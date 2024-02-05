Elanco: sale of aquaculture business to Merck
The divestment includes currently marketed brands, aquaculture R&D projects, the transfer of manufacturing sites in Prince Edward Island (Canada) and Dong Nai (Vietnam), as well as approximately 280 sales and manufacturing employees.
This transaction gives Merck Animal Health access to an innovative portfolio of cold and warm water aquaculture products in the fields of vaccines, pest control, water supplements and nutrition.
The transaction will enable Elanco to focus its resources on other opportunities. Subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions and adjustments, it is expected to close around mid-year.
