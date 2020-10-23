Elanders : Q3 2020

This document is a translation of the Swedish original. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.
NET SALES, MSEK
Q
Q
Q
Q
ADJUSTED EBITA, MSEK
Q
Q
Q
Q
ADJUSTED EBIT, MSEK
Q
Q
Q
Q
Bulletpoints
January - September 2020
Net sales were MSEK 8,164 (8,350), which was an organic reduction of two percentage points compared to the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITA was MSEK 342 (394) and the adjusted EBITA-margin was 4.2 (4.7) percent.
Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 1,090 (1,080), of which acquisitions and divestitures of companies were MSEK 0 (-5).
Third Quarter 2020
Net sales increased to MSEK 2,778 (2,825). Organically net sales increased by three percentage points compared to the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 190 (159) and the adjusted EBITA-margin was 6.8 (5.6) percent.
The result before tax increased to MSEK 147 (118), which is an improvement of 25 percent. The adjusted net result increased to MSEK 101 (81) or SEK 2.83 (2.23) per share. Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 455 (439).
Obvious signs of recovery in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter.
Several important customer contracts have been renewed. Net sales for these amount to MSEK 500-700 annually.
Strong cash flow in recent quarters has contributed to the adjusted net debt / EBITDA ratio now is down to 2.6.
In October 2020 Elanders signed a contract to acquire 70 percent of the shares in Azalea Global IT AB, a Swedish company operating in Value Recovery Services.
Eckhard Busch, one of the representatives of LGI in Group Management, has decided to retire and will therefore leave Group Management.
Financial Overview
January - September
Third quarter
Last 12
Full year
2020
2019
2020
2019
months
2019
Net sales, MSEK
8,164
8,350
2,778
2,825
11,068
11,254
EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1)
965
1,040
390
377
1,360
1,435
EBITA adjusted, MSEK 1) 2)
342
394
190
159
511
563
EBITA-margin adjusted, % 1)
4.2
4.7
6.8
5.6
4.6
5.0
EBITA, MSEK 2)
342
424
190
169
331
413
EBITA-margin, %
4.2
5.1
6.8
6.0
3.0
3.7
Result before tax, MSEK
203
275
147
118
144
216
Result after tax, MSEK
136
197
101
88
92
153
Earnings per share adjusted, SEK 1)
3.78
4.86
2.83
2.23
6.08
7.16
Earnings per share, SEK
3.78
5.45
2.83
2.43
2.52
4.19
Operating cash flow, MSEK
1,090
1,080
455
439
1,465
1,454
Net debt at the end of the period, MSEK
3,567
4,272
3,567
4,272
3,567
3,961
Net debt/EBITDA adjusted, ratio 1) 3)
2.77
3.08
2.29
2.83
2.62
2.76
One-offitems have been excluded in the adjusted measures.
EBITA refers to Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions.
Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12-month period).
Comments by the CEO
I am very pleased that despite the COVID-19 pandemic we are able to present our best quarter ever. We can also see that the measures we took regarding costs last year are giving effects now that sales have recovered somewhat. Our improved margins in Supply Chain Solutions are proof of that. We can also clearly see that our business model is robust and can handle drastic variances in demand and still generate strong cash flows.
During the quarter we could see obvious signs of recovery in several of the customer segments that were previously hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, even if some segments are still under last year's levels. Recovery in Supply Chain Solutions was particularly apparent in Automotive in July and September. In August, which is the big vacation month in Germany, several Automotive customers closed down production longer than originally planned. Recovery in Fashion & Lifestyle grew stronger as of July and in the third quarter the segment was on the same level as last year. The number of requests for tenders has increased considerably and we are preparing tenders for several interesting projects. Demand in customer segments Electronics and Health Care & Life Science is lower than previous quarters. Net sales in Health Care & Life Science regarding personal protective equipment amounted to around 15 million USD in the third quarter compared to 45 million in the second.
We have also seen strong recovery in the quarter in business area Print & Packaging Solutions, which has led to a result in line with last year. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be tough on the competition and the number of bankruptcies has grown. This creates opportunities for us to gain market shares. During the third quarter we won new, important business.
Sales to new customers has suffered due to limited possibilities impossible to hold meetings in person or take business trips because of the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore we are very pleased that we have renewed a number of substantial customer contracts during the period, among them in Electronics and Health Care & Life Science. These contracts are the equivalent of around MSEK 500-700 in annual net sales. The two largest contracts run for five, respectively ten years, where the first one has an option to extend it for two more years. At the same time a number of large and long rental agreements have been renewed that run parallel to the customer con- tracts. The renewal of these contracts has a negative effect on net debt. We also won new business in assembling,
storing and delivering battery cells for one of our customer's electric car models. The volumes are small to begin with but have potential to grow.
We continue to make investments in sustainable services that contribute to a circular economy. The acquisition of the Swedish company Azalea Global IT AB ("Azalea") is part of this. Azalea is specialized in Value Recovery Services and manages the entire chain from purchasing used IT equipment and restoring and resetting it to then selling it. We believe with our customer base there is a lot of growth potential in this field since many of our customers want to reduce their environmental impact by buying used IT equip- ment.
The strong cash flow in recent years in combination with a low rate of investments has resulted in decreasing net debt. This means that as of the fourth quarter we will lower our interest rate costs by around MSEK 5. Our liquidity continues to be good with more than SEK 1.4 billion in cash and granted, but unutilized, credit lines.
With respect to the future, we expect sales can continue to go up and down due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and this is also reflected in our custom- ers' forecasts.
I would also like to take the opportunity to give a hearty thanks to Eckhard Busch, one of the representatives in Group Management for our subsidiary LGI, who has now decided to retire.
Magnus Nilsson
President and Chief Executive Officer
Group
Elanders offers a broad range of services and total solutions in supply chain management. The business is run through two business areas, Supply Chain Solutions and Print & Packaging Solutions. The Group has more than 6,000 employees and operates in some 20 countries on four continents. Our most important markets are China, Germany, Singapore, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the USA. Our major customers are active in the areas Automotive, Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle, Industrial and Health Care & Life Science.
ADJUSTED INCOME STATEMENTS
January - September
Third quarter
Last 12
Full year
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
months
2019
Net sales
8,164
8,350
2,778
2,825
11,068
11,254
Operating expenses, adjusted
-7,200
-7,310
-2,388
-2,448
-9,709
-9,819
EBITDA adjusted
965
1,040
390
377
1,360
1,435
Depreciations and write-downs
-623
-646
-201
-218
-849
-872
EBITA adjusted
342
394
190
159
511
563
Amortization of assets identified in
conjunction with acquisitions
-39
-41
-13
-14
-53
-54
EBIT adjusted
303
353
177
146
458
508
Adjustment for errors in customer projects
-
30
-
10
-87
-58
Adjustment for restructuring program
-
-
-
-
-92
-92
EBIT
303
383
177
156
279
359
Net financial items
-100
-109
-30
-37
-134
-143
Result after financial items
203
275
147
118
144
216
Income tax
-67
-78
-45
-30
-52
-63
Result for the period
136
197
101
88
92
153
Adjustments as above
-
-30
-
-10
180
150
Tax attributable to adjustments
-
9
-
3
-54
-45
Adjusted result for the period
136
176
101
81
218
258
Adjusted result for the period attributable to:
- parent company shareholders
134
172
100
79
215
253
- non-controlling interests
2
4
1
2
3
5
Adjusted earnings per share, SEK
3.78
4.86
2.83
2.23
6.08
7.16
Net sales and result
January - September
Net sales fell by two percent to MSEK 8,164 (8,350) compared to the same period last year. Cleared of exchange rate fluctuations, net sales still contracted by two percent.
After a weaker demand during the second quarter, as a result of the coronavirus and customers closing their production plants due to component shortages, all the segments recovered in the third quarter. The drop in net sales in Europe during the second quarter was partially compensated by some one-off business consisting of procuring, quality ensuring and shipping personal protective equipment from Asia to North and South America. The volume of these one-time deals diminished considerably in the third quarter.
Supply Chain Solutions had negative organic growth of four percent during the period. Operations in Asia showed strong growth generated primarily in customer segment
Health Care & Life Science. The growth was partially driven by the one-off business mentioned above. Operations in Europe contracted, largely due to a decline in demand from Automotive, Fashion & Lifestyle and Industrial but showed signs of recovery from the second quarter in the third.
Net sales in business area Print & Packaging Solutions grew organically somewhat due to higher activity in the business with subscription boxes in the USA. Without this business net sales in Print & Packaging Solutions contracted by close to eight percent organically. The business area was affected negatively by the pandemic during the second quarter but could also see signs of recovery in the third.
Adjusted EBITA, i.e. the operating result adjusted for amortization on assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions along with one-off items, contracted to MSEK 342 (394), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 4.2 (4.7) percent.
Group
Third quarter
Net sales decreased by two percent to MSEK 2,778 (2,825) compared to the same period last year. Cleared of exchange rate fluctuations, net sales increased by three percentage points. The growth was primarily driven by the business with subscription boxes in the USA which is part of Print & Packaging Solutions.
Adjusted EBITA, i.e. the operating result adjusted for amortization on assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions along with one-off items, increased to MSEK 190 (159), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 6.8 (5.6) percent. The improved profitability stemmed from a better cost situation and higher volumes. European operations in Supply Chain Solutions performed much better than in the same period last year.
Supply Chain Solutions
Elanders is one of the leading companies in the world in Global Supply Chain Management. Our services include taking responsibility for and optimizing customers' material and information flows, everything from sourcing and procurement combined with warehousing to after sales service.
January - September
Third quarter
Last 12
Full year
2020
2019
2020
2019
months
2019
Net sales, MSEK
6,294
6,576
2,130
2,214
8,493
8,775
EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1)
825
852
329
312
1,106
1,132
EBITA adjusted, MSEK 1) 2)
309
316
162
131
402
408
EBITA-margin adjusted, % 1)
4.9
4.8
7.6
5.9
4.7
4.7
EBITA, MSEK 2)
309
346
162
141
229
265
EBITA-margin, %
4.9
5.3
7.6
6.4
2.7
3.0
Average number of employees
5,141
5,498
4,969
5,512
5,216
5,485
One-offitems have been excluded in the adjusted measures.
EBITA refers to Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions.
Recovery began to show in the third quarter in customer segments Automotive and Fashion & Lifestyle. These customer segments were hit hardest in the second quarter when factories and stores closed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Recovery was most apparent in Europe.
The measures taken regarding costs in 2019 are giving clear effects now that sales have recovered somewhat. This made it possible for Supply Chain Solutions to show margins for the third quarter higher than the long-term goal for the Group as a whole.
The customer segments that have come through the pandemic best are Electronics and Health Care & Life Science, where demand has been stable and in certain cases even grown. In many companies a large number of employees were ordered to work at home during the pandemic to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. This created a strong demand for laptops, computer accessories and network equipment. The pandemic also increased the demand for personal protective equipment. Demand in these customer segments declined somewhat in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter.
The activity on the customer side has increased and the number of requests for tenders is on the rise. However, sales to new customers is difficult when the possibilities to hold meetings in person or take business trips are limited.
76%
Share of net sales (12 months)
74%
Share of EBITA adjusted (12 months)
Customer segments Automotive and Industrial recovered in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter which meant Print & Packaging Solutions could present a result equal to the same period last year. The subscription box business in the USA continued to show strong growth, which meant the business area as a whole grew by six percent organically during the first nine months. Net sales contracted in all the other units. Without the subscription box business, net sales were down organically by eight percent, primarily due to the outbreak ofCOVID-19.
For the subscription box business in the USA restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus is challenging.
At the same time courier services are having a hard time handling all the deliveries generated by the increase ine-commerceresulting from theCOVID-19pandemic.
TheCOVID-19pandemic continues to be tough on com- petition in the industry and the number of bankruptcies has grown. This creates opportunities for Elanders to gain more market shares.
Print & Packaging Solutions
Through its innovative force and global presence, the business area Print & Packaging offers cost-effective solutions that can handle customers' local and global needs for printed material and packaging, often in combination with advanced order platforms on the Internet, value-added services and just-in-time deliveries.
January - September
Third quarter
Last 12
Full year
2020
2019
2020
2019
months
2019
Net sales, MSEK
1,935
1,827
672
623
2,672
2,564
EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1)
162
212
68
74
286
335
EBITA adjusted, MSEK 1) 2)
57
103
35
37
143
188
EBITA-margin adjusted, % 1)
3.0
5.6
5.1
5.9
5.4
7.3
EBITA, MSEK 2)
57
103
35
37
136
182
EBITA-margin, %
3.0
5.6
5.1
5.9
5.1
7.1
Average number of employees
1,176
1,199
1,151
1,192
1,184
1,201
One-offitems have been excluded in the adjusted measures.
EBITA refers to Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions.
24%
Share of net sales (12 months)
26%
Share of EBITA adjusted (12 months)
Important events during the period
• The Group has received government grants in several
The COVID-19 pandemic
of the countries where it is operating, as a part of
governments' measures to lessen the negative effects of
The coronavirus, COVID-19, has quickly spread during 2020
the coronavirus outbreak. The design of these relief
and developed into a pandemic with a large number of
packages has been different from one country to the next,
infected. The measures taken by different governments to
but they have mostly been centered around reducing
limit the spread of the virus has impacted financial
activities
costs for employees and premises. During 2020 Elanders
and the Group's business in different ways:
has received MSEK 50 in various forms of support, of
• Many Group customers have experienced major
which MSEK 11 in the third quarter. In addition to this, in
some countries, employees have personally received
disruptions in their supply chains, which
has affected their,
and even our, business negatively. These disruptions led
federal aid connected to short term furloughs.
to several customers in Automotive and Industrial shutting
There is still a great deal of uncertainty about how long the
down production from of the middle of March until May or
coronavirus outbreak will continue, which makes it difficult
June 2020.
to forecast its exact effect on Group business during the rest
• Demand dropped drastically in several of our customer
of 2020.
segments and particularly in Europe, primarily in the
second quarter.
Because of the measures taken by authorities the Group had to close down a couple of our smaller production units in Italy and India during certain periods.
Group, Parent Company and Other Information
Changes in Group Management
Eckhard Busch, one of the representatives in Group Management for our subsidiary LGI, has decided to retire and leave the company. He has not been replaced. After the changes Group Management is as follows:
Sven Burkhard, President, Print & Packaging Solutions
Kevin Rogers, President, Global Sales
Investments and depreciation
January - September
Net investments for the period amounted to MSEK 51 (108) and was mainly related to production equipment. Deprecia- tion, amortization and write-downs amounted to MSEK 661 (687).
Third quarter
Net investments for the quarter amounted to MSEK 23 (27) and depreciation, amortization and write-downs amounted to MSEK 213 (232).
Financial position, cash flow and financing
January - September
Operating cash flow for the period increased to MSEK 1,090 (1,080) and was partly helped by a reduced working capital.
Net debt decreased to MSEK 3,567 compared to MSEK 3,961 at the beginning of the year. The change includes
an increase of MSEK 36 due to changes in exchange rates since a large part of loans and leasing liabilities are in euros and a lesser amount in US dollars. Leverage, i.e. net debt / adjusted EBITDA for a rolling 12-month period is now down to 2.6. Excluding effects from IFRS 16 net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio is down to 2.5 (3.1).
The Group has a good liquidity buffer, both in the form of existing cash and unutilized credit facilities. Together, these amount to more than SEK 1.4 billion.
The Group's agreements with the main banks contain financial conditions that must be met to secure the financing. These consist, among other things, of investment levels and the net debt / EBITDA ratio. The calculations exclude IFRS 16 effects and certain one-off items. All financial conditions were with a good margin met as of the balance sheet date.
Third quarter
Operating cash flow for the quarter increased to MSEK 455
and was partly helped by a reduced working capital, but also lower investments.
Personnel
January - September
The average number of employees during the period was 6,327 (6,708), whereof 141 (153) in Sweden. At the end of the period the Group had 6,084 (6,704) employees, whereof 137 (153) in Sweden.
Third quarter
The average number of employees during the quarter was 6,130 (6,716), whereof 138 (154) in Sweden.
Parent Company
The parent company has provided intragroup services. The average number of employees during the period was 10 (11) and at the end of the period 10 (11).
Other Information
Elanders' offer
Elanders offers integrated and customized solutions for handling all or part of our customers' supply chain. The Group can take complete responsibility for complex and global deliveries that may include purchasing, storage, configuration, production and distribution. We also offer order management solutions, payment flows and after market services for our customers.
The services are provided by business-minded employees who, with their expertise and aided by intelligent IT solutions, contribute to developing our customers' offers which are often totally dependent on efficient product, component and service flows as well as traceability and information.
In addition to our offer to the B2B market the Group sells photo products directly to consumers via our own brands, fotokasten and myphotobook.
Goal and strategy
Elanders' overall goal is to be a leader in global solutions in supply chain management with a world class integrated offer. Our strategy is to work in niches in each business area where the company can attain a leading position in the market. We will achieve this goal by being best at meeting customers' demands for efficiency and delivery. Acquisitions play an important role in our company's development and provide competence, broader product and service offers and enlarge our customer base.
Risks and uncertainties
Elanders divides risks into circumstantial risk (the future of our products/services and business cycle sensitivity), financial risk (currency, interest, financing and credit risks) as well as business risk (customer concentration, operational risks, risks in operating expenses as well as contracts and disputes). These risks, together with a sensitivity analysis, are described in detail in the Annual Report 2019.
Since the Annual Report was published the coronavirus outbreak and the measures taken by different governments to prevent it spreading affected Group business negatively during the latter part of the first quarter, during the second quarter and partly during the third quarter. In addition to the already known effects the virus outbreak has an impact on macro financial uncertainty and a decline in financial activity. The extent and duration of this pandemic is unknown, but it is expected to further impact operations going forward.
Apart from the above, since the Annual report was signed, no other circumstances are believed to have caused any significant risks or influenced the way in which the Group works with these compared to the description in the Annual Report 2019.
Seasonal variations
The Group's net sales, and thereby income, are affected by seasonal variations. Historically the fourth quarter has been somewhat stronger than the other quarters.
Transaction with related parties
The following significant transactions with related parties have occurred during the period:
- One of the members of the Board, Erik Gabrielson, is a partner in the law firm Vinge, which provides the company with legal services.
Related parties to Peter Sommer, previously a member of Group Management and Managing Director of Elanders GmbH, own shares in a property where Elanders GmbH runs most of its operations.
Remuneration is considered on par with the market for all of these transactions.
Events after the balance sheet date
In October Elanders signed a contract to acquire 70 percent of the shares in Azalea Global IT AB. Azalea has net sales of around MSEK 30 annually, good profitability and is specialized in Value Recovery Services. They manage
the entire chain from purchasing used IT equipment and restoring and resetting it to then selling it to a network of customers. The acquisition of Azalea is a part of Elanders' investments within sustainable services that contribute to a circular economy. The acquisition will be finalized in the fourth quarter. The acquisition is not expected to have any
material effect on the result per share or cash flow during the period. Elanders has an option to acquire the remaining shares in the company which can be used in 2024.
Besides what have been described in this report, no other major events have taken place between the balance sheet date and the date this report was signed.
Forecast
No forecast is given for 2020.
Accounting principles
The quarterly report for the Group has been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and for the parent company in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act. The same accounting principles and calculation methods as those in the last Annual Report have been used. For the government grants that Elanders received during the reporting period, the accounting principle described below has been applied.
Government grants
Government grants are recognized in the balance sheet as prepaid income when there is reasonable assurance that grants will be received and that Elanders will meet the conditions associated with the grants. Grants are reported as a cost reduction and accrued over the same periods as the related costs that the grant is intended to compensate.
Auditor's Report
Elanders AB (publ) corp. reg. no. 556008-1621
Introduction
We have reviewed the condensed interim financial information (interim report) of Elanders AB as of 30 September 2020 and the nine-month period then ended. The board of directors and the CEO are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34 and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim report based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements ISRE 2410, Review of Interim Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures.
A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing, ISA, and other generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden. The procedures performed in a review do not enable us
to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim report is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, regarding the Group, and with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, regarding the Parent Company.
Gothenburg, 23 October 2020
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Magnus Willfors
Tomas Hilmarsson
Authorized Public
Authorized Public
Accountant
Accountant
Auditor in Charge
Consolidated Financial Statements
Income Statements
January - September
Third quarter
Last 12
Full year
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
months
2019
Net sales
8,164
8,350
2,778
2,825
11,068
11,254
Cost of products and services sold
-7,076
-7,163
-2,359
-2,397
-9,693
-9,780
Gross profit
1,088
1,187
419
429
1,375
1,474
Sales and administrative expenses
-805
-834
-247
-288
-1,116
-1,144
Other operating income
51
41
13
17
74
63
Other operating expenses
-31
-11
-7
-2
-55
-34
Operating result
303
383
177
156
279
359
Net financial items
-100
-109
-30
-37
-134
-143
Result after financial items
203
275
147
118
144
216
Income tax
-67
-78
-45
-30
-52
-63
Result for the period
136
197
101
88
92
153
Result for the period attributable to:
- parent company shareholders
134
193
100
86
89
148
- non-controlling interests
2
4
1
2
3
5
Earnings per share, SEK 1) 2)
3.78
5.45
2.83
2.43
2.52
4.19
Average number of shares, in thousands
35,358
35,358
35,358
35,358
35,358
35,358
Outstanding shares at the end of the year, in
thousands
35,358
35,358
35,358
35,358
35,358
35,358
Earnings per share before and after dilution.
Earnings per share calculated by dividing the result for the period attributable to parent company shareholders by the average number of outstanding shares during the period.
Statements of Comprehensive Income
January - September
Third quarter
Last 12
Full year
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
months
2019
Result for the period
136
197
101
88
92
153
Items that will not be reclassified to the
income statement
Remeasurements after tax
-0
-0
-0
-0
-10
-10
Items that will be reclassified to the income
statement
Translation differences after tax
-73
149
-48
77
-155
67
Hedging of net investment abroad after tax
5
-18
7
-10
13
-11
Other comprehensive income
-68
131
-41
67
-152
46
Total comprehensive income for the period
68
328
60
155
-61
199
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
- parent company shareholders
66
324
59
153
-63
194
- non-controlling interests
2
4
1
2
2
5
Consolidated Financial Statements
Statements of Cash Flow
January - September
Third quarter
Last 12
Full year
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
months
2019
Result after financial items
203
275
147
118
144
216
Adjustments for items not included in
cash flow
624
687
191
245
1,068
1,131
Paid tax
-25
-79
-56
-15
-60
-114
Changes in working capital
214
117
109
65
200
104
Cash flow from operating activities
1,017
1,000
391
414
1,353
1,337
Net investments in intangible and tangible
assets
-51
-102
-23
-26
-82
-133
Acquired and divested operations
-
-5
-
-
-
-5
Change in long-term receivables
-
-2
-
-2
-
-2
Cash flow from investing activities
-51
-108
-23
-27
-82
-140
Amortization of borrowing debts
-75
-68
-27
-23
-146
-140
Amortization of lease liabilities
-498
-505
-161
-173
-674
-681
Other changes in long- and short-term
borrowing
-193
-104
-187
-54
-421
-333
Dividend to shareholders
-
-104
-
-
-
-104
Transactions with shareholders with
non-controlling interest
58
-
-
-
33
-25
Cash flow from financing activities
-708
-782
-375
-250
-1,208
-1,282
Cash flow for the period
257
111
-6
136
62
-84
Liquid funds at the beginning of the period
655
722
909
721
888
722
Translation difference
-20
55
-10
30
-58
17
Liquid funds at the end of the period
893
888
893
888
893
655
Net debt at the beginning of the period
3,961
2,539
3,412
4,587
4,272
2,539
Effect of applying IFRS 16 at the beginning
-
2,043
-
-
-
2,043
of the period
Translation difference
36
199
11
76
-70
93
Changes with cash effect
-926
-790
-344
-387
-1,198
-1,062
Changes with no cash effect
497
281
489
-4
563
348
Net debt at the end of the period
3,567
4,272
3,567
4,272
3,567
3,961
Operating cash flow
1,090
1,080
455
439
1,465
1,454
Statements of Financial Position
30 Sep.
31 Dec.
MSEK
2020
2019
2019
ASSETS
Intangible assets
3,187
3,320
3,229
Tangible assets
2,509
2,692
2,486
Other fixed assets
304
278
311
Total fixed assets
6,001
6,290
6,026
Inventories
399
457
335
Accounts receivable
1,598
1,735
1,740
Other current assets
391
560
448
Cash and cash equivalents
893
888
655
Total current assets
3,282
3,641
3,179
Total assets
9,283
9,931
9,205
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
EQUITY
2,903
2,931
2,777
LIABILITIES
Non-interest-bearinglong-term liabilities
201
201
214
Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities
3,629
3,845
3,579
Total long-term liabilities
3,830
4,046
3,793
Non-interest-bearingshort-term liabilities
1,719
1,639
1,597
Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities
831
1,315
1,037
Total short-term liabilities
2,550
2,954
2,635
Total equity and liabilities
9,283
9,931
9,205
Consolidated Financial Statements
Statements of Changes in Equity
January - September
Third quarter
Last 12
Full year
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
months
2019
Opening balance
2,777
2,707
2,843
2,776
2,931
2,707
Dividend to parent company shareholders
-
-103
-
-
-
-103
Dividend to non-controlling interests
-
-1
-
-
-
-1
Transactions with shareholders with
non-controlling interest
58
-
-
-
33
-25
Total comprehensive income for the period
68
328
60
155
-61
199
Closing balance
2,903
2,931
2,903
2,931
2,903
2,777
Equity attributable to
- parent company shareholders
2,884
2,918
2,884
2,918
2,884
2,777
- non-controlling interests
19
13
19
13
19
-
Segment Reporting
The two business areas are reported as reportable
resemble each other regarding the nature of their
segments, since this is how the Group is governed and
products and services, production processes and
the President has been identified as the highest executive
customer types. Sales between segments are made
decision-maker. The operations within each reportable
on market terms.
segment have similar economic characteristics and
NET SALES PER SEGMENT
January - September
Third quarter
Last 12
Full year
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
months
2019
Supply Chain Solutions
6,294
6,576
2,130
2,214
8,493
8,775
Print & Packaging Solutions
1,935
1,827
672
623
2,672
2,564
Group functions
30
28
10
9
40
38
Eliminations
-96
-81
-34
-21
-137
-122
Group net sales
8,164
8,350
2,778
2,825
11,068
11,254
OPERATING RESULT PER SEGMENT
January - September
Third quarter
Last 12
Full year
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
months
2019
Supply Chain Solutions
274
311
151
130
182
219
Print & Packaging Solutions
53
97
33
35
130
174
Group functions
-25
-25
-7
-9
-34
-34
Group operating result
303
383
177
156
279
359
Disaggregation of Revenue
Revenue has been divided into geographic markets, main revenue streams and customer segments since these are the categories the Group uses to present and analyze revenue in other contexts. Revenue for each category is presented per reportable segment. The Group's customer contracts are easy to identify and products and services in a contract are largely connected and dependent on each other, and therefore part of an integrated offer.
Main revenue streams are presented based on the internal names used in the Group. Sourcing & Procurement services refer to the purchase and procurement of products for
JANUARY - SEPTEMBER
customers as well as handling the flows connected to these products. Freight and transportation services refer to revenue from freight and transportation with our own trucks as well as pure freight forwarding. Other supply chain services such as fulfilment, kitting, warehousing, assembly and after sales services are presented under Other contract logistics services. Other work/services refer to pure print services and other services that do not fit into any of the first three categories.
Intra-group invoicing regarding group functions is reported net in net sales to group companies.
Supply Chain Solutions
Print & Packaging Solutions
Total
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total net sales
6,294
6,576
1,935
1,827
8,230
8,403
Less: net sales to group
companies
-19
-14
-46
-38
-65
-52
Net sales
6,275
6,561
1,890
1,789
8,164
8,350
Supply Chain Solutions
Print & Packaging Solutions
Total
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Customer segments
Automotive
1,234
1,641
228
297
1,462
1,938
Electronics
2,388
2,704
36
33
2,424
2,737
Fashion & Lifestyle
914
959
776
543
1,690
1,502
Health Care & Life Science
786
177
38
37
824
214
Industrial
675
751
451
493
1,126
1,244
Other
277
329
361
386
639
714
Net sales
6,275
6,561
1,890
1,789
8,164
8,350
Main revenue streams
Sourcing and procurement
services
2,222
1,954
-
-
2,222
1,954
Freight and transportation
services
1,496
1,873
535
306
2,031
2,178
Other contract logistics
services
2,378
2,530
258
282
2,635
2,812
Other work/services
179
205
1,097
1,201
1,276
1,407
Net sales
6,275
6,561
1,890
1,789
8,164
8,350
Geographic markets
Europe
3,522
4,140
1,023
1,153
4,545
5,293
Asia
1,821
2,082
16
9
1,837
2,091
North and South America
926
333
846
621
1,772
955
Other
6
6
4
5
10
11
Net sales
6,275
6,561
1,890
1,789
8,164
8,350
Consolidated Financial Statements
Disaggregation of Revenue (cont.)
THIRD QUARTER
Supply Chain Solutions
Print & Packaging Solutions
Total
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total net sales
2,130
2,214
672
623
2,802
2,837
Less: net sales to group
companies
-7
-5
-17
-6
-23
-11
Net sales
2,123
2,209
655
616
2,778
2,825
Supply Chain Solutions
Print & Packaging Solutions
Total
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Customer segments
Automotive
467
546
79
91
546
637
Electronics
763
910
13
12
775
922
Fashion & Lifestyle
357
327
273
194
630
521
Health Care & Life Science
203
65
17
12
220
77
Industrial
243
259
162
169
405
428
Other
91
102
112
138
203
240
Net sales
2,123
2,209
655
616
2,778
2,825
Main revenue streams
Sourcing and procurement
services
649
708
-
-
649
708
Freight and transportation
services
557
623
195
106
752
729
Other contract logistics
services
858
821
91
105
949
925
Other work/services
59
57
370
406
428
463
Net sales
2,123
2,209
655
616
2,778
2,825
Geographic markets
Europe
1,294
1,382
349
393
1,643
1,775
Asia
573
698
7
2
580
700
North and South America
255
127
298
219
553
346
Other
2
2
1
2
3
4
Net sales
2,123
2,209
655
616
2,778
2,825
Disaggregation of Revenue (cont.)
LAST 12 MONTHS AND FULL YEAR 2019
Supply Chain Solutions
Print & Packaging Solutions
Total
Last 12
Full year
Last 12
Full year
Last 12
Full year
MSEK
months
2019
months
2019
months
2019
Total net sales
8,493
8,775
2,672
2,564
11,166
11,339
Less: net sales to group
companies
-31
-26
-66
-59
-97
-85
Net sales
8,462
8,749
2,606
2,505
11,068
11,254
Supply Chain Solutions
Print & Packaging Solutions
Total
Last 12
Full year
Last 12
Full year
Last 12
Full year
MSEK
months
2019
months
2019
months
2019
Customer segments
Automotive
1,674
2,081
326
396
2,000
2,477
Electronics
3,399
3,715
53
50
3,452
3,765
Fashion & Lifestyle
1,216
1,261
983
751
2,199
2,012
Health Care & Life Science
853
244
55
55
909
299
Industrial
919
995
639
682
1,559
1,677
Other
401
452
549
573
950
1,025
Net sales
8,462
8,749
2,606
2,505
11,068
11,254
Main revenue streams
Sourcing and procurement
services
2,947
2,679
-
-
2,947
2,679
Freight and transportation
services
2,012
2,388
649
420
2,661
2,808
Other contract logistics
services
3,248
3,401
337
361
3,585
3,762
Other work/services
254
280
1,621
1,725
1,875
2,005
Net sales
8,462
8,749
2,606
2,505
11,068
11,254
Geographic markets
Europe
4,798
5,415
1,512
1,642
6,310
7,057
Asia
2,625
2,886
19
12
2,644
2,898
North and South America
1,031
439
1,070
845
2,101
1,283
Other
8
9
6
7
13
15
Net sales
8,462
8,749
2,606
2,505
11,068
11,254
Consolidated Financial Statements
Disaggregation of Revenue (cont.)
NET SALES PER QUARTER
2020
2019
Third
Second
First
Fourth
Third
Second
MSEK
quarter
quarter
quarter
quarter
quarter
quarter
Customer segments
Automotive
546
340
576
538
637
648
Electronics
775
915
733
1,028
922
857
Fashion & Lifestyle
630
511
549
510
521
512
Health Care & Life Science
220
524
80
84
77
65
Industrial
405
318
404
433
428
404
Other
203
206
230
311
240
234
Net sales
2,778
2,814
2,572
2,904
2,825
2,719
Financial Assets and Liabilities Measured at Fair Value
The financial instruments recognized at fair value in the Group's report on financial position are derivatives identified as hedging instruments. The derivatives consist of forward contracts and are used for hedging purposes. Valuation
at fair value of forward contracts is based on published forward rates on an active market. All derivates are therefore included in level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. Since all the financial instruments recognized at fair value are included in level 2 there have been no transfers between valuation levels.
Derivative instruments in hedge accounting relationships recognized at fair value is presented under other current assets and non-interest bearing short-term liabilities. These items gross are below MSEK 1 both per 30 September 2020 and the comparison periods.
The fair value of other financial assets and liabilities valued at their amortized purchase price is estimated to be equivalent to their book value.
Quarterly Data
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Net sales, MSEK
2,778
2,814
2,572
2,904
2,825
2,719
2,806
2,890
2,817
EBITDA, MSEK
390
278
297
215
387
349
334
217
206
EBITDA adjusted, MSEK
390
278
297
395
377
339
324
217
206
EBITDA excl. IFRS 16, MSEK
222
105
115
28
208
173
163
217
206
EBITA, MSEK
190
72
81
-11
169
132
123
169
154
EBITA adjusted, MSEK
190
72
81
169
159
122
113
169
154
EBITA-margin, %
6.8
2.6
3.1
-0.4
6.0
4.8
4.4
5.9
5.5
EBITA-margin adjusted, %
6.8
2.6
3.1
5.8
5.6
4.5
4.0
5.9
5.5
Operating result, MSEK
177
59
67
-25
156
118
110
153
138
Operating margin, %
6.4
2.1
2.6
-0.8
5.5
4.3
3.9
5.3
4.9
Result after financial items, MSEK
147
29
28
-59
118
84
73
132
114
Result after tax, MSEK
101
19
15
-44
88
59
50
108
75
Earnings per share, SEK1)
2.83
0.52
0.43
-1.26
2.43
1.62
1.40
3.01
2.07
Earnings per share adjusted, SEK1)
2.83
0.52
0.43
2.29
2.23
1.42
1.20
3.01
2.07
Operating cash flow, MSEK
455
279
356
374
439
251
390
393
52
Cash flow per share, SEK2)
11.07
9.21
8.47
9.51
11.70
6.54
10.05
10.27
0.94
Depreciation and write-downs, MSEK
213
219
229
240
232
231
224
64
68
Net investments, MSEK
23
13
15
32
27
53
28
17
41
Goodwill, MSEK
2,479
2,479
2,603
2,480
2,539
2,497
2,476
2,439
2,440
Total assets, MSEK
9,283
9,140
9,732
9,205
9,931
9,823
9,749
7,737
7,896
Equity, MSEK
2,903
2,843
2,972
2,777
2,931
2,776
2,818
2,707
2,596
Equity per share, SEK
81.56
79.89
83.54
78.54
82.52
78.20
79.38
76.28
73.16
Net debt, MSEK
3,567
3,412
3,911
3,961
4,272
4,587
4,358
2,539
2,890
Net debt excl. IFRS 16, MSEK
1,630
1,831
2,084
2,142
2,296
2,513
2,398
2,539
2,890
Capital employed, MSEK
6,470
6,254
6,882
6,738
7,203
7,363
7,176
5,246
5,486
Return on total assets, %3)
7.6
1.6
4.3
neg.
7.3
5.3
5.3
8.0
7.0
Return on equity, %3)
14.0
2.6
2.1
neg.
12.1
8.2
7.2
16.1
11.4
Return on capital employed, %3)
11.1
3.6
4.0
neg.
8.5
6.5
6.1
11.4
10.1
Debt/equity ratio
1.2
1.2
1.3
1.4
1.5
1.7
1.6
0.9
1.1
Equity ratio, %
31.3
31.1
30.5
30.2
29.5
28.3
28.9
35.0
32.9
Interest coverage ratio4)
2.4
2.1
2.5
2.7
4.3
4.6
4.9
5.3
4.7
Number of employees at the end of the
period
6,084
6,234
6,528
6,664
6,704
6,764
6,788
6,652
7,246
There is no dilution.
Cash flow per share refers to cash flow from operating activities.
Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12 month period).
Interest coverage ratio calculation is based on a moving 12 month period.
Five Year Overview
Five Year Overview - January - September
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Net sales, MSEK
8,164
8,350
7,852
6,758
3,956
EBITDA, MSEK
965
1,070
508
412
328
EBITDA adjusted, MSEK
965
1,040
508
412
328
EBITA, MSEK
342
424
353
269
245
EBITA adjusted, MSEK
342
394
353
269
245
Result after tax, MSEK
136
197
150
120
138
Earnings per share, SEK1) 2)
3.78
5.45
4.17
3.41
4.89
Cash flow from operating activities per share, SEK2)
28.75
28.29
2.59
-3.95
8.35
Equity per share, SEK2)
81.56
82.52
73.16
66.88
56.93
Return on equity, %3)
6.2
9.2
11.6
6.7
12.0
Return on capital employed, %3)
6.2
7.1
7.6
6.1
10.4
EBITA-margin, %
4.2
5.1
4.5
4.0
6.2
EBITA-margin adjusted, %
4.2
4.7
4.5
4.0
6.2
Operating margin, %
3.7
4.6
3.9
3.3
5.6
Average number of shares, in thousands2)
35,358
35,358
35,358
35,358
28,224
There is no dilution.
Historic number of shares and historic key ratios have been adjusted for the bonus issue element in the new share issue in 2016.
Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12 month period).
Five Year Overview - Third Quarter
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Net sales, MSEK
2,778
2,825
2,817
2,355
1,878
EBITDA, MSEK
390
387
206
104
152
EBITDA adjusted, MSEK
390
377
206
104
152
EBITA, MSEK
190
169
154
55
112
EBITA adjusted, MSEK
190
159
154
55
112
Result after tax, MSEK
101
88
75
14
58
Earnings per share, SEK1) 2)
2.83
2.43
2.07
0.39
2.04
Cash flow from operating activities per share, SEK2)
11.07
11.70
0.94
0.23
6.30
Equity per share, SEK2)
81.56
82.52
73.16
66.88
56.93
Return on equity, %3)
14.0
12.1
11.4
2.3
14.8
Return on capital employed, %3)
11.1
8.5
10.1
3.2
11.7
EBITA-margin, %
6.8
6.0
5.5
2.3
6.0
EBITA-margin adjusted, %
6.8
5.6
5.5
2.3
6.0
Operating margin, %
6.4
5.5
4.9
1.7
5.3
Average number of shares, in thousands2)
35,358
35,358
35,358
35,358
28,224
There is no dilution.
Historic number of shares and historic key ratios have been adjusted for the bonus issue element in the new share issue in 2016.
Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12 month period).
Five Year Overview - Full Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Net sales, MSEK
11,254
10,742
9,342
6,285
4,236
EBITDA, MSEK
1,285
725
563
516
428
EBITDA adjusted, MSEK
1,435
725
563
516
428
EBITA, MSEK
413
523
371
384
313
EBITA adjusted, MSEK
563
523
371
384
313
Result after financial items, MSEK
216
366
230
300
259
Result after tax, MSEK
153
259
165
217
175
Earnings per share, SEK1) 2)
4.19
7.18
4.65
7.35
6.18
Cash flow from operating activities per share, SEK2)
37.81
12.88
-1.81
11.19
9.52
Equity per share, SEK2)
78.54
76.28
69.21
68.19
52.72
Dividends per share, SEK2)
-
2.90
2.60
2.60
2.07
EBITA-margin, %
3.7
4.9
4.0
6.1
7.4
EBITA-margin adjusted, %
5.0
4.9
4.0
6.1
7.4
Return on total assets, %
4.2
6.6
4.3
6.7
8.2
Return on equity, %
5.3
9.8
6.8
12.4
12.1
Return on capital employed, %
5.0
8.5
6.2
10.0
12.6
Net debt/EBITDA ratio, times
3.1
3.5
4.7
4.3
1.7
Net debt/EBITDA adjusted ratio, times
2.8
3.5
4.7
4.3
1.7
Debt/equity ratio, times
1.4
0.9
1.1
0.9
0.5
Equity ratio, %
30.2
35.0
33.1
35.6
42.0
Average number of shares, in thousands2)
35,358
35,358
35,358
29,555
28,224
There is no dilution.
Historic number of shares and historic key ratios have been adjusted for the bonus issue element in the new share issue in 2016.
Reconciliation Alternative
Performance Measures
Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Financial Overview
January - September
Third quarter
Last 12
Full year
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
months
2019
Operating result
303
383
177
156
279
359
Depreciation, amortization and write-downs
661
687
213
232
901
927
Adjustments for one-off items
-
-30
-
-10
180
150
EBITDA adjusted
965
1,040
390
377
1,360
1,435
Operating result
303
383
177
156
279
359
Amortization of assets identified in
conjunction with acquisitions
39
41
13
14
53
54
EBITA
342
424
190
169
331
413
Adjustments for one-off items
-
-30
-
-10
180
150
EBITA adjusted
342
394
190
159
511
563
EBITA-margin, %
4.2
5.1
6.8
6.0
3.0
3.7
EBITA-margin adjusted, %
4.2
4.7
6.8
5.6
4.6
5.0
Cash flow from operating activities
1,017
1,000
391
414
1,353
1,337
Net financial items
100
109
30
37
134
143
Paid tax
25
79
56
15
60
114
Net investments
-51
-108
-23
-27
-82
-140
Operating cash flow
1,090
1,080
455
439
1,465
1,454
Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities
3,629
3,845
3,629
3,845
3,629
3,579
Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities
831
1,315
831
1,315
831
1,037
Cash and cash equivalents
-893
-888
-893
-888
-893
-655
Net debt at the end of the period
3,567
4,272
3,567
4,272
3,567
3,961
Net debt/EBITDA adjusted ratio, times
2.8
3.0
2.3
2.8
2.6
2.8
Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Quarterly Data
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
MSEK
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Operating result
177
59
67
-25
156
118
110
153
138
Depreciation, amortization
and write-downs
213
219
229
240
232
231
224
64
68
EBITDA
390
278
297
215
387
349
334
217
206
Operating result
177
59
67
-25
156
118
110
153
138
Amortization of assets identified in
conjunction with acquisitions
13
13
13
14
14
14
13
16
16
EBITA
190
72
81
-11
169
132
123
169
154
Cash flow from operating activities
391
326
300
336
414
231
355
363
33
Net financial items
30
30
39
35
37
34
37
21
24
Paid tax
56
-64
32
35
15
39
26
26
36
Net investments
-23
-13
-15
-32
-27
-53
-28
-17
-41
Operating cash flow
455
279
356
374
439
251
390
393
52
Average total assets
9,211
9,436
9,469
9,568
9,877
9,786
9,764
7,817
7,873
Average cash and cash equivalents
-901
-891
-764
-772
-805
-726
-726
-616
-552
Average non-interest-bearing
liabilities
-1,948
-1,977
-1,895
-1,826
-1,789
-1,790
-1,805
-1,835
-1,844
Average capital employed
6,362
6,568
6,810
6,970
7,283
7,270
7,233
5,366
5,477
Annualized operating result
708
236
270
-98
623
472
438
614
552
Return on capital employed, %
11.1
3.6
4.0
neg.
8.5
6.5
6.1
11.4
10.1
Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities
3,629
3,335
3,692
3,579
3,845
3,931
3,833
2,442
186
Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities
831
985
1,091
1,037
1,315
1,377
1,256
819
3,213
Cash and cash equivalents
-893
-909
-873
-655
-888
-721
-731
-722
-509
Net debt at the end of the period
3,567
3,412
3,911
3,961
4,272
4,587
4,358
2,539
2,890
Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures
Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Jan. - Sep.
MSEK
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Operating result
303
383
305
222
222
Amortization of assets identified in conjunction
39
41
48
47
24
with acquisitions
EBITA
342
424
353
269
245
Average total assets
9,385
9,834
7,710
6,997
4,327
Average cash and cash equivalents
-891
-780
-584
-632
-542
Average non-interest-bearing liabilities
-1,958
-1,807
-1,760
-1,504
-959
Average capital employed
6,536
7,248
5,366
4,862
2,826
Annualized operating result
404
511
407
296
295
Return on capital employed, %
6.2
7.1
7.6
6.1
10.4
Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Third Quarter
MSEK
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Operating result
177
156
138
40
100
Amortization of assets identified in conjunction
13
14
16
15
12
with acquisitions
EBITA
190
169
154
55
112
Average total assets
9,211
9,877
7,873
7,072
5,112
Average cash and cash equivalents
-901
-805
-552
-581
-558
Average non-interest-bearing liabilities
-1,948
-1,789
-1,844
-1,529
-1,141
Average capital employed
6,362
7,283
5,477
4,962
3,412
Annualized operating result
708
623
552
159
398
Return on capital employed, %
11.1
8.5
10.1
3.2
11.7
Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Full Year
MSEK
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Operating result
359
459
308
344
292
Depreciation, amortization and write-downs
927
266
255
172
136
EBITDA
1,285
725
563
516
428
Operating result
359
459
308
344
292
Amortization of assets identified in conjunction
with acquisitions
54
64
63
40
21
EBITA
413
523
371
384
313
Average total assets
9,677
7,792
7,154
5,132
3,559
Average cash and cash equivalents
-749
-595
-639
-573
-418
Average non-interest-bearing liabilities
-1,808
-1,799
-1,532
-1,131
-816
Average capital employed
7,120
5,398
4,983
3,428
2,325
Operating result
359
459
308
344
292
Return on capital employed, %
5.0
8.5
6.2
10.0
12.6
Parent Company's
Financial Statements
Income Statements
January - September
Third quarter
Last 12
Full year
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
months
2019
Net sales
30
28
10
9
40
38
Operating expenses
-55
-54
-17
-18
-74
-74
Operating result
-25
-26
-7
-9
-34
-35
Net financial items
101
57
42
15
255
211
Result after financial items
76
31
35
6
221
176
Income tax
-7
-1
-4
1
-12
-5
Result for the period
69
30
31
7
210
171
Statements of Comprehensive Income
January - September
Third quarter
Last 12
Full year
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
months
2019
Result for the period
69
30
31
7
210
171
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
69
30
31
7
210
171
Balance Sheets
30 Sep.
31 Dec.
MSEK
2020
2019
2019
ASSETS
Fixed assets
4,321
4,645
4,450
Current assets
98
202
198
Total assets
4,419
4,847
4,648
EQUITY, PROVISIONS AND LIABILITIES
Equity
1,785
1,576
1,717
Provisions
7
3
8
Long-term liabilities
2,170
2,362
2,220
Short-term liabilities
457
906
702
Total equity, provisions and liabilities
4,419
4,847
4,648
Statements of Changes in Equity
January - September
Third quarter
Last 12
Full year
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
months
2019
Opening balance
1,717
1,649
1,755
1,568
1,576
1,649
Dividend
-
-103
-
-
-
-103
Total comprehensive income for the period
69
30
31
7
210
171
Closing balance
1,785
1,576
1,785
1,576
1,785
1,717
Financial Definitions
Average number of employees
The number of employees at the end of each month divided number of months.
Average number of shares Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.
Capital employed Total assets less liquid funds andnon-interestbearing liabilities.
Debt/equity ratio Net debt in relation to reported equity, includingnon-controllinginterests.
Earnings per share Result for the period attributable to parent company shareholders divided by the average number of shares.
EBIT
Earnings before interest and taxes; operating result.
EBITA
Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisi- tions.
EBITA adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions adjusted forone-offitems.
EBITDA
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; operating result plus depreciation, amortization and write- downs of intangible assets and tangible fixed assets.
EBITDA adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; operating result plus depreciation, amortization and write- downs of intangible assets and tangible fixed assets adjusted forone-offitems.
Equity ratio
Equity, including non-controlling interests, in relation to total assets.
Interest coverage ratio Operating result plus interest income divided by interest costs.
Net debt
Interest bearing liabilities less liquid funds.
Operating cash flow Cash flow from operating activities and investing activities, adjusted for paid taxes and financial items.
Operating margin Operating result in relation to net sales.
Return on capital employed (ROCE) Operating result in relation to average capital employed.
Return on equity Result for the year in relation to average equity.
Return on total assets
Operating result plus financial income in relation to average total assets.