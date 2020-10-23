Elanders : Presentation-Q3-2020

Third quarter 2020

Actual

 Our best quarterly result ever!

 Signs of recovery in almost all customer segments and sales grew organically by three percent.

 Increased activity on the customer side with more requests for quotes especially in the Fashion & Lifestyle segment.

 Our cost saving actions in 2019 resulted in improved margins for Supply Chain Solutions when sales recovered.

 Print & Packaging Solutions showed a strong recovery and gained additional market shares.

 Several important customer agreements were renewed (annual sales SEK 500-700 million).

 The strong cash flow has led to lower leverage, which means that the Group can benefit from lower interest rates going forward.

 The investments in Life Cycle Management continue. In October Elanders acquired Azalea IT, a Swedish company, specialized in network equipment and servers.