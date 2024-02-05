Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is an animal health company. The Company is focused in delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets. Its portfolio serves animals across its core species consisting of dogs, cats and cattle, poultry, swine, sheep and aqua. It offers products in two primary categories: Pet Health and Farm Animal. Its Pet Health portfolio is focused on parasiticides, vaccines and therapeutics. Its parasiticide portfolios in the pet health sector include species and formulations, with products that protect pets from worms, fleas and ticks. Its over-the-counter treatments include Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, Advocate, Credelio, Interceptor Plus and Trifexis. Its Farm Animal portfolio consists of products designed to prevent, control and treat health challenges primarily focused on cattle. Its products include medicated feed additives, antibiotics, vaccines, such as Rumensin and Baytril. Its poultry products are Maxiban and others.

Sector Pharmaceuticals