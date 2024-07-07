RADNOR, Pa., July 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) ("Elanco").

On June 27, 2024, Elanco issued a press release providing updates to the company's expected FDA approval timelines for its animal disease treatments, Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro. In the release, Elanco stated that Zenrelia is expected to receive FDA approval in the third quarter of 2024, leading to a potential commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2024, despite the company having previously set a launch timeline for the third quarter of 2024. Elanco also stated that Credelio Quattro is expected to receive FDA approval in the fourth quarter of 2024, despite having previously set an approval timeline for the third quarter of 2024.

On this news, Elanco's stock price fell $3.69 per share, or 20.53%, to close at $14.28 per share on June 27, 2024.

