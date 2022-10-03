Advanced search
    EAC   BG1100040101

ELANA AGROCREDIT AD

(EAC)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-02
0.9750 BGN   -1.02%
09/19ELANA Agrocredit AD(BUL:EAC) added to SOFIX Index
CI
08/11Elana Agrocredit : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
07/27Elana Agrocredit : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond issuer)
PU
ELANA Agrocredit : Delisting of financial instruments

10/03/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
Delisting of financial instruments 03.10.2022 14:48:49 (local time)

On the grounds of Art. 39 (3), item 2 of Part III - Listing Rules of the BSE Rules and Regulations, the listing of an issue of bonds on the Bonds Segment of BSE Main Market will be terminated as of 07 October 2022, namely:
- Issuer: Elana Agrocredit AD-Sofia
- BSE code of the issue: 0EA2
- ISIN of the issue: BG2100014179
- Reason for termination: Maturity on 15 October 2022
- Final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the Exchange, as a result of which the holder will be entitled to an interest payment and principal repayment: 06 October 2022

Disclaimer

Elana Agrocredit AD Sofia published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 21:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7,10 M 3,57 M 3,57 M
Net income 2021 2,72 M 1,37 M 1,37 M
Net Debt 2021 6,08 M 3,05 M 3,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,5 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,63x
EV / Sales 2021 6,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,98
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Petar Stoyanov Bojkov Deputy Chairman
Vladimir Velev Director
Plamen Petrov Mladenov Head-Investor Relations
Gergana Venchova Kostadinova Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELANA AGROCREDIT AD-11.36%18
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-2.36%4 929
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-17.38%3 895
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-24.18%3 736
GATX CORPORATION-18.27%3 007
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.-1.00%1 634