ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED

(ELAN)
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

09/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

 

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will participate in the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT ELANCO
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we’re driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ CSR framework – all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet. Learn more at www.elanco.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 243 M - -
Net income 2020 -77,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -165x
Yield 2020 0,14%
Capitalization 13 258 M 13 258 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,66x
EV / Sales 2021 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 6 080
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 29,50 $
Last Close Price 28,10 $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey N. Simmons President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. David Hoover Independent Chairman
Todd S. Young CFO & EVP-Corporate Governance & Strategy
Sarena S. Lin Executive VP-Transformation & Technology
Christopher Keeley Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-4.58%13 258
ZOETIS18.81%74 712
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC13.79%4 692
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.43.54%4 287
VIRBAC-22.11%1 835
PULIKE BIOLOGICAL ENGINEERING, INC.49.63%1 414
