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference: ELAN will hold the Q4 2021
investor conference to announce the financial results in Q4 2021 and the
guidance for Q1 2022.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Elan Microelectronics Corp. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 09:17:03 UTC.