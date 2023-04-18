Advanced search
    EAC   BG1100040101

ELANA AGROCREDIT AD

(EAC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-11
1.020 BGN   -2.86%
ELANA Agrocredit : Coupon Payment

04/18/2023 | 04:53am EDT
Coupon Payment 18.04.2023 10:59:38 (local time)

Company: Elana Agrocredit AD-Sofia (EACB)
The company informed BSE of the forthcoming interest payment on the bond issue, ISIN BG2100005227, due on 15 October 2023.
The entire piece of news may be accessed via the financial website X3News.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Elana Agrocredit AD Sofia published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 08:52:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 7,15 M 4,02 M 4,02 M
Net income 2022 2,84 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
Net Debt 2022 17,2 M 9,68 M 9,68 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,2 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,50x
EV / Sales 2022 7,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart ELANA AGROCREDIT AD
Duration : Period :
ELANA Agrocredit AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,02
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Gergana Venchova Kostadinova Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vladimir Borisov Velev Chairman
Petar Stoyanov Bozhkov Deputy Chairman
Petar Ivanov Ivanov Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELANA AGROCREDIT AD0.00%21
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-4.76%5 473
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION0.00%4 078
GATX CORPORATION5.60%3 993
FTAI AVIATION LTD.61.39%2 793
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.9.74%2 109
