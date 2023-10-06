Company: Elana Agrocredit AD-Sofia (EACB)
In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Elana Agrocredit AD-Sofia
- BSE code: EACB
- ISIN code: BG2100005227
- Date of partial repayment: 15.10.2023
- Total partial repayment: EUR 1000000
- Partial repayment per bond: EUR 200
- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 11.10.2023 (Record Date).
- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 09.10.2023 (Ex Date: 10.10.2023).
- Following 15.10.2023, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on EUR 4000000.
- Exchange transactions executed after 09.10.2023 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on EUR 800.
