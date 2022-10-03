ELANA Agrocredit : Delisting of financial instruments

03.10.2022 14:48:49 (local time)

On the grounds of Art. 39 (3), item 2 of Part III - Listing Rules of the BSE Rules and Regulations, the listing of an issue of bonds on the Bonds Segment of BSE Main Market will be terminated as of 07 October 2022, namely:

- Issuer: Elana Agrocredit AD-Sofia

- BSE code of the issue: 0EA2

- ISIN of the issue: BG2100014179

- Reason for termination: Maturity on 15 October 2022

- Final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the Exchange, as a result of which the holder will be entitled to an interest payment and principal repayment: 06 October 2022

