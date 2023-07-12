Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
03:52:01 2023-07-12 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
104.20
SEK
-10.63%
-12.09%
-29.20%
Elanders : Presentation Q2 2023
12 July 2023
QUARTERLY REPORT
AMERICAS
~15
~1,000
LOCATIONS
EMPLOYEES
EUROPE
~80
~5,000
LOCATIONS
EMPLOYEES
THE GROUP
>7,000
~20
EMPLOYEES
COUNTRIES
€ ~1,4 B
ANNUAL NET SALES
Elanders' customer segments
Our customer segments' approximate share of total net sales*
28%
27%
19%
12%
4%
10%
Fashion
Electronics
Automotive
Industrial
Health Care
Other
*As a percentage of rolling 12 months total net sales as of June 30, 2023
3
Operational highlights and financials Q2, 2023
Second quarter 2023
A challenging market
- Demand from existing Fashion customers was slowing down in North America, but requests from new potential customers is recovering
- Asia and Europe continues to be a bit soft
- The global supply chain continues to improve
- Prices for raw materials, fuel and energy have stabilized
Negative organic growth, mainly due to a normalization of freight prices within the Air & Sea freight forwarding operations
Significantly improved cash-flow / cash conversion
- Adjusted for dividend payment and currency effects, net debt decreased by MSEK 300 in Q2
5
Elanders AB is a Sweden-based supplier with a broad range of services of integrated solutions in supply chain management. The Company's business activities are divided into two segments: Supply Chain Solutions and Print & Packaging Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment includes supply chain solutions, such us procurement, warehousing, configuration, production and distribution, as well as order management, payment solutions and after sales services. The Print & Packaging Solutions offers print, freight and packing services, as well as sells photo products through its own brands fotokasten and myphotobook. The Company operates in around 20 countries, such as China, Singapore, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden and the United States, among others. Its main customers are active in the areas Automotive, Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle, Industrial and Health Care & Life Science.
