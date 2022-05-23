Log in
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED

Elanco to Participate in Stifel 2022 Jaws and Paws Conference
BU
05/19ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
05/19ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Elanco to Participate in Stifel 2022 Jaws and Paws Conference

05/23/2022
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will attend the Stifel 2022 Jaws and Paws Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we’re driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ CSR framework – all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet. Learn more at www.elanco.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 713 M - -
Net income 2022 69,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 383x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 506 M 11 506 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
EV / Sales 2023 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 95,7%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,27 $
Average target price 32,75 $
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
Jeffrey N. Simmons President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd S. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
R. David Hoover Independent Chairman
Christopher Keeley Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Kinard EVP-Human Resources & Corporate Communications
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-14.48%11 506
ZOETIS-33.39%76 505
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-35.21%4 661
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY-22.97%3 803
VIRBAC-15.55%3 195
VIMIAN GROUP AB (PUBL)-35.41%2 003