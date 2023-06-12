Advanced search
    ELAN   US28414H1032

ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED

(ELAN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-12 pm EDT
9.360 USD   +3.31%
06/05Elanco to Participate in Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
BU
06/01Transcript : Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Presents at Stifel 2023 Jaws & Paws Conference, Jun-01-2023 01:50 PM
CI
05/25Elanco to Participate in Stifel 2023 Jaws and Paws Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-12-2023 02:40 PM

06/12/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
All right. Great. Well, good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining this session with Elanco. We're very pleased to have Jeff Simmons, President and CEO, with us for a fireside chat today. I...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED
Analyst Recommendations on ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 351 M - -
Net income 2023 -123 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 368 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -37,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 610 M 4 610 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
EV / Sales 2024 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 9 370
Free-Float 96,0%
Technical analysis trends ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 9,36 $
Average target price 13,19 $
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey N. Simmons President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd S. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher Keeley Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Kinard EVP-Human Resources & Corporate Communications
Kapila Kapur Anand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-25.86%4 463
ZOETIS11.29%75 366
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC38.20%5 183
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY-5.57%2 931
VIRBAC26.75%2 624
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.2.84%1 710
