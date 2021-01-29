Elanders : Q4 2020

This document is a translation of the Swedish original. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.
NET SALES, MSEK
Q
Q
Q
Q
ADJUSTED EBITA, MSEK
Q
Q
Q
Q
ADJUSTED EBIT, MSEK
Q
Q
Q
Q
Full Year 2020
Net sales were MSEK 11,050 (11,254), which was an organic reduction of 0.1 percentage points compared to the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 598 (563), which was an improvement of 6 percent. The adjusted EBITA margin increased to 5.4 (5.0) percent.
The result before tax increased to MSEK 414 (216), which was an improvement of 92 percent. The result after tax increased to MSEK 292 (153) or SEK 8.12 (4.19) per share.
Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 1,783 (1,454), of which acquisitions and divestitures of operations were MSEK -30(-5).
Strong cash flows and improved profitability during recent quarters have contributed to bringing down the net debt / EBITDA ratio (rolling 12 months) to under 2.0.
The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 3.10 (0) per share for 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2020
Net sales were MSEK 2,886 (2,904). Organically net sales increased by 5.5 percentage points compared to the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 256 (169), which was an improvement of 51 percent. The adjusted EBITA margin increased to 8.9 (5.8) percent.
The result before tax increased to MSEK 211 (-59).
The result after tax increased to MSEK 156 (-44) or SEK 4.33 (-1.26) per share.
Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 693 (374), of which acquisitions and divestitures of operations were MSEK -30 (0).
Financial Overview
Full year
Fourth quarter
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales, MSEK
11,050
11,254
2,886
2,904
EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1)
1,431
1,435
466
395
EBITA adjusted, MSEK 1) 2)
598
563
256
169
EBITA-margin adjusted, % 1)
5.4
5.0
8.9
5.8
EBITA, MSEK 2)
598
413
256
-11
EBITA-margin, %
5.4
3.7
8.9
-0.4
Result before tax, MSEK
414
216
211
-59
Result after tax, MSEK
292
153
156
-44
Earnings per share, SEK
8.12
4.19
4.33
-1.26
Operating cash flow, MSEK
1,783
1,454
693
374
Net debt, MSEK
2,854
3,961
2,854
3,961
Net debt/EBITDA adjusted ratio, times 1) 3)
1.99
2.76
1.53
2.51
Net debt/EBITDA ratio excl. IFRS 16, times 3)
1.52
3.74
0.95
18.85
One-offitems have been excluded in the adjusted measures.
EBITA refers to Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions.
Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12-month period).
Comments by the CEO
I am very pleased that despite the COVID-19 pandemic we have succeeded in presenting our best full year result ever. During a very turbulent year we have succeeded in improving our margins and dramatically reducing debt. We could see continued strong recovery in all our customer segments in the fourth quarter and both business areas, Supply Chain Solutions and Print & Packaging Solutions, performed significantly better than during the same period last year.
The strong demand in Supply Chain Solutions combined with lower overhead after the structural measures implemented in 2019 enabled us to improve margins compared to last year. At the end of the quarter demand from customers in retail declined due to reinstated stringent infection restric- tions. However, the lower demand in retail was compensated by the growth in our customers' online sales. Increasing the portion of online sales in Fashion & Lifestyle is a priority for Elanders. During 2020 we succeeded in gaining several new customers and we will open up a completely new facility in Oberhausen in northwestern Germany entirely dedicated to online sales. Electronics, which has more or less done well all year, also had a good fourth quarter. Demand for items like laptops and TVs remains high. Even Automotive and Industrial did well and production was not closed down more than usual for the holidays.
Print & Packaging Solutions presented its best fourth quarter ever and delivered a result that is clearly better than last year. This is primarily due to our German operations that raised its result through considerably higher web-to-print volumes in photo products, calendars and marketing material for both consumers and companies. This together with a stable recovery in Automotive and Industrial customers enabled us to optimally utilize our production capacity.
Our strong cash flow continued in the fourth quarter. Excluding IFRS 16 effects, net debt has decreased to SEK 1.1 billion and the net debt / EBITDA ratio is 1.5.
At the beginning of 2020 these figures were SEK 2.1 billion and 3.7 respectively. The lower level of debt means that, as of the middle of the first quarter, we will reduce our annual interest rate costs by another MSEK 4-5. Our liquidity
preparedness continues to be good with more than SEK 1.7 billion in cash and granted, but unutilized, credit lines.
Going into 2021 we continue to be optimistic, even though we have to assume that the measures now being imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 may have a negative effect on our result. The signals we are receiving from most of our major customers at the moment are that they are expecting to be able to operate normally during the first quarter if closings don't continue too far into February- March. If the Swedish krona continues to grow stronger during 2021 against, for instance, the euro and American dollar it will put a certain amount of pressure on our result since earnings are primarily in these currencies. On the other hand it will have a positive effect on net debt since it is primarily in euros.
With our strong financial position we look forward to even greater opportunities for acquisitions in the future. We are particularly interested in complementary acquisitions in Life Cycle Management and companies with a high level of value-adding services.
Magnus Nilsson
President and Chief Executive Officer
Group
Elanders offers a broad range of services and total solutions in supply chain management. The business is run through two business areas, Supply Chain Solutions and Print & Packaging Solutions. The Group has more than 6,000 employees and operates in some 20 countries on four continents. Our most important markets are China, Germany, Singapore, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the USA. Our major customers are active in the areas Automotive, Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle, Industrial and Health Care & Life Science.
ADJUSTED INCOME STATEMENTS
Full year
Fourth quarter
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
11,050
11,254
2,886
2,904
Operating expenses, adjusted
-9,619
-9,819
-2,420
-2,509
EBITDA adjusted
1,431
1,435
466
395
Depreciations and write-downs
-833
-872
-210
-226
EBITA adjusted
598
563
256
169
Amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions
-52
-54
-13
-14
EBIT adjusted
546
508
243
155
Adjustment for errors in customer projects
-
-58
-
-87
Adjustment for restructuring program
-
-92
-
-92
EBIT
546
359
243
-25
Net financial items
-132
-143
-32
-35
Result after financial items
414
216
211
-59
Income tax
-122
-63
-55
15
Result for the period
292
153
156
-44
Adjustments as above
-
150
-
179
Tax attributable to adjustments
-
-45
-
-54
Adjusted result for the period
292
258
156
82
Adjusted result for the period attributable to:
- parent company shareholders
287
253
153
81
- non-controlling interests
5
5
2
1
Adjusted earnings per share, SEK
8.12
7.16
4.33
2.29
Net sales and result
Full year
Net sales fell to MSEK 11,050 (11,254) compared to the same period last year. Cleared of exchange rate fluctuations, net sales contracted by 0.1 percentage points.
After a weaker demand during the second quarter, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and customers closing their production plants due to component shortages, all the affected segments recovered during the second half of the year. The drop in net sales in Europe during the second quarter was partially compensated by some one-off business consisting of procuring, quality ensuring and shipping personal protective equipment from Asia to North and South America. The volume of these one-time deals diminished considerably in the third quarter and became almost nonexistent in the fourth.
Supply Chain Solutions had negative organic growth of three percent during the year. Operations in Asia drove some growth, generated primarily in customer segment Healthcare & Life Science and the previously mentioned
one-off business regarding personal protective equipment. Operations in Europe contracted, largely due to a decline in demand from Automotive, Fashion & Lifestyle and Industrial in the second quarter, but then recovered during the second half of the year.
Net sales in business area Print & Packaging Solutions grew organically due to higher activity in the business with subscription boxes in the USA. Without this business net sales in Print & Packaging Solutions contracted by close to seven percent organically. The business area was affected negatively by the pandemic during the second quarter but then recovered in the second half of the year and ended 2020 on a high note.
Adjusted EBITA, i.e. the operating result adjusted for amortization on assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions along with one-off items, increased to MSEK 598 (563), which corresponded to an adjusted EBITA margin of 5.4
(5.0) percent. Adjusted EBITA corresponds to the reported EBITA for the full year 2020.
Group
Fourth quarter
Net sales decreased to MSEK 2,886 compared to 2,904 during the same period last year. Cleared of exchange rate fluctuations, net sales increased by 5.5 percentage points.
Adjusted EBITA, i.e. the operating result adjusted for amortization on assets identified in conjunction with acquisi-
tions along with one-off items, increased to MSEK 256 (169), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 8.9 (5.8) percent. The improved profitability stemmed from a more favorable overhead level and a good product and service mix. European operations in Supply Chain Solutions performed much better than in the same period last year.
Supply Chain Solutions
Elanders is one of the leading companies in the world in Global Supply Chain Management. Our services include taking responsibility for and optimizing customers' material and information flows, everything from sourcing and procurement combined with warehousing to after sales service.
Full year
Fourth quarter
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales, MSEK
8,408
8,775
2,114
2,199
EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1)
1,173
1,132
348
280
EBITA adjusted, MSEK 1) 2)
481
408
172
92
EBITA-margin adjusted, % 1)
5.7
4.7
8.1
4.2
EBITA, MSEK 2)
481
265
172
-81
EBITA-margin, %
5.7
3.0
8.1
-3.7
Average number of employees
5,076
5,485
4,881
5,443
One-offitems have been excluded in the adjusted measures.
EBITA refers to Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions.
In terms of result Supply Chain Solutions had its best quarter ever and succeeded in improving its adjusted EBITA result by 87 percent. In the fourth quarter demand in all customer segments continued to be good, even though it declined for customers in retail at the end of the quarter when new restrictions to stop the spread of infection caused stores to close. However, the drop in demand was compensated by an increase in online sales. All in all the business area grew organically during the quarter by one percent.
The customer segments that have come through the pandemic best so far are Electronics and Healthcare & Life Science, where there has been a strong demand for laptops, computer accessories, network equipment, TVs, medical equipment and personal protective equipment. During the fourth quarter a solid recovery became apparent in the other customer segments.
The result and margin outcome for the fourth quarter and full year was clearly better than last year. A major factor behind this was the lower overhead due to the structural measures taken in 2019 as well as a favorable product and service mix. The sales of personal protective equipment
in the second and third quarters also contributed to the improvement.
Customer activity and the number of requests for bids continues to grow. However, sales to new customers suffers when it's almost impossible to hold meetings in person or take business trips.
76%
Share of net sales (12 months)
76%
Share of EBITA adjusted (12 months)
In terms of result Print & Packaging Solutions had one of its best quarters ever. One contributing factor was the substan- tial Christmas sales of photo products and calendars. The subscription box business in the USA continued to show strong growth, which meant the business area as a whole grew organically during the fourth quarter. German opera- tions showed organic growth in the quarter as well. With- out the subscription box business net sales were down by organically by five percent, primarily due to theCOVID-19pandemic.
Restrictions to reduce the spread ofCOVID-19are chal- lenging for the subscription box business in the USA. At the same time courier services are having capacity problems and a hard time handling all the deliveries generated by the dramatic increase in online sales during theCOVID-19pandemic. The pandemic continues to be tough on competi- tion in the industry, increasing the number of bankruptcies. On the other hand this creates opportunities for Elanders to gain more market shares and during the fourth quarter further volumes in the automobile industry were secured.
Print & Packaging Solutions
Through its innovative force and global presence, the business area Print & Packaging offers cost-effective solutions that can handle customers' local and global needs for printed material and packaging, often in combination with advanced order platforms on the Internet, value-added services and just-in-time deliveries.
Full year
Fourth quarter
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales, MSEK
2,727
2,564
792
737
EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1)
291
335
129
123
EBITA adjusted, MSEK 1) 2)
153
188
95
86
EBITA-margin adjusted, % 1)
5.6
7.3
12.1
11.6
EBITA, MSEK 2)
153
182
95
79
EBITA-margin, %
5.6
7.1
12.1
10.7
Average number of employees
1,174
1,201
1,169
1,208
One-offitems have been excluded in the adjusted measures.
EBITA refers to Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions.
24%
Share of net sales (12 months)
24%
Share of EBITA adjusted (12 months)
Important events during the period
• The Group has received government grants in several
The COVID-19 pandemic
of the countries where it is operating, as a part of
governments' measures to lessen the negative effects of
The coronavirus, COVID-19, has quickly spread during 2020
the coronavirus outbreak. The design of these relief
and developed into a pandemic with a large number of
packages has been different from one country to the next,
infected. The measures taken by different governments to
but they have mostly been centered around reducing
limit the spread of the virus has impacted financial
activities
costs for employees and premises. During 2020 Elanders
and the Group's business in different ways:
has received MSEK 61 in various forms of support, of
• Many Group customers have experienced major
which MSEK 12 in the fourth quarter. In addition to this, in
some countries, employees have personally received
disruptions in their supply chains, which
has affected their,
and even our, business negatively. These disruptions led
federal aid connected to short term furloughs.
to several customers in Automotive and Industrial shutting
There is still a great deal of uncertainty about how long the
down production from of the middle of March until May or
coronavirus outbreak will continue, which makes it difficult
June 2020.
to forecast its exact effect on Group business during the
• Demand dropped drastically in several of our customer
coming year.
segments and particularly in Europe, primarily in the
second quarter.
Because of the measures taken by authorities the Group had to close down a couple of our smaller production units in Italy and India during certain periods.
Group, Parent Company and Other Information
Changes in Group Management
Eckhard Busch, one of the representatives in Group Management for our subsidiary LGI, decided to retire and leave the company during the third quarter. He has not been replaced. After the change Group Management is as follows:
Sven Burkhard, President, Print & Packaging Solutions
Kevin Rogers, President, Global Sales
Investments and depreciation
Full year
Net investments for the period was mainly related to production equipment and amounted to MSEK 116 (140), whereof purchase price regarding acquisitions of operations amounted to 30 (5). Depreciation, amortization and write- downs amounted to MSEK 885 (927).
Fourth quarter
Net investments for the quarter amounted to MSEK 65 (32) whereof purchase price regarding acquisitions of operations amounted to 30. Depreciation, amortization and write- downs amounted to MSEK 223 (240).
Financial position, cash flow and financing
Full year
Operating cash flow for the period increased to MSEK 1,783 (1,454) and was partly helped by a reduced working capital and improved profitability.
Net debt decreased to MSEK 2,854 compared to MSEK 3,961 at the beginning of the year. The change includes
a decrease of MSEK 96 due to changes in exchange rates since a large part of loans and leasing liabilities are in euros and a lesser amount in US dollars. Leverage, i.e. net debt
adjusted EBITDA for a rolling 12-month period is now down under 2.0. Excluding effects from IFRS 16 net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio is down to 1.5 (3.0).
The Group has a good liquidity buffer, both in the form of existing cash and unutilized credit facilities. Together, these amount to more than SEK 1.7 billion. During the fourth quarter 2020 a voluntary repayment of MUSD 9 was made on existing credit facilities.
The Group's agreements with the main banks contain financial conditions that must be met to secure the financ- ing. These consist, among other things, of investment levels and the net debt / EBITDA ratio. The calculations exclude IFRS 16 effects and certain one-off items. All financial condi- tions were with a good margin met as of the balance sheet date.
Fourth quarter
Operating cash flow for the quarter increased to MSEK 693 (374) and was helped by improved profitability and a reduced working capital.
Personnel
Full year
The average number of employees during the period was 6,260 (6,696), whereof 143 (152) in Sweden. At the end of the period the Group had 6,058 (6,664) employees, whereof 147 (152) in Sweden.
Fourth quarter
The average number of employees during the quarter was 6,060 (6,662), whereof 148 (150) in Sweden.
Parent Company
The parent company has provided intragroup services. The average number of employees during the period was 10 (11) and at the end of the period 10 (11).
Other Information
Elanders' offer
Elanders offers integrated and customized solutions for handling all or part of our customers' supply chain. The Group can take complete responsibility for complex and global deliveries that may include purchasing, storage, configuration, production and distribution. We also offer order management solutions, payment flows and after market services for our customers.
The services are provided by business-minded employees who, with their expertise and aided by intelligent IT solutions, contribute to developing our customers' offers which are often totally dependent on efficient product, component and service flows as well as traceability and information.
In addition to our offer to the B2B market the Group sells photo products directly to consumers via our own brands, fotokasten and myphotobook.
Goal and strategy
Elanders' overall goal is to be a leader in global solutions in supply chain management with a world class integrated offer. Our strategy is to work in niches in each business area where the company can attain a leading position in the market. We will achieve this goal by being best at meeting customers' demands for efficiency and delivery. Acquisitions play an important role in our company's development and provide competence, broader product and service offers and enlarge our customer base.
Risks and uncertainties
Elanders divides risks into circumstantial risk (the future of our products/services and business cycle sensitivity), financial risk (currency, interest, financing and credit risks) as well as business risk (customer concentration, operational risks, risks in operating expenses as well as contracts and disputes). These risks, together with a sensitivity analysis, are described in detail in the Annual Report 2019.
Since the Annual Report was published the coronavirus outbreak and the measures taken by different governments to prevent it spreading affected Group business negatively during the latter part of the first quarter, during the second quarter and partly during the third quarter. In addition to the already known effects the virus outbreak has an impact on macro financial uncertainty and a decline in financial activity. The extent and duration of this pandemic is unknown, but it is expected to further impact operations going forward.
Apart from the above, since the Annual report was signed, no other circumstances are believed to have caused any significant risks or influenced the way in which the Group works with these compared to the description in the Annual Report 2019.
Seasonal variations
The Group's net sales, and thereby income, are affected by seasonal variations. Historically the fourth quarter has been somewhat stronger than the other quarters.
Transaction with related parties
The following significant transactions with related parties have occurred during the period:
- One of the members of the Board, Erik Gabrielson, is a partner in the law firm Vinge, which provides the company with legal services.
Related parties to Peter Sommer, previously a member of Group Management and Managing Director of Elanders GmbH, own shares in a property where Elanders GmbH runs most of its operations.
Remuneration is considered on par with the market for all of these transactions.
Events after the balance sheet date
Besides what have been described in this report, no other major events have taken place between the balance sheet date and the date this report was signed.
Forecast
No forecast is given for 2021.
Accounting principles
The quarterly report for the Group has been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and for the parent company in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act. The same accounting principles and calculation methods as those in the last Annual Report have been used. For the government grants that Elanders received during the reporting period, the accounting principle described below has been applied.
Government grants
Government grants are recognized in the balance sheet as prepaid income when there is reasonable assurance that grants will be received and that Elanders will meet the conditions associated with the grants. Grants are reported as a cost reduction and accrued over the same periods as the related costs that the grant is intended to compensate.
Review by company auditors
The company auditors have not reviewed this report.
Consolidated Financial Statements
Income Statements
Full year
Fourth quarter
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
11,050
11,254
2,886
2,904
Cost of products and services sold
-9,478
-9,780
-2,402
-2,617
Gross profit
1,572
1,474
483
287
Sales and administrative expenses
-1,050
-1,144
-246
-311
Other operating income
69
63
18
23
Other operating expenses
-44
-34
-13
-23
Operating result
546
359
243
-25
Net financial items
-132
-143
-32
-35
Result after financial items
414
216
211
-59
Income tax
-122
-63
-55
15
Result for the period
292
153
156
-44
Result for the period attributable to:
- parent company shareholders
287
148
153
-45
- non-controlling interests
5
5
2
1
Earnings per share, SEK 1) 2)
8.12
4.19
4.33
-1.26
Average number of shares, in thousands
35,358
35,358
35,358
35,358
Outstanding shares at the end of the year, in thousands
35,358
35,358
35,358
35,358
Earnings per share before and after dilution.
Earnings per share calculated by dividing the result for the period attributable to parent company shareholders by the average number of outstanding shares during the period.
Statements of Comprehensive Income
Full year
Fourth quarter
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Result for the period
292
153
156
-44
Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement
Remeasurements after tax
-6
-10
-6
-10
Items that will be reclassified to the income statement
Translation differences after tax
-225
67
-152
-83
Hedging of net investment abroad after tax
12
-11
7
7
Other comprehensive income
-219
46
-151
-86
Total comprehensive income for the period
73
199
5
-130
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
- parent company shareholders
69
194
3
-131
- non-controlling interests
4
5
2
1
Statements of Cash Flow
Full year
Fourth quarter
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Result after financial items
414
216
211
-59
Adjustments for items not included in cash flow
892
1,131
268
444
Paid tax
-42
-114
-17
-35
Changes in working capital
461
104
247
-14
Cash flow from operating activities
1,725
1,337
709
336
Net investments in intangible and tangible assets
-87
-133
-36
-31
Acquired and divested operations
-30
-5
-30
-
Change in long-term receivables
1
-2
1
-0
Cash flow from investing activities
-116
-140
-65
-32
Amortization of borrowing debts
-167
-140
-92
-71
Amortization of lease liabilities
-658
-681
-160
-175
Other changes in long- and short-term borrowing
-293
-333
-100
-228
Dividend to shareholders
-
-104
-
-
Transactions with shareholders with non-controlling interest
58
-25
-
-25
Cash flow from financing activities
-1,060
-1,282
-351
-500
Cash flow for the period
550
-84
292
-195
Liquid funds at the beginning of the period
655
722
893
888
Translation difference
-104
17
-84
-38
Liquid funds at the end of the period
1,101
655
1,101
655
Net debt at the beginning of the period
3,961
2,539
3,567
4,272
Effect of applying IFRS 16 at the beginning of the period
-
2,043
-
-
Translation difference
-98
93
-134
-107
Acquired and divested operations
17
-
17
-
Changes with cash effect
-1,556
-1,062
-631
-271
Changes with no cash effect
531
348
34
66
Net debt at the end of the period
2,854
3,961
2,854
3,961
Operating cash flow
1,783
1,454
693
374
Consolidated Financial Statements
Statements of Financial Position
31 Dec.
MSEK
2020
2019
ASSETS
Intangible assets
3,085
3,229
Tangible assets
2,255
2,486
Other fixed assets
297
311
Total fixed assets
5,637
6,026
Inventories
233
335
Accounts receivable
1,344
1,740
Other current assets
324
448
Cash and cash equivalents
1,101
655
Total current assets
3,002
3,179
Total assets
8,639
9,205
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
EQUITY
2,908
2,777
LIABILITIES
Non-interest-bearinglong-term liabilities
188
214
Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities
3,268
3,579
Total long-term liabilities
3,456
3,793
Non-interest-bearingshort-term liabilities
1,588
1,597
Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities
687
1,037
Total short-term liabilities
2,275
2,635
Total equity and liabilities
8,639
9,205
Statements of Changes in Equity
Full year
Fourth quarter
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Opening balance
2,777
2,707
2,903
2,931
Dividend to parent company shareholders
-
-103
-
-
Dividend to non-controlling interests
-
-1
-
-
Transactions with shareholders with non-controlling interest
58
-25
-
-25
Total comprehensive income for the period
73
199
5
-130
Closing balance
2,908
2,777
2,908
2,777
Equity attributable to
- parent company shareholders
2,887
2,777
2,887
2,777
- non-controlling interests
21
-
21
-
Segment Reporting
The two business areas are reported as reportable
resemble each other regarding the nature of their
segments, since this is how the Group is governed and
products and services, production processes and
the President has been identified as the highest executive
customer types. Sales between segments are made
decision-maker. The operations within each reportable
on market terms.
segment have similar economic characteristics and
NET SALES PER SEGMENT
Full year
Fourth quarter
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Supply Chain Solutions
8,408
8,775
2,114
2,199
Print & Packaging Solutions
2,727
2,564
792
737
Group functions
40
38
10
9
Eliminations
-126
-122
-30
-41
Group net sales
11,050
11,254
2,886
2,904
OPERATING RESULT PER SEGMENT
Full year
Fourth quarter
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Supply Chain Solutions
434
219
160
-92
Print & Packaging Solutions
147
174
94
77
Group functions
-36
-34
-11
-9
Group operating result
546
359
243
-25
Consolidated Financial Statements
Disaggregation of Revenue
Revenue has been divided into geographic markets, main revenue streams and customer segments since these are the categories the Group uses to present and analyze revenue in other contexts. Revenue for each category is presented per reportable segment. The Group's customer contracts are easy to identify and products and services in a contract are largely connected and dependent on each other, and therefore part of an integrated offer.
Main revenue streams are presented based on the internal names used in the Group. Sourcing & Procurement services refer to the purchase and procurement of products for
FULL YEAR
customers as well as handling the flows connected to these products. Freight and transportation services refer to revenue from freight and transportation with our own trucks as well as pure freight forwarding. Other supply chain services such as fulfilment, kitting, warehousing, assembly and after sales services are presented under Other contract logistics services. Other work/services refer to pure print services and other services that do not fit into any of the first three categories.
Intra-group invoicing regarding group functions is reported net in net sales to group companies.
Supply Chain Solutions
Print & Packaging Solutions
Total
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total net sales
8,408
8,775
2,727
2,564
11,136
11,339
Less: net sales to group
companies
-28
-26
-57
-59
-86
-85
Net sales
8,380
8,749
2,670
2,505
11,050
11,254
Supply Chain Solutions
Print & Packaging Solutions
Total
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Customer segments
Automotive
1,706
2,081
319
396
2,025
2,477
Electronics
3,184
3,715
57
50
3,241
3,765
Fashion & Lifestyle
1,296
1,261
1,063
751
2,359
2,012
Health Care & Life Science
863
244
60
55
923
299
Industrial
945
995
621
682
1,566
1,677
Other
386
452
550
573
936
1,025
Net sales
8,380
8,749
2,670
2,505
11,050
11,254
Main revenue streams
Sourcing and procurement
services
2,757
2,679
-
-
2,757
2,679
Freight and transportation
services
2,116
2,388
736
420
2,852
2,808
Other contract logistics
services
3,249
3,401
351
361
3,600
3,762
Other work/services
257
280
1,583
1,725
1,840
2,005
Net sales
8,380
8,749
2,670
2,505
11,050
11,254
Geographic markets
Europe
4,855
5,415
1,482
1,642
6,337
7,057
Asia
2,425
2,886
24
12
2,449
2,898
North and South America
1,093
439
1,159
845
2,252
1,283
Other
7
9
5
7
12
15
Net sales
8,380
8,749
2,670
2,505
11,050
11,254
Disaggregation of Revenue (cont.)
FOURTH QUARTER
Supply Chain Solutions
Print & Packaging Solutions
Total
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total net sales
2,114
2,199
792
737
2,906
2,936
Less: net sales to group
companies
-9
-12
-11
-20
-20
-32
Net sales
2,106
2,187
780
717
2,886
2,904
Supply Chain Solutions
Print & Packaging Solutions
Total
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Customer segments
Automotive
472
439
91
99
563
538
Electronics
796
1,011
21
16
817
1,028
Fashion & Lifestyle
382
302
288
208
670
510
Health Care & Life Science
77
67
22
18
99
84
Industrial
270
244
170
188
440
433
Other
109
123
189
188
298
311
Net sales
2,106
2,187
780
717
2,886
2,904
Main revenue streams
Sourcing and procurement
services
536
726
-
-
536
726
Freight and transportation
services
620
516
201
114
821
630
Other contract logistics
services
871
871
93
79
965
950
Other work/services
78
75
486
524
564
599
Net sales
2,106
2,187
780
717
2,886
2,904
Geographic markets
Europe
1,332
1,276
459
489
1,791
1,765
Asia
604
804
8
2
612
807
North and South America
167
105
312
224
479
329
Other
2
2
1
2
3
4
Net sales
2,106
2,187
780
717
2,886
2,904
Consolidated Financial Statements
Disaggregation of Revenue (cont.)
NET SALES PER QUARTER
2020
2019
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Fourth
Third
MSEK
quarter
quarter
quarter
quarter
quarter
quarter
Customer segments
Automotive
563
546
340
576
538
637
Electronics
817
775
915
733
1,028
922
Fashion & Lifestyle
670
630
511
549
510
521
Health Care & Life Science
99
220
524
80
84
77
Industrial
440
405
318
404
433
428
Other
298
203
206
230
311
240
Net sales
2,886
2,778
2,814
2,572
2,904
2,825
Financial Assets and Liabilities Measured at Fair Value
The financial instruments recognized at fair value in the Group's report on financial position are derivatives identified as hedging instruments. The derivatives consist of forward contracts and are used for hedging purposes. Valuation
at fair value of forward contracts is based on published forward rates on an active market. All derivates are therefore included in level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. Since all the financial instruments recognized at fair value are included in level 2 there have been no transfers between valuation levels.
Derivative instruments in hedge accounting relationships recognized at fair value is presented under other current assets and non-interest bearing short-term liabilities. These items gross are below MSEK 1 both per 31 December 2020 and the comparison periods.
The fair value of other financial assets and liabilities valued at their amortized purchase price is estimated to be equivalent to their book value.
Acquisitions and divestments of operations
In October 2020 Elanders signed a contract to acquire
70 percent of the shares in Azalea Global IT AB. Azalea has net sales of around MSEK 30 annually, good profitability and is specialized in Value Recovery Services. They manage the entire chain from purchasing used IT equipment and restoring and resetting it to then selling it to a network of customers. The acquisition of Azalea is a part of Elanders'
investments within sustainable services that contribute to a circular economy. The acquisition did not have any material effect on net sales or profit during the period. Elanders has an option to acquire the remaining shares in the company which can be used in 2024. The acquisition costs, i.e.
the costs for advisors in connection with the acquisition, amounted to MSEK 0.4.
Quarterly Data
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Net sales, MSEK
2,886
2,778
2,814
2,572
2,904
2,825
2,719
2,806
2,890
EBITDA, MSEK
466
390
278
297
215
387
349
334
217
EBITDA adjusted, MSEK
466
390
278
297
395
377
339
324
217
EBITDA excl. IFRS 16, MSEK
295
222
105
115
28
208
173
163
217
EBITA, MSEK
256
190
72
81
-11
169
132
123
169
EBITA adjusted, MSEK
256
190
72
81
169
159
122
113
169
EBITA-margin, %
8.9
6.8
2.6
3.1
-0.4
6.0
4.8
4.4
5.9
EBITA-margin adjusted, %
8.9
6.8
2.6
3.1
5.8
5.6
4.5
4.0
5.9
Operating result, MSEK
243
177
59
67
-25
156
118
110
153
Operating margin, %
8.4
6.4
2.1
2.6
-0.8
5.5
4.3
3.9
5.3
Result after financial items, MSEK
211
147
29
28
-59
118
84
73
132
Result after tax, MSEK
156
101
19
15
-44
88
59
50
108
Earnings per share, SEK1)
4.33
2.83
0.52
0.43
-1.26
2.43
1.62
1.40
3.01
Earnings per share adjusted, SEK1)
4.33
2.83
0.52
0.43
2.29
2.23
1.42
1.20
3.01
Operating cash flow, MSEK
693
455
279
356
374
439
251
390
393
Cash flow per share, SEK2)
20.04
11.07
9.21
8.47
9.51
11.70
6.54
10.05
10.27
Depreciation and write-downs, MSEK
223
213
219
229
240
232
231
224
64
Net investments, MSEK
65
23
13
15
32
27
53
28
17
Goodwill, MSEK
2,413
2,479
2,479
2,603
2,480
2,539
2,497
2,476
2,439
Total assets, MSEK
8,639
9,283
9,140
9,732
9,205
9,931
9,823
9,749
7,737
Equity, MSEK
2,908
2,903
2,843
2,972
2,777
2,931
2,776
2,818
2,707
Equity per share, SEK
81.65
81.56
79.89
83.54
78.54
82.52
78.20
79.38
76.28
Net debt, MSEK
2,854
3,567
3,412
3,911
3,961
4,272
4,587
4,358
2,539
Net debt excl. IFRS 16, MSEK
1,123
1,630
1,831
2,084
2,142
2,296
2,513
2,398
2,539
Capital employed, MSEK
5,762
6,470
6,254
6,882
6,738
7,203
7,363
7,176
5,246
Return on total assets, %3)
12.2
7.6
1.6
4.3
neg.
7.3
5.3
5.3
8.0
Return on equity, %3)
21.2
14.0
2.6
2.1
neg.
12.1
8.2
7.2
16.1
Return on capital employed, %3)
15.9
11.1
3.6
4.0
neg.
8.5
6.5
6.1
11.4
Debt/equity ratio
1.0
1.2
1.2
1.3
1.4
1.5
1.7
1.6
0.9
Equity ratio, %
33.6
31.3
31.1
30.5
30.2
29.5
28.3
28.9
35.0
Interest coverage ratio4)
5.0
2.4
2.1
2.5
2.7
4.3
4.6
4.9
5.3
Number of employees at the end of the
period
6,058
6,084
6,234
6,528
6,664
6,704
6,764
6,788
6,652
There is no dilution.
Cash flow per share refers to cash flow from operating activities.
Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12 month period).
Interest coverage ratio calculation is based on a moving 12 month period.
Five Year Overview
Five Year Overview - Full Year
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Net sales, MSEK
11,050
11,254
10,742
9,342
6,285
EBITDA, MSEK
1,431
1,285
725
563
516
EBITDA adjusted, MSEK
1,431
1,435
725
563
516
EBITA, MSEK
598
413
523
371
384
EBITA adjusted, MSEK
598
563
523
371
384
Result after financial items, MSEK
414
216
366
230
300
Result after tax, MSEK
292
153
259
165
217
Earnings per share, SEK1) 2)
8.12
4.19
7.18
4.65
7.35
Cash flow from operating activities per share, SEK2)
48.80
37.81
12.88
-1.81
11.19
Equity per share, SEK2)
81.65
78.54
76.28
69.21
68.19
Dividends per share, SEK2) 3)
3.10
-
2.90
2.60
2.60
EBITA-margin, %
5.4
3.7
4.9
4.0
6.1
EBITA-margin adjusted, %
5.4
5.0
4.9
4.0
6.1
Return on total assets, %
6.4
4.2
6.6
4.3
6.7
Return on equity, %
9.9
5.3
9.8
6.8
12.4
Return on capital employed, %
8.6
5.0
8.5
6.2
10.0
Net debt/EBITDA ratio, times
2.0
3.1
3.5
4.7
4.3
Net debt/EBITDA adjusted ratio, times
2.0
2.8
3.5
4.7
4.3
Net debt/EBITDA excl. IFRS 16 ratio. times
1.5
3.7
3.5
4.7
4.3
Debt/equity ratio, times
1.0
1.4
0.9
1.1
0.9
Equity ratio, %
33.6
30.2
35.0
33.1
35.6
Average number of shares, in thousands2)
35,358
35,358
35,358
35,358
29,555
There is no dilution.
Historic number of shares and historic key ratios have been adjusted for the bonus issue element in the new share issue in 2016.
Dividend proposed by the board for the year 2020.
Five Year Overview - Fourth Quarter
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Net sales, MSEK
2,886
2,904
2,890
2,584
2,330
EBITDA, MSEK
466
215
217
151
187
EBITDA adjusted, MSEK
466
395
217
151
187
EBITA, MSEK
256
-11
169
103
139
EBITA adjusted, MSEK
256
169
169
103
139
Result after tax, MSEK
156
-44
108
45
79
Earnings per share, SEK1) 2)
4.33
-1.26
3.01
1.24
2.37
Cash flow from operating activities per share, SEK2)
20.04
9.51
10.27
2.14
2.83
Equity per share, SEK2)
81.65
78.54
76.28
69.21
71.87
Return on equity, %3)
21.2
neg.
16.1
7.3
15.8
Return on capital employed, %3)
15.9
neg.
11.4
6.8
10.7
EBITA-margin, %
8.9
-0.4
5.9
4.0
6.0
EBITA-margin adjusted, %
8.9
5.8
5.9
4.0
6.0
Operating margin, %
8.4
-0.8
5.3
3.3
5.3
Average number of shares, in thousands2)
35,358
35,358
35,358
35,358
33,549
There is no dilution.
Historic number of shares and historic key ratios have been adjusted for the bonus issue element in the new share issue in 2016.
Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12 month period).
Reconciliation Alternative
Performance Measures
Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Financial Overview
Full year
Fourth quarter
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating result
546
359
243
-25
Depreciation, amortization and write-downs
885
927
223
240
Adjustments for one-off items
-
150
-
180
EBITDA adjusted
1,431
1,435
466
395
Operating result
546
359
243
-25
Amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions
52
54
13
14
EBITA
598
413
256
-11
Adjustments for one-off items
-
150
-
180
EBITA adjusted
598
563
256
169
EBITA-margin, %
5.4
3.7
8.9
-0.4
EBITA-margin adjusted, %
5.4
5.0
8.9
5.8
Cash flow from operating activities
1,725
1,337
709
336
Net financial items
132
143
32
35
Paid tax
42
114
17
35
Net investments
-116
-140
-65
-32
Operating cash flow
1,783
1,454
693
374
Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities
3,268
3,579
3,268
3,579
Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities
687
1,037
687
1,037
Cash and cash equivalents
-1,101
-655
-1,101
-655
Net debt
2,854
3,961
2,854
3,961
Net debt/EBITDA adjusted ratio, times
2.0
2.8
1.5
2.5
Operating result excl. IFRS 16
506
323
232
-34
Depreciation, amortization and write-downs excl. IFRS 16
Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Quarterly Data
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
MSEK
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Operating result
243
177
59
67
-25
156
118
110
153
Depreciation, amortization
and write-downs
223
213
219
229
240
232
231
224
64
EBITDA
466
390
278
297
215
387
349
334
217
Operating result excl. IFRS 16
232
167
50
57
-34
147
109
101
153
Depreciation, amortization and
write-downs excl. IFRS 16
63
54
55
58
62
62
64
62
64
EBITDA excl. IFRS 16
295
222
105
115
28
208
173
163
217
Operating result
243
177
59
67
-25
156
118
110
153
Amortization of assets identified in
conjunction with acquisitions
13
13
13
13
14
14
14
13
16
EBITA
256
190
72
81
-11
169
132
123
169
Cash flow from operating activities
709
391
326
300
336
414
231
355
363
Net financial items
32
30
30
39
35
37
34
37
21
Paid tax
17
56
-64
32
35
15
39
26
26
Net investments
-65
-23
-13
-15
-32
-27
-53
-28
-17
Operating cash flow
693
455
279
356
374
439
251
390
393
Average total assets
8,961
9,211
9,436
9,469
9,568
9,877
9,786
9,764
7,817
Average cash and cash equivalents
-997
-901
-891
-764
-772
-805
-726
-726
-616
Average non-interest-bearing
liabilities
-1,848
-1,948
-1,977
-1,895
-1,826
-1,789
-1,790
-1,805
-1,835
Average capital employed
6,116
6,362
6,568
6,810
6,970
7,283
7,270
7,233
5,366
Annualized operating result
971
708
236
270
-98
623
472
438
614
Return on capital employed, %
15.9
11.1
3.6
4.0
neg.
8.5
6.5
6.1
11.4
Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities
3,268
3,629
3,335
3,692
3,579
3,845
3,931
3,833
2,442
Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities
687
831
985
1,091
1,037
1,315
1,377
1,256
819
Cash and cash equivalents
-1,101
-893
-909
-873
-655
-888
-721
-731
-722
Net debt
2,854
3,567
3,412
3,911
3,961
4,272
4,587
4,358
2,539
Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures
Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Full Year
MSEK
2019
2019
2018
2017
2016
Operating result
546
359
459
308
344
Depreciation, amortization and write-downs
885
927
266
255
172
EBITDA
1,431
1,285
725
563
516
Operating result
546
359
459
308
344
Amortization of assets identified in conjunction
52
54
64
63
40
with acquisitions
EBITA
598
413
523
371
384
Average total assets
9,198
9,677
7,792
7,154
5,132
Average cash and cash equivalents
-944
-749
-595
-639
-573
Average non-interest-bearing liabilities
-1,912
-1,808
-1,799
-1,532
-1,131
Average capital employed
6,342
7,120
5,398
4,983
3,428
Operating result
546
359
459
308
344
Return on capital employed, %
8.6
5.0
8.5
6.2
10.0
Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Fourth Quarter
MSEK
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Operating result
243
-25
153
86
123
Amortization of assets identified in conjunction
with acquisitions
13
14
16
17
16
EBITA
256
-11
169
103
139
Average total assets
8,961
9,568
7,817
7,247
6,748
Average cash and cash equivalents
-997
-772
-616
-620
-639
Average non-interest-bearing liabilities
-1,848
-1,826
-1,835
-1,587
-1,527
Average capital employed
6,116
6,970
5,366
5,040
4,581
Annualized operating result
971
-98
614
344
490
Return on capital employed, %
15.9
neg.
11.4
6.8
10.7
Parent Company's
Financial Statements
Income Statements
Full year
Fourth quarter
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
40
38
10
9
Operating expenses
-76
-74
-21
-19
Operating result
-36
-35
-11
-9
Net financial items
189
211
88
155
Result after financial items
153
176
77
145
Income tax
-8
-5
-
-4
Result for the period
145
171
77
141
Statements of Comprehensive Income
Full year
Fourth quarter
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Result for the period
145
171
77
141
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
145
171
77
141
Balance Sheets
31 Dec.
MSEK
2020
2019
ASSETS
Fixed assets
4,002
4,450
Current assets
227
198
Total assets
4,229
4,648
EQUITY, PROVISIONS AND LIABILITIES
Equity
1,862
1,717
Provisions
7
8
Long-term liabilities
1,986
2,220
Short-term liabilities
374
702
Total equity, provisions and liabilities
4,229
4,648
Parent Company's Financial Statements
Statements of Changes in Equity
Full year
Fourth quarter
MSEK
2020
2019
2020
2019
Opening balance
1,717
1,649
1,785
1,576
Dividend
-
-103
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
145
171
77
141
Closing balance
1,862
1,717
1,862
1,717
Financial Definitions
Average number of employees
The number of employees at the end of each month divided number of months.
Average number of shares Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.
Capital employed Total assets less liquid funds andnon-interestbearing liabilities.
Debt/equity ratio Net debt in relation to reported equity, includingnon-controllinginterests.
Earnings per share Result for the period attributable to parent company shareholders divided by the average number of shares.
EBIT
Earnings before interest and taxes; operating result.
EBITA
Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisi- tions.
EBITA adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions adjusted forone-offitems.
EBITDA
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; operating result plus depreciation, amortization and write- downs of intangible assets and tangible fixed assets.
EBITDA adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; operating result plus depreciation, amortization and write- downs of intangible assets and tangible fixed assets adjusted forone-offitems.
Equity ratio
Equity, including non-controlling interests, in relation to total assets.
Interest coverage ratio Operating result plus interest income divided by interest costs.
Net debt
Interest bearing liabilities less liquid funds.
Operating cash flow Cash flow from operating activities and investing activities, adjusted for paid taxes and financial items.
Operating margin Operating result in relation to net sales.
Return on capital employed (ROCE) Operating result in relation to average capital employed.
Return on equity Result for the year in relation to average equity.
Return on total assets
Operating result plus financial income in relation to average total assets.