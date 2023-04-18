ELANA Agrocredit : Coupon Payment

Coupon Payment
18.04.2023 10:59:38 (local time)
Company: Elana Agrocredit AD-Sofia (EACB)
The company informed BSE of the forthcoming interest payment on the bond issue, ISIN BG2100005227, due on 15 October 2023.
The entire piece of news may be accessed via the financial website X3News.
