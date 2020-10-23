Log in
Elanders : Presentation-Q3-2020

10/23/2020

QUARTERLY REPORT | January - September 2020 | 23 October 2020

Elanders today

AMERICAS

EUROPE

ASIA

7

69

18

locations

locations

locations

400

4,900

1,500

employees

employees

employees

  • Over 6,000 employees in some 20 countries.
  • Annual net sales EUR >1 billion.
  • More than 90 locations.

2

Our major customer segments

Our major customer segments' approximate share of total net sales

25%

35%

15%

<5%

15%

Automotive

Electronics

Fashion & Lifestyle

Health Care &

Industrial

Life Science

3

Operational highlights and financials Q3

4

Third quarter 2020

Actual

Our best quarterly result ever!

Signs of recovery in almost all customer segments and sales grew organically by three percent.

Increased activity on the customer side with more requests for quotes especially in the Fashion & Lifestyle segment.

Our cost saving actions in 2019 resulted in improved margins for Supply Chain Solutions when sales recovered.

Print & Packaging Solutions showed a strong recovery and gained additional market shares.

Several important customer agreements were renewed (annual sales SEK 500-700 million).

The strong cash flow has led to lower leverage, which means that the Group can benefit from lower interest rates going forward.

The investments in Life Cycle Management continue. In October Elanders acquired Azalea IT, a Swedish company, specialized in network equipment and servers.

5

Stronger financial position

NET DEBT / EBITDAADJ.

OPERATING CASH-FLOW (MSEK)

4,73

3,50

746

755

2,96

2,51

538

-33

2017

2018

2019 excl. IFRS

Jan-Sep 2020

2017

2018

2019 excl. IFRS

Jan-Sep 2020

16

excl. IFRS 16

16

excl. IFRS 16

NET GEARING

1,09

0,94

0,74

0,55

2017

2018

2019 excl. IFRS

Jan-Sep 2020

16

excl. IFRS 16

Comments:

  • Rolling 12 month data
  • Historic data shows that Elanders normally has a strong cash flow and can handle temporary increases in net debt in connection with acquisitions or larger investments

6

Our business areas

Supply Chain Solutions (excl. one-offitems)

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

Key figures

2020

2019

Net sales, SEK million

6,294

6,576

EBITA adjusted, SEK million

309

316

EBITA margin adjusted, %

4.9

4.8

Share of total net sales

Share of EBITA adjusted

(rolling 12m)

(rolling 12m)

76% 74%

Print & Packaging Solutions (excl. one-offitems)

Jan-Sep

Jan-Sep

Key figures

2020

2019

Net sales, SEK million

1,935

1,827

EBITA adjusted, SEK million

57

103

EBITA margin adjusted, %

3.0

5.6

Share of total net sales

Share of EBITA adjusted

(rolling 12m)

(rolling 12m)

24% 26%

7

Sales by customer segments

Automotive

  • It was a mixed picture for Automotive in the third quarter with a strong demand in July, followed by lower demand than normal in August and then a strong demand in September.
  • Some of the car manufacturers are expecting a challenging market also in 2021.

Electronics

  • The sales in Electronics decreased somewhat, which partly probably was a consequence of the high volumes in the second quarter, when the demand increased when people were starting to work and study more from home.
  • We have renewed one of our most important contracts for another 5+2 years with a yearly sales value of MEUR 40-50.
  • We still expect the volumes for Electronics to be stable going forward, but at a lower level than in Q2.

8

Sales by customer segments (cont.)

Fashion & Lifestyle

  • The volumes in the Fashion & Lifestyle segment was higher than last year, which was partly due to growth in the subscription box fulfilment business in the USA combined with a recovery for our retail customers. We could also see that the volumes for our e-commerce customers continue to grow.
  • Requests from new customers have increased and recently we secured a new important customer with a yearly sales value of MEUR 3.
  • We expect the demand to be stable going forward. Any new COVID-19 restrictions, e.g. lock-downs, might affect the volumes negatively.

Health Care & Life Science

  • Health Care & Life Science had a strong boost in sales in Q2, due to one-off business relating to personal protective equipment for the North and South American market. The business continued into the beginning of the third quarter, but were significantly less than before.
  • Underlying business continues to show a stable demand and we have secured a new 10 year contract with our biggest customer.

9

Sales by customer segments (cont.)

Industrial

  • The sales to almost all customers in the Industrial segment recovered in the third quarter, but the forecast going forward is still a bit uncertain given the COVID-19 pandemic.

10

Going forward

  • After our strong recovery in Q3 and improved financial position we are carefully optimistic going forward. We have also showed that our existing business model with both a diversified customer base and geographical spread can handle very challenging market conditions. However, COVID-19 will continue to make the market conditions uncertain, which we need to be prepared for, and we will continue to focus on generating strong cash flow to be able to handle these challenges.
  • The Group's cash and cash equivalents together with unutilized credit facilities still amounts to more than SEK 1.4 billion and from a financial position we are stronger than we were when we entered the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • We can see that the pandemic also creates new opportunities. We have been approached by many potential customers that we have not worked with before, who wants a stable and reliable partner in these uncertain times. We can also see that some of our competitors in the print area have become insolvent, which already have benefited us with additional volumes from some of our customers.

11

Questions?

12

KEY FACTS

This is Elanders

Elanders offers a broad range of services and total solutions in supply chain management. The business is run through two business areas, Supply Chain Solutions and Print & Packaging Solutions. The Group has more than 6,000 employees and operates in some 20 countries on four continents. Our most important markets are China, Germany, Singapore, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the USA. Our major customers are active in the areas Automotive, Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle, Industrial and Health Care & Life Science.

>1 ~20 >90

Net sales, EUR billion

Number of countries, presence

Locations, total

>1,000,000 >6,000

Total m2 of production and warehouse space

Employees, total

13

KEY FACTS

The world of Elanders

14

Our Business Model - The Integrated Offer

CUSTOMERS IN CORE INDUSTRIES

Automotive

Electronics

Fashion &

Health Care &

Industrial

Lifestyle

Life Science

OPERATIONS

Procurement

Production

Distribution

After-Sales Services

Return Logistics

SERVICES - INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

SUPPLY CHAIN

PRINT &

E-COMMERCE

BUSINESS

15

PACKAGING

INNOVATIONS

Our Business Model - Linked to sustainability

CUSTOMERS IN CORE INDUSTRIES

OPERATIONS

SERVICES - INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Environment and

Employees

Social conditions

Ethics and

climate

and human rights

anti-corruption

16

Some of our peers / major competitors in this industry

Kuehne + Nagel

ID Logistics

XPO Logistics

DSV

Country:

Switzerland

France

USA

Denmark

Turnover in equiv.

23,000

1,534

15,000

12,000

MEUR (2019):

No of employees

78,000

21,000

100,000

61 000

(2019):

Description:

A logistics player that is very

An international contract

Active in contract logistics

A logistics company focusing

strong in Air & Sea freight.

logistics group with a client

and transportation. Contract

on Air & Sea (53%), Road

25% of the turnover is in

portfolio balanced between

logistics is about 35% of the

transportation (32%) and

contract logistics.

retail, industry, detail-picking,

revenues. The remainder

Solutions (15%).

healthcare and e-commerce

(65%) is transportation

sectors

services including brokerage

Type of company:

Public

Public

Public

Public

17

Disclaimer

Elanders AB published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 08:34:06 UTC

