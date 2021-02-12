Elanco Animal Health Incorporated : to Participate in the BofA Securities Animal Health Virtual Summit

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will participate in the BofA Securities Animal Health Virtual Summit on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ Sustainability/ESG Pledges – all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005033/en/