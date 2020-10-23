MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM > Elanders AB (publ) ELAN B SE0000119299 ELANDERS AB (PUBL) (ELAN B) Add to my list Report Report Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 10/23 04:57:42 am 81.2 SEK +7.12% 04:35a ELANDERS : Q3 2020 PU 04:35a ELANDERS : Presentation-Q3-2020 PU 01:40a ELANDERS : Quarterly Report January – September 2020 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Elanders : Q3 2020 0 10/23/2020 | 04:35am EDT Send by mail :

QUARTERLY REPORT JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 Contents Bulletpoints 3 Comments by the CEO 4 Group 5 Parent Company 8 Other Information 8 Auditor's Report 10 Consolidated Financial Statements 11 Quarterly Data 19 Five Year Overview 20 Reconciliation Alternative 22 Performance Measures Parent Company's Financial Statements 25 Financial Definitions 26 This document is a translation of the Swedish original. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail. Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com or requested via e-mail info@elanders.com. Questions concerning this report can be addressed to: Magnus Nilsson President and CEO Phone: +46 31 750 07 50 Andréas Wikner Chief Financial Officer Phone: +46 31 750 07 50 Elanders AB (publ) (Company ID 556008-1621) Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C 431 35 Mölndal, Sweden Phone: +46 31 750 00 00 NET SALES, MSEK Q Q Q Q ADJUSTED EBITA, MSEK Q Q Q Q ADJUSTED EBIT, MSEK Q Q Q Q 2 Elanders Q3 2020 Bulletpoints January - September 2020 Net sales were MSEK 8,164 (8,350), which was an organic reduction of two percentage points compared to the same period last year. Adjusted EBITA was MSEK 342 (394) and the adjusted EBITA-margin was 4.2 (4.7) percent. Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 1,090 (1,080), of which acquisitions and divestitures of companies were MSEK 0 (-5). Third Quarter 2020 Net sales increased to MSEK 2,778 (2,825). Organically net sales increased by three percentage points compared to the same period last year. Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 190 (159) and the adjusted EBITA-margin was 6.8 (5.6) percent. The result before tax increased to MSEK 147 (118), which is an improvement of 25 percent. The adjusted net result increased to MSEK 101 (81) or SEK 2.83 (2.23) per share. Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 455 (439). Obvious signs of recovery in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter. Several important customer contracts have been renewed. Net sales for these amount to MSEK 500-700 annually. Strong cash flow in recent quarters has contributed to the adjusted net debt / EBITDA ratio now is down to 2.6. In October 2020 Elanders signed a contract to acquire 70 percent of the shares in Azalea Global IT AB, a Swedish company operating in Value Recovery Services. Eckhard Busch, one of the representatives of LGI in Group Management, has decided to retire and will therefore leave Group Management. Financial Overview January - September Third quarter Last 12 Full year 2020 2019 2020 2019 months 2019 Net sales, MSEK 8,164 8,350 2,778 2,825 11,068 11,254 EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1) 965 1,040 390 377 1,360 1,435 EBITA adjusted, MSEK 1) 2) 342 394 190 159 511 563 EBITA-margin adjusted, % 1) 4.2 4.7 6.8 5.6 4.6 5.0 EBITA, MSEK 2) 342 424 190 169 331 413 EBITA-margin, % 4.2 5.1 6.8 6.0 3.0 3.7 Result before tax, MSEK 203 275 147 118 144 216 Result after tax, MSEK 136 197 101 88 92 153 Earnings per share adjusted, SEK 1) 3.78 4.86 2.83 2.23 6.08 7.16 Earnings per share, SEK 3.78 5.45 2.83 2.43 2.52 4.19 Operating cash flow, MSEK 1,090 1,080 455 439 1,465 1,454 Net debt at the end of the period, MSEK 3,567 4,272 3,567 4,272 3,567 3,961 Net debt/EBITDA adjusted, ratio 1) 3) 2.77 3.08 2.29 2.83 2.62 2.76 One-off items have been excluded in the adjusted measures. EBITA refers to Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions. Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12-month period). Comments by the CEO I am very pleased that despite the COVID-19 pandemic we are able to present our best quarter ever. We can also see that the measures we took regarding costs last year are giving effects now that sales have recovered somewhat. Our improved margins in Supply Chain Solutions are proof of that. We can also clearly see that our business model is robust and can handle drastic variances in demand and still generate strong cash flows. During the quarter we could see obvious signs of recovery in several of the customer segments that were previously hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, even if some segments are still under last year's levels. Recovery in Supply Chain Solutions was particularly apparent in Automotive in July and September. In August, which is the big vacation month in Germany, several Automotive customers closed down production longer than originally planned. Recovery in Fashion & Lifestyle grew stronger as of July and in the third quarter the segment was on the same level as last year. The number of requests for tenders has increased considerably and we are preparing tenders for several interesting projects. Demand in customer segments Electronics and Health Care & Life Science is lower than previous quarters. Net sales in Health Care & Life Science regarding personal protective equipment amounted to around 15 million USD in the third quarter compared to 45 million in the second. We have also seen strong recovery in the quarter in business area Print & Packaging Solutions, which has led to a result in line with last year. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be tough on the competition and the number of bankruptcies has grown. This creates opportunities for us to gain market shares. During the third quarter we won new, important business. Sales to new customers has suffered due to limited possibilities impossible to hold meetings in person or take business trips because of the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore we are very pleased that we have renewed a number of substantial customer contracts during the period, among them in Electronics and Health Care & Life Science. These contracts are the equivalent of around MSEK 500-700 in annual net sales. The two largest contracts run for five, respectively ten years, where the first one has an option to extend it for two more years. At the same time a number of large and long rental agreements have been renewed that run parallel to the customer con- tracts. The renewal of these contracts has a negative effect on net debt. We also won new business in assembling, storing and delivering battery cells for one of our customer's electric car models. The volumes are small to begin with but have potential to grow. We continue to make investments in sustainable services that contribute to a circular economy. The acquisition of the Swedish company Azalea Global IT AB ("Azalea") is part of this. Azalea is specialized in Value Recovery Services and manages the entire chain from purchasing used IT equipment and restoring and resetting it to then selling it. We believe with our customer base there is a lot of growth potential in this field since many of our customers want to reduce their environmental impact by buying used IT equip- ment. The strong cash flow in recent years in combination with a low rate of investments has resulted in decreasing net debt. This means that as of the fourth quarter we will lower our interest rate costs by around MSEK 5. Our liquidity continues to be good with more than SEK 1.4 billion in cash and granted, but unutilized, credit lines. With respect to the future, we expect sales can continue to go up and down due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and this is also reflected in our custom- ers' forecasts. I would also like to take the opportunity to give a hearty thanks to Eckhard Busch, one of the representatives in Group Management for our subsidiary LGI, who has now decided to retire. Magnus Nilsson President and Chief Executive Officer 4 Elanders Q3 2020 Group Elanders offers a broad range of services and total solutions in supply chain management. The business is run through two business areas, Supply Chain Solutions and Print & Packaging Solutions. The Group has more than 6,000 employees and operates in some 20 countries on four continents. Our most important markets are China, Germany, Singapore, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the USA. Our major customers are active in the areas Automotive, Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle, Industrial and Health Care & Life Science. ADJUSTED INCOME STATEMENTS January - September Third quarter Last 12 Full year MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 months 2019 Net sales 8,164 8,350 2,778 2,825 11,068 11,254 Operating expenses, adjusted -7,200 -7,310 -2,388 -2,448 -9,709 -9,819 EBITDA adjusted 965 1,040 390 377 1,360 1,435 Depreciations and write-downs -623 -646 -201 -218 -849 -872 EBITA adjusted 342 394 190 159 511 563 Amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions -39 -41 -13 -14 -53 -54 EBIT adjusted 303 353 177 146 458 508 Adjustment for errors in customer projects - 30 - 10 -87 -58 Adjustment for restructuring program - - - - -92 -92 EBIT 303 383 177 156 279 359 Net financial items -100 -109 -30 -37 -134 -143 Result after financial items 203 275 147 118 144 216 Income tax -67 -78 -45 -30 -52 -63 Result for the period 136 197 101 88 92 153 Adjustments as above - -30 - -10 180 150 Tax attributable to adjustments - 9 - 3 -54 -45 Adjusted result for the period 136 176 101 81 218 258 Adjusted result for the period attributable to: - parent company shareholders 134 172 100 79 215 253 - non-controlling interests 2 4 1 2 3 5 Adjusted earnings per share, SEK 3.78 4.86 2.83 2.23 6.08 7.16 Net sales and result January - September Net sales fell by two percent to MSEK 8,164 (8,350) compared to the same period last year. Cleared of exchange rate fluctuations, net sales still contracted by two percent. After a weaker demand during the second quarter, as a result of the coronavirus and customers closing their production plants due to component shortages, all the segments recovered in the third quarter. The drop in net sales in Europe during the second quarter was partially compensated by some one-off business consisting of procuring, quality ensuring and shipping personal protective equipment from Asia to North and South America. The volume of these one-time deals diminished considerably in the third quarter. Supply Chain Solutions had negative organic growth of four percent during the period. Operations in Asia showed strong growth generated primarily in customer segment Health Care & Life Science. The growth was partially driven by the one-off business mentioned above. Operations in Europe contracted, largely due to a decline in demand from Automotive, Fashion & Lifestyle and Industrial but showed signs of recovery from the second quarter in the third. Net sales in business area Print & Packaging Solutions grew organically somewhat due to higher activity in the business with subscription boxes in the USA. Without this business net sales in Print & Packaging Solutions contracted by close to eight percent organically. The business area was affected negatively by the pandemic during the second quarter but could also see signs of recovery in the third. Adjusted EBITA, i.e. the operating result adjusted for amortization on assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions along with one-off items, contracted to MSEK 342 (394), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 4.2 (4.7) percent. Group Third quarter Net sales decreased by two percent to MSEK 2,778 (2,825) compared to the same period last year. Cleared of exchange rate fluctuations, net sales increased by three percentage points. The growth was primarily driven by the business with subscription boxes in the USA which is part of Print & Packaging Solutions. Adjusted EBITA, i.e. the operating result adjusted for amortization on assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions along with one-off items, increased to MSEK 190 (159), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 6.8 (5.6) percent. The improved profitability stemmed from a better cost situation and higher volumes. European operations in Supply Chain Solutions performed much better than in the same period last year. Supply Chain Solutions Elanders is one of the leading companies in the world in Global Supply Chain Management. Our services include taking responsibility for and optimizing customers' material and information flows, everything from sourcing and procurement combined with warehousing to after sales service. January - September Third quarter Last 12 Full year 2020 2019 2020 2019 months 2019 Net sales, MSEK 6,294 6,576 2,130 2,214 8,493 8,775 EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1) 825 852 329 312 1,106 1,132 EBITA adjusted, MSEK 1) 2) 309 316 162 131 402 408 EBITA-margin adjusted, % 1) 4.9 4.8 7.6 5.9 4.7 4.7 EBITA, MSEK 2) 309 346 162 141 229 265 EBITA-margin, % 4.9 5.3 7.6 6.4 2.7 3.0 Average number of employees 5,141 5,498 4,969 5,512 5,216 5,485 One-off items have been excluded in the adjusted measures. EBITA refers to Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions. Recovery began to show in the third quarter in customer segments Automotive and Fashion & Lifestyle. These customer segments were hit hardest in the second quarter when factories and stores closed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Recovery was most apparent in Europe. The measures taken regarding costs in 2019 are giving clear effects now that sales have recovered somewhat. This made it possible for Supply Chain Solutions to show margins for the third quarter higher than the long-term goal for the Group as a whole. The customer segments that have come through the pandemic best are Electronics and Health Care & Life Science, where demand has been stable and in certain cases even grown. In many companies a large number of employees were ordered to work at home during the pandemic to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. This created a strong demand for laptops, computer accessories and network equipment. The pandemic also increased the demand for personal protective equipment. Demand in these customer segments declined somewhat in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter. The activity on the customer side has increased and the number of requests for tenders is on the rise. However, sales to new customers is difficult when the possibilities to hold meetings in person or take business trips are limited. 76% Share of net sales (12 months) 74% Share of EBITA adjusted (12 months) 6 Elanders Q3 2020 Customer segments Automotive and Industrial recovered in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter which meant Print & Packaging Solutions could present a result equal to the same period last year. The subscription box business in the USA continued to show strong growth, which meant the business area as a whole grew by six percent organically during the first nine months. Net sales contracted in all the other units. Without the subscription box business, net sales were down organically by eight percent, primarily due to the outbreak of COVID-19. For the subscription box business in the USA restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus is challenging. At the same time courier services are having a hard time handling all the deliveries generated by the increase in e-commerce resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be tough on com- petition in the industry and the number of bankruptcies has grown. This creates opportunities for Elanders to gain more market shares. Print & Packaging Solutions Through its innovative force and global presence, the business area Print & Packaging offers cost-effective solutions that can handle customers' local and global needs for printed material and packaging, often in combination with advanced order platforms on the Internet, value-added services and just-in-time deliveries. January - September Third quarter Last 12 Full year 2020 2019 2020 2019 months 2019 Net sales, MSEK 1,935 1,827 672 623 2,672 2,564 EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1) 162 212 68 74 286 335 EBITA adjusted, MSEK 1) 2) 57 103 35 37 143 188 EBITA-margin adjusted, % 1) 3.0 5.6 5.1 5.9 5.4 7.3 EBITA, MSEK 2) 57 103 35 37 136 182 EBITA-margin, % 3.0 5.6 5.1 5.9 5.1 7.1 Average number of employees 1,176 1,199 1,151 1,192 1,184 1,201 One-off items have been excluded in the adjusted measures. EBITA refers to Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions. 24% Share of net sales (12 months) 26% Share of EBITA adjusted (12 months) Important events during the period • The Group has received government grants in several The COVID-19 pandemic of the countries where it is operating, as a part of governments' measures to lessen the negative effects of The coronavirus, COVID-19, has quickly spread during 2020 the coronavirus outbreak. The design of these relief and developed into a pandemic with a large number of packages has been different from one country to the next, infected. The measures taken by different governments to but they have mostly been centered around reducing limit the spread of the virus has impacted financial activities costs for employees and premises. During 2020 Elanders and the Group's business in different ways: has received MSEK 50 in various forms of support, of • Many Group customers have experienced major which MSEK 11 in the third quarter. In addition to this, in some countries, employees have personally received disruptions in their supply chains, which has affected their, and even our, business negatively. These disruptions led federal aid connected to short term furloughs. to several customers in Automotive and Industrial shutting There is still a great deal of uncertainty about how long the down production from of the middle of March until May or coronavirus outbreak will continue, which makes it difficult June 2020. to forecast its exact effect on Group business during the rest • Demand dropped drastically in several of our customer of 2020. segments and particularly in Europe, primarily in the second quarter. Because of the measures taken by authorities the Group had to close down a couple of our smaller production units in Italy and India during certain periods. Group, Parent Company and Other Information Changes in Group Management Eckhard Busch, one of the representatives in Group Management for our subsidiary LGI, has decided to retire and leave the company. He has not been replaced. After the changes Group Management is as follows: Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO

Andréas Wikner, CFO

Bernd Schwenger, President, Supply Chain Solutions (LGI)

Lim Kok Khoon, President, Supply Chain Solutions (Mentor Media)

Sven Burkhard, President, Print & Packaging Solutions

Kevin Rogers, President, Global Sales Investments and depreciation January - September Net investments for the period amounted to MSEK 51 (108) and was mainly related to production equipment. Deprecia- tion, amortization and write-downs amounted to MSEK 661 (687). Third quarter Net investments for the quarter amounted to MSEK 23 (27) and depreciation, amortization and write-downs amounted to MSEK 213 (232). Financial position, cash flow and financing January - September Operating cash flow for the period increased to MSEK 1,090 (1,080) and was partly helped by a reduced working capital. Net debt decreased to MSEK 3,567 compared to MSEK 3,961 at the beginning of the year. The change includes an increase of MSEK 36 due to changes in exchange rates since a large part of loans and leasing liabilities are in euros and a lesser amount in US dollars. Leverage, i.e. net debt / adjusted EBITDA for a rolling 12-month period is now down to 2.6. Excluding effects from IFRS 16 net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio is down to 2.5 (3.1). The Group has a good liquidity buffer, both in the form of existing cash and unutilized credit facilities. Together, these amount to more than SEK 1.4 billion. The Group's agreements with the main banks contain financial conditions that must be met to secure the financing. These consist, among other things, of investment levels and the net debt / EBITDA ratio. The calculations exclude IFRS 16 effects and certain one-off items. All financial conditions were with a good margin met as of the balance sheet date. Third quarter Operating cash flow for the quarter increased to MSEK 455 and was partly helped by a reduced working capital, but also lower investments. Personnel January - September The average number of employees during the period was 6,327 (6,708), whereof 141 (153) in Sweden. At the end of the period the Group had 6,084 (6,704) employees, whereof 137 (153) in Sweden. Third quarter The average number of employees during the quarter was 6,130 (6,716), whereof 138 (154) in Sweden. Parent Company The parent company has provided intragroup services. The average number of employees during the period was 10 (11) and at the end of the period 10 (11). Other Information Elanders' offer Elanders offers integrated and customized solutions for handling all or part of our customers' supply chain. The Group can take complete responsibility for complex and global deliveries that may include purchasing, storage, configuration, production and distribution. We also offer order management solutions, payment flows and after­ market services for our customers. The services are provided by business-minded employees who, with their expertise and aided by intelligent IT solutions, contribute to developing our customers' offers which are often totally dependent on efficient product, component and service flows as well as traceability and information. In addition to our offer to the B2B market the Group sells photo products directly to consumers via our own brands, fotokasten and myphotobook. 8 Elanders Q3 2020 Goal and strategy Elanders' overall goal is to be a leader in global solutions in supply chain management with a world class integrated offer. Our strategy is to work in niches in each business area where the company can attain a leading position in the market. We will achieve this goal by being best at meeting customers' demands for efficiency and delivery. Acquisitions play an important role in our company's development and provide competence, broader product and service offers and enlarge our customer base. Risks and uncertainties Elanders divides risks into circumstantial risk (the future of our products/services and business cycle sensitivity), financial risk (currency, interest, financing and credit risks) as well as business risk (customer concentration, operational risks, risks in operating expenses as well as contracts and disputes). These risks, together with a sensitivity analysis, are described in detail in the Annual Report 2019. Since the Annual Report was published the coronavirus outbreak and the measures taken by different governments to prevent it spreading affected Group business negatively during the latter part of the first quarter, during the second quarter and partly during the third quarter. In addition to the already known effects the virus outbreak has an impact on macro financial uncertainty and a decline in financial activity. The extent and duration of this pandemic is unknown, but it is expected to further impact operations going forward. Apart from the above, since the Annual report was signed, no other circumstances are believed to have caused any significant risks or influenced the way in which the Group works with these compared to the description in the Annual Report 2019. Seasonal variations The Group's net sales, and thereby income, are affected by seasonal variations. Historically the fourth quarter has been somewhat stronger than the other quarters. Transaction with related parties The following significant transactions with related parties have occurred during the period: - One of the members of the Board, Erik Gabrielson, is a partner in the law firm Vinge, which provides the company with legal services. Related parties to Peter Sommer, previously a member of Group Management and Managing Director of Elanders GmbH, own shares in a property where Elanders GmbH runs most of its operations. Remuneration is considered on par with the market for all of these transactions. Events after the balance sheet date In October Elanders signed a contract to acquire 70 percent of the shares in Azalea Global IT AB. Azalea has net sales of around MSEK 30 annually, good profitability and is specialized in Value Recovery Services. They manage the entire chain from purchasing used IT equipment and restoring and resetting it to then selling it to a network of customers. The acquisition of Azalea is a part of Elanders' investments within sustainable services that contribute to a circular economy. The acquisition will be finalized in the fourth quarter. The acquisition is not expected to have any material effect on the result per share or cash flow during the period. Elanders has an option to acquire the remaining shares in the company which can be used in 2024. Besides what have been described in this report, no other major events have taken place between the balance sheet date and the date this report was signed. Forecast No forecast is given for 2020. Accounting principles The quarterly report for the Group has been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and for the parent company in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act. The same accounting principles and calculation methods as those in the last Annual Report have been used. For the government grants that Elanders received during the reporting period, the accounting principle described below has been applied. Government grants Government grants are recognized in the balance sheet as prepaid income when there is reasonable assurance that grants will be received and that Elanders will meet the conditions associated with the grants. Grants are reported as a cost reduction and accrued over the same periods as the related costs that the grant is intended to compensate. Nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting 2021 The nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021 is as follows: Carl Bennet, Chair Carl Bennet AB Hans Hedström Carnegie Funds Carl Gustafsson Didner & Gerge Funds Fredrik Carlsson Svolder Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to Elanders' 2021 Nomination Committee, can contact the Nomination Committee by e-mail at valberedning@elanders.com or by mail: Elanders AB, Att: Nomination Committee, Flöjelbergsgatan 1C, SE-431 35 Mölndal, Sweden. Annual General Meeting 2021 Elanders AB's Annual General Meeting will be held on April 28, 2021, Södra Porten Konferenscenter, Flöjelbergs- gatan 1C, Mölndal. Sweden. Shareholders wishing to have a matter addressed at the Annual General Meeting can submit their proposal to Elanders' Board Chairman by e-mail: arsstamma@elanders.com, or by mail: Elanders AB, Flöjelbergsgatan 1C, SE-431 35 Mölndal, Sweden. To ensure inclusion in the notice and thus in the Annual General Meeting's agenda, proposals must be received by the company not later than February 28, 2021. Financial calendar Fourth quarter 2020 28 January 2021 Annual Report 2020 19 March 2021 First quarter 2021 28 April 2021 Annual General Meeting 28 April 2021 Second quarter 2021 15 July 2021 Third quarter 2021 20 October 2021 Auditor's Report Elanders AB (publ) corp. reg. no. 556008-1621 Introduction We have reviewed the condensed interim financial information (interim report) of Elanders AB as of 30 September 2020 and the nine-month period then ended. The board of directors and the CEO are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34 and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim report based on our review. Scope of Review We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements ISRE 2410, Review of Interim Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing, ISA, and other generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden. The procedures performed in a review do not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim report is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, regarding the Group, and with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, regarding the Parent Company. Gothenburg, 23 October 2020 PricewaterhouseCoopers Magnus Willfors Tomas Hilmarsson Authorized Public Authorized Public Accountant Accountant Auditor in Charge 10 Elanders Q3 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements Income Statements January - September Third quarter Last 12 Full year MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 months 2019 Net sales 8,164 8,350 2,778 2,825 11,068 11,254 Cost of products and services sold -7,076 -7,163 -2,359 -2,397 -9,693 -9,780 Gross profit 1,088 1,187 419 429 1,375 1,474 Sales and administrative expenses -805 -834 -247 -288 -1,116 -1,144 Other operating income 51 41 13 17 74 63 Other operating expenses -31 -11 -7 -2 -55 -34 Operating result 303 383 177 156 279 359 Net financial items -100 -109 -30 -37 -134 -143 Result after financial items 203 275 147 118 144 216 Income tax -67 -78 -45 -30 -52 -63 Result for the period 136 197 101 88 92 153 Result for the period attributable to: - parent company shareholders 134 193 100 86 89 148 - non-controlling interests 2 4 1 2 3 5 Earnings per share, SEK 1) 2) 3.78 5.45 2.83 2.43 2.52 4.19 Average number of shares, in thousands 35,358 35,358 35,358 35,358 35,358 35,358 Outstanding shares at the end of the year, in thousands 35,358 35,358 35,358 35,358 35,358 35,358 Earnings per share before and after dilution. Earnings per share calculated by dividing the result for the period attributable to parent company shareholders by the average number of outstanding shares during the period. Statements of Comprehensive Income January - September Third quarter Last 12 Full year MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 months 2019 Result for the period 136 197 101 88 92 153 Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement Remeasurements after tax -0 -0 -0 -0 -10 -10 Items that will be reclassified to the income statement Translation differences after tax -73 149 -48 77 -155 67 Hedging of net investment abroad after tax 5 -18 7 -10 13 -11 Other comprehensive income -68 131 -41 67 -152 46 Total comprehensive income for the period 68 328 60 155 -61 199 Total comprehensive income attributable to: - parent company shareholders 66 324 59 153 -63 194 - non-controlling interests 2 4 1 2 2 5 Consolidated Financial Statements Statements of Cash Flow January - September Third quarter Last 12 Full year MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 months 2019 Result after financial items 203 275 147 118 144 216 Adjustments for items not included in cash flow 624 687 191 245 1,068 1,131 Paid tax -25 -79 -56 -15 -60 -114 Changes in working capital 214 117 109 65 200 104 Cash flow from operating activities 1,017 1,000 391 414 1,353 1,337 Net investments in intangible and tangible assets -51 -102 -23 -26 -82 -133 Acquired and divested operations - -5 - - - -5 Change in long-term receivables - -2 - -2 - -2 Cash flow from investing activities -51 -108 -23 -27 -82 -140 Amortization of borrowing debts -75 -68 -27 -23 -146 -140 Amortization of lease liabilities -498 -505 -161 -173 -674 -681 Other changes in long- and short-term borrowing -193 -104 -187 -54 -421 -333 Dividend to shareholders - -104 - - - -104 Transactions with shareholders with non-controlling interest 58 - - - 33 -25 Cash flow from financing activities -708 -782 -375 -250 -1,208 -1,282 Cash flow for the period 257 111 -6 136 62 -84 Liquid funds at the beginning of the period 655 722 909 721 888 722 Translation difference -20 55 -10 30 -58 17 Liquid funds at the end of the period 893 888 893 888 893 655 Net debt at the beginning of the period 3,961 2,539 3,412 4,587 4,272 2,539 Effect of applying IFRS 16 at the beginning - 2,043 - - - 2,043 of the period Translation difference 36 199 11 76 -70 93 Changes with cash effect -926 -790 -344 -387 -1,198 -1,062 Changes with no cash effect 497 281 489 -4 563 348 Net debt at the end of the period 3,567 4,272 3,567 4,272 3,567 3,961 Operating cash flow 1,090 1,080 455 439 1,465 1,454 12 Elanders Q3 2020 Statements of Financial Position 30 Sep. 31 Dec. MSEK 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Intangible assets 3,187 3,320 3,229 Tangible assets 2,509 2,692 2,486 Other fixed assets 304 278 311 Total fixed assets 6,001 6,290 6,026 Inventories 399 457 335 Accounts receivable 1,598 1,735 1,740 Other current assets 391 560 448 Cash and cash equivalents 893 888 655 Total current assets 3,282 3,641 3,179 Total assets 9,283 9,931 9,205 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY 2,903 2,931 2,777 LIABILITIES Non-interest-bearinglong-term liabilities 201 201 214 Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities 3,629 3,845 3,579 Total long-term liabilities 3,830 4,046 3,793 Non-interest-bearingshort-term liabilities 1,719 1,639 1,597 Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities 831 1,315 1,037 Total short-term liabilities 2,550 2,954 2,635 Total equity and liabilities 9,283 9,931 9,205 Consolidated Financial Statements Statements of Changes in Equity January - September Third quarter Last 12 Full year MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 months 2019 Opening balance 2,777 2,707 2,843 2,776 2,931 2,707 Dividend to parent company shareholders - -103 - - - -103 Dividend to non-controlling interests - -1 - - - -1 Transactions with shareholders with non-controlling interest 58 - - - 33 -25 Total comprehensive income for the period 68 328 60 155 -61 199 Closing balance 2,903 2,931 2,903 2,931 2,903 2,777 Equity attributable to - parent company shareholders 2,884 2,918 2,884 2,918 2,884 2,777 - non-controlling interests 19 13 19 13 19 - Segment Reporting The two business areas are reported as reportable resemble each other regarding the nature of their segments, since this is how the Group is governed and products and services, production processes and the President has been identified as the highest executive customer types. Sales between segments are made decision-maker. The operations within each reportable on market terms. segment have similar economic characteristics and NET SALES PER SEGMENT January - September Third quarter Last 12 Full year MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 months 2019 Supply Chain Solutions 6,294 6,576 2,130 2,214 8,493 8,775 Print & Packaging Solutions 1,935 1,827 672 623 2,672 2,564 Group functions 30 28 10 9 40 38 Eliminations -96 -81 -34 -21 -137 -122 Group net sales 8,164 8,350 2,778 2,825 11,068 11,254 OPERATING RESULT PER SEGMENT January - September Third quarter Last 12 Full year MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 months 2019 Supply Chain Solutions 274 311 151 130 182 219 Print & Packaging Solutions 53 97 33 35 130 174 Group functions -25 -25 -7 -9 -34 -34 Group operating result 303 383 177 156 279 359 14 Elanders Q3 2020 Disaggregation of Revenue Revenue has been divided into geographic markets, main revenue streams and customer segments since these are the categories the Group uses to present and analyze revenue in other contexts. Revenue for each category is presented per reportable segment. The Group's customer contracts are easy to identify and products and services in a contract are largely connected and dependent on each other, and therefore part of an integrated offer. Main revenue streams are presented based on the internal names used in the Group. Sourcing & Procurement services refer to the purchase and procurement of products for JANUARY - SEPTEMBER customers as well as handling the flows connected to these products. Freight and transportation services refer to revenue from freight and transportation with our own trucks as well as pure freight forwarding. Other supply chain services such as fulfilment, kitting, warehousing, assembly and after sales services are presented under Other contract logistics services. Other work/services refer to pure print services and other services that do not fit into any of the first three categories. Intra-group invoicing regarding group functions is reported net in net sales to group companies. Supply Chain Solutions Print & Packaging Solutions Total MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total net sales 6,294 6,576 1,935 1,827 8,230 8,403 Less: net sales to group companies -19 -14 -46 -38 -65 -52 Net sales 6,275 6,561 1,890 1,789 8,164 8,350 Supply Chain Solutions Print & Packaging Solutions Total MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Customer segments Automotive 1,234 1,641 228 297 1,462 1,938 Electronics 2,388 2,704 36 33 2,424 2,737 Fashion & Lifestyle 914 959 776 543 1,690 1,502 Health Care & Life Science 786 177 38 37 824 214 Industrial 675 751 451 493 1,126 1,244 Other 277 329 361 386 639 714 Net sales 6,275 6,561 1,890 1,789 8,164 8,350 Main revenue streams Sourcing and procurement services 2,222 1,954 - - 2,222 1,954 Freight and transportation services 1,496 1,873 535 306 2,031 2,178 Other contract logistics services 2,378 2,530 258 282 2,635 2,812 Other work/services 179 205 1,097 1,201 1,276 1,407 Net sales 6,275 6,561 1,890 1,789 8,164 8,350 Geographic markets Europe 3,522 4,140 1,023 1,153 4,545 5,293 Asia 1,821 2,082 16 9 1,837 2,091 North and South America 926 333 846 621 1,772 955 Other 6 6 4 5 10 11 Net sales 6,275 6,561 1,890 1,789 8,164 8,350 Consolidated Financial Statements Disaggregation of Revenue (cont.) THIRD QUARTER Supply Chain Solutions Print & Packaging Solutions Total MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total net sales 2,130 2,214 672 623 2,802 2,837 Less: net sales to group companies -7 -5 -17 -6 -23 -11 Net sales 2,123 2,209 655 616 2,778 2,825 Supply Chain Solutions Print & Packaging Solutions Total MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Customer segments Automotive 467 546 79 91 546 637 Electronics 763 910 13 12 775 922 Fashion & Lifestyle 357 327 273 194 630 521 Health Care & Life Science 203 65 17 12 220 77 Industrial 243 259 162 169 405 428 Other 91 102 112 138 203 240 Net sales 2,123 2,209 655 616 2,778 2,825 Main revenue streams Sourcing and procurement services 649 708 - - 649 708 Freight and transportation services 557 623 195 106 752 729 Other contract logistics services 858 821 91 105 949 925 Other work/services 59 57 370 406 428 463 Net sales 2,123 2,209 655 616 2,778 2,825 Geographic markets Europe 1,294 1,382 349 393 1,643 1,775 Asia 573 698 7 2 580 700 North and South America 255 127 298 219 553 346 Other 2 2 1 2 3 4 Net sales 2,123 2,209 655 616 2,778 2,825 16 Elanders Q3 2020 Disaggregation of Revenue (cont.) LAST 12 MONTHS AND FULL YEAR 2019 Supply Chain Solutions Print & Packaging Solutions Total Last 12 Full year Last 12 Full year Last 12 Full year MSEK months 2019 months 2019 months 2019 Total net sales 8,493 8,775 2,672 2,564 11,166 11,339 Less: net sales to group companies -31 -26 -66 -59 -97 -85 Net sales 8,462 8,749 2,606 2,505 11,068 11,254 Supply Chain Solutions Print & Packaging Solutions Total Last 12 Full year Last 12 Full year Last 12 Full year MSEK months 2019 months 2019 months 2019 Customer segments Automotive 1,674 2,081 326 396 2,000 2,477 Electronics 3,399 3,715 53 50 3,452 3,765 Fashion & Lifestyle 1,216 1,261 983 751 2,199 2,012 Health Care & Life Science 853 244 55 55 909 299 Industrial 919 995 639 682 1,559 1,677 Other 401 452 549 573 950 1,025 Net sales 8,462 8,749 2,606 2,505 11,068 11,254 Main revenue streams Sourcing and procurement services 2,947 2,679 - - 2,947 2,679 Freight and transportation services 2,012 2,388 649 420 2,661 2,808 Other contract logistics services 3,248 3,401 337 361 3,585 3,762 Other work/services 254 280 1,621 1,725 1,875 2,005 Net sales 8,462 8,749 2,606 2,505 11,068 11,254 Geographic markets Europe 4,798 5,415 1,512 1,642 6,310 7,057 Asia 2,625 2,886 19 12 2,644 2,898 North and South America 1,031 439 1,070 845 2,101 1,283 Other 8 9 6 7 13 15 Net sales 8,462 8,749 2,606 2,505 11,068 11,254 Consolidated Financial Statements Disaggregation of Revenue (cont.) NET SALES PER QUARTER 2020 2019 Third Second First Fourth Third Second MSEK quarter quarter quarter quarter quarter quarter Customer segments Automotive 546 340 576 538 637 648 Electronics 775 915 733 1,028 922 857 Fashion & Lifestyle 630 511 549 510 521 512 Health Care & Life Science 220 524 80 84 77 65 Industrial 405 318 404 433 428 404 Other 203 206 230 311 240 234 Net sales 2,778 2,814 2,572 2,904 2,825 2,719 Financial Assets and Liabilities Measured at Fair Value The financial instruments recognized at fair value in the Group's report on financial position are derivatives identified as hedging instruments. The derivatives consist of forward contracts and are used for hedging purposes. Valuation at fair value of forward contracts is based on published forward rates on an active market. All derivates are therefore included in level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. Since all the financial instruments recognized at fair value are included in level 2 there have been no transfers between valuation levels. Derivative instruments in hedge accounting relationships recognized at fair value is presented under other current assets and non-interest bearing short-term liabilities. These items gross are below MSEK 1 both per 30 September 2020 and the comparison periods. The fair value of other financial assets and liabilities valued at their amortized purchase price is estimated to be equivalent to their book value. 18 Elanders Q3 2020 Quarterly Data 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Net sales, MSEK 2,778 2,814 2,572 2,904 2,825 2,719 2,806 2,890 2,817 EBITDA, MSEK 390 278 297 215 387 349 334 217 206 EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 390 278 297 395 377 339 324 217 206 EBITDA excl. IFRS 16, MSEK 222 105 115 28 208 173 163 217 206 EBITA, MSEK 190 72 81 -11 169 132 123 169 154 EBITA adjusted, MSEK 190 72 81 169 159 122 113 169 154 EBITA-margin, % 6.8 2.6 3.1 -0.4 6.0 4.8 4.4 5.9 5.5 EBITA-margin adjusted, % 6.8 2.6 3.1 5.8 5.6 4.5 4.0 5.9 5.5 Operating result, MSEK 177 59 67 -25 156 118 110 153 138 Operating margin, % 6.4 2.1 2.6 -0.8 5.5 4.3 3.9 5.3 4.9 Result after financial items, MSEK 147 29 28 -59 118 84 73 132 114 Result after tax, MSEK 101 19 15 -44 88 59 50 108 75 Earnings per share, SEK1) 2.83 0.52 0.43 -1.26 2.43 1.62 1.40 3.01 2.07 Earnings per share adjusted, SEK1) 2.83 0.52 0.43 2.29 2.23 1.42 1.20 3.01 2.07 Operating cash flow, MSEK 455 279 356 374 439 251 390 393 52 Cash flow per share, SEK2) 11.07 9.21 8.47 9.51 11.70 6.54 10.05 10.27 0.94 Depreciation and write-downs, MSEK 213 219 229 240 232 231 224 64 68 Net investments, MSEK 23 13 15 32 27 53 28 17 41 Goodwill, MSEK 2,479 2,479 2,603 2,480 2,539 2,497 2,476 2,439 2,440 Total assets, MSEK 9,283 9,140 9,732 9,205 9,931 9,823 9,749 7,737 7,896 Equity, MSEK 2,903 2,843 2,972 2,777 2,931 2,776 2,818 2,707 2,596 Equity per share, SEK 81.56 79.89 83.54 78.54 82.52 78.20 79.38 76.28 73.16 Net debt, MSEK 3,567 3,412 3,911 3,961 4,272 4,587 4,358 2,539 2,890 Net debt excl. IFRS 16, MSEK 1,630 1,831 2,084 2,142 2,296 2,513 2,398 2,539 2,890 Capital employed, MSEK 6,470 6,254 6,882 6,738 7,203 7,363 7,176 5,246 5,486 Return on total assets, %3) 7.6 1.6 4.3 neg. 7.3 5.3 5.3 8.0 7.0 Return on equity, %3) 14.0 2.6 2.1 neg. 12.1 8.2 7.2 16.1 11.4 Return on capital employed, %3) 11.1 3.6 4.0 neg. 8.5 6.5 6.1 11.4 10.1 Debt/equity ratio 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.7 1.6 0.9 1.1 Equity ratio, % 31.3 31.1 30.5 30.2 29.5 28.3 28.9 35.0 32.9 Interest coverage ratio4) 2.4 2.1 2.5 2.7 4.3 4.6 4.9 5.3 4.7 Number of employees at the end of the period 6,084 6,234 6,528 6,664 6,704 6,764 6,788 6,652 7,246 There is no dilution. Cash flow per share refers to cash flow from operating activities. Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12 month period). Interest coverage ratio calculation is based on a moving 12 month period. Five Year Overview Five Year Overview - January - September 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Net sales, MSEK 8,164 8,350 7,852 6,758 3,956 EBITDA, MSEK 965 1,070 508 412 328 EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 965 1,040 508 412 328 EBITA, MSEK 342 424 353 269 245 EBITA adjusted, MSEK 342 394 353 269 245 Result after tax, MSEK 136 197 150 120 138 Earnings per share, SEK1) 2) 3.78 5.45 4.17 3.41 4.89 Cash flow from operating activities per share, SEK2) 28.75 28.29 2.59 -3.95 8.35 Equity per share, SEK2) 81.56 82.52 73.16 66.88 56.93 Return on equity, %3) 6.2 9.2 11.6 6.7 12.0 Return on capital employed, %3) 6.2 7.1 7.6 6.1 10.4 EBITA-margin, % 4.2 5.1 4.5 4.0 6.2 EBITA-margin adjusted, % 4.2 4.7 4.5 4.0 6.2 Operating margin, % 3.7 4.6 3.9 3.3 5.6 Average number of shares, in thousands2) 35,358 35,358 35,358 35,358 28,224 There is no dilution. Historic number of shares and historic key ratios have been adjusted for the bonus issue element in the new share issue in 2016. Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12 month period). Five Year Overview - Third Quarter 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Net sales, MSEK 2,778 2,825 2,817 2,355 1,878 EBITDA, MSEK 390 387 206 104 152 EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 390 377 206 104 152 EBITA, MSEK 190 169 154 55 112 EBITA adjusted, MSEK 190 159 154 55 112 Result after tax, MSEK 101 88 75 14 58 Earnings per share, SEK1) 2) 2.83 2.43 2.07 0.39 2.04 Cash flow from operating activities per share, SEK2) 11.07 11.70 0.94 0.23 6.30 Equity per share, SEK2) 81.56 82.52 73.16 66.88 56.93 Return on equity, %3) 14.0 12.1 11.4 2.3 14.8 Return on capital employed, %3) 11.1 8.5 10.1 3.2 11.7 EBITA-margin, % 6.8 6.0 5.5 2.3 6.0 EBITA-margin adjusted, % 6.8 5.6 5.5 2.3 6.0 Operating margin, % 6.4 5.5 4.9 1.7 5.3 Average number of shares, in thousands2) 35,358 35,358 35,358 35,358 28,224 There is no dilution. Historic number of shares and historic key ratios have been adjusted for the bonus issue element in the new share issue in 2016. Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12 month period). 20 Elanders Q3 2020 Five Year Overview - Full Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Net sales, MSEK 11,254 10,742 9,342 6,285 4,236 EBITDA, MSEK 1,285 725 563 516 428 EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1,435 725 563 516 428 EBITA, MSEK 413 523 371 384 313 EBITA adjusted, MSEK 563 523 371 384 313 Result after financial items, MSEK 216 366 230 300 259 Result after tax, MSEK 153 259 165 217 175 Earnings per share, SEK1) 2) 4.19 7.18 4.65 7.35 6.18 Cash flow from operating activities per share, SEK2) 37.81 12.88 -1.81 11.19 9.52 Equity per share, SEK2) 78.54 76.28 69.21 68.19 52.72 Dividends per share, SEK2) - 2.90 2.60 2.60 2.07 EBITA-margin, % 3.7 4.9 4.0 6.1 7.4 EBITA-margin adjusted, % 5.0 4.9 4.0 6.1 7.4 Return on total assets, % 4.2 6.6 4.3 6.7 8.2 Return on equity, % 5.3 9.8 6.8 12.4 12.1 Return on capital employed, % 5.0 8.5 6.2 10.0 12.6 Net debt/EBITDA ratio, times 3.1 3.5 4.7 4.3 1.7 Net debt/EBITDA adjusted ratio, times 2.8 3.5 4.7 4.3 1.7 Debt/equity ratio, times 1.4 0.9 1.1 0.9 0.5 Equity ratio, % 30.2 35.0 33.1 35.6 42.0 Average number of shares, in thousands2) 35,358 35,358 35,358 29,555 28,224 There is no dilution. Historic number of shares and historic key ratios have been adjusted for the bonus issue element in the new share issue in 2016. Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Financial Overview January - September Third quarter Last 12 Full year MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 months 2019 Operating result 303 383 177 156 279 359 Depreciation, amortization and write-downs 661 687 213 232 901 927 Adjustments for one-off items - -30 - -10 180 150 EBITDA adjusted 965 1,040 390 377 1,360 1,435 Operating result 303 383 177 156 279 359 Amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions 39 41 13 14 53 54 EBITA 342 424 190 169 331 413 Adjustments for one-off items - -30 - -10 180 150 EBITA adjusted 342 394 190 159 511 563 EBITA-margin, % 4.2 5.1 6.8 6.0 3.0 3.7 EBITA-margin adjusted, % 4.2 4.7 6.8 5.6 4.6 5.0 Cash flow from operating activities 1,017 1,000 391 414 1,353 1,337 Net financial items 100 109 30 37 134 143 Paid tax 25 79 56 15 60 114 Net investments -51 -108 -23 -27 -82 -140 Operating cash flow 1,090 1,080 455 439 1,465 1,454 Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities 3,629 3,845 3,629 3,845 3,629 3,579 Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities 831 1,315 831 1,315 831 1,037 Cash and cash equivalents -893 -888 -893 -888 -893 -655 Net debt at the end of the period 3,567 4,272 3,567 4,272 3,567 3,961 Net debt/EBITDA adjusted ratio, times 2.8 3.0 2.3 2.8 2.6 2.8 22 Elanders Q3 2020 Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Quarterly Data 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 MSEK Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Operating result 177 59 67 -25 156 118 110 153 138 Depreciation, amortization and write-downs 213 219 229 240 232 231 224 64 68 EBITDA 390 278 297 215 387 349 334 217 206 Operating result 177 59 67 -25 156 118 110 153 138 Amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions 13 13 13 14 14 14 13 16 16 EBITA 190 72 81 -11 169 132 123 169 154 Cash flow from operating activities 391 326 300 336 414 231 355 363 33 Net financial items 30 30 39 35 37 34 37 21 24 Paid tax 56 -64 32 35 15 39 26 26 36 Net investments -23 -13 -15 -32 -27 -53 -28 -17 -41 Operating cash flow 455 279 356 374 439 251 390 393 52 Average total assets 9,211 9,436 9,469 9,568 9,877 9,786 9,764 7,817 7,873 Average cash and cash equivalents -901 -891 -764 -772 -805 -726 -726 -616 -552 Average non-interest-bearing liabilities -1,948 -1,977 -1,895 -1,826 -1,789 -1,790 -1,805 -1,835 -1,844 Average capital employed 6,362 6,568 6,810 6,970 7,283 7,270 7,233 5,366 5,477 Annualized operating result 708 236 270 -98 623 472 438 614 552 Return on capital employed, % 11.1 3.6 4.0 neg. 8.5 6.5 6.1 11.4 10.1 Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities 3,629 3,335 3,692 3,579 3,845 3,931 3,833 2,442 186 Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities 831 985 1,091 1,037 1,315 1,377 1,256 819 3,213 Cash and cash equivalents -893 -909 -873 -655 -888 -721 -731 -722 -509 Net debt at the end of the period 3,567 3,412 3,911 3,961 4,272 4,587 4,358 2,539 2,890 Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Jan. - Sep. MSEK 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Operating result 303 383 305 222 222 Amortization of assets identified in conjunction 39 41 48 47 24 with acquisitions EBITA 342 424 353 269 245 Average total assets 9,385 9,834 7,710 6,997 4,327 Average cash and cash equivalents -891 -780 -584 -632 -542 Average non-interest-bearing liabilities -1,958 -1,807 -1,760 -1,504 -959 Average capital employed 6,536 7,248 5,366 4,862 2,826 Annualized operating result 404 511 407 296 295 Return on capital employed, % 6.2 7.1 7.6 6.1 10.4 Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Third Quarter MSEK 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Operating result 177 156 138 40 100 Amortization of assets identified in conjunction 13 14 16 15 12 with acquisitions EBITA 190 169 154 55 112 Average total assets 9,211 9,877 7,873 7,072 5,112 Average cash and cash equivalents -901 -805 -552 -581 -558 Average non-interest-bearing liabilities -1,948 -1,789 -1,844 -1,529 -1,141 Average capital employed 6,362 7,283 5,477 4,962 3,412 Annualized operating result 708 623 552 159 398 Return on capital employed, % 11.1 8.5 10.1 3.2 11.7 Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Full Year MSEK 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Operating result 359 459 308 344 292 Depreciation, amortization and write-downs 927 266 255 172 136 EBITDA 1,285 725 563 516 428 Operating result 359 459 308 344 292 Amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions 54 64 63 40 21 EBITA 413 523 371 384 313 Average total assets 9,677 7,792 7,154 5,132 3,559 Average cash and cash equivalents -749 -595 -639 -573 -418 Average non-interest-bearing liabilities -1,808 -1,799 -1,532 -1,131 -816 Average capital employed 7,120 5,398 4,983 3,428 2,325 Operating result 359 459 308 344 292 Return on capital employed, % 5.0 8.5 6.2 10.0 12.6 24 Elanders Q3 2020 Parent Company's Financial Statements Income Statements January - September Third quarter Last 12 Full year MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 months 2019 Net sales 30 28 10 9 40 38 Operating expenses -55 -54 -17 -18 -74 -74 Operating result -25 -26 -7 -9 -34 -35 Net financial items 101 57 42 15 255 211 Result after financial items 76 31 35 6 221 176 Income tax -7 -1 -4 1 -12 -5 Result for the period 69 30 31 7 210 171 Statements of Comprehensive Income January - September Third quarter Last 12 Full year MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 months 2019 Result for the period 69 30 31 7 210 171 Other comprehensive income - - - - - - Total comprehensive income for the period 69 30 31 7 210 171 Balance Sheets 30 Sep. 31 Dec. MSEK 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Fixed assets 4,321 4,645 4,450 Current assets 98 202 198 Total assets 4,419 4,847 4,648 EQUITY, PROVISIONS AND LIABILITIES Equity 1,785 1,576 1,717 Provisions 7 3 8 Long-term liabilities 2,170 2,362 2,220 Short-term liabilities 457 906 702 Total equity, provisions and liabilities 4,419 4,847 4,648 Statements of Changes in Equity January - September Third quarter Last 12 Full year MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 months 2019 Opening balance 1,717 1,649 1,755 1,568 1,576 1,649 Dividend - -103 - - - -103 Total comprehensive income for the period 69 30 31 7 210 171 Closing balance 1,785 1,576 1,785 1,576 1,785 1,717 Financial Definitions Average number of employees The number of employees at the end of each month divided number of months. Average number of shares Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period. Capital employed Total assets less liquid funds and non-interestbearing liabilities. Debt/equity ratio Net debt in relation to reported equity, including non-controllinginterests. Earnings per share Result for the period attributable to parent company shareholders divided by the average number of shares. EBIT Earnings before interest and taxes; operating result. EBITA Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisi- tions. EBITA adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions adjusted for one-offitems. EBITDA Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; operating result plus depreciation, amortization and write- downs of intangible assets and tangible fixed assets. EBITDA adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; operating result plus depreciation, amortization and write- downs of intangible assets and tangible fixed assets adjusted for one-offitems. Equity ratio Equity, including non-controlling interests, in relation to total assets. Interest coverage ratio Operating result plus interest income divided by interest costs. Net debt Interest bearing liabilities less liquid funds. Operating cash flow Cash flow from operating activities and investing activities, adjusted for paid taxes and financial items. Operating margin Operating result in relation to net sales. Return on capital employed (ROCE) Operating result in relation to average capital employed. Return on equity Result for the year in relation to average equity. Return on total assets Operating result plus financial income in relation to average total assets. 26 Elanders Q3 2020 Attachments Original document

