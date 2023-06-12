Transcript : Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-12-2023 02:40 PM

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
APPLE INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia, Pacific
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Multibaggers
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Blockchain
Metaverse
The Cannabis Industry
Education
Adtechs
Pets
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Semiconductors
Water
The future of mobility
Robotics
hydraulics
Let's all cycle!
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
News
Summary
ELAN
US28414H1032
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED
(ELAN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:00:02 2023-06-12 pm EDT
9.360
USD
+3.31%
06/05
Elanco to Participate in Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
BU
06/01
Transcript : Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Presents at Stifel 2023 Jaws & Paws Conference, Jun-01-2023 01:50 PM
CI
05/25
Elanco to Participate in Stifel 2023 Jaws and Paws Conference
BU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Presents at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Jun-12-2023 02:40 PM
06/12/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
All right. Great. Well, good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining this session with Elanco. We're very pleased to have Jeff Simmons, President and CEO, with us for a fireside chat today. I...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED
06/05
Elanco to Participate in Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
BU
06/01
Transcript : Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Presents at Stifel 2023 Jaws &..
CI
05/25
Elanco to Participate in Stifel 2023 Jaws and Paws Conference
BU
05/23
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
05/15
Piper Sandler Adjusts Elanco Animal Health Price Target to $9 From $12, Maintains Neutr..
MT
05/09
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
05/09
Elanco Animal Health's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; 2023 Outlook Adjusted; Guide..
MT
05/09
Transcript : Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09..
CI
05/09
Elanco Animal Health Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
05/09
Earnings Flash (ELAN) ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED Posts Q1 EPS $0.45, vs. Street ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED
05/15
Piper Sandler Adjusts Elanco Animal Health Price Target to $9 From $12, Maintains Neutr..
MT
04/25
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Elanco Animal Health to $9 From $10.50, Maintains..
MT
04/20
Barclays Upgrades Elanco Animal Health to Overweight From Equalweight, Price Target is ..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
4 351 M
-
-
Net income 2023
-123 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
5 368 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-37,4x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
4 610 M
4 610 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
2,29x
EV / Sales 2024
2,15x
Nbr of Employees
9 370
Free-Float
96,0%
More Financials
Chart ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
9,36 $
Average target price
13,19 $
Spread / Average Target
40,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey N. Simmons
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd S. Young
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher Keeley
Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
David S. Kinard
EVP-Human Resources & Corporate Communications
Kapila Kapur Anand
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED
-25.86%
4 463
ZOETIS
11.29%
75 366
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
38.20%
5 183
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY
-5.57%
2 931
VIRBAC
26.75%
2 624
CHINA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
2.84%
1 710
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
Slave