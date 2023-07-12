12 July 2023

QUARTERLY REPORT

January - June 2023

Elanders today

AMERICAS

~15

~1,000

LOCATIONS

EMPLOYEES

EUROPE

~80

~5,000

LOCATIONS

EMPLOYEES

ASIA

~20

LOCATIONS

~1,500

EMPLOYEES

~20%

SHARE OF NET SALES

~60%

SHARE OF NET SALES

~20%

SHARE OF NET SALES

THE GROUP

>7,000

~20

EMPLOYEES

COUNTRIES

€ ~1,4 B

ANNUAL NET SALES

>100

LOCATIONS

2

Elanders' customer segments

Our customer segments' approximate share of total net sales*

28%

27%

19%

12%

4%

10%

Fashion

Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Health Care

Other

*As a percentage of rolling 12 months total net sales as of June 30, 2023

3

Operational highlights and financials Q2, 2023

4

Second quarter 2023

A challenging market

- Demand from existing Fashion customers was slowing down in North America, but requests from new potential customers is recovering

- Asia and Europe continues to be a bit soft

- The global supply chain continues to improve

- Prices for raw materials, fuel and energy have stabilized

Negative organic growth, mainly due to a normalization of freight prices within the Air & Sea freight forwarding operations

Significantly improved cash-flow / cash conversion

- Adjusted for dividend payment and currency effects, net debt decreased by MSEK 300 in Q2

5

