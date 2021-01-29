MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM > Elanders AB (publ) ELAN B SE0000119299 ELANDERS AB (PUBL) (ELAN B) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/29 03:56:44 am 139.4 SEK +10.81% 03:54a ELANDERS : Presentation Q4 2020 PU 03:52a ELANDERS : Q4 2020 PU 01:30a ELANDERS : Year-end Report 2020 AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Elanders : Q4 2020 01/29/2021 | 03:52am EST Send by mail :

YEAR-END REPORT 2020 Contents Bulletpoints 3 Comments by the CEO 4 Group 5 Parent Company 8 Other Information 8 Consolidated Financial Statements 10 Quarterly Data 17 Five Year Overview 18 Reconciliation Alternative 20 Performance Measures Parent Company's Financial Statements 23 Financial Definitions 25 This document is a translation of the Swedish original. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail. Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com or requested via e-mail info@elanders.com. Questions concerning this report can be addressed to: Magnus Nilsson President and CEO Phone: +46 31 750 07 50 Andréas Wikner Chief Financial Officer Phone: +46 31 750 07 50 Elanders AB (publ) (Company ID 556008-1621) Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C 431 35 Mölndal, Sweden Phone: +46 31 750 00 00 NET SALES, MSEK Q Q Q Q ADJUSTED EBITA, MSEK Q Q Q Q ADJUSTED EBIT, MSEK Q Q Q Q 2 Elanders Q4 2020 Bulletpoints Full Year 2020 Net sales were MSEK 11,050 (11,254), which was an organic reduction of 0.1 percentage points compared to the same period last year. Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 598 (563), which was an improvement of 6 percent. The adjusted EBITA margin increased to 5.4 (5.0) percent. The result before tax increased to MSEK 414 (216), which was an improvement of 92 percent. The result after tax increased to MSEK 292 (153) or SEK 8.12 (4.19) per share. Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 1,783 (1,454), of which acquisitions and divestitures of operations were MSEK -30(-5). Strong cash flows and improved profitability during recent quarters have contributed to bringing down the net debt / EBITDA ratio (rolling 12 months) to under 2.0. The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 3.10 (0) per share for 2020. Fourth Quarter 2020 Net sales were MSEK 2,886 (2,904). Organically net sales increased by 5.5 percentage points compared to the same period last year. Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 256 (169), which was an improvement of 51 percent. The adjusted EBITA margin increased to 8.9 (5.8) percent. The result before tax increased to MSEK 211 (-59). The result after tax increased to MSEK 156 (-44) or SEK 4.33 (-1.26) per share. Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 693 (374), of which acquisitions and divestitures of operations were MSEK -30 (0). Financial Overview Full year Fourth quarter 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales, MSEK 11,050 11,254 2,886 2,904 EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1) 1,431 1,435 466 395 EBITA adjusted, MSEK 1) 2) 598 563 256 169 EBITA-margin adjusted, % 1) 5.4 5.0 8.9 5.8 EBITA, MSEK 2) 598 413 256 -11 EBITA-margin, % 5.4 3.7 8.9 -0.4 Result before tax, MSEK 414 216 211 -59 Result after tax, MSEK 292 153 156 -44 Earnings per share, SEK 8.12 4.19 4.33 -1.26 Operating cash flow, MSEK 1,783 1,454 693 374 Net debt, MSEK 2,854 3,961 2,854 3,961 Net debt/EBITDA adjusted ratio, times 1) 3) 1.99 2.76 1.53 2.51 Net debt/EBITDA ratio excl. IFRS 16, times 3) 1.52 3.74 0.95 18.85 One-off items have been excluded in the adjusted measures. EBITA refers to Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions. Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12-month period). Comments by the CEO I am very pleased that despite the COVID-19 pandemic we have succeeded in presenting our best full year result ever. During a very turbulent year we have succeeded in improving our margins and dramatically reducing debt. We could see continued strong recovery in all our customer segments in the fourth quarter and both business areas, Supply Chain Solutions and Print & Packaging Solutions, performed significantly better than during the same period last year. The strong demand in Supply Chain Solutions combined with lower overhead after the structural measures implemented in 2019 enabled us to improve margins compared to last year. At the end of the quarter demand from customers in retail declined due to reinstated stringent infection restric- tions. However, the lower demand in retail was compensated by the growth in our customers' online sales. Increasing the portion of online sales in Fashion & Lifestyle is a priority for Elanders. During 2020 we succeeded in gaining several new customers and we will open up a completely new facility in Oberhausen in northwestern Germany entirely dedicated to online sales. Electronics, which has more or less done well all year, also had a good fourth quarter. Demand for items like laptops and TVs remains high. Even Automotive and Industrial did well and production was not closed down more than usual for the holidays. Print & Packaging Solutions presented its best fourth quarter ever and delivered a result that is clearly better than last year. This is primarily due to our German operations that raised its result through considerably higher web-to-print volumes in photo products, calendars and marketing material for both consumers and companies. This together with a stable recovery in Automotive and Industrial customers enabled us to optimally utilize our production capacity. Our strong cash flow continued in the fourth quarter. Excluding IFRS 16 effects, net debt has decreased to SEK 1.1 billion and the net debt / EBITDA ratio is 1.5. At the beginning of 2020 these figures were SEK 2.1 billion and 3.7 respectively. The lower level of debt means that, as of the middle of the first quarter, we will reduce our annual interest rate costs by another MSEK 4-5. Our liquidity preparedness continues to be good with more than SEK 1.7 billion in cash and granted, but unutilized, credit lines. Going into 2021 we continue to be optimistic, even though we have to assume that the measures now being imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 may have a negative effect on our result. The signals we are receiving from most of our major customers at the moment are that they are expecting to be able to operate normally during the first quarter if closings don't continue too far into February- March. If the Swedish krona continues to grow stronger during 2021 against, for instance, the euro and American dollar it will put a certain amount of pressure on our result since earnings are primarily in these currencies. On the other hand it will have a positive effect on net debt since it is primarily in euros. With our strong financial position we look forward to even greater opportunities for acquisitions in the future. We are particularly interested in complementary acquisitions in Life Cycle Management and companies with a high level of value-adding services. Magnus Nilsson President and Chief Executive Officer 4 Elanders Q4 2020 Group Elanders offers a broad range of services and total solutions in supply chain management. The business is run through two business areas, Supply Chain Solutions and Print & Packaging Solutions. The Group has more than 6,000 employees and operates in some 20 countries on four continents. Our most important markets are China, Germany, Singapore, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the USA. Our major customers are active in the areas Automotive, Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle, Industrial and Health Care & Life Science. ADJUSTED INCOME STATEMENTS Full year Fourth quarter MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales 11,050 11,254 2,886 2,904 Operating expenses, adjusted -9,619 -9,819 -2,420 -2,509 EBITDA adjusted 1,431 1,435 466 395 Depreciations and write-downs -833 -872 -210 -226 EBITA adjusted 598 563 256 169 Amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions -52 -54 -13 -14 EBIT adjusted 546 508 243 155 Adjustment for errors in customer projects - -58 - -87 Adjustment for restructuring program - -92 - -92 EBIT 546 359 243 -25 Net financial items -132 -143 -32 -35 Result after financial items 414 216 211 -59 Income tax -122 -63 -55 15 Result for the period 292 153 156 -44 Adjustments as above - 150 - 179 Tax attributable to adjustments - -45 - -54 Adjusted result for the period 292 258 156 82 Adjusted result for the period attributable to: - parent company shareholders 287 253 153 81 - non-controlling interests 5 5 2 1 Adjusted earnings per share, SEK 8.12 7.16 4.33 2.29 Net sales and result Full year Net sales fell to MSEK 11,050 (11,254) compared to the same period last year. Cleared of exchange rate fluctuations, net sales contracted by 0.1 percentage points. After a weaker demand during the second quarter, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and customers closing their production plants due to component shortages, all the affected segments recovered during the second half of the year. The drop in net sales in Europe during the second quarter was partially compensated by some one-off business consisting of procuring, quality ensuring and shipping personal protective equipment from Asia to North and South America. The volume of these one-time deals diminished considerably in the third quarter and became almost nonexistent in the fourth. Supply Chain Solutions had negative organic growth of three percent during the year. Operations in Asia drove some growth, generated primarily in customer segment Healthcare & Life Science and the previously mentioned one-off business regarding personal protective equipment. Operations in Europe contracted, largely due to a decline in demand from Automotive, Fashion & Lifestyle and Industrial in the second quarter, but then recovered during the second half of the year. Net sales in business area Print & Packaging Solutions grew organically due to higher activity in the business with subscription boxes in the USA. Without this business net sales in Print & Packaging Solutions contracted by close to seven percent organically. The business area was affected negatively by the pandemic during the second quarter but then recovered in the second half of the year and ended 2020 on a high note. Adjusted EBITA, i.e. the operating result adjusted for amortization on assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions along with one-off items, increased to MSEK 598 (563), which corresponded to an adjusted EBITA margin of 5.4 (5.0) percent. Adjusted EBITA corresponds to the reported EBITA for the full year 2020. Group Fourth quarter Net sales decreased to MSEK 2,886 compared to 2,904 during the same period last year. Cleared of exchange rate fluctuations, net sales increased by 5.5 percentage points. Adjusted EBITA, i.e. the operating result adjusted for amortization on assets identified in conjunction with acquisi- tions along with one-off items, increased to MSEK 256 (169), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 8.9 (5.8) percent. The improved profitability stemmed from a more favorable overhead level and a good product and service mix. European operations in Supply Chain Solutions performed much better than in the same period last year. Supply Chain Solutions Elanders is one of the leading companies in the world in Global Supply Chain Management. Our services include taking responsibility for and optimizing customers' material and information flows, everything from sourcing and procurement combined with warehousing to after sales service. Full year Fourth quarter 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales, MSEK 8,408 8,775 2,114 2,199 EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1) 1,173 1,132 348 280 EBITA adjusted, MSEK 1) 2) 481 408 172 92 EBITA-margin adjusted, % 1) 5.7 4.7 8.1 4.2 EBITA, MSEK 2) 481 265 172 -81 EBITA-margin, % 5.7 3.0 8.1 -3.7 Average number of employees 5,076 5,485 4,881 5,443 One-off items have been excluded in the adjusted measures. EBITA refers to Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions. In terms of result Supply Chain Solutions had its best quarter ever and succeeded in improving its adjusted EBITA result by 87 percent. In the fourth quarter demand in all customer segments continued to be good, even though it declined for customers in retail at the end of the quarter when new restrictions to stop the spread of infection caused stores to close. However, the drop in demand was compensated by an increase in online sales. All in all the business area grew organically during the quarter by one percent. The customer segments that have come through the pandemic best so far are Electronics and Healthcare & Life Science, where there has been a strong demand for laptops, computer accessories, network equipment, TVs, medical equipment and personal protective equipment. During the fourth quarter a solid recovery became apparent in the other customer segments. The result and margin outcome for the fourth quarter and full year was clearly better than last year. A major factor behind this was the lower overhead due to the structural measures taken in 2019 as well as a favorable product and service mix. The sales of personal protective equipment in the second and third quarters also contributed to the improvement. Customer activity and the number of requests for bids continues to grow. However, sales to new customers suffers when it's almost impossible to hold meetings in person or take business trips. 76% Share of net sales (12 months) 76% Share of EBITA adjusted (12 months) 6 Elanders Q4 2020 In terms of result Print & Packaging Solutions had one of its best quarters ever. One contributing factor was the substan- tial Christmas sales of photo products and calendars. The subscription box business in the USA continued to show strong growth, which meant the business area as a whole grew organically during the fourth quarter. German opera- tions showed organic growth in the quarter as well. With- out the subscription box business net sales were down by organically by five percent, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are chal- lenging for the subscription box business in the USA. At the same time courier services are having capacity problems and a hard time handling all the deliveries generated by the dramatic increase in online sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic continues to be tough on competi- tion in the industry, increasing the number of bankruptcies. On the other hand this creates opportunities for Elanders to gain more market shares and during the fourth quarter further volumes in the automobile industry were secured. Print & Packaging Solutions Through its innovative force and global presence, the business area Print & Packaging offers cost-effective solutions that can handle customers' local and global needs for printed material and packaging, often in combination with advanced order platforms on the Internet, value-added services and just-in-time deliveries. Full year Fourth quarter 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales, MSEK 2,727 2,564 792 737 EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1) 291 335 129 123 EBITA adjusted, MSEK 1) 2) 153 188 95 86 EBITA-margin adjusted, % 1) 5.6 7.3 12.1 11.6 EBITA, MSEK 2) 153 182 95 79 EBITA-margin, % 5.6 7.1 12.1 10.7 Average number of employees 1,174 1,201 1,169 1,208 One-off items have been excluded in the adjusted measures. EBITA refers to Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions. 24% Share of net sales (12 months) 24% Share of EBITA adjusted (12 months) Important events during the period • The Group has received government grants in several The COVID-19 pandemic of the countries where it is operating, as a part of governments' measures to lessen the negative effects of The coronavirus, COVID-19, has quickly spread during 2020 the coronavirus outbreak. The design of these relief and developed into a pandemic with a large number of packages has been different from one country to the next, infected. The measures taken by different governments to but they have mostly been centered around reducing limit the spread of the virus has impacted financial activities costs for employees and premises. During 2020 Elanders and the Group's business in different ways: has received MSEK 61 in various forms of support, of • Many Group customers have experienced major which MSEK 12 in the fourth quarter. In addition to this, in some countries, employees have personally received disruptions in their supply chains, which has affected their, and even our, business negatively. These disruptions led federal aid connected to short term furloughs. to several customers in Automotive and Industrial shutting There is still a great deal of uncertainty about how long the down production from of the middle of March until May or coronavirus outbreak will continue, which makes it difficult June 2020. to forecast its exact effect on Group business during the • Demand dropped drastically in several of our customer coming year. segments and particularly in Europe, primarily in the second quarter. Because of the measures taken by authorities the Group had to close down a couple of our smaller production units in Italy and India during certain periods. Group, Parent Company and Other Information Changes in Group Management Eckhard Busch, one of the representatives in Group Management for our subsidiary LGI, decided to retire and leave the company during the third quarter. He has not been replaced. After the change Group Management is as follows: Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO

Andréas Wikner, CFO

Bernd Schwenger, President, Supply Chain Solutions (LGI)

Lim Kok Khoon, President, Supply Chain Solutions (Mentor Media)

Sven Burkhard, President, Print & Packaging Solutions

Kevin Rogers, President, Global Sales Investments and depreciation Full year Net investments for the period was mainly related to production equipment and amounted to MSEK 116 (140), whereof purchase price regarding acquisitions of operations amounted to 30 (5). Depreciation, amortization and write- downs amounted to MSEK 885 (927). Fourth quarter Net investments for the quarter amounted to MSEK 65 (32) whereof purchase price regarding acquisitions of operations amounted to 30. Depreciation, amortization and write- downs amounted to MSEK 223 (240). Financial position, cash flow and financing Full year Operating cash flow for the period increased to MSEK 1,783 (1,454) and was partly helped by a reduced working capital and improved profitability. Net debt decreased to MSEK 2,854 compared to MSEK 3,961 at the beginning of the year. The change includes a decrease of MSEK 96 due to changes in exchange rates since a large part of loans and leasing liabilities are in euros and a lesser amount in US dollars. Leverage, i.e. net debt adjusted EBITDA for a rolling 12-month period is now down under 2.0. Excluding effects from IFRS 16 net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio is down to 1.5 (3.0).

The Group has a good liquidity buffer, both in the form of existing cash and unutilized credit facilities. Together, these amount to more than SEK 1.7 billion. During the fourth quarter 2020 a voluntary repayment of MUSD 9 was made on existing credit facilities.

The Group's agreements with the main banks contain financial conditions that must be met to secure the financ- ing. These consist, among other things, of investment levels and the net debt / EBITDA ratio. The calculations exclude IFRS 16 effects and certain one-off items. All financial condi- tions were with a good margin met as of the balance sheet date. Fourth quarter Operating cash flow for the quarter increased to MSEK 693 (374) and was helped by improved profitability and a reduced working capital. Personnel Full year The average number of employees during the period was 6,260 (6,696), whereof 143 (152) in Sweden. At the end of the period the Group had 6,058 (6,664) employees, whereof 147 (152) in Sweden. Fourth quarter The average number of employees during the quarter was 6,060 (6,662), whereof 148 (150) in Sweden. Parent Company The parent company has provided intragroup services. The average number of employees during the period was 10 (11) and at the end of the period 10 (11). Other Information Elanders' offer Elanders offers integrated and customized solutions for handling all or part of our customers' supply chain. The Group can take complete responsibility for complex and global deliveries that may include purchasing, storage, configuration, production and distribution. We also offer order management solutions, payment flows and after­ market services for our customers. The services are provided by business-minded employees who, with their expertise and aided by intelligent IT solutions, contribute to developing our customers' offers which are often totally dependent on efficient product, component and service flows as well as traceability and information. In addition to our offer to the B2B market the Group sells photo products directly to consumers via our own brands, fotokasten and myphotobook. 8 Elanders Q4 2020 Goal and strategy Elanders' overall goal is to be a leader in global solutions in supply chain management with a world class integrated offer. Our strategy is to work in niches in each business area where the company can attain a leading position in the market. We will achieve this goal by being best at meeting customers' demands for efficiency and delivery. Acquisitions play an important role in our company's development and provide competence, broader product and service offers and enlarge our customer base. Risks and uncertainties Elanders divides risks into circumstantial risk (the future of our products/services and business cycle sensitivity), financial risk (currency, interest, financing and credit risks) as well as business risk (customer concentration, operational risks, risks in operating expenses as well as contracts and disputes). These risks, together with a sensitivity analysis, are described in detail in the Annual Report 2019. Since the Annual Report was published the coronavirus outbreak and the measures taken by different governments to prevent it spreading affected Group business negatively during the latter part of the first quarter, during the second quarter and partly during the third quarter. In addition to the already known effects the virus outbreak has an impact on macro financial uncertainty and a decline in financial activity. The extent and duration of this pandemic is unknown, but it is expected to further impact operations going forward. Apart from the above, since the Annual report was signed, no other circumstances are believed to have caused any significant risks or influenced the way in which the Group works with these compared to the description in the Annual Report 2019. Seasonal variations The Group's net sales, and thereby income, are affected by seasonal variations. Historically the fourth quarter has been somewhat stronger than the other quarters. Transaction with related parties The following significant transactions with related parties have occurred during the period: - One of the members of the Board, Erik Gabrielson, is a partner in the law firm Vinge, which provides the company with legal services. Related parties to Peter Sommer, previously a member of Group Management and Managing Director of Elanders GmbH, own shares in a property where Elanders GmbH runs most of its operations. Remuneration is considered on par with the market for all of these transactions. Events after the balance sheet date Besides what have been described in this report, no other major events have taken place between the balance sheet date and the date this report was signed. Forecast No forecast is given for 2021. Accounting principles The quarterly report for the Group has been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and for the parent company in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act. The same accounting principles and calculation methods as those in the last Annual Report have been used. For the government grants that Elanders received during the reporting period, the accounting principle described below has been applied. Government grants Government grants are recognized in the balance sheet as prepaid income when there is reasonable assurance that grants will be received and that Elanders will meet the conditions associated with the grants. Grants are reported as a cost reduction and accrued over the same periods as the related costs that the grant is intended to compensate. Review by company auditors The company auditors have not reviewed this report. Nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting 2021 The nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021 is as follows: Carl Bennet, Chair Carl Bennet AB Hans Hedström Carnegie Funds Carl Gustafsson Didner & Gerge Funds Fredrik Carlsson Svolder Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to Elanders' 2021 Nomination Committee, can contact the Nomination Committee by e-mail at valberedning@elanders.com or by mail: Elanders AB, Att: Nomination Committee, Flöjelbergsgatan 1C, SE-431 35 Mölndal, Sweden. Annual General Meeting 2021 Elanders AB's Annual General Meeting will be held on 28 April 2021. The company is currently reviewing the possibilities of holding the meeting digitally. More information and notice will at the latest be published in connection with the notice convening the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders wishing to have a matter addressed at the Annual General Meeting can submit their proposal to Elanders' Board Chairman by e-mail: arsstamma@elanders.com, or by mail: Elanders AB, Flöjelbergsgatan 1C, SE-431 35 Mölndal, Sweden. To ensure inclusion in the notice and thus in the Annual General Meeting's agenda, proposals must be received by the company not later than 28 February 2021. Financial calendar Annual Report 2020 19 March 2021 First quarter 2021 28 April 2021 Annual General Meeting 28 April 2021 Second quarter 2021 13 July 2021 (changed from 15 July 2021) Third quarter 2021 14 October 2021 (changed from 20 October 2021) Fourth quarter 2021 20 January 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements Income Statements Full year Fourth quarter MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales 11,050 11,254 2,886 2,904 Cost of products and services sold -9,478 -9,780 -2,402 -2,617 Gross profit 1,572 1,474 483 287 Sales and administrative expenses -1,050 -1,144 -246 -311 Other operating income 69 63 18 23 Other operating expenses -44 -34 -13 -23 Operating result 546 359 243 -25 Net financial items -132 -143 -32 -35 Result after financial items 414 216 211 -59 Income tax -122 -63 -55 15 Result for the period 292 153 156 -44 Result for the period attributable to: - parent company shareholders 287 148 153 -45 - non-controlling interests 5 5 2 1 Earnings per share, SEK 1) 2) 8.12 4.19 4.33 -1.26 Average number of shares, in thousands 35,358 35,358 35,358 35,358 Outstanding shares at the end of the year, in thousands 35,358 35,358 35,358 35,358 Earnings per share before and after dilution. Earnings per share calculated by dividing the result for the period attributable to parent company shareholders by the average number of outstanding shares during the period. Statements of Comprehensive Income Full year Fourth quarter MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Result for the period 292 153 156 -44 Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement Remeasurements after tax -6 -10 -6 -10 Items that will be reclassified to the income statement Translation differences after tax -225 67 -152 -83 Hedging of net investment abroad after tax 12 -11 7 7 Other comprehensive income -219 46 -151 -86 Total comprehensive income for the period 73 199 5 -130 Total comprehensive income attributable to: - parent company shareholders 69 194 3 -131 - non-controlling interests 4 5 2 1 10 Elanders Q4 2020 Statements of Cash Flow Full year Fourth quarter MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Result after financial items 414 216 211 -59 Adjustments for items not included in cash flow 892 1,131 268 444 Paid tax -42 -114 -17 -35 Changes in working capital 461 104 247 -14 Cash flow from operating activities 1,725 1,337 709 336 Net investments in intangible and tangible assets -87 -133 -36 -31 Acquired and divested operations -30 -5 -30 - Change in long-term receivables 1 -2 1 -0 Cash flow from investing activities -116 -140 -65 -32 Amortization of borrowing debts -167 -140 -92 -71 Amortization of lease liabilities -658 -681 -160 -175 Other changes in long- and short-term borrowing -293 -333 -100 -228 Dividend to shareholders - -104 - - Transactions with shareholders with non-controlling interest 58 -25 - -25 Cash flow from financing activities -1,060 -1,282 -351 -500 Cash flow for the period 550 -84 292 -195 Liquid funds at the beginning of the period 655 722 893 888 Translation difference -104 17 -84 -38 Liquid funds at the end of the period 1,101 655 1,101 655 Net debt at the beginning of the period 3,961 2,539 3,567 4,272 Effect of applying IFRS 16 at the beginning of the period - 2,043 - - Translation difference -98 93 -134 -107 Acquired and divested operations 17 - 17 - Changes with cash effect -1,556 -1,062 -631 -271 Changes with no cash effect 531 348 34 66 Net debt at the end of the period 2,854 3,961 2,854 3,961 Operating cash flow 1,783 1,454 693 374 Consolidated Financial Statements Statements of Financial Position 31 Dec. MSEK 2020 2019 ASSETS Intangible assets 3,085 3,229 Tangible assets 2,255 2,486 Other fixed assets 297 311 Total fixed assets 5,637 6,026 Inventories 233 335 Accounts receivable 1,344 1,740 Other current assets 324 448 Cash and cash equivalents 1,101 655 Total current assets 3,002 3,179 Total assets 8,639 9,205 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY 2,908 2,777 LIABILITIES Non-interest-bearinglong-term liabilities 188 214 Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities 3,268 3,579 Total long-term liabilities 3,456 3,793 Non-interest-bearingshort-term liabilities 1,588 1,597 Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities 687 1,037 Total short-term liabilities 2,275 2,635 Total equity and liabilities 8,639 9,205 12 Elanders Q4 2020 Statements of Changes in Equity Full year Fourth quarter MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Opening balance 2,777 2,707 2,903 2,931 Dividend to parent company shareholders - -103 - - Dividend to non-controlling interests - -1 - - Transactions with shareholders with non-controlling interest 58 -25 - -25 Total comprehensive income for the period 73 199 5 -130 Closing balance 2,908 2,777 2,908 2,777 Equity attributable to - parent company shareholders 2,887 2,777 2,887 2,777 - non-controlling interests 21 - 21 - Segment Reporting The two business areas are reported as reportable resemble each other regarding the nature of their segments, since this is how the Group is governed and products and services, production processes and the President has been identified as the highest executive customer types. Sales between segments are made decision-maker. The operations within each reportable on market terms. segment have similar economic characteristics and NET SALES PER SEGMENT Full year Fourth quarter MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Supply Chain Solutions 8,408 8,775 2,114 2,199 Print & Packaging Solutions 2,727 2,564 792 737 Group functions 40 38 10 9 Eliminations -126 -122 -30 -41 Group net sales 11,050 11,254 2,886 2,904 OPERATING RESULT PER SEGMENT Full year Fourth quarter MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Supply Chain Solutions 434 219 160 -92 Print & Packaging Solutions 147 174 94 77 Group functions -36 -34 -11 -9 Group operating result 546 359 243 -25 Consolidated Financial Statements Disaggregation of Revenue Revenue has been divided into geographic markets, main revenue streams and customer segments since these are the categories the Group uses to present and analyze revenue in other contexts. Revenue for each category is presented per reportable segment. The Group's customer contracts are easy to identify and products and services in a contract are largely connected and dependent on each other, and therefore part of an integrated offer. Main revenue streams are presented based on the internal names used in the Group. Sourcing & Procurement services refer to the purchase and procurement of products for FULL YEAR customers as well as handling the flows connected to these products. Freight and transportation services refer to revenue from freight and transportation with our own trucks as well as pure freight forwarding. Other supply chain services such as fulfilment, kitting, warehousing, assembly and after sales services are presented under Other contract logistics services. Other work/services refer to pure print services and other services that do not fit into any of the first three categories. Intra-group invoicing regarding group functions is reported net in net sales to group companies. Supply Chain Solutions Print & Packaging Solutions Total MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total net sales 8,408 8,775 2,727 2,564 11,136 11,339 Less: net sales to group companies -28 -26 -57 -59 -86 -85 Net sales 8,380 8,749 2,670 2,505 11,050 11,254 Supply Chain Solutions Print & Packaging Solutions Total MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Customer segments Automotive 1,706 2,081 319 396 2,025 2,477 Electronics 3,184 3,715 57 50 3,241 3,765 Fashion & Lifestyle 1,296 1,261 1,063 751 2,359 2,012 Health Care & Life Science 863 244 60 55 923 299 Industrial 945 995 621 682 1,566 1,677 Other 386 452 550 573 936 1,025 Net sales 8,380 8,749 2,670 2,505 11,050 11,254 Main revenue streams Sourcing and procurement services 2,757 2,679 - - 2,757 2,679 Freight and transportation services 2,116 2,388 736 420 2,852 2,808 Other contract logistics services 3,249 3,401 351 361 3,600 3,762 Other work/services 257 280 1,583 1,725 1,840 2,005 Net sales 8,380 8,749 2,670 2,505 11,050 11,254 Geographic markets Europe 4,855 5,415 1,482 1,642 6,337 7,057 Asia 2,425 2,886 24 12 2,449 2,898 North and South America 1,093 439 1,159 845 2,252 1,283 Other 7 9 5 7 12 15 Net sales 8,380 8,749 2,670 2,505 11,050 11,254 14 Elanders Q4 2020 Disaggregation of Revenue (cont.) FOURTH QUARTER Supply Chain Solutions Print & Packaging Solutions Total MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total net sales 2,114 2,199 792 737 2,906 2,936 Less: net sales to group companies -9 -12 -11 -20 -20 -32 Net sales 2,106 2,187 780 717 2,886 2,904 Supply Chain Solutions Print & Packaging Solutions Total MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Customer segments Automotive 472 439 91 99 563 538 Electronics 796 1,011 21 16 817 1,028 Fashion & Lifestyle 382 302 288 208 670 510 Health Care & Life Science 77 67 22 18 99 84 Industrial 270 244 170 188 440 433 Other 109 123 189 188 298 311 Net sales 2,106 2,187 780 717 2,886 2,904 Main revenue streams Sourcing and procurement services 536 726 - - 536 726 Freight and transportation services 620 516 201 114 821 630 Other contract logistics services 871 871 93 79 965 950 Other work/services 78 75 486 524 564 599 Net sales 2,106 2,187 780 717 2,886 2,904 Geographic markets Europe 1,332 1,276 459 489 1,791 1,765 Asia 604 804 8 2 612 807 North and South America 167 105 312 224 479 329 Other 2 2 1 2 3 4 Net sales 2,106 2,187 780 717 2,886 2,904 Consolidated Financial Statements Disaggregation of Revenue (cont.) NET SALES PER QUARTER 2020 2019 Fourth Third Second First Fourth Third MSEK quarter quarter quarter quarter quarter quarter Customer segments Automotive 563 546 340 576 538 637 Electronics 817 775 915 733 1,028 922 Fashion & Lifestyle 670 630 511 549 510 521 Health Care & Life Science 99 220 524 80 84 77 Industrial 440 405 318 404 433 428 Other 298 203 206 230 311 240 Net sales 2,886 2,778 2,814 2,572 2,904 2,825 Financial Assets and Liabilities Measured at Fair Value The financial instruments recognized at fair value in the Group's report on financial position are derivatives identified as hedging instruments. The derivatives consist of forward contracts and are used for hedging purposes. Valuation at fair value of forward contracts is based on published forward rates on an active market. All derivates are therefore included in level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. Since all the financial instruments recognized at fair value are included in level 2 there have been no transfers between valuation levels. Derivative instruments in hedge accounting relationships recognized at fair value is presented under other current assets and non-interest bearing short-term liabilities. These items gross are below MSEK 1 both per 31 December 2020 and the comparison periods. The fair value of other financial assets and liabilities valued at their amortized purchase price is estimated to be equivalent to their book value. Acquisitions and divestments of operations In October 2020 Elanders signed a contract to acquire 70 percent of the shares in Azalea Global IT AB. Azalea has net sales of around MSEK 30 annually, good profitability and is specialized in Value Recovery Services. They manage the entire chain from purchasing used IT equipment and restoring and resetting it to then selling it to a network of customers. The acquisition of Azalea is a part of Elanders' investments within sustainable services that contribute to a circular economy. The acquisition did not have any material effect on net sales or profit during the period. Elanders has an option to acquire the remaining shares in the company which can be used in 2024. The acquisition costs, i.e. the costs for advisors in connection with the acquisition, amounted to MSEK 0.4. 16 Elanders Q4 2020 Quarterly Data 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Net sales, MSEK 2,886 2,778 2,814 2,572 2,904 2,825 2,719 2,806 2,890 EBITDA, MSEK 466 390 278 297 215 387 349 334 217 EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 466 390 278 297 395 377 339 324 217 EBITDA excl. IFRS 16, MSEK 295 222 105 115 28 208 173 163 217 EBITA, MSEK 256 190 72 81 -11 169 132 123 169 EBITA adjusted, MSEK 256 190 72 81 169 159 122 113 169 EBITA-margin, % 8.9 6.8 2.6 3.1 -0.4 6.0 4.8 4.4 5.9 EBITA-margin adjusted, % 8.9 6.8 2.6 3.1 5.8 5.6 4.5 4.0 5.9 Operating result, MSEK 243 177 59 67 -25 156 118 110 153 Operating margin, % 8.4 6.4 2.1 2.6 -0.8 5.5 4.3 3.9 5.3 Result after financial items, MSEK 211 147 29 28 -59 118 84 73 132 Result after tax, MSEK 156 101 19 15 -44 88 59 50 108 Earnings per share, SEK1) 4.33 2.83 0.52 0.43 -1.26 2.43 1.62 1.40 3.01 Earnings per share adjusted, SEK1) 4.33 2.83 0.52 0.43 2.29 2.23 1.42 1.20 3.01 Operating cash flow, MSEK 693 455 279 356 374 439 251 390 393 Cash flow per share, SEK2) 20.04 11.07 9.21 8.47 9.51 11.70 6.54 10.05 10.27 Depreciation and write-downs, MSEK 223 213 219 229 240 232 231 224 64 Net investments, MSEK 65 23 13 15 32 27 53 28 17 Goodwill, MSEK 2,413 2,479 2,479 2,603 2,480 2,539 2,497 2,476 2,439 Total assets, MSEK 8,639 9,283 9,140 9,732 9,205 9,931 9,823 9,749 7,737 Equity, MSEK 2,908 2,903 2,843 2,972 2,777 2,931 2,776 2,818 2,707 Equity per share, SEK 81.65 81.56 79.89 83.54 78.54 82.52 78.20 79.38 76.28 Net debt, MSEK 2,854 3,567 3,412 3,911 3,961 4,272 4,587 4,358 2,539 Net debt excl. IFRS 16, MSEK 1,123 1,630 1,831 2,084 2,142 2,296 2,513 2,398 2,539 Capital employed, MSEK 5,762 6,470 6,254 6,882 6,738 7,203 7,363 7,176 5,246 Return on total assets, %3) 12.2 7.6 1.6 4.3 neg. 7.3 5.3 5.3 8.0 Return on equity, %3) 21.2 14.0 2.6 2.1 neg. 12.1 8.2 7.2 16.1 Return on capital employed, %3) 15.9 11.1 3.6 4.0 neg. 8.5 6.5 6.1 11.4 Debt/equity ratio 1.0 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.7 1.6 0.9 Equity ratio, % 33.6 31.3 31.1 30.5 30.2 29.5 28.3 28.9 35.0 Interest coverage ratio4) 5.0 2.4 2.1 2.5 2.7 4.3 4.6 4.9 5.3 Number of employees at the end of the period 6,058 6,084 6,234 6,528 6,664 6,704 6,764 6,788 6,652 There is no dilution. Cash flow per share refers to cash flow from operating activities. Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12 month period). Interest coverage ratio calculation is based on a moving 12 month period. Five Year Overview Five Year Overview - Full Year 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Net sales, MSEK 11,050 11,254 10,742 9,342 6,285 EBITDA, MSEK 1,431 1,285 725 563 516 EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1,431 1,435 725 563 516 EBITA, MSEK 598 413 523 371 384 EBITA adjusted, MSEK 598 563 523 371 384 Result after financial items, MSEK 414 216 366 230 300 Result after tax, MSEK 292 153 259 165 217 Earnings per share, SEK1) 2) 8.12 4.19 7.18 4.65 7.35 Cash flow from operating activities per share, SEK2) 48.80 37.81 12.88 -1.81 11.19 Equity per share, SEK2) 81.65 78.54 76.28 69.21 68.19 Dividends per share, SEK2) 3) 3.10 - 2.90 2.60 2.60 EBITA-margin, % 5.4 3.7 4.9 4.0 6.1 EBITA-margin adjusted, % 5.4 5.0 4.9 4.0 6.1 Return on total assets, % 6.4 4.2 6.6 4.3 6.7 Return on equity, % 9.9 5.3 9.8 6.8 12.4 Return on capital employed, % 8.6 5.0 8.5 6.2 10.0 Net debt/EBITDA ratio, times 2.0 3.1 3.5 4.7 4.3 Net debt/EBITDA adjusted ratio, times 2.0 2.8 3.5 4.7 4.3 Net debt/EBITDA excl. IFRS 16 ratio. times 1.5 3.7 3.5 4.7 4.3 Debt/equity ratio, times 1.0 1.4 0.9 1.1 0.9 Equity ratio, % 33.6 30.2 35.0 33.1 35.6 Average number of shares, in thousands2) 35,358 35,358 35,358 35,358 29,555 There is no dilution. Historic number of shares and historic key ratios have been adjusted for the bonus issue element in the new share issue in 2016. Dividend proposed by the board for the year 2020. 18 Elanders Q4 2020 Five Year Overview - Fourth Quarter 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Net sales, MSEK 2,886 2,904 2,890 2,584 2,330 EBITDA, MSEK 466 215 217 151 187 EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 466 395 217 151 187 EBITA, MSEK 256 -11 169 103 139 EBITA adjusted, MSEK 256 169 169 103 139 Result after tax, MSEK 156 -44 108 45 79 Earnings per share, SEK1) 2) 4.33 -1.26 3.01 1.24 2.37 Cash flow from operating activities per share, SEK2) 20.04 9.51 10.27 2.14 2.83 Equity per share, SEK2) 81.65 78.54 76.28 69.21 71.87 Return on equity, %3) 21.2 neg. 16.1 7.3 15.8 Return on capital employed, %3) 15.9 neg. 11.4 6.8 10.7 EBITA-margin, % 8.9 -0.4 5.9 4.0 6.0 EBITA-margin adjusted, % 8.9 5.8 5.9 4.0 6.0 Operating margin, % 8.4 -0.8 5.3 3.3 5.3 Average number of shares, in thousands2) 35,358 35,358 35,358 35,358 33,549 There is no dilution. Historic number of shares and historic key ratios have been adjusted for the bonus issue element in the new share issue in 2016. Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12 month period). Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Financial Overview Full year Fourth quarter MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating result 546 359 243 -25 Depreciation, amortization and write-downs 885 927 223 240 Adjustments for one-off items - 150 - 180 EBITDA adjusted 1,431 1,435 466 395 Operating result 546 359 243 -25 Amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions 52 54 13 14 EBITA 598 413 256 -11 Adjustments for one-off items - 150 - 180 EBITA adjusted 598 563 256 169 EBITA-margin, % 5.4 3.7 8.9 -0.4 EBITA-margin adjusted, % 5.4 5.0 8.9 5.8 Cash flow from operating activities 1,725 1,337 709 336 Net financial items 132 143 32 35 Paid tax 42 114 17 35 Net investments -116 -140 -65 -32 Operating cash flow 1,783 1,454 693 374 Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities 3,268 3,579 3,268 3,579 Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities 687 1,037 687 1,037 Cash and cash equivalents -1,101 -655 -1,101 -655 Net debt 2,854 3,961 2,854 3,961 Net debt/EBITDA adjusted ratio, times 2.0 2.8 1.5 2.5 Operating result excl. IFRS 16 506 323 232 -34 Depreciation, amortization and write-downs excl. IFRS 16 231 250 63 62 EBITDA excl. IFRS 16 737 573 295 28 Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities excl. IFRS 16 2,124 2,374 2,124 2,374 Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities excl. IFRS 16 100 423 100 423 Cash and cash equivalents -1,101 -655 -1,101 -655 Net debt excl. IFRS 16 1,123 2,142 1,123 2,142 Net debt/EBITDA ratio excl. IFRS 16, times 1.52 3.74 0.95 18.85 20 Elanders Q4 2020 Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Quarterly Data 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 MSEK Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Operating result 243 177 59 67 -25 156 118 110 153 Depreciation, amortization and write-downs 223 213 219 229 240 232 231 224 64 EBITDA 466 390 278 297 215 387 349 334 217 Operating result excl. IFRS 16 232 167 50 57 -34 147 109 101 153 Depreciation, amortization and write-downs excl. IFRS 16 63 54 55 58 62 62 64 62 64 EBITDA excl. IFRS 16 295 222 105 115 28 208 173 163 217 Operating result 243 177 59 67 -25 156 118 110 153 Amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions 13 13 13 13 14 14 14 13 16 EBITA 256 190 72 81 -11 169 132 123 169 Cash flow from operating activities 709 391 326 300 336 414 231 355 363 Net financial items 32 30 30 39 35 37 34 37 21 Paid tax 17 56 -64 32 35 15 39 26 26 Net investments -65 -23 -13 -15 -32 -27 -53 -28 -17 Operating cash flow 693 455 279 356 374 439 251 390 393 Average total assets 8,961 9,211 9,436 9,469 9,568 9,877 9,786 9,764 7,817 Average cash and cash equivalents -997 -901 -891 -764 -772 -805 -726 -726 -616 Average non-interest-bearing liabilities -1,848 -1,948 -1,977 -1,895 -1,826 -1,789 -1,790 -1,805 -1,835 Average capital employed 6,116 6,362 6,568 6,810 6,970 7,283 7,270 7,233 5,366 Annualized operating result 971 708 236 270 -98 623 472 438 614 Return on capital employed, % 15.9 11.1 3.6 4.0 neg. 8.5 6.5 6.1 11.4 Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities 3,268 3,629 3,335 3,692 3,579 3,845 3,931 3,833 2,442 Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities 687 831 985 1,091 1,037 1,315 1,377 1,256 819 Cash and cash equivalents -1,101 -893 -909 -873 -655 -888 -721 -731 -722 Net debt 2,854 3,567 3,412 3,911 3,961 4,272 4,587 4,358 2,539 Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Full Year MSEK 2019 2019 2018 2017 2016 Operating result 546 359 459 308 344 Depreciation, amortization and write-downs 885 927 266 255 172 EBITDA 1,431 1,285 725 563 516 Operating result 546 359 459 308 344 Amortization of assets identified in conjunction 52 54 64 63 40 with acquisitions EBITA 598 413 523 371 384 Average total assets 9,198 9,677 7,792 7,154 5,132 Average cash and cash equivalents -944 -749 -595 -639 -573 Average non-interest-bearing liabilities -1,912 -1,808 -1,799 -1,532 -1,131 Average capital employed 6,342 7,120 5,398 4,983 3,428 Operating result 546 359 459 308 344 Return on capital employed, % 8.6 5.0 8.5 6.2 10.0 Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Fourth Quarter MSEK 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Operating result 243 -25 153 86 123 Amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions 13 14 16 17 16 EBITA 256 -11 169 103 139 Average total assets 8,961 9,568 7,817 7,247 6,748 Average cash and cash equivalents -997 -772 -616 -620 -639 Average non-interest-bearing liabilities -1,848 -1,826 -1,835 -1,587 -1,527 Average capital employed 6,116 6,970 5,366 5,040 4,581 Annualized operating result 971 -98 614 344 490 Return on capital employed, % 15.9 neg. 11.4 6.8 10.7 22 Elanders Q4 2020 Parent Company's Financial Statements Income Statements Full year Fourth quarter MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales 40 38 10 9 Operating expenses -76 -74 -21 -19 Operating result -36 -35 -11 -9 Net financial items 189 211 88 155 Result after financial items 153 176 77 145 Income tax -8 -5 - -4 Result for the period 145 171 77 141 Statements of Comprehensive Income Full year Fourth quarter MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Result for the period 145 171 77 141 Other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive income for the period 145 171 77 141 Balance Sheets 31 Dec. MSEK 2020 2019 ASSETS Fixed assets 4,002 4,450 Current assets 227 198 Total assets 4,229 4,648 EQUITY, PROVISIONS AND LIABILITIES Equity 1,862 1,717 Provisions 7 8 Long-term liabilities 1,986 2,220 Short-term liabilities 374 702 Total equity, provisions and liabilities 4,229 4,648 Parent Company's Financial Statements Statements of Changes in Equity Full year Fourth quarter MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 Opening balance 1,717 1,649 1,785 1,576 Dividend - -103 - - Total comprehensive income for the period 145 171 77 141 Closing balance 1,862 1,717 1,862 1,717 24 Elanders Q4 2020 Financial Definitions Average number of employees The number of employees at the end of each month divided number of months. Average number of shares Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period. Capital employed Total assets less liquid funds and non-interestbearing liabilities. Debt/equity ratio Net debt in relation to reported equity, including non-controllinginterests. Earnings per share Result for the period attributable to parent company shareholders divided by the average number of shares. EBIT Earnings before interest and taxes; operating result. EBITA Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisi- tions. EBITA adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions adjusted for one-offitems. EBITDA Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; operating result plus depreciation, amortization and write- downs of intangible assets and tangible fixed assets. EBITDA adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; operating result plus depreciation, amortization and write- downs of intangible assets and tangible fixed assets adjusted for one-offitems. Equity ratio Equity, including non-controlling interests, in relation to total assets. Interest coverage ratio Operating result plus interest income divided by interest costs. Net debt Interest bearing liabilities less liquid funds. Operating cash flow Cash flow from operating activities and investing activities, adjusted for paid taxes and financial items. Operating margin Operating result in relation to net sales. Return on capital employed (ROCE) Operating result in relation to average capital employed. Return on equity Result for the year in relation to average equity. Return on total assets Operating result plus financial income in relation to average total assets. Attachments Original document

