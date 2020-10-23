Elanders : Presentation-Q3-2020

QUARTERLY REPORT | January - September 2020 |23 October 2020
Over 6,000 employees in some 20 countries.
Annual net sales EUR >1 billion.
More than 90 locations.
2
Our major customer segments
Our major customer segments' approximate share of total net sales
25%
35%
15%
<5%
15%
Automotive
Electronics
Fashion & Lifestyle
Health Care &
Industrial
Life Science
Operational highlights and financials Q3
Third quarter 2020
Actual
Our best quarterly result ever!
Signs of recovery in almost all customer segments and sales grew organically by three percent.
Increased activity on the customer side with more requests for quotes especially in the Fashion & Lifestyle segment.
Our cost saving actions in 2019 resulted in improved margins for Supply Chain Solutions when sales recovered.
Print & Packaging Solutions showed a strong recovery and gained additional market shares.
Several important customer agreements were renewed (annual sales SEK 500-700 million).
The strong cash flow has led to lower leverage, which means that the Group can benefit from lower interest rates going forward.
The investments in Life Cycle Management continue. In October Elanders acquired Azalea IT, a Swedish company, specialized in network equipment and servers.
Stronger financial position
NET DEBT / EBITDAADJ.
OPERATING CASH-FLOW (MSEK)
4,73
3,50
746
755
2,96
2,51
538
-33
2017
2018
2019 excl. IFRS
Jan-Sep 2020
2017
2018
2019 excl. IFRS
Jan-Sep 2020
16
excl. IFRS 16
16
excl. IFRS 16
NET GEARING
1,09
0,94
0,74
0,55
2017
2018
2019 excl. IFRS
Jan-Sep 2020
16
excl. IFRS 16
Comments:
Rolling 12 month data
Historic data shows that Elanders normally has a strong cash flow and can handle temporary increases in net debt in connection with acquisitions or larger investments
Our business areas
Supply Chain Solutions (excl.one-offitems)
Jan-Sep
Jan-Sep
Key figures
2020
2019
Net sales, SEK million
6,294
6,576
EBITA adjusted, SEK million
309
316
EBITA margin adjusted, %
4.9
4.8
Share of total net sales
Share of EBITA adjusted
(rolling 12m)
(rolling 12m)
76% 74%
Print & Packaging Solutions (excl.one-offitems)
Jan-Sep
Jan-Sep
Key figures
2020
2019
Net sales, SEK million
1,935
1,827
EBITA adjusted, SEK million
57
103
EBITA margin adjusted, %
3.0
5.6
Share of total net sales
Share of EBITA adjusted
(rolling 12m)
(rolling 12m)
24% 26%
Sales by customer segments
Automotive
It was a mixed picture for Automotive in the third quarter with a strong demand in July, followed by lower demand than normal in August and then a strong demand in September.
Some of the car manufacturers are expecting a challenging market also in 2021.
Electronics
The sales in Electronics decreased somewhat, which partly probably was a consequence of the high volumes in the second quarter, when the demand increased when people were starting to work and study more from home.
We have renewed one of our most important contracts for another 5+2 years with a yearly sales value of MEUR 40-50.
We still expect the volumes for Electronics to be stable going forward, but at a lower level than in Q2.
Sales by customer segments (cont.)
Fashion & Lifestyle
The volumes in the Fashion & Lifestyle segment was higher than last year, which was partly due to growth in the subscription box fulfilment business in the USA combined with a recovery for our retail customers. We could also see that the volumes for our e-commerce customers continue to grow.
Requests from new customers have increased and recently we secured a new important customer with a yearly sales value of MEUR 3.
We expect the demand to be stable going forward. Any new COVID-19 restrictions, e.g. lock-downs, might affect the volumes negatively.
Health Care & Life Science
Health Care & Life Science had a strong boost in sales in Q2, due to one-off business relating to personal protective equipment for the North and South American market. The business continued into the beginning of the third quarter, but were significantly less than before.
Underlying business continues to show a stable demand and we have secured a new 10 year contract with our biggest customer.
Sales by customer segments (cont.)
Industrial
The sales to almost all customers in the Industrial segment recovered in the third quarter, but the forecast going forward is still a bit uncertain given the COVID-19 pandemic.
Going forward
After our strong recovery in Q3 and improved financial position we are carefully optimistic going forward. We have also showed that our existing business model with both a diversified customer base and geographical spread can handle very challenging market conditions. However, COVID-19 will continue to make the market conditions uncertain, which we need to be prepared for, and we will continue to focus on generating strong cash flow to be able to handle these challenges.
The Group's cash and cash equivalents together with unutilized credit facilities still amounts to more than SEK 1.4 billion and from a financial position we are stronger than we were when we entered the COVID-19 pandemic.
We can see that the pandemic also creates new opportunities. We have been approached by many potential customers that we have not worked with before, who wants a stable and reliable partner in these uncertain times. We can also see that some of our competitors in the print area have become insolvent, which already have benefited us with additional volumes from some of our customers.
Questions?
KEY FACTS
This is Elanders
Elanders offers a broad range of services and total solutions in supply chain management. The business is run through two business areas, Supply Chain Solutions and Print & Packaging Solutions. The Group has more than 6,000 employees and operates in some 20 countries on four continents. Our most important markets are China, Germany, Singapore, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the USA. Our major customers are active in the areas Automotive, Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle, Industrial and Health Care & Life Science.
>1 ~20 >90
Net sales, EUR billion
Number of countries, presence
Locations, total
>1,000,000 >6,000
Total m2 of production and warehouse space
Employees, total
KEY FACTS
The world of Elanders
Our Business Model - The Integrated Offer
