*As a percentage of rolling 12 months total net sales as of June 30, 2023

Our customer segments' approximate share of total net sales*

Second quarter 2023

 A challenging market

- Demand from existing Fashion customers was slowing down in North America, but requests from new potential customers is recovering

- Asia and Europe continues to be a bit soft

- The global supply chain continues to improve

- Prices for raw materials, fuel and energy have stabilized

 Negative organic growth, mainly due to a normalization of freight prices within the Air & Sea freight forwarding operations

 Significantly improved cash-flow / cash conversion

- Adjusted for dividend payment and currency effects, net debt decreased by MSEK 300 in Q2

5