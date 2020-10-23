Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Elanders AB (publ)    ELAN B   SE0000119299

ELANDERS AB (PUBL)

(ELAN B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 10/23 04:57:42 am
81.2 SEK   +7.12%
04:35aELANDERS : Q3 2020
PU
04:35aELANDERS : Presentation-Q3-2020
PU
01:40aELANDERS : Quarterly Report January – September 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elanders : Q3 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 04:35am EDT

Elanders' offer includes handling

everything FROM taking orders,

procurement, purchasing components

and warehousing to production

logistics, assembly, configuration,

quality control and delivery

through advanced end-to-END

solutions. Our business concept

is TO be a global, strategic and

long-term partner to our customers

in their work to streamline and

develop their business-critical

processes. We often take responsi-

bility for the customer's entire

supply chain, sometimes it can

even include making sure that the

products reach the END consumer.

QUARTERLY REPORT

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020

Contents

Bulletpoints

3

Comments by the CEO

4

Group

5

Parent Company

8

Other Information

8

Auditor's Report

10

Consolidated Financial Statements

11

Quarterly Data

19

Five Year Overview

20

Reconciliation Alternative

22

Performance Measures

Parent Company's Financial Statements

25

Financial

Definitions

26

This document is a translation of the Swedish original. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com or requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ) (Company ID 556008-1621) Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C

431 35 Mölndal, Sweden Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

NET SALES, MSEK

Q

Q

Q

Q

ADJUSTED EBITA, MSEK

Q

Q

Q

Q

ADJUSTED EBIT, MSEK

Q

Q

Q

Q

2 Elanders Q3 2020

Bulletpoints

January - September 2020

Net sales were MSEK 8,164 (8,350), which was an organic reduction of two percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITA was MSEK 342 (394) and the adjusted EBITA-margin was 4.2 (4.7) percent.

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 1,090 (1,080), of which acquisitions and divestitures of companies were MSEK 0 (-5).

Third Quarter 2020

Net sales increased to MSEK 2,778 (2,825). Organically net sales increased by three percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 190 (159) and the adjusted EBITA-margin was 6.8 (5.6) percent.

The result before tax increased to MSEK 147 (118), which is an improvement of 25 percent. The adjusted net result increased to MSEK 101 (81) or SEK 2.83 (2.23) per share. Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 455 (439).

Obvious signs of recovery in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter.

Several important customer contracts have been renewed. Net sales for these amount to MSEK 500-700 annually.

Strong cash flow in recent quarters has contributed to the adjusted net debt / EBITDA ratio now is down to 2.6.

In October 2020 Elanders signed a contract to acquire 70 percent of the shares in Azalea Global IT AB, a Swedish company operating in Value Recovery Services.

Eckhard Busch, one of the representatives of LGI in Group Management, has decided to retire and will therefore leave Group Management.

Financial Overview

January - September

Third quarter

Last 12

Full year

2020

2019

2020

2019

months

2019

Net sales, MSEK

8,164

8,350

2,778

2,825

11,068

11,254

EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1)

965

1,040

390

377

1,360

1,435

EBITA adjusted, MSEK 1) 2)

342

394

190

159

511

563

EBITA-margin adjusted, % 1)

4.2

4.7

6.8

5.6

4.6

5.0

EBITA, MSEK 2)

342

424

190

169

331

413

EBITA-margin, %

4.2

5.1

6.8

6.0

3.0

3.7

Result before tax, MSEK

203

275

147

118

144

216

Result after tax, MSEK

136

197

101

88

92

153

Earnings per share adjusted, SEK 1)

3.78

4.86

2.83

2.23

6.08

7.16

Earnings per share, SEK

3.78

5.45

2.83

2.43

2.52

4.19

Operating cash flow, MSEK

1,090

1,080

455

439

1,465

1,454

Net debt at the end of the period, MSEK

3,567

4,272

3,567

4,272

3,567

3,961

Net debt/EBITDA adjusted, ratio 1) 3)

2.77

3.08

2.29

2.83

2.62

2.76

  1. One-offitems have been excluded in the adjusted measures.
  2. EBITA refers to Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions.
  3. Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12-month period).

Comments by the CEO

I am very pleased that despite the COVID-19 pandemic we are able to present our best quarter ever. We can also see that the measures we took regarding costs last year are giving effects now that sales have recovered somewhat. Our improved margins in Supply Chain Solutions are proof of that. We can also clearly see that our business model is robust and can handle drastic variances in demand and still generate strong cash flows.

During the quarter we could see obvious signs of recovery in several of the customer segments that were previously hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, even if some segments are still under last year's levels. Recovery in Supply Chain Solutions was particularly apparent in Automotive in July and September. In August, which is the big vacation month in Germany, several Automotive customers closed down production longer than originally planned. Recovery in Fashion & Lifestyle grew stronger as of July and in the third quarter the segment was on the same level as last year. The number of requests for tenders has increased considerably and we are preparing tenders for several interesting projects. Demand in customer segments Electronics and Health Care & Life Science is lower than previous quarters. Net sales in Health Care & Life Science regarding personal protective equipment amounted to around 15 million USD in the third quarter compared to 45 million in the second.

We have also seen strong recovery in the quarter in business area Print & Packaging Solutions, which has led to a result in line with last year. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be tough on the competition and the number of bankruptcies has grown. This creates opportunities for us to gain market shares. During the third quarter we won new, important business.

Sales to new customers has suffered due to limited possibilities impossible to hold meetings in person or take business trips because of the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore we are very pleased that we have renewed a number of substantial customer contracts during the period, among them in Electronics and Health Care & Life Science. These contracts are the equivalent of around MSEK 500-700 in annual net sales. The two largest contracts run for five, respectively ten years, where the first one has an option to extend it for two more years. At the same time a number of large and long rental agreements have been renewed that run parallel to the customer con- tracts. The renewal of these contracts has a negative effect on net debt. We also won new business in assembling,

storing and delivering battery cells for one of our customer's electric car models. The volumes are small to begin with but have potential to grow.

We continue to make investments in sustainable services that contribute to a circular economy. The acquisition of the Swedish company Azalea Global IT AB ("Azalea") is part of this. Azalea is specialized in Value Recovery Services and manages the entire chain from purchasing used IT equipment and restoring and resetting it to then selling it. We believe with our customer base there is a lot of growth potential in this field since many of our customers want to reduce their environmental impact by buying used IT equip- ment.

The strong cash flow in recent years in combination with a low rate of investments has resulted in decreasing net debt. This means that as of the fourth quarter we will lower our interest rate costs by around MSEK 5. Our liquidity continues to be good with more than SEK 1.4 billion in cash and granted, but unutilized, credit lines.

With respect to the future, we expect sales can continue to go up and down due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and this is also reflected in our custom- ers' forecasts.

I would also like to take the opportunity to give a hearty thanks to Eckhard Busch, one of the representatives in Group Management for our subsidiary LGI, who has now decided to retire.

Magnus Nilsson

President and Chief Executive Officer

4 Elanders Q3 2020

Group

Elanders offers a broad range of services and total solutions in supply chain management. The business is run through two business areas, Supply Chain Solutions and Print & Packaging Solutions. The Group has more than 6,000 employees and operates in some 20 countries on four continents. Our most important markets are China, Germany, Singapore, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the USA. Our major customers are active in the areas Automotive, Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle, Industrial and Health Care & Life Science.

ADJUSTED INCOME STATEMENTS

January - September

Third quarter

Last 12

Full year

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

months

2019

Net sales

8,164

8,350

2,778

2,825

11,068

11,254

Operating expenses, adjusted

-7,200

-7,310

-2,388

-2,448

-9,709

-9,819

EBITDA adjusted

965

1,040

390

377

1,360

1,435

Depreciations and write-downs

-623

-646

-201

-218

-849

-872

EBITA adjusted

342

394

190

159

511

563

Amortization of assets identified in

conjunction with acquisitions

-39

-41

-13

-14

-53

-54

EBIT adjusted

303

353

177

146

458

508

Adjustment for errors in customer projects

-

30

-

10

-87

-58

Adjustment for restructuring program

-

-

-

-

-92

-92

EBIT

303

383

177

156

279

359

Net financial items

-100

-109

-30

-37

-134

-143

Result after financial items

203

275

147

118

144

216

Income tax

-67

-78

-45

-30

-52

-63

Result for the period

136

197

101

88

92

153

Adjustments as above

-

-30

-

-10

180

150

Tax attributable to adjustments

-

9

-

3

-54

-45

Adjusted result for the period

136

176

101

81

218

258

Adjusted result for the period attributable to:

- parent company shareholders

134

172

100

79

215

253

- non-controlling interests

2

4

1

2

3

5

Adjusted earnings per share, SEK

3.78

4.86

2.83

2.23

6.08

7.16

Net sales and result

January - September

Net sales fell by two percent to MSEK 8,164 (8,350) compared to the same period last year. Cleared of exchange rate fluctuations, net sales still contracted by two percent.

After a weaker demand during the second quarter, as a result of the coronavirus and customers closing their production plants due to component shortages, all the segments recovered in the third quarter. The drop in net sales in Europe during the second quarter was partially compensated by some one-off business consisting of procuring, quality ensuring and shipping personal protective equipment from Asia to North and South America. The volume of these one-time deals diminished considerably in the third quarter.

Supply Chain Solutions had negative organic growth of four percent during the period. Operations in Asia showed strong growth generated primarily in customer segment

Health Care & Life Science. The growth was partially driven by the one-off business mentioned above. Operations in Europe contracted, largely due to a decline in demand from Automotive, Fashion & Lifestyle and Industrial but showed signs of recovery from the second quarter in the third.

Net sales in business area Print & Packaging Solutions grew organically somewhat due to higher activity in the business with subscription boxes in the USA. Without this business net sales in Print & Packaging Solutions contracted by close to eight percent organically. The business area was affected negatively by the pandemic during the second quarter but could also see signs of recovery in the third.

Adjusted EBITA, i.e. the operating result adjusted for amortization on assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions along with one-off items, contracted to MSEK 342 (394), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 4.2 (4.7) percent.

Group

Third quarter

Net sales decreased by two percent to MSEK 2,778 (2,825) compared to the same period last year. Cleared of exchange rate fluctuations, net sales increased by three percentage points. The growth was primarily driven by the business with subscription boxes in the USA which is part of Print & Packaging Solutions.

Adjusted EBITA, i.e. the operating result adjusted for amortization on assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions along with one-off items, increased to MSEK 190 (159), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 6.8 (5.6) percent. The improved profitability stemmed from a better cost situation and higher volumes. European operations in Supply Chain Solutions performed much better than in the same period last year.

Supply Chain Solutions

Elanders is one of the leading companies in the world in Global Supply Chain Management. Our services include taking responsibility for and optimizing customers' material and information flows, everything from sourcing and procurement combined with warehousing to after sales service.

January - September

Third quarter

Last 12

Full year

2020

2019

2020

2019

months

2019

Net sales, MSEK

6,294

6,576

2,130

2,214

8,493

8,775

EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1)

825

852

329

312

1,106

1,132

EBITA adjusted, MSEK 1) 2)

309

316

162

131

402

408

EBITA-margin adjusted, % 1)

4.9

4.8

7.6

5.9

4.7

4.7

EBITA, MSEK 2)

309

346

162

141

229

265

EBITA-margin, %

4.9

5.3

7.6

6.4

2.7

3.0

Average number of employees

5,141

5,498

4,969

5,512

5,216

5,485

  1. One-offitems have been excluded in the adjusted measures.
  2. EBITA refers to Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions.

Recovery began to show in the third quarter in customer segments Automotive and Fashion & Lifestyle. These customer segments were hit hardest in the second quarter when factories and stores closed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Recovery was most apparent in Europe.

The measures taken regarding costs in 2019 are giving clear effects now that sales have recovered somewhat. This made it possible for Supply Chain Solutions to show margins for the third quarter higher than the long-term goal for the Group as a whole.

The customer segments that have come through the pandemic best are Electronics and Health Care & Life Science, where demand has been stable and in certain cases even grown. In many companies a large number of employees were ordered to work at home during the pandemic to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. This created a strong demand for laptops, computer accessories and network equipment. The pandemic also increased the demand for personal protective equipment. Demand in these customer segments declined somewhat in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter.

The activity on the customer side has increased and the number of requests for tenders is on the rise. However, sales to new customers is difficult when the possibilities to hold meetings in person or take business trips are limited.

76%

Share of net sales (12 months)

74%

Share of EBITA adjusted (12 months)

6 Elanders Q3 2020

Customer segments Automotive and Industrial recovered in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter which meant Print & Packaging Solutions could present a result equal to the same period last year. The subscription box business in the USA continued to show strong growth, which meant the business area as a whole grew by six percent organically during the first nine months. Net sales contracted in all the other units. Without the subscription box business, net sales were down organically by eight percent, primarily due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
For the subscription box business in the USA restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus is challenging.
At the same time courier services are having a hard time handling all the deliveries generated by the increase in e-commerceresulting from the COVID-19pandemic.
The COVID-19pandemic continues to be tough on com- petition in the industry and the number of bankruptcies has grown. This creates opportunities for Elanders to gain more market shares.

Print & Packaging Solutions

Through its innovative force and global presence, the business area Print & Packaging offers cost-effective solutions that can handle customers' local and global needs for printed material and packaging, often in combination with advanced order platforms on the Internet, value-added services and just-in-time deliveries.

January - September

Third quarter

Last 12

Full year

2020

2019

2020

2019

months

2019

Net sales, MSEK

1,935

1,827

672

623

2,672

2,564

EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1)

162

212

68

74

286

335

EBITA adjusted, MSEK 1) 2)

57

103

35

37

143

188

EBITA-margin adjusted, % 1)

3.0

5.6

5.1

5.9

5.4

7.3

EBITA, MSEK 2)

57

103

35

37

136

182

EBITA-margin, %

3.0

5.6

5.1

5.9

5.1

7.1

Average number of employees

1,176

1,199

1,151

1,192

1,184

1,201

  1. One-offitems have been excluded in the adjusted measures.
  2. EBITA refers to Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions.

24%

Share of net sales (12 months)

26%

Share of EBITA adjusted (12 months)

Important events during the period

• The Group has received government grants in several

The COVID-19 pandemic

of the countries where it is operating, as a part of

governments' measures to lessen the negative effects of

The coronavirus, COVID-19, has quickly spread during 2020

the coronavirus outbreak. The design of these relief

and developed into a pandemic with a large number of

packages has been different from one country to the next,

infected. The measures taken by different governments to

but they have mostly been centered around reducing

limit the spread of the virus has impacted financial

activities

costs for employees and premises. During 2020 Elanders

and the Group's business in different ways:

has received MSEK 50 in various forms of support, of

• Many Group customers have experienced major

which MSEK 11 in the third quarter. In addition to this, in

some countries, employees have personally received

disruptions in their supply chains, which

has affected their,

and even our, business negatively. These disruptions led

federal aid connected to short term furloughs.

to several customers in Automotive and Industrial shutting

There is still a great deal of uncertainty about how long the

down production from of the middle of March until May or

coronavirus outbreak will continue, which makes it difficult

June 2020.

to forecast its exact effect on Group business during the rest

• Demand dropped drastically in several of our customer

of 2020.

segments and particularly in Europe, primarily in the

second quarter.

  • Because of the measures taken by authorities the Group had to close down a couple of our smaller production units in Italy and India during certain periods.

Group, Parent Company and Other Information

Changes in Group Management

Eckhard Busch, one of the representatives in Group Management for our subsidiary LGI, has decided to retire and leave the company. He has not been replaced. After the changes Group Management is as follows:

  • Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO
  • Andréas Wikner, CFO
  • Bernd Schwenger, President, Supply Chain Solutions (LGI)
  • Lim Kok Khoon, President, Supply Chain Solutions (Mentor Media)
  • Sven Burkhard, President, Print & Packaging Solutions
  • Kevin Rogers, President, Global Sales

Investments and depreciation

January - September

Net investments for the period amounted to MSEK 51 (108) and was mainly related to production equipment. Deprecia- tion, amortization and write-downs amounted to MSEK 661 (687).

Third quarter

Net investments for the quarter amounted to MSEK 23 (27) and depreciation, amortization and write-downs amounted to MSEK 213 (232).

Financial position, cash flow and financing

January - September

Operating cash flow for the period increased to MSEK 1,090 (1,080) and was partly helped by a reduced working capital.

Net debt decreased to MSEK 3,567 compared to MSEK 3,961 at the beginning of the year. The change includes

an increase of MSEK 36 due to changes in exchange rates since a large part of loans and leasing liabilities are in euros and a lesser amount in US dollars. Leverage, i.e. net debt / adjusted EBITDA for a rolling 12-month period is now down to 2.6. Excluding effects from IFRS 16 net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio is down to 2.5 (3.1).

The Group has a good liquidity buffer, both in the form of existing cash and unutilized credit facilities. Together, these amount to more than SEK 1.4 billion.

The Group's agreements with the main banks contain financial conditions that must be met to secure the financing. These consist, among other things, of investment levels and the net debt / EBITDA ratio. The calculations exclude IFRS 16 effects and certain one-off items. All financial conditions were with a good margin met as of the balance sheet date.

Third quarter

Operating cash flow for the quarter increased to MSEK 455

  1. and was partly helped by a reduced working capital, but also lower investments.

Personnel

January - September

The average number of employees during the period was 6,327 (6,708), whereof 141 (153) in Sweden. At the end of the period the Group had 6,084 (6,704) employees, whereof 137 (153) in Sweden.

Third quarter

The average number of employees during the quarter was 6,130 (6,716), whereof 138 (154) in Sweden.

Parent Company

The parent company has provided intragroup services. The average number of employees during the period was 10 (11) and at the end of the period 10 (11).

Other Information

Elanders' offer

Elanders offers integrated and customized solutions for handling all or part of our customers' supply chain. The Group can take complete responsibility for complex and global deliveries that may include purchasing, storage, configuration, production and distribution. We also offer order management solutions, payment flows and after­ market services for our customers.

The services are provided by business-minded employees who, with their expertise and aided by intelligent IT solutions, contribute to developing our customers' offers which are often totally dependent on efficient product, component and service flows as well as traceability and information.

In addition to our offer to the B2B market the Group sells photo products directly to consumers via our own brands, fotokasten and myphotobook.

8 Elanders Q3 2020

Goal and strategy

Elanders' overall goal is to be a leader in global solutions in supply chain management with a world class integrated offer. Our strategy is to work in niches in each business area where the company can attain a leading position in the market. We will achieve this goal by being best at meeting customers' demands for efficiency and delivery. Acquisitions play an important role in our company's development and provide competence, broader product and service offers and enlarge our customer base.

Risks and uncertainties

Elanders divides risks into circumstantial risk (the future of our products/services and business cycle sensitivity), financial risk (currency, interest, financing and credit risks) as well as business risk (customer concentration, operational risks, risks in operating expenses as well as contracts and disputes). These risks, together with a sensitivity analysis, are described in detail in the Annual Report 2019.

Since the Annual Report was published the coronavirus outbreak and the measures taken by different governments to prevent it spreading affected Group business negatively during the latter part of the first quarter, during the second quarter and partly during the third quarter. In addition to the already known effects the virus outbreak has an impact on macro financial uncertainty and a decline in financial activity. The extent and duration of this pandemic is unknown, but it is expected to further impact operations going forward.

Apart from the above, since the Annual report was signed, no other circumstances are believed to have caused any significant risks or influenced the way in which the Group works with these compared to the description in the Annual Report 2019.

Seasonal variations

The Group's net sales, and thereby income, are affected by seasonal variations. Historically the fourth quarter has been somewhat stronger than the other quarters.

Transaction with related parties

The following significant transactions with related parties have occurred during the period:

- One of the members of the Board, Erik Gabrielson, is a partner in the law firm Vinge, which provides the company with legal services.

  • Related parties to Peter Sommer, previously a member of Group Management and Managing Director of Elanders GmbH, own shares in a property where Elanders GmbH runs most of its operations.

Remuneration is considered on par with the market for all of these transactions.

Events after the balance sheet date

In October Elanders signed a contract to acquire 70 percent of the shares in Azalea Global IT AB. Azalea has net sales of around MSEK 30 annually, good profitability and is specialized in Value Recovery Services. They manage

the entire chain from purchasing used IT equipment and restoring and resetting it to then selling it to a network of customers. The acquisition of Azalea is a part of Elanders' investments within sustainable services that contribute to a circular economy. The acquisition will be finalized in the fourth quarter. The acquisition is not expected to have any

material effect on the result per share or cash flow during the period. Elanders has an option to acquire the remaining shares in the company which can be used in 2024.

Besides what have been described in this report, no other major events have taken place between the balance sheet date and the date this report was signed.

Forecast

No forecast is given for 2020.

Accounting principles

The quarterly report for the Group has been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and for the parent company in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act. The same accounting principles and calculation methods as those in the last Annual Report have been used. For the government grants that Elanders received during the reporting period, the accounting principle described below has been applied.

Government grants

Government grants are recognized in the balance sheet as prepaid income when there is reasonable assurance that grants will be received and that Elanders will meet the conditions associated with the grants. Grants are reported as a cost reduction and accrued over the same periods as the related costs that the grant is intended to compensate.

Nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting 2021

The nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021 is as follows:

Carl Bennet, Chair

Carl Bennet AB

Hans Hedström

Carnegie Funds

Carl Gustafsson

Didner & Gerge Funds

Fredrik Carlsson

Svolder

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to Elanders' 2021 Nomination Committee, can contact the Nomination Committee by e-mail at valberedning@elanders.com

or by mail: Elanders AB, Att: Nomination Committee, Flöjelbergsgatan 1C, SE-431 35 Mölndal, Sweden.

Annual General Meeting 2021

Elanders AB's Annual General Meeting will be held on April 28, 2021, Södra Porten Konferenscenter, Flöjelbergs- gatan 1C, Mölndal. Sweden. Shareholders wishing to have a matter addressed at the Annual General Meeting can submit their proposal to Elanders' Board Chairman by e-mail: arsstamma@elanders.com, or by mail: Elanders AB, Flöjelbergsgatan 1C, SE-431 35 Mölndal, Sweden. To ensure inclusion in the notice and thus in the Annual General Meeting's agenda, proposals must be received by the company not later than February 28, 2021.

Financial calendar

Fourth quarter 2020

28

January 2021

Annual Report 2020

19

March 2021

First quarter 2021

28

April 2021

Annual General Meeting

28

April 2021

Second quarter 2021

15

July 2021

Third quarter 2021

20

October 2021

Auditor's Report

Elanders AB (publ) corp. reg. no. 556008-1621

Introduction

We have reviewed the condensed interim financial information (interim report) of Elanders AB as of 30 September 2020 and the nine-month period then ended. The board of directors and the CEO are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34 and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim report based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements ISRE 2410, Review of Interim Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures.

A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing, ISA, and other generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden. The procedures performed in a review do not enable us

to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim report is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, regarding the Group, and with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, regarding the Parent Company.

Gothenburg, 23 October 2020

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Magnus Willfors

Tomas Hilmarsson

Authorized Public

Authorized Public

Accountant

Accountant

Auditor in Charge

10 Elanders Q3 2020

Consolidated Financial Statements

Income Statements

January - September

Third quarter

Last 12

Full year

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

months

2019

Net sales

8,164

8,350

2,778

2,825

11,068

11,254

Cost of products and services sold

-7,076

-7,163

-2,359

-2,397

-9,693

-9,780

Gross profit

1,088

1,187

419

429

1,375

1,474

Sales and administrative expenses

-805

-834

-247

-288

-1,116

-1,144

Other operating income

51

41

13

17

74

63

Other operating expenses

-31

-11

-7

-2

-55

-34

Operating result

303

383

177

156

279

359

Net financial items

-100

-109

-30

-37

-134

-143

Result after financial items

203

275

147

118

144

216

Income tax

-67

-78

-45

-30

-52

-63

Result for the period

136

197

101

88

92

153

Result for the period attributable to:

- parent company shareholders

134

193

100

86

89

148

- non-controlling interests

2

4

1

2

3

5

Earnings per share, SEK 1) 2)

3.78

5.45

2.83

2.43

2.52

4.19

Average number of shares, in thousands

35,358

35,358

35,358

35,358

35,358

35,358

Outstanding shares at the end of the year, in

thousands

35,358

35,358

35,358

35,358

35,358

35,358

  1. Earnings per share before and after dilution.
  2. Earnings per share calculated by dividing the result for the period attributable to parent company shareholders by the average number of outstanding shares during the period.

Statements of Comprehensive Income

January - September

Third quarter

Last 12

Full year

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

months

2019

Result for the period

136

197

101

88

92

153

Items that will not be reclassified to the

income statement

Remeasurements after tax

-0

-0

-0

-0

-10

-10

Items that will be reclassified to the income

statement

Translation differences after tax

-73

149

-48

77

-155

67

Hedging of net investment abroad after tax

5

-18

7

-10

13

-11

Other comprehensive income

-68

131

-41

67

-152

46

Total comprehensive income for the period

68

328

60

155

-61

199

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

- parent company shareholders

66

324

59

153

-63

194

- non-controlling interests

2

4

1

2

2

5

Consolidated Financial Statements

Statements of Cash Flow

January - September

Third quarter

Last 12

Full year

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

months

2019

Result after financial items

203

275

147

118

144

216

Adjustments for items not included in

cash flow

624

687

191

245

1,068

1,131

Paid tax

-25

-79

-56

-15

-60

-114

Changes in working capital

214

117

109

65

200

104

Cash flow from operating activities

1,017

1,000

391

414

1,353

1,337

Net investments in intangible and tangible

assets

-51

-102

-23

-26

-82

-133

Acquired and divested operations

-

-5

-

-

-

-5

Change in long-term receivables

-

-2

-

-2

-

-2

Cash flow from investing activities

-51

-108

-23

-27

-82

-140

Amortization of borrowing debts

-75

-68

-27

-23

-146

-140

Amortization of lease liabilities

-498

-505

-161

-173

-674

-681

Other changes in long- and short-term

borrowing

-193

-104

-187

-54

-421

-333

Dividend to shareholders

-

-104

-

-

-

-104

Transactions with shareholders with

non-controlling interest

58

-

-

-

33

-25

Cash flow from financing activities

-708

-782

-375

-250

-1,208

-1,282

Cash flow for the period

257

111

-6

136

62

-84

Liquid funds at the beginning of the period

655

722

909

721

888

722

Translation difference

-20

55

-10

30

-58

17

Liquid funds at the end of the period

893

888

893

888

893

655

Net debt at the beginning of the period

3,961

2,539

3,412

4,587

4,272

2,539

Effect of applying IFRS 16 at the beginning

-

2,043

-

-

-

2,043

of the period

Translation difference

36

199

11

76

-70

93

Changes with cash effect

-926

-790

-344

-387

-1,198

-1,062

Changes with no cash effect

497

281

489

-4

563

348

Net debt at the end of the period

3,567

4,272

3,567

4,272

3,567

3,961

Operating cash flow

1,090

1,080

455

439

1,465

1,454

12 Elanders Q3 2020

Statements of Financial Position

30 Sep.

31 Dec.

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

ASSETS

Intangible assets

3,187

3,320

3,229

Tangible assets

2,509

2,692

2,486

Other fixed assets

304

278

311

Total fixed assets

6,001

6,290

6,026

Inventories

399

457

335

Accounts receivable

1,598

1,735

1,740

Other current assets

391

560

448

Cash and cash equivalents

893

888

655

Total current assets

3,282

3,641

3,179

Total assets

9,283

9,931

9,205

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY

2,903

2,931

2,777

LIABILITIES

Non-interest-bearinglong-term liabilities

201

201

214

Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities

3,629

3,845

3,579

Total long-term liabilities

3,830

4,046

3,793

Non-interest-bearingshort-term liabilities

1,719

1,639

1,597

Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities

831

1,315

1,037

Total short-term liabilities

2,550

2,954

2,635

Total equity and liabilities

9,283

9,931

9,205

Consolidated Financial Statements

Statements of Changes in Equity

January - September

Third quarter

Last 12

Full year

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

months

2019

Opening balance

2,777

2,707

2,843

2,776

2,931

2,707

Dividend to parent company shareholders

-

-103

-

-

-

-103

Dividend to non-controlling interests

-

-1

-

-

-

-1

Transactions with shareholders with

non-controlling interest

58

-

-

-

33

-25

Total comprehensive income for the period

68

328

60

155

-61

199

Closing balance

2,903

2,931

2,903

2,931

2,903

2,777

Equity attributable to

- parent company shareholders

2,884

2,918

2,884

2,918

2,884

2,777

- non-controlling interests

19

13

19

13

19

-

Segment Reporting

The two business areas are reported as reportable

resemble each other regarding the nature of their

segments, since this is how the Group is governed and

products and services, production processes and

the President has been identified as the highest executive

customer types. Sales between segments are made

decision-maker. The operations within each reportable

on market terms.

segment have similar economic characteristics and

NET SALES PER SEGMENT

January - September

Third quarter

Last 12

Full year

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

months

2019

Supply Chain Solutions

6,294

6,576

2,130

2,214

8,493

8,775

Print & Packaging Solutions

1,935

1,827

672

623

2,672

2,564

Group functions

30

28

10

9

40

38

Eliminations

-96

-81

-34

-21

-137

-122

Group net sales

8,164

8,350

2,778

2,825

11,068

11,254

OPERATING RESULT PER SEGMENT

January - September

Third quarter

Last 12

Full year

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

months

2019

Supply Chain Solutions

274

311

151

130

182

219

Print & Packaging Solutions

53

97

33

35

130

174

Group functions

-25

-25

-7

-9

-34

-34

Group operating result

303

383

177

156

279

359

14 Elanders Q3 2020

Disaggregation of Revenue

Revenue has been divided into geographic markets, main revenue streams and customer segments since these are the categories the Group uses to present and analyze revenue in other contexts. Revenue for each category is presented per reportable segment. The Group's customer contracts are easy to identify and products and services in a contract are largely connected and dependent on each other, and therefore part of an integrated offer.

Main revenue streams are presented based on the internal names used in the Group. Sourcing & Procurement services refer to the purchase and procurement of products for

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER

customers as well as handling the flows connected to these products. Freight and transportation services refer to revenue from freight and transportation with our own trucks as well as pure freight forwarding. Other supply chain services such as fulfilment, kitting, warehousing, assembly and after sales services are presented under Other contract logistics services. Other work/services refer to pure print services and other services that do not fit into any of the first three categories.

Intra-group invoicing regarding group functions is reported net in net sales to group companies.

Supply Chain Solutions

Print & Packaging Solutions

Total

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Total net sales

6,294

6,576

1,935

1,827

8,230

8,403

Less: net sales to group

companies

-19

-14

-46

-38

-65

-52

Net sales

6,275

6,561

1,890

1,789

8,164

8,350

Supply Chain Solutions

Print & Packaging Solutions

Total

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Customer segments

Automotive

1,234

1,641

228

297

1,462

1,938

Electronics

2,388

2,704

36

33

2,424

2,737

Fashion & Lifestyle

914

959

776

543

1,690

1,502

Health Care & Life Science

786

177

38

37

824

214

Industrial

675

751

451

493

1,126

1,244

Other

277

329

361

386

639

714

Net sales

6,275

6,561

1,890

1,789

8,164

8,350

Main revenue streams

Sourcing and procurement

services

2,222

1,954

-

-

2,222

1,954

Freight and transportation

services

1,496

1,873

535

306

2,031

2,178

Other contract logistics

services

2,378

2,530

258

282

2,635

2,812

Other work/services

179

205

1,097

1,201

1,276

1,407

Net sales

6,275

6,561

1,890

1,789

8,164

8,350

Geographic markets

Europe

3,522

4,140

1,023

1,153

4,545

5,293

Asia

1,821

2,082

16

9

1,837

2,091

North and South America

926

333

846

621

1,772

955

Other

6

6

4

5

10

11

Net sales

6,275

6,561

1,890

1,789

8,164

8,350

Consolidated Financial Statements

Disaggregation of Revenue (cont.)

THIRD QUARTER

Supply Chain Solutions

Print & Packaging Solutions

Total

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Total net sales

2,130

2,214

672

623

2,802

2,837

Less: net sales to group

companies

-7

-5

-17

-6

-23

-11

Net sales

2,123

2,209

655

616

2,778

2,825

Supply Chain Solutions

Print & Packaging Solutions

Total

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Customer segments

Automotive

467

546

79

91

546

637

Electronics

763

910

13

12

775

922

Fashion & Lifestyle

357

327

273

194

630

521

Health Care & Life Science

203

65

17

12

220

77

Industrial

243

259

162

169

405

428

Other

91

102

112

138

203

240

Net sales

2,123

2,209

655

616

2,778

2,825

Main revenue streams

Sourcing and procurement

services

649

708

-

-

649

708

Freight and transportation

services

557

623

195

106

752

729

Other contract logistics

services

858

821

91

105

949

925

Other work/services

59

57

370

406

428

463

Net sales

2,123

2,209

655

616

2,778

2,825

Geographic markets

Europe

1,294

1,382

349

393

1,643

1,775

Asia

573

698

7

2

580

700

North and South America

255

127

298

219

553

346

Other

2

2

1

2

3

4

Net sales

2,123

2,209

655

616

2,778

2,825

16 Elanders Q3 2020

Disaggregation of Revenue (cont.)

LAST 12 MONTHS AND FULL YEAR 2019

Supply Chain Solutions

Print & Packaging Solutions

Total

Last 12

Full year

Last 12

Full year

Last 12

Full year

MSEK

months

2019

months

2019

months

2019

Total net sales

8,493

8,775

2,672

2,564

11,166

11,339

Less: net sales to group

companies

-31

-26

-66

-59

-97

-85

Net sales

8,462

8,749

2,606

2,505

11,068

11,254

Supply Chain Solutions

Print & Packaging Solutions

Total

Last 12

Full year

Last 12

Full year

Last 12

Full year

MSEK

months

2019

months

2019

months

2019

Customer segments

Automotive

1,674

2,081

326

396

2,000

2,477

Electronics

3,399

3,715

53

50

3,452

3,765

Fashion & Lifestyle

1,216

1,261

983

751

2,199

2,012

Health Care & Life Science

853

244

55

55

909

299

Industrial

919

995

639

682

1,559

1,677

Other

401

452

549

573

950

1,025

Net sales

8,462

8,749

2,606

2,505

11,068

11,254

Main revenue streams

Sourcing and procurement

services

2,947

2,679

-

-

2,947

2,679

Freight and transportation

services

2,012

2,388

649

420

2,661

2,808

Other contract logistics

services

3,248

3,401

337

361

3,585

3,762

Other work/services

254

280

1,621

1,725

1,875

2,005

Net sales

8,462

8,749

2,606

2,505

11,068

11,254

Geographic markets

Europe

4,798

5,415

1,512

1,642

6,310

7,057

Asia

2,625

2,886

19

12

2,644

2,898

North and South America

1,031

439

1,070

845

2,101

1,283

Other

8

9

6

7

13

15

Net sales

8,462

8,749

2,606

2,505

11,068

11,254

Consolidated Financial Statements

Disaggregation of Revenue (cont.)

NET SALES PER QUARTER

2020

2019

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

MSEK

quarter

quarter

quarter

quarter

quarter

quarter

Customer segments

Automotive

546

340

576

538

637

648

Electronics

775

915

733

1,028

922

857

Fashion & Lifestyle

630

511

549

510

521

512

Health Care & Life Science

220

524

80

84

77

65

Industrial

405

318

404

433

428

404

Other

203

206

230

311

240

234

Net sales

2,778

2,814

2,572

2,904

2,825

2,719

Financial Assets and Liabilities Measured at Fair Value

The financial instruments recognized at fair value in the Group's report on financial position are derivatives identified as hedging instruments. The derivatives consist of forward contracts and are used for hedging purposes. Valuation

at fair value of forward contracts is based on published forward rates on an active market. All derivates are therefore included in level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. Since all the financial instruments recognized at fair value are included in level 2 there have been no transfers between valuation levels.

Derivative instruments in hedge accounting relationships recognized at fair value is presented under other current assets and non-interest bearing short-term liabilities. These items gross are below MSEK 1 both per 30 September 2020 and the comparison periods.

The fair value of other financial assets and liabilities valued at their amortized purchase price is estimated to be equivalent to their book value.

18 Elanders Q3 2020

Quarterly Data

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Net sales, MSEK

2,778

2,814

2,572

2,904

2,825

2,719

2,806

2,890

2,817

EBITDA, MSEK

390

278

297

215

387

349

334

217

206

EBITDA adjusted, MSEK

390

278

297

395

377

339

324

217

206

EBITDA excl. IFRS 16, MSEK

222

105

115

28

208

173

163

217

206

EBITA, MSEK

190

72

81

-11

169

132

123

169

154

EBITA adjusted, MSEK

190

72

81

169

159

122

113

169

154

EBITA-margin, %

6.8

2.6

3.1

-0.4

6.0

4.8

4.4

5.9

5.5

EBITA-margin adjusted, %

6.8

2.6

3.1

5.8

5.6

4.5

4.0

5.9

5.5

Operating result, MSEK

177

59

67

-25

156

118

110

153

138

Operating margin, %

6.4

2.1

2.6

-0.8

5.5

4.3

3.9

5.3

4.9

Result after financial items, MSEK

147

29

28

-59

118

84

73

132

114

Result after tax, MSEK

101

19

15

-44

88

59

50

108

75

Earnings per share, SEK1)

2.83

0.52

0.43

-1.26

2.43

1.62

1.40

3.01

2.07

Earnings per share adjusted, SEK1)

2.83

0.52

0.43

2.29

2.23

1.42

1.20

3.01

2.07

Operating cash flow, MSEK

455

279

356

374

439

251

390

393

52

Cash flow per share, SEK2)

11.07

9.21

8.47

9.51

11.70

6.54

10.05

10.27

0.94

Depreciation and write-downs, MSEK

213

219

229

240

232

231

224

64

68

Net investments, MSEK

23

13

15

32

27

53

28

17

41

Goodwill, MSEK

2,479

2,479

2,603

2,480

2,539

2,497

2,476

2,439

2,440

Total assets, MSEK

9,283

9,140

9,732

9,205

9,931

9,823

9,749

7,737

7,896

Equity, MSEK

2,903

2,843

2,972

2,777

2,931

2,776

2,818

2,707

2,596

Equity per share, SEK

81.56

79.89

83.54

78.54

82.52

78.20

79.38

76.28

73.16

Net debt, MSEK

3,567

3,412

3,911

3,961

4,272

4,587

4,358

2,539

2,890

Net debt excl. IFRS 16, MSEK

1,630

1,831

2,084

2,142

2,296

2,513

2,398

2,539

2,890

Capital employed, MSEK

6,470

6,254

6,882

6,738

7,203

7,363

7,176

5,246

5,486

Return on total assets, %3)

7.6

1.6

4.3

neg.

7.3

5.3

5.3

8.0

7.0

Return on equity, %3)

14.0

2.6

2.1

neg.

12.1

8.2

7.2

16.1

11.4

Return on capital employed, %3)

11.1

3.6

4.0

neg.

8.5

6.5

6.1

11.4

10.1

Debt/equity ratio

1.2

1.2

1.3

1.4

1.5

1.7

1.6

0.9

1.1

Equity ratio, %

31.3

31.1

30.5

30.2

29.5

28.3

28.9

35.0

32.9

Interest coverage ratio4)

2.4

2.1

2.5

2.7

4.3

4.6

4.9

5.3

4.7

Number of employees at the end of the

period

6,084

6,234

6,528

6,664

6,704

6,764

6,788

6,652

7,246

  1. There is no dilution.
  2. Cash flow per share refers to cash flow from operating activities.
  3. Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12 month period).
  4. Interest coverage ratio calculation is based on a moving 12 month period.

Five Year Overview

Five Year Overview - January - September

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Net sales, MSEK

8,164

8,350

7,852

6,758

3,956

EBITDA, MSEK

965

1,070

508

412

328

EBITDA adjusted, MSEK

965

1,040

508

412

328

EBITA, MSEK

342

424

353

269

245

EBITA adjusted, MSEK

342

394

353

269

245

Result after tax, MSEK

136

197

150

120

138

Earnings per share, SEK1) 2)

3.78

5.45

4.17

3.41

4.89

Cash flow from operating activities per share, SEK2)

28.75

28.29

2.59

-3.95

8.35

Equity per share, SEK2)

81.56

82.52

73.16

66.88

56.93

Return on equity, %3)

6.2

9.2

11.6

6.7

12.0

Return on capital employed, %3)

6.2

7.1

7.6

6.1

10.4

EBITA-margin, %

4.2

5.1

4.5

4.0

6.2

EBITA-margin adjusted, %

4.2

4.7

4.5

4.0

6.2

Operating margin, %

3.7

4.6

3.9

3.3

5.6

Average number of shares, in thousands2)

35,358

35,358

35,358

35,358

28,224

  1. There is no dilution.
  2. Historic number of shares and historic key ratios have been adjusted for the bonus issue element in the new share issue in 2016.
  3. Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12 month period).

Five Year Overview - Third Quarter

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Net sales, MSEK

2,778

2,825

2,817

2,355

1,878

EBITDA, MSEK

390

387

206

104

152

EBITDA adjusted, MSEK

390

377

206

104

152

EBITA, MSEK

190

169

154

55

112

EBITA adjusted, MSEK

190

159

154

55

112

Result after tax, MSEK

101

88

75

14

58

Earnings per share, SEK1) 2)

2.83

2.43

2.07

0.39

2.04

Cash flow from operating activities per share, SEK2)

11.07

11.70

0.94

0.23

6.30

Equity per share, SEK2)

81.56

82.52

73.16

66.88

56.93

Return on equity, %3)

14.0

12.1

11.4

2.3

14.8

Return on capital employed, %3)

11.1

8.5

10.1

3.2

11.7

EBITA-margin, %

6.8

6.0

5.5

2.3

6.0

EBITA-margin adjusted, %

6.8

5.6

5.5

2.3

6.0

Operating margin, %

6.4

5.5

4.9

1.7

5.3

Average number of shares, in thousands2)

35,358

35,358

35,358

35,358

28,224

  1. There is no dilution.
  2. Historic number of shares and historic key ratios have been adjusted for the bonus issue element in the new share issue in 2016.
  3. Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12 month period).

20 Elanders Q3 2020

Five Year Overview - Full Year

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

Net sales, MSEK

11,254

10,742

9,342

6,285

4,236

EBITDA, MSEK

1,285

725

563

516

428

EBITDA adjusted, MSEK

1,435

725

563

516

428

EBITA, MSEK

413

523

371

384

313

EBITA adjusted, MSEK

563

523

371

384

313

Result after financial items, MSEK

216

366

230

300

259

Result after tax, MSEK

153

259

165

217

175

Earnings per share, SEK1) 2)

4.19

7.18

4.65

7.35

6.18

Cash flow from operating activities per share, SEK2)

37.81

12.88

-1.81

11.19

9.52

Equity per share, SEK2)

78.54

76.28

69.21

68.19

52.72

Dividends per share, SEK2)

-

2.90

2.60

2.60

2.07

EBITA-margin, %

3.7

4.9

4.0

6.1

7.4

EBITA-margin adjusted, %

5.0

4.9

4.0

6.1

7.4

Return on total assets, %

4.2

6.6

4.3

6.7

8.2

Return on equity, %

5.3

9.8

6.8

12.4

12.1

Return on capital employed, %

5.0

8.5

6.2

10.0

12.6

Net debt/EBITDA ratio, times

3.1

3.5

4.7

4.3

1.7

Net debt/EBITDA adjusted ratio, times

2.8

3.5

4.7

4.3

1.7

Debt/equity ratio, times

1.4

0.9

1.1

0.9

0.5

Equity ratio, %

30.2

35.0

33.1

35.6

42.0

Average number of shares, in thousands2)

35,358

35,358

35,358

29,555

28,224

  1. There is no dilution.
  2. Historic number of shares and historic key ratios have been adjusted for the bonus issue element in the new share issue in 2016.

Reconciliation Alternative

Performance Measures

Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Financial Overview

January - September

Third quarter

Last 12

Full year

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

months

2019

Operating result

303

383

177

156

279

359

Depreciation, amortization and write-downs

661

687

213

232

901

927

Adjustments for one-off items

-

-30

-

-10

180

150

EBITDA adjusted

965

1,040

390

377

1,360

1,435

Operating result

303

383

177

156

279

359

Amortization of assets identified in

conjunction with acquisitions

39

41

13

14

53

54

EBITA

342

424

190

169

331

413

Adjustments for one-off items

-

-30

-

-10

180

150

EBITA adjusted

342

394

190

159

511

563

EBITA-margin, %

4.2

5.1

6.8

6.0

3.0

3.7

EBITA-margin adjusted, %

4.2

4.7

6.8

5.6

4.6

5.0

Cash flow from operating activities

1,017

1,000

391

414

1,353

1,337

Net financial items

100

109

30

37

134

143

Paid tax

25

79

56

15

60

114

Net investments

-51

-108

-23

-27

-82

-140

Operating cash flow

1,090

1,080

455

439

1,465

1,454

Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities

3,629

3,845

3,629

3,845

3,629

3,579

Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities

831

1,315

831

1,315

831

1,037

Cash and cash equivalents

-893

-888

-893

-888

-893

-655

Net debt at the end of the period

3,567

4,272

3,567

4,272

3,567

3,961

Net debt/EBITDA adjusted ratio, times

2.8

3.0

2.3

2.8

2.6

2.8

22 Elanders Q3 2020

Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Quarterly Data

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

MSEK

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Operating result

177

59

67

-25

156

118

110

153

138

Depreciation, amortization

and write-downs

213

219

229

240

232

231

224

64

68

EBITDA

390

278

297

215

387

349

334

217

206

Operating result

177

59

67

-25

156

118

110

153

138

Amortization of assets identified in

conjunction with acquisitions

13

13

13

14

14

14

13

16

16

EBITA

190

72

81

-11

169

132

123

169

154

Cash flow from operating activities

391

326

300

336

414

231

355

363

33

Net financial items

30

30

39

35

37

34

37

21

24

Paid tax

56

-64

32

35

15

39

26

26

36

Net investments

-23

-13

-15

-32

-27

-53

-28

-17

-41

Operating cash flow

455

279

356

374

439

251

390

393

52

Average total assets

9,211

9,436

9,469

9,568

9,877

9,786

9,764

7,817

7,873

Average cash and cash equivalents

-901

-891

-764

-772

-805

-726

-726

-616

-552

Average non-interest-bearing

liabilities

-1,948

-1,977

-1,895

-1,826

-1,789

-1,790

-1,805

-1,835

-1,844

Average capital employed

6,362

6,568

6,810

6,970

7,283

7,270

7,233

5,366

5,477

Annualized operating result

708

236

270

-98

623

472

438

614

552

Return on capital employed, %

11.1

3.6

4.0

neg.

8.5

6.5

6.1

11.4

10.1

Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities

3,629

3,335

3,692

3,579

3,845

3,931

3,833

2,442

186

Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities

831

985

1,091

1,037

1,315

1,377

1,256

819

3,213

Cash and cash equivalents

-893

-909

-873

-655

-888

-721

-731

-722

-509

Net debt at the end of the period

3,567

3,412

3,911

3,961

4,272

4,587

4,358

2,539

2,890

Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures

Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Jan. - Sep.

MSEK

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Operating result

303

383

305

222

222

Amortization of assets identified in conjunction

39

41

48

47

24

with acquisitions

EBITA

342

424

353

269

245

Average total assets

9,385

9,834

7,710

6,997

4,327

Average cash and cash equivalents

-891

-780

-584

-632

-542

Average non-interest-bearing liabilities

-1,958

-1,807

-1,760

-1,504

-959

Average capital employed

6,536

7,248

5,366

4,862

2,826

Annualized operating result

404

511

407

296

295

Return on capital employed, %

6.2

7.1

7.6

6.1

10.4

Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Third Quarter

MSEK

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Operating result

177

156

138

40

100

Amortization of assets identified in conjunction

13

14

16

15

12

with acquisitions

EBITA

190

169

154

55

112

Average total assets

9,211

9,877

7,873

7,072

5,112

Average cash and cash equivalents

-901

-805

-552

-581

-558

Average non-interest-bearing liabilities

-1,948

-1,789

-1,844

-1,529

-1,141

Average capital employed

6,362

7,283

5,477

4,962

3,412

Annualized operating result

708

623

552

159

398

Return on capital employed, %

11.1

8.5

10.1

3.2

11.7

Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Full Year

MSEK

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

Operating result

359

459

308

344

292

Depreciation, amortization and write-downs

927

266

255

172

136

EBITDA

1,285

725

563

516

428

Operating result

359

459

308

344

292

Amortization of assets identified in conjunction

with acquisitions

54

64

63

40

21

EBITA

413

523

371

384

313

Average total assets

9,677

7,792

7,154

5,132

3,559

Average cash and cash equivalents

-749

-595

-639

-573

-418

Average non-interest-bearing liabilities

-1,808

-1,799

-1,532

-1,131

-816

Average capital employed

7,120

5,398

4,983

3,428

2,325

Operating result

359

459

308

344

292

Return on capital employed, %

5.0

8.5

6.2

10.0

12.6

24 Elanders Q3 2020

Parent Company's

Financial Statements

Income Statements

January - September

Third quarter

Last 12

Full year

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

months

2019

Net sales

30

28

10

9

40

38

Operating expenses

-55

-54

-17

-18

-74

-74

Operating result

-25

-26

-7

-9

-34

-35

Net financial items

101

57

42

15

255

211

Result after financial items

76

31

35

6

221

176

Income tax

-7

-1

-4

1

-12

-5

Result for the period

69

30

31

7

210

171

Statements of Comprehensive Income

January - September

Third quarter

Last 12

Full year

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

months

2019

Result for the period

69

30

31

7

210

171

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

69

30

31

7

210

171

Balance Sheets

30 Sep.

31 Dec.

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

ASSETS

Fixed assets

4,321

4,645

4,450

Current assets

98

202

198

Total assets

4,419

4,847

4,648

EQUITY, PROVISIONS AND LIABILITIES

Equity

1,785

1,576

1,717

Provisions

7

3

8

Long-term liabilities

2,170

2,362

2,220

Short-term liabilities

457

906

702

Total equity, provisions and liabilities

4,419

4,847

4,648

Statements of Changes in Equity

January - September

Third quarter

Last 12

Full year

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

months

2019

Opening balance

1,717

1,649

1,755

1,568

1,576

1,649

Dividend

-

-103

-

-

-

-103

Total comprehensive income for the period

69

30

31

7

210

171

Closing balance

1,785

1,576

1,785

1,576

1,785

1,717

Financial Definitions

Average number of employees

The number of employees at the end of each month divided number of months.

Average number of shares Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.

Capital employed Total assets less liquid funds and non-interestbearing liabilities.

Debt/equity ratio Net debt in relation to reported equity, including non-controllinginterests.

Earnings per share Result for the period attributable to parent company shareholders divided by the average number of shares.

EBIT

Earnings before interest and taxes; operating result.

EBITA

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisi- tions.

EBITA adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions adjusted for one-offitems.

EBITDA

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; operating result plus depreciation, amortization and write- downs of intangible assets and tangible fixed assets.

EBITDA adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; operating result plus depreciation, amortization and write- downs of intangible assets and tangible fixed assets adjusted for one-offitems.

Equity ratio

Equity, including non-controlling interests, in relation to total assets.

Interest coverage ratio Operating result plus interest income divided by interest costs.

Net debt

Interest bearing liabilities less liquid funds.

Operating cash flow Cash flow from operating activities and investing activities, adjusted for paid taxes and financial items.

Operating margin Operating result in relation to net sales.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) Operating result in relation to average capital employed.

Return on equity Result for the year in relation to average equity.

Return on total assets

Operating result plus financial income in relation to average total assets.

26 Elanders Q3 2020

Disclaimer

Elanders AB published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 08:34:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ELANDERS AB (PUBL)
04:35aELANDERS : Q3 2020
PU
04:35aELANDERS : Presentation-Q3-2020
PU
01:40aELANDERS : Quarterly Report January – September 2020
PU
01:30aELANDERS : Quarterly Report January – September 2020
AQ
10/19ELANDERS : continues to invest in Life Cycle Services and makes acquisition
PU
10/19ELANDERS : continues to invest in Life Cycle Services and makes acquisition
AQ
10/08ELANDERS : changes the date for the publication of the Quarterly Report January-..
AQ
07/15ELANDERS PUBL : Q2 2020
PU
07/15ELANDERS PUBL : Presentation-Q2-2020
PU
03/21DEERE MPANY : Elanders Americas Earns Recognition as a John Deere "Partner-Level..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 905 M 1 242 M 1 242 M
Net income 2020 158 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net Debt 2020 3 629 M 413 M 413 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 2 680 M 306 M 305 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 6 234
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart ELANDERS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Elanders AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELANDERS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 75,80 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Magnus Nilsson President, CEO, Director & Press Contact
Carl Reinhold Adolf Bennet Chairman
Andréas Wikner Chief Financial Officer & Press Contact
Johan Erik Stern Deputy Chairman
Anna Cecilia Danielsson Lager Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)-13.07%306
DSV PANALPINA A/S38.12%38 327
CRYOPORT, INC.160.09%1 660
ID LOGISTICS GROUP6.54%1 284
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.31.84%726
WINCANTON PLC-29.41%350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group