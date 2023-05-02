Elanco Announces Breakthrough Treatment for Deadly Canine Parvovirus

Targeted single-dose monoclonal antibody is the first and only treatment for devastating dog disease

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has provided a conditional license for the first Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody. This is the first and only approved therapeutic solution proven to treat canine parvovirus — one of the most contagious and deadly viruses a dog can contract with a 91% mortality rate if not treated with supportive carei. The treatment is the first monoclonal antibody for Elanco, an important innovation platform for the company.

With an estimated 330,000 cases of canine parvovirus available for treatment in the U.S. annuallyii, clinical trials demonstrate that the Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody single, intravenous dose delivers targeted efficacy in treating this deadly disease. The treatment can be administered to dogs eight weeks of age or older with canine parvovirus. The Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody treatment may provide a less intensive and more effective solution than supportive care alone by targeting the virus with single dose efficacy and a strong safety profile in healthy dogs.

“Elanco is proud to bring to market this first-in-class treatment that will help save puppies lives, while alleviating the emotional and financial burden of both pet owners and veterinary care teams,” said Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, Elanco. “We’re excited to bring our first monoclonal antibody treatment to market, reinforcing Elanco’s commitment to pioneer new tools in spaces where there aren’t existing options. We’re committed to helping the world’s pets live longer, healthier lives because we believe making life better for our pets makes life better.”

The Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody is expected to begin shipping in the coming weeks, pending individual state approvals. Elanco will also continue to provide canine parvovirus education and resources to veterinarians, shelter owners and pet parents.

“Today’s announcement is a game changer for pet owners and veterinarians,” said Dr. Kristin Zersen, DVM, DACVECC, assistant professor of small animal emergency and critical care at Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital. “Parvovirus is an unpredictable disease that causes significant strain on pet owners and is labor intensive and stressful for shelters and veterinary clinic staff. It’s lifechanging and industry-defining to be able to offer a proven solution to canine parvovirus that limits the need for hospitalization, reducing the impact this disease has on hundreds of thousands of dogs each year.”

The conditional license approval—granted by the USDA to effectively and safely meet an emergency situation, limited market or special circumstance—of the first-ever targeted monoclonal antibody treatment for canine parvovirus bridges Elanco’s expertise in both therapeutics and vaccines. In the treatment efficacy study, the Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody was proven effective in decreasing mortality associated with parvovirus infection.iii Treated dogs also had significantly faster times to resolution of the most-adverse effects of parvovirus including vomitingiv, meaning that they feel better faster and get home sooner.

Prior to Elanco’s Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody, the only treatment for the highly contagious canine parvovirus was supportive therapy, which can consist of 24/7 care, multi-day hospitalization and emotional stress for the staff and pet owner with no guaranteed outcome and potentially high pet owner costs. In conjunction with its portfolio of innovative solutions, this announcement establishes Elanco’s presence in the monoclonal antibody space and reinforces its commitment to helping pets live longer, healthier lives through its portfolio of innovative solutions.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we’re driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our approach to sustainability, Elanco Healthy Purpose™– all to advance the health of animals, people, the planet and our enterprise. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

