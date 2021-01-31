Republicans urge slimmer COVID-19 bill as Democrats ready Biden plan

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ten moderate Republican U.S.
senators urged Democratic President Joe Biden on Sunday to
significantly downsize his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package
to win bipartisan support as Democrats in Congress prepared to
push ahead with his plan this week.
A top White House economic adviser signaled willingness to
discuss the ideas raised by Republican senators who floated a
$600 billion alternative, but said the president was not willing
to compromise on the need for a comprehensive bill to address
the public health crisis and economic fallout.
"He is open to ideas, wherever they may come. ... What he's
uncompromising about is the need to move with speed on a
comprehensive approach here," Brian Deese, director of the
National Economic Council, told NBC's "Meet the Press" program.
"A piecemeal approach ... is not a recipe for success."
It was unclear whether the outreach by 10 of the 50
Republicans in the 100-seat chamber would shift plans by
congressional Democrats to take up legislation in the coming
days. Biden and fellow Democrats are seeking to make use of
their control of the House of Representatives and Senate to move
quickly on the president's top goal of addressing the pandemic.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said his chamber
would begin work on it as early as this week. House Speaker
Nancy Pelosi said Congress would complete a preliminary step
before the end of the week.
Congress enacted $4 trillion in COVID-19 relief last year.
Passage of the new relief legislation not only would impact
Americans and businesses reeling during a pandemic that has
killed about 440,000 people in the United States but also offers
an early test of Biden's promise to work to bridge the partisan
divide in Washington. Biden took office on Jan. 20.
Biden's proposal includes $160 billion for vaccines and
testing, $170 billion for schools and universities, and funds to
give certain Americans a $1,400 per-person stimulus check, among
other provisions.
Some Republicans have questioned the overall price tag,
while others urged more targeted measures, particularly over the
direct payments to individuals.
In their letter to Biden, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski,
Mitt Romney and seven other senators asked Biden for a meeting
and said their compromise proposal could be quickly passed with
bipartisan support, promising more details on Monday.
They said their proposal sought more targeted assistance for
families in need and additional funds for small businesses,
while echoing Biden's plan for more funding to boost vaccines
and testing as well as support for schools and childcare
centers. They also pointed to unspent money from previous
COVID-19 relief bills.
"Ours is about $600 billion. ... We're targeted to the needs
of the American people," Senator Bill Cassidy, one of the 10
senators, told "Fox News Sunday."
Deese said the White House was reviewing their letter but
did not say whether Biden would meet with the group, which also
included Republicans Shelley Moore Capito, Todd Young, Jerry
Moran, Michael Rounds and Rob Portman.
The United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases and
deaths by a large margin. Biden's administration is seeking to
scale up lagging vaccination efforts as new problematic variants
of the novel coronavirus emerge.
Some moderate Democrats also urged changes to Biden's
package while more liberal Democrats have pushed for more
spending and other provisions such as a federal minimum wage
hike to $15-an-hour - more than double the current
$7.25-and-hour.
Senator Jon Tester, a Democrat from the conservative state
of South Dakota, told CNN's "State of the Union" program that
the Republicans' letter was "a positive sign that folks want to
work together."
With the Senate split 50-50 and Vice President Kamala Harris
wielding the tie-breaking vote, Democrats are considering using
a parliamentary tool called "reconciliation" that would allow
the chamber to approve the bill with a simple majority. Under
Senate rules, legislation usually requires 60 votes for passage.
