Elanders' offer includes handling

everything FROM taking orders,

procurement, purchasing components

and warehousing to production

logistics, assembly, configuration,

quality control and delivery

through advanced end-to-END

solutions. Our business concept

is TO be a global, strategic and

long-term partner to our customers

in their work to streamline and

develop their business-critical

processes. We often take responsi-

bility for the customer's entire

supply chain, sometimes it can

even include making sure that the

products reach the END consumer.

YEAR-END REPORT 2020

Contents

Bulletpoints

3

Comments by the CEO

4

Group

5

Parent Company

8

Other Information

8

Consolidated Financial Statements

10

Quarterly Data

17

Five Year Overview

18

Reconciliation Alternative

20

Performance Measures

Parent Company's Financial Statements

23

Financial

Definitions

25

This document is a translation of the Swedish original. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com or requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ) (Company ID 556008-1621) Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C

431 35 Mölndal, Sweden Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

NET SALES, MSEK

Q

Q

Q

Q

ADJUSTED EBITA, MSEK

Q

Q

Q

Q

ADJUSTED EBIT, MSEK

Q

Q

Q

Q

2 Elanders Q4 2020

Bulletpoints

Full Year 2020

Net sales were MSEK 11,050 (11,254), which was an organic reduction of 0.1 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 598 (563), which was an improvement of 6 percent. The adjusted EBITA margin increased to 5.4 (5.0) percent.

The result before tax increased to MSEK 414 (216), which was an improvement of 92 percent. The result after tax increased to MSEK 292 (153) or SEK 8.12 (4.19) per share.

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 1,783 (1,454), of which acquisitions and divestitures of operations were MSEK -30(-5).

Strong cash flows and improved profitability during recent quarters have contributed to bringing down the net debt / EBITDA ratio (rolling 12 months) to under 2.0.

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 3.10 (0) per share for 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020

Net sales were MSEK 2,886 (2,904). Organically net sales increased by 5.5 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 256 (169), which was an improvement of 51 percent. The adjusted EBITA margin increased to 8.9 (5.8) percent.

The result before tax increased to MSEK 211 (-59).

The result after tax increased to MSEK 156 (-44) or SEK 4.33 (-1.26) per share.

Operating cash flow increased to MSEK 693 (374), of which acquisitions and divestitures of operations were MSEK -30 (0).

Financial Overview

Full year

Fourth quarter

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales, MSEK

11,050

11,254

2,886

2,904

EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1)

1,431

1,435

466

395

EBITA adjusted, MSEK 1) 2)

598

563

256

169

EBITA-margin adjusted, % 1)

5.4

5.0

8.9

5.8

EBITA, MSEK 2)

598

413

256

-11

EBITA-margin, %

5.4

3.7

8.9

-0.4

Result before tax, MSEK

414

216

211

-59

Result after tax, MSEK

292

153

156

-44

Earnings per share, SEK

8.12

4.19

4.33

-1.26

Operating cash flow, MSEK

1,783

1,454

693

374

Net debt, MSEK

2,854

3,961

2,854

3,961

Net debt/EBITDA adjusted ratio, times 1) 3)

1.99

2.76

1.53

2.51

Net debt/EBITDA ratio excl. IFRS 16, times 3)

1.52

3.74

0.95

18.85

  1. One-offitems have been excluded in the adjusted measures.
  2. EBITA refers to Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions.
  3. Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12-month period).

Comments by the CEO

I am very pleased that despite the COVID-19 pandemic we have succeeded in presenting our best full year result ever. During a very turbulent year we have succeeded in improving our margins and dramatically reducing debt. We could see continued strong recovery in all our customer segments in the fourth quarter and both business areas, Supply Chain Solutions and Print & Packaging Solutions, performed significantly better than during the same period last year.

The strong demand in Supply Chain Solutions combined with lower overhead after the structural measures implemented in 2019 enabled us to improve margins compared to last year. At the end of the quarter demand from customers in retail declined due to reinstated stringent infection restric- tions. However, the lower demand in retail was compensated by the growth in our customers' online sales. Increasing the portion of online sales in Fashion & Lifestyle is a priority for Elanders. During 2020 we succeeded in gaining several new customers and we will open up a completely new facility in Oberhausen in northwestern Germany entirely dedicated to online sales. Electronics, which has more or less done well all year, also had a good fourth quarter. Demand for items like laptops and TVs remains high. Even Automotive and Industrial did well and production was not closed down more than usual for the holidays.

Print & Packaging Solutions presented its best fourth quarter ever and delivered a result that is clearly better than last year. This is primarily due to our German operations that raised its result through considerably higher web-to-print volumes in photo products, calendars and marketing material for both consumers and companies. This together with a stable recovery in Automotive and Industrial customers enabled us to optimally utilize our production capacity.

Our strong cash flow continued in the fourth quarter. Excluding IFRS 16 effects, net debt has decreased to SEK 1.1 billion and the net debt / EBITDA ratio is 1.5.

At the beginning of 2020 these figures were SEK 2.1 billion and 3.7 respectively. The lower level of debt means that, as of the middle of the first quarter, we will reduce our annual interest rate costs by another MSEK 4-5. Our liquidity

preparedness continues to be good with more than SEK 1.7 billion in cash and granted, but unutilized, credit lines.

Going into 2021 we continue to be optimistic, even though we have to assume that the measures now being imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 may have a negative effect on our result. The signals we are receiving from most of our major customers at the moment are that they are expecting to be able to operate normally during the first quarter if closings don't continue too far into February- March. If the Swedish krona continues to grow stronger during 2021 against, for instance, the euro and American dollar it will put a certain amount of pressure on our result since earnings are primarily in these currencies. On the other hand it will have a positive effect on net debt since it is primarily in euros.

With our strong financial position we look forward to even greater opportunities for acquisitions in the future. We are particularly interested in complementary acquisitions in Life Cycle Management and companies with a high level of value-adding services.

Magnus Nilsson

President and Chief Executive Officer

4 Elanders Q4 2020

Group

Elanders offers a broad range of services and total solutions in supply chain management. The business is run through two business areas, Supply Chain Solutions and Print & Packaging Solutions. The Group has more than 6,000 employees and operates in some 20 countries on four continents. Our most important markets are China, Germany, Singapore, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the USA. Our major customers are active in the areas Automotive, Electronics, Fashion & Lifestyle, Industrial and Health Care & Life Science.

ADJUSTED INCOME STATEMENTS

Full year

Fourth quarter

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales

11,050

11,254

2,886

2,904

Operating expenses, adjusted

-9,619

-9,819

-2,420

-2,509

EBITDA adjusted

1,431

1,435

466

395

Depreciations and write-downs

-833

-872

-210

-226

EBITA adjusted

598

563

256

169

Amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions

-52

-54

-13

-14

EBIT adjusted

546

508

243

155

Adjustment for errors in customer projects

-

-58

-

-87

Adjustment for restructuring program

-

-92

-

-92

EBIT

546

359

243

-25

Net financial items

-132

-143

-32

-35

Result after financial items

414

216

211

-59

Income tax

-122

-63

-55

15

Result for the period

292

153

156

-44

Adjustments as above

-

150

-

179

Tax attributable to adjustments

-

-45

-

-54

Adjusted result for the period

292

258

156

82

Adjusted result for the period attributable to:

- parent company shareholders

287

253

153

81

- non-controlling interests

5

5

2

1

Adjusted earnings per share, SEK

8.12

7.16

4.33

2.29

Net sales and result

Full year

Net sales fell to MSEK 11,050 (11,254) compared to the same period last year. Cleared of exchange rate fluctuations, net sales contracted by 0.1 percentage points.

After a weaker demand during the second quarter, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and customers closing their production plants due to component shortages, all the affected segments recovered during the second half of the year. The drop in net sales in Europe during the second quarter was partially compensated by some one-off business consisting of procuring, quality ensuring and shipping personal protective equipment from Asia to North and South America. The volume of these one-time deals diminished considerably in the third quarter and became almost nonexistent in the fourth.

Supply Chain Solutions had negative organic growth of three percent during the year. Operations in Asia drove some growth, generated primarily in customer segment Healthcare & Life Science and the previously mentioned

one-off business regarding personal protective equipment. Operations in Europe contracted, largely due to a decline in demand from Automotive, Fashion & Lifestyle and Industrial in the second quarter, but then recovered during the second half of the year.

Net sales in business area Print & Packaging Solutions grew organically due to higher activity in the business with subscription boxes in the USA. Without this business net sales in Print & Packaging Solutions contracted by close to seven percent organically. The business area was affected negatively by the pandemic during the second quarter but then recovered in the second half of the year and ended 2020 on a high note.

Adjusted EBITA, i.e. the operating result adjusted for amortization on assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions along with one-off items, increased to MSEK 598 (563), which corresponded to an adjusted EBITA margin of 5.4

(5.0) percent. Adjusted EBITA corresponds to the reported EBITA for the full year 2020.

Group

Fourth quarter

Net sales decreased to MSEK 2,886 compared to 2,904 during the same period last year. Cleared of exchange rate fluctuations, net sales increased by 5.5 percentage points.

Adjusted EBITA, i.e. the operating result adjusted for amortization on assets identified in conjunction with acquisi-

tions along with one-off items, increased to MSEK 256 (169), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 8.9 (5.8) percent. The improved profitability stemmed from a more favorable overhead level and a good product and service mix. European operations in Supply Chain Solutions performed much better than in the same period last year.

Supply Chain Solutions

Elanders is one of the leading companies in the world in Global Supply Chain Management. Our services include taking responsibility for and optimizing customers' material and information flows, everything from sourcing and procurement combined with warehousing to after sales service.

Full year

Fourth quarter

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales, MSEK

8,408

8,775

2,114

2,199

EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1)

1,173

1,132

348

280

EBITA adjusted, MSEK 1) 2)

481

408

172

92

EBITA-margin adjusted, % 1)

5.7

4.7

8.1

4.2

EBITA, MSEK 2)

481

265

172

-81

EBITA-margin, %

5.7

3.0

8.1

-3.7

Average number of employees

5,076

5,485

4,881

5,443

  1. One-offitems have been excluded in the adjusted measures.
  2. EBITA refers to Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions.

In terms of result Supply Chain Solutions had its best quarter ever and succeeded in improving its adjusted EBITA result by 87 percent. In the fourth quarter demand in all customer segments continued to be good, even though it declined for customers in retail at the end of the quarter when new restrictions to stop the spread of infection caused stores to close. However, the drop in demand was compensated by an increase in online sales. All in all the business area grew organically during the quarter by one percent.

The customer segments that have come through the pandemic best so far are Electronics and Healthcare & Life Science, where there has been a strong demand for laptops, computer accessories, network equipment, TVs, medical equipment and personal protective equipment. During the fourth quarter a solid recovery became apparent in the other customer segments.

The result and margin outcome for the fourth quarter and full year was clearly better than last year. A major factor behind this was the lower overhead due to the structural measures taken in 2019 as well as a favorable product and service mix. The sales of personal protective equipment

in the second and third quarters also contributed to the improvement.

Customer activity and the number of requests for bids continues to grow. However, sales to new customers suffers when it's almost impossible to hold meetings in person or take business trips.

76%

Share of net sales (12 months)

76%

Share of EBITA adjusted (12 months)

6 Elanders Q4 2020

In terms of result Print & Packaging Solutions had one of its best quarters ever. One contributing factor was the substan- tial Christmas sales of photo products and calendars. The subscription box business in the USA continued to show strong growth, which meant the business area as a whole grew organically during the fourth quarter. German opera- tions showed organic growth in the quarter as well. With- out the subscription box business net sales were down by organically by five percent, primarily due to the COVID-19pandemic.
Restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19are chal- lenging for the subscription box business in the USA. At the same time courier services are having capacity problems and a hard time handling all the deliveries generated by the dramatic increase in online sales during the COVID-19pandemic. The pandemic continues to be tough on competi- tion in the industry, increasing the number of bankruptcies. On the other hand this creates opportunities for Elanders to gain more market shares and during the fourth quarter further volumes in the automobile industry were secured.

Print & Packaging Solutions

Through its innovative force and global presence, the business area Print & Packaging offers cost-effective solutions that can handle customers' local and global needs for printed material and packaging, often in combination with advanced order platforms on the Internet, value-added services and just-in-time deliveries.

Full year

Fourth quarter

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales, MSEK

2,727

2,564

792

737

EBITDA adjusted, MSEK 1)

291

335

129

123

EBITA adjusted, MSEK 1) 2)

153

188

95

86

EBITA-margin adjusted, % 1)

5.6

7.3

12.1

11.6

EBITA, MSEK 2)

153

182

95

79

EBITA-margin, %

5.6

7.1

12.1

10.7

Average number of employees

1,174

1,201

1,169

1,208

  1. One-offitems have been excluded in the adjusted measures.
  2. EBITA refers to Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions.

24%

Share of net sales (12 months)

24%

Share of EBITA adjusted (12 months)

Important events during the period

• The Group has received government grants in several

The COVID-19 pandemic

of the countries where it is operating, as a part of

governments' measures to lessen the negative effects of

The coronavirus, COVID-19, has quickly spread during 2020

the coronavirus outbreak. The design of these relief

and developed into a pandemic with a large number of

packages has been different from one country to the next,

infected. The measures taken by different governments to

but they have mostly been centered around reducing

limit the spread of the virus has impacted financial

activities

costs for employees and premises. During 2020 Elanders

and the Group's business in different ways:

has received MSEK 61 in various forms of support, of

• Many Group customers have experienced major

which MSEK 12 in the fourth quarter. In addition to this, in

some countries, employees have personally received

disruptions in their supply chains, which

has affected their,

and even our, business negatively. These disruptions led

federal aid connected to short term furloughs.

to several customers in Automotive and Industrial shutting

There is still a great deal of uncertainty about how long the

down production from of the middle of March until May or

coronavirus outbreak will continue, which makes it difficult

June 2020.

to forecast its exact effect on Group business during the

• Demand dropped drastically in several of our customer

coming year.

segments and particularly in Europe, primarily in the

second quarter.

  • Because of the measures taken by authorities the Group had to close down a couple of our smaller production units in Italy and India during certain periods.

Group, Parent Company and Other Information

Changes in Group Management

Eckhard Busch, one of the representatives in Group Management for our subsidiary LGI, decided to retire and leave the company during the third quarter. He has not been replaced. After the change Group Management is as follows:

  • Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO
  • Andréas Wikner, CFO
  • Bernd Schwenger, President, Supply Chain Solutions (LGI)
  • Lim Kok Khoon, President, Supply Chain Solutions (Mentor Media)
  • Sven Burkhard, President, Print & Packaging Solutions
  • Kevin Rogers, President, Global Sales

Investments and depreciation

Full year

Net investments for the period was mainly related to production equipment and amounted to MSEK 116 (140), whereof purchase price regarding acquisitions of operations amounted to 30 (5). Depreciation, amortization and write- downs amounted to MSEK 885 (927).

Fourth quarter

Net investments for the quarter amounted to MSEK 65 (32) whereof purchase price regarding acquisitions of operations amounted to 30. Depreciation, amortization and write- downs amounted to MSEK 223 (240).

Financial position, cash flow and financing

Full year

Operating cash flow for the period increased to MSEK 1,783 (1,454) and was partly helped by a reduced working capital and improved profitability.

Net debt decreased to MSEK 2,854 compared to MSEK 3,961 at the beginning of the year. The change includes

a decrease of MSEK 96 due to changes in exchange rates since a large part of loans and leasing liabilities are in euros and a lesser amount in US dollars. Leverage, i.e. net debt

  • adjusted EBITDA for a rolling 12-month period is now down under 2.0. Excluding effects from IFRS 16 net debt / adjusted EBITDA ratio is down to 1.5 (3.0).
    The Group has a good liquidity buffer, both in the form of existing cash and unutilized credit facilities. Together, these amount to more than SEK 1.7 billion. During the fourth quarter 2020 a voluntary repayment of MUSD 9 was made on existing credit facilities.
    The Group's agreements with the main banks contain financial conditions that must be met to secure the financ- ing. These consist, among other things, of investment levels and the net debt / EBITDA ratio. The calculations exclude IFRS 16 effects and certain one-off items. All financial condi- tions were with a good margin met as of the balance sheet date.

Fourth quarter

Operating cash flow for the quarter increased to MSEK 693 (374) and was helped by improved profitability and a reduced working capital.

Personnel

Full year

The average number of employees during the period was 6,260 (6,696), whereof 143 (152) in Sweden. At the end of the period the Group had 6,058 (6,664) employees, whereof 147 (152) in Sweden.

Fourth quarter

The average number of employees during the quarter was 6,060 (6,662), whereof 148 (150) in Sweden.

Parent Company

The parent company has provided intragroup services. The average number of employees during the period was 10 (11) and at the end of the period 10 (11).

Other Information

Elanders' offer

Elanders offers integrated and customized solutions for handling all or part of our customers' supply chain. The Group can take complete responsibility for complex and global deliveries that may include purchasing, storage, configuration, production and distribution. We also offer order management solutions, payment flows and after­ market services for our customers.

The services are provided by business-minded employees who, with their expertise and aided by intelligent IT solutions, contribute to developing our customers' offers which are often totally dependent on efficient product, component and service flows as well as traceability and information.

In addition to our offer to the B2B market the Group sells photo products directly to consumers via our own brands, fotokasten and myphotobook.

8 Elanders Q4 2020

Goal and strategy

Elanders' overall goal is to be a leader in global solutions in supply chain management with a world class integrated offer. Our strategy is to work in niches in each business area where the company can attain a leading position in the market. We will achieve this goal by being best at meeting customers' demands for efficiency and delivery. Acquisitions play an important role in our company's development and provide competence, broader product and service offers and enlarge our customer base.

Risks and uncertainties

Elanders divides risks into circumstantial risk (the future of our products/services and business cycle sensitivity), financial risk (currency, interest, financing and credit risks) as well as business risk (customer concentration, operational risks, risks in operating expenses as well as contracts and disputes). These risks, together with a sensitivity analysis, are described in detail in the Annual Report 2019.

Since the Annual Report was published the coronavirus outbreak and the measures taken by different governments to prevent it spreading affected Group business negatively during the latter part of the first quarter, during the second quarter and partly during the third quarter. In addition to the already known effects the virus outbreak has an impact on macro financial uncertainty and a decline in financial activity. The extent and duration of this pandemic is unknown, but it is expected to further impact operations going forward.

Apart from the above, since the Annual report was signed, no other circumstances are believed to have caused any significant risks or influenced the way in which the Group works with these compared to the description in the Annual Report 2019.

Seasonal variations

The Group's net sales, and thereby income, are affected by seasonal variations. Historically the fourth quarter has been somewhat stronger than the other quarters.

Transaction with related parties

The following significant transactions with related parties have occurred during the period:

- One of the members of the Board, Erik Gabrielson, is a partner in the law firm Vinge, which provides the company with legal services.

  • Related parties to Peter Sommer, previously a member of Group Management and Managing Director of Elanders GmbH, own shares in a property where Elanders GmbH runs most of its operations.

Remuneration is considered on par with the market for all of these transactions.

Events after the balance sheet date

Besides what have been described in this report, no other major events have taken place between the balance sheet date and the date this report was signed.

Forecast

No forecast is given for 2021.

Accounting principles

The quarterly report for the Group has been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and for the parent company in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act. The same accounting principles and calculation methods as those in the last Annual Report have been used. For the government grants that Elanders received during the reporting period, the accounting principle described below has been applied.

Government grants

Government grants are recognized in the balance sheet as prepaid income when there is reasonable assurance that grants will be received and that Elanders will meet the conditions associated with the grants. Grants are reported as a cost reduction and accrued over the same periods as the related costs that the grant is intended to compensate.

Review by company auditors

The company auditors have not reviewed this report.

Nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting 2021

The nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2021 is as follows:

Carl Bennet, Chair

Carl Bennet AB

Hans Hedström

Carnegie Funds

Carl Gustafsson

Didner & Gerge Funds

Fredrik Carlsson

Svolder

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to Elanders' 2021 Nomination Committee, can contact the Nomination Committee by e-mail at valberedning@elanders.com

or by mail: Elanders AB, Att: Nomination Committee, Flöjelbergsgatan 1C, SE-431 35 Mölndal, Sweden.

Annual General Meeting 2021

Elanders AB's Annual General Meeting will be held on 28 April 2021. The company is currently reviewing the possibilities of holding the meeting digitally. More information and notice will at the latest be published in connection with the notice convening the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders wishing to have a matter addressed at the Annual General Meeting can submit their proposal to Elanders' Board Chairman by e-mail: arsstamma@elanders.com, or by mail: Elanders AB, Flöjelbergsgatan 1C, SE-431 35 Mölndal, Sweden. To ensure inclusion in the notice and thus in the Annual General Meeting's agenda, proposals must be received by the company not later than 28 February 2021.

Financial calendar

Annual Report 2020

19

March 2021

First quarter 2021

28

April 2021

Annual General Meeting

28

April 2021

Second quarter 2021

13

July 2021 (changed

from 15 July 2021)

Third quarter 2021

14

October 2021 (changed

from 20 October 2021)

Fourth quarter 2021

20

January 2022

Consolidated Financial Statements

Income Statements

Full year

Fourth quarter

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales

11,050

11,254

2,886

2,904

Cost of products and services sold

-9,478

-9,780

-2,402

-2,617

Gross profit

1,572

1,474

483

287

Sales and administrative expenses

-1,050

-1,144

-246

-311

Other operating income

69

63

18

23

Other operating expenses

-44

-34

-13

-23

Operating result

546

359

243

-25

Net financial items

-132

-143

-32

-35

Result after financial items

414

216

211

-59

Income tax

-122

-63

-55

15

Result for the period

292

153

156

-44

Result for the period attributable to:

- parent company shareholders

287

148

153

-45

- non-controlling interests

5

5

2

1

Earnings per share, SEK 1) 2)

8.12

4.19

4.33

-1.26

Average number of shares, in thousands

35,358

35,358

35,358

35,358

Outstanding shares at the end of the year, in thousands

35,358

35,358

35,358

35,358

  1. Earnings per share before and after dilution.
  2. Earnings per share calculated by dividing the result for the period attributable to parent company shareholders by the average number of outstanding shares during the period.

Statements of Comprehensive Income

Full year

Fourth quarter

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

Result for the period

292

153

156

-44

Items that will not be reclassified to the income statement

Remeasurements after tax

-6

-10

-6

-10

Items that will be reclassified to the income statement

Translation differences after tax

-225

67

-152

-83

Hedging of net investment abroad after tax

12

-11

7

7

Other comprehensive income

-219

46

-151

-86

Total comprehensive income for the period

73

199

5

-130

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

- parent company shareholders

69

194

3

-131

- non-controlling interests

4

5

2

1

10 Elanders Q4 2020

Statements of Cash Flow

Full year

Fourth quarter

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

Result after financial items

414

216

211

-59

Adjustments for items not included in cash flow

892

1,131

268

444

Paid tax

-42

-114

-17

-35

Changes in working capital

461

104

247

-14

Cash flow from operating activities

1,725

1,337

709

336

Net investments in intangible and tangible assets

-87

-133

-36

-31

Acquired and divested operations

-30

-5

-30

-

Change in long-term receivables

1

-2

1

-0

Cash flow from investing activities

-116

-140

-65

-32

Amortization of borrowing debts

-167

-140

-92

-71

Amortization of lease liabilities

-658

-681

-160

-175

Other changes in long- and short-term borrowing

-293

-333

-100

-228

Dividend to shareholders

-

-104

-

-

Transactions with shareholders with non-controlling interest

58

-25

-

-25

Cash flow from financing activities

-1,060

-1,282

-351

-500

Cash flow for the period

550

-84

292

-195

Liquid funds at the beginning of the period

655

722

893

888

Translation difference

-104

17

-84

-38

Liquid funds at the end of the period

1,101

655

1,101

655

Net debt at the beginning of the period

3,961

2,539

3,567

4,272

Effect of applying IFRS 16 at the beginning of the period

-

2,043

-

-

Translation difference

-98

93

-134

-107

Acquired and divested operations

17

-

17

-

Changes with cash effect

-1,556

-1,062

-631

-271

Changes with no cash effect

531

348

34

66

Net debt at the end of the period

2,854

3,961

2,854

3,961

Operating cash flow

1,783

1,454

693

374

Consolidated Financial Statements

Statements of Financial Position

31 Dec.

MSEK

2020

2019

ASSETS

Intangible assets

3,085

3,229

Tangible assets

2,255

2,486

Other fixed assets

297

311

Total fixed assets

5,637

6,026

Inventories

233

335

Accounts receivable

1,344

1,740

Other current assets

324

448

Cash and cash equivalents

1,101

655

Total current assets

3,002

3,179

Total assets

8,639

9,205

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY

2,908

2,777

LIABILITIES

Non-interest-bearinglong-term liabilities

188

214

Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities

3,268

3,579

Total long-term liabilities

3,456

3,793

Non-interest-bearingshort-term liabilities

1,588

1,597

Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities

687

1,037

Total short-term liabilities

2,275

2,635

Total equity and liabilities

8,639

9,205

12 Elanders Q4 2020

Statements of Changes in Equity

Full year

Fourth quarter

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

Opening balance

2,777

2,707

2,903

2,931

Dividend to parent company shareholders

-

-103

-

-

Dividend to non-controlling interests

-

-1

-

-

Transactions with shareholders with non-controlling interest

58

-25

-

-25

Total comprehensive income for the period

73

199

5

-130

Closing balance

2,908

2,777

2,908

2,777

Equity attributable to

- parent company shareholders

2,887

2,777

2,887

2,777

- non-controlling interests

21

-

21

-

Segment Reporting

The two business areas are reported as reportable

resemble each other regarding the nature of their

segments, since this is how the Group is governed and

products and services, production processes and

the President has been identified as the highest executive

customer types. Sales between segments are made

decision-maker. The operations within each reportable

on market terms.

segment have similar economic characteristics and

NET SALES PER SEGMENT

Full year

Fourth quarter

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

Supply Chain Solutions

8,408

8,775

2,114

2,199

Print & Packaging Solutions

2,727

2,564

792

737

Group functions

40

38

10

9

Eliminations

-126

-122

-30

-41

Group net sales

11,050

11,254

2,886

2,904

OPERATING RESULT PER SEGMENT

Full year

Fourth quarter

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

Supply Chain Solutions

434

219

160

-92

Print & Packaging Solutions

147

174

94

77

Group functions

-36

-34

-11

-9

Group operating result

546

359

243

-25

Consolidated Financial Statements

Disaggregation of Revenue

Revenue has been divided into geographic markets, main revenue streams and customer segments since these are the categories the Group uses to present and analyze revenue in other contexts. Revenue for each category is presented per reportable segment. The Group's customer contracts are easy to identify and products and services in a contract are largely connected and dependent on each other, and therefore part of an integrated offer.

Main revenue streams are presented based on the internal names used in the Group. Sourcing & Procurement services refer to the purchase and procurement of products for

FULL YEAR

customers as well as handling the flows connected to these products. Freight and transportation services refer to revenue from freight and transportation with our own trucks as well as pure freight forwarding. Other supply chain services such as fulfilment, kitting, warehousing, assembly and after sales services are presented under Other contract logistics services. Other work/services refer to pure print services and other services that do not fit into any of the first three categories.

Intra-group invoicing regarding group functions is reported net in net sales to group companies.

Supply Chain Solutions

Print & Packaging Solutions

Total

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Total net sales

8,408

8,775

2,727

2,564

11,136

11,339

Less: net sales to group

companies

-28

-26

-57

-59

-86

-85

Net sales

8,380

8,749

2,670

2,505

11,050

11,254

Supply Chain Solutions

Print & Packaging Solutions

Total

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Customer segments

Automotive

1,706

2,081

319

396

2,025

2,477

Electronics

3,184

3,715

57

50

3,241

3,765

Fashion & Lifestyle

1,296

1,261

1,063

751

2,359

2,012

Health Care & Life Science

863

244

60

55

923

299

Industrial

945

995

621

682

1,566

1,677

Other

386

452

550

573

936

1,025

Net sales

8,380

8,749

2,670

2,505

11,050

11,254

Main revenue streams

Sourcing and procurement

services

2,757

2,679

-

-

2,757

2,679

Freight and transportation

services

2,116

2,388

736

420

2,852

2,808

Other contract logistics

services

3,249

3,401

351

361

3,600

3,762

Other work/services

257

280

1,583

1,725

1,840

2,005

Net sales

8,380

8,749

2,670

2,505

11,050

11,254

Geographic markets

Europe

4,855

5,415

1,482

1,642

6,337

7,057

Asia

2,425

2,886

24

12

2,449

2,898

North and South America

1,093

439

1,159

845

2,252

1,283

Other

7

9

5

7

12

15

Net sales

8,380

8,749

2,670

2,505

11,050

11,254

14 Elanders Q4 2020

Disaggregation of Revenue (cont.)

FOURTH QUARTER

Supply Chain Solutions

Print & Packaging Solutions

Total

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Total net sales

2,114

2,199

792

737

2,906

2,936

Less: net sales to group

companies

-9

-12

-11

-20

-20

-32

Net sales

2,106

2,187

780

717

2,886

2,904

Supply Chain Solutions

Print & Packaging Solutions

Total

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Customer segments

Automotive

472

439

91

99

563

538

Electronics

796

1,011

21

16

817

1,028

Fashion & Lifestyle

382

302

288

208

670

510

Health Care & Life Science

77

67

22

18

99

84

Industrial

270

244

170

188

440

433

Other

109

123

189

188

298

311

Net sales

2,106

2,187

780

717

2,886

2,904

Main revenue streams

Sourcing and procurement

services

536

726

-

-

536

726

Freight and transportation

services

620

516

201

114

821

630

Other contract logistics

services

871

871

93

79

965

950

Other work/services

78

75

486

524

564

599

Net sales

2,106

2,187

780

717

2,886

2,904

Geographic markets

Europe

1,332

1,276

459

489

1,791

1,765

Asia

604

804

8

2

612

807

North and South America

167

105

312

224

479

329

Other

2

2

1

2

3

4

Net sales

2,106

2,187

780

717

2,886

2,904

Consolidated Financial Statements

Disaggregation of Revenue (cont.)

NET SALES PER QUARTER

2020

2019

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Third

MSEK

quarter

quarter

quarter

quarter

quarter

quarter

Customer segments

Automotive

563

546

340

576

538

637

Electronics

817

775

915

733

1,028

922

Fashion & Lifestyle

670

630

511

549

510

521

Health Care & Life Science

99

220

524

80

84

77

Industrial

440

405

318

404

433

428

Other

298

203

206

230

311

240

Net sales

2,886

2,778

2,814

2,572

2,904

2,825

Financial Assets and Liabilities Measured at Fair Value

The financial instruments recognized at fair value in the Group's report on financial position are derivatives identified as hedging instruments. The derivatives consist of forward contracts and are used for hedging purposes. Valuation

at fair value of forward contracts is based on published forward rates on an active market. All derivates are therefore included in level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. Since all the financial instruments recognized at fair value are included in level 2 there have been no transfers between valuation levels.

Derivative instruments in hedge accounting relationships recognized at fair value is presented under other current assets and non-interest bearing short-term liabilities. These items gross are below MSEK 1 both per 31 December 2020 and the comparison periods.

The fair value of other financial assets and liabilities valued at their amortized purchase price is estimated to be equivalent to their book value.

Acquisitions and divestments of operations

In October 2020 Elanders signed a contract to acquire

70 percent of the shares in Azalea Global IT AB. Azalea has net sales of around MSEK 30 annually, good profitability and is specialized in Value Recovery Services. They manage the entire chain from purchasing used IT equipment and restoring and resetting it to then selling it to a network of customers. The acquisition of Azalea is a part of Elanders'

investments within sustainable services that contribute to a circular economy. The acquisition did not have any material effect on net sales or profit during the period. Elanders has an option to acquire the remaining shares in the company which can be used in 2024. The acquisition costs, i.e.

the costs for advisors in connection with the acquisition, amounted to MSEK 0.4.

16 Elanders Q4 2020

Quarterly Data

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Net sales, MSEK

2,886

2,778

2,814

2,572

2,904

2,825

2,719

2,806

2,890

EBITDA, MSEK

466

390

278

297

215

387

349

334

217

EBITDA adjusted, MSEK

466

390

278

297

395

377

339

324

217

EBITDA excl. IFRS 16, MSEK

295

222

105

115

28

208

173

163

217

EBITA, MSEK

256

190

72

81

-11

169

132

123

169

EBITA adjusted, MSEK

256

190

72

81

169

159

122

113

169

EBITA-margin, %

8.9

6.8

2.6

3.1

-0.4

6.0

4.8

4.4

5.9

EBITA-margin adjusted, %

8.9

6.8

2.6

3.1

5.8

5.6

4.5

4.0

5.9

Operating result, MSEK

243

177

59

67

-25

156

118

110

153

Operating margin, %

8.4

6.4

2.1

2.6

-0.8

5.5

4.3

3.9

5.3

Result after financial items, MSEK

211

147

29

28

-59

118

84

73

132

Result after tax, MSEK

156

101

19

15

-44

88

59

50

108

Earnings per share, SEK1)

4.33

2.83

0.52

0.43

-1.26

2.43

1.62

1.40

3.01

Earnings per share adjusted, SEK1)

4.33

2.83

0.52

0.43

2.29

2.23

1.42

1.20

3.01

Operating cash flow, MSEK

693

455

279

356

374

439

251

390

393

Cash flow per share, SEK2)

20.04

11.07

9.21

8.47

9.51

11.70

6.54

10.05

10.27

Depreciation and write-downs, MSEK

223

213

219

229

240

232

231

224

64

Net investments, MSEK

65

23

13

15

32

27

53

28

17

Goodwill, MSEK

2,413

2,479

2,479

2,603

2,480

2,539

2,497

2,476

2,439

Total assets, MSEK

8,639

9,283

9,140

9,732

9,205

9,931

9,823

9,749

7,737

Equity, MSEK

2,908

2,903

2,843

2,972

2,777

2,931

2,776

2,818

2,707

Equity per share, SEK

81.65

81.56

79.89

83.54

78.54

82.52

78.20

79.38

76.28

Net debt, MSEK

2,854

3,567

3,412

3,911

3,961

4,272

4,587

4,358

2,539

Net debt excl. IFRS 16, MSEK

1,123

1,630

1,831

2,084

2,142

2,296

2,513

2,398

2,539

Capital employed, MSEK

5,762

6,470

6,254

6,882

6,738

7,203

7,363

7,176

5,246

Return on total assets, %3)

12.2

7.6

1.6

4.3

neg.

7.3

5.3

5.3

8.0

Return on equity, %3)

21.2

14.0

2.6

2.1

neg.

12.1

8.2

7.2

16.1

Return on capital employed, %3)

15.9

11.1

3.6

4.0

neg.

8.5

6.5

6.1

11.4

Debt/equity ratio

1.0

1.2

1.2

1.3

1.4

1.5

1.7

1.6

0.9

Equity ratio, %

33.6

31.3

31.1

30.5

30.2

29.5

28.3

28.9

35.0

Interest coverage ratio4)

5.0

2.4

2.1

2.5

2.7

4.3

4.6

4.9

5.3

Number of employees at the end of the

period

6,058

6,084

6,234

6,528

6,664

6,704

6,764

6,788

6,652

  1. There is no dilution.
  2. Cash flow per share refers to cash flow from operating activities.
  3. Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12 month period).
  4. Interest coverage ratio calculation is based on a moving 12 month period.

Five Year Overview

Five Year Overview - Full Year

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Net sales, MSEK

11,050

11,254

10,742

9,342

6,285

EBITDA, MSEK

1,431

1,285

725

563

516

EBITDA adjusted, MSEK

1,431

1,435

725

563

516

EBITA, MSEK

598

413

523

371

384

EBITA adjusted, MSEK

598

563

523

371

384

Result after financial items, MSEK

414

216

366

230

300

Result after tax, MSEK

292

153

259

165

217

Earnings per share, SEK1) 2)

8.12

4.19

7.18

4.65

7.35

Cash flow from operating activities per share, SEK2)

48.80

37.81

12.88

-1.81

11.19

Equity per share, SEK2)

81.65

78.54

76.28

69.21

68.19

Dividends per share, SEK2) 3)

3.10

-

2.90

2.60

2.60

EBITA-margin, %

5.4

3.7

4.9

4.0

6.1

EBITA-margin adjusted, %

5.4

5.0

4.9

4.0

6.1

Return on total assets, %

6.4

4.2

6.6

4.3

6.7

Return on equity, %

9.9

5.3

9.8

6.8

12.4

Return on capital employed, %

8.6

5.0

8.5

6.2

10.0

Net debt/EBITDA ratio, times

2.0

3.1

3.5

4.7

4.3

Net debt/EBITDA adjusted ratio, times

2.0

2.8

3.5

4.7

4.3

Net debt/EBITDA excl. IFRS 16 ratio. times

1.5

3.7

3.5

4.7

4.3

Debt/equity ratio, times

1.0

1.4

0.9

1.1

0.9

Equity ratio, %

33.6

30.2

35.0

33.1

35.6

Average number of shares, in thousands2)

35,358

35,358

35,358

35,358

29,555

  1. There is no dilution.
  2. Historic number of shares and historic key ratios have been adjusted for the bonus issue element in the new share issue in 2016.
  3. Dividend proposed by the board for the year 2020.

18 Elanders Q4 2020

Five Year Overview - Fourth Quarter

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Net sales, MSEK

2,886

2,904

2,890

2,584

2,330

EBITDA, MSEK

466

215

217

151

187

EBITDA adjusted, MSEK

466

395

217

151

187

EBITA, MSEK

256

-11

169

103

139

EBITA adjusted, MSEK

256

169

169

103

139

Result after tax, MSEK

156

-44

108

45

79

Earnings per share, SEK1) 2)

4.33

-1.26

3.01

1.24

2.37

Cash flow from operating activities per share, SEK2)

20.04

9.51

10.27

2.14

2.83

Equity per share, SEK2)

81.65

78.54

76.28

69.21

71.87

Return on equity, %3)

21.2

neg.

16.1

7.3

15.8

Return on capital employed, %3)

15.9

neg.

11.4

6.8

10.7

EBITA-margin, %

8.9

-0.4

5.9

4.0

6.0

EBITA-margin adjusted, %

8.9

5.8

5.9

4.0

6.0

Operating margin, %

8.4

-0.8

5.3

3.3

5.3

Average number of shares, in thousands2)

35,358

35,358

35,358

35,358

33,549

  1. There is no dilution.
  2. Historic number of shares and historic key ratios have been adjusted for the bonus issue element in the new share issue in 2016.
  3. Return ratios have been annualized (the result has been recalculated to correspond to the result for a 12 month period).

Reconciliation Alternative

Performance Measures

Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Financial Overview

Full year

Fourth quarter

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating result

546

359

243

-25

Depreciation, amortization and write-downs

885

927

223

240

Adjustments for one-off items

-

150

-

180

EBITDA adjusted

1,431

1,435

466

395

Operating result

546

359

243

-25

Amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions

52

54

13

14

EBITA

598

413

256

-11

Adjustments for one-off items

-

150

-

180

EBITA adjusted

598

563

256

169

EBITA-margin, %

5.4

3.7

8.9

-0.4

EBITA-margin adjusted, %

5.4

5.0

8.9

5.8

Cash flow from operating activities

1,725

1,337

709

336

Net financial items

132

143

32

35

Paid tax

42

114

17

35

Net investments

-116

-140

-65

-32

Operating cash flow

1,783

1,454

693

374

Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities

3,268

3,579

3,268

3,579

Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities

687

1,037

687

1,037

Cash and cash equivalents

-1,101

-655

-1,101

-655

Net debt

2,854

3,961

2,854

3,961

Net debt/EBITDA adjusted ratio, times

2.0

2.8

1.5

2.5

Operating result excl. IFRS 16

506

323

232

-34

Depreciation, amortization and write-downs excl. IFRS 16

231

250

63

62

EBITDA excl. IFRS 16

737

573

295

28

Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities excl. IFRS 16

2,124

2,374

2,124

2,374

Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities excl. IFRS 16

100

423

100

423

Cash and cash equivalents

-1,101

-655

-1,101

-655

Net debt excl. IFRS 16

1,123

2,142

1,123

2,142

Net debt/EBITDA ratio excl. IFRS 16, times

1.52

3.74

0.95

18.85

20 Elanders Q4 2020

Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Quarterly Data

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

MSEK

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Operating result

243

177

59

67

-25

156

118

110

153

Depreciation, amortization

and write-downs

223

213

219

229

240

232

231

224

64

EBITDA

466

390

278

297

215

387

349

334

217

Operating result excl. IFRS 16

232

167

50

57

-34

147

109

101

153

Depreciation, amortization and

write-downs excl. IFRS 16

63

54

55

58

62

62

64

62

64

EBITDA excl. IFRS 16

295

222

105

115

28

208

173

163

217

Operating result

243

177

59

67

-25

156

118

110

153

Amortization of assets identified in

conjunction with acquisitions

13

13

13

13

14

14

14

13

16

EBITA

256

190

72

81

-11

169

132

123

169

Cash flow from operating activities

709

391

326

300

336

414

231

355

363

Net financial items

32

30

30

39

35

37

34

37

21

Paid tax

17

56

-64

32

35

15

39

26

26

Net investments

-65

-23

-13

-15

-32

-27

-53

-28

-17

Operating cash flow

693

455

279

356

374

439

251

390

393

Average total assets

8,961

9,211

9,436

9,469

9,568

9,877

9,786

9,764

7,817

Average cash and cash equivalents

-997

-901

-891

-764

-772

-805

-726

-726

-616

Average non-interest-bearing

liabilities

-1,848

-1,948

-1,977

-1,895

-1,826

-1,789

-1,790

-1,805

-1,835

Average capital employed

6,116

6,362

6,568

6,810

6,970

7,283

7,270

7,233

5,366

Annualized operating result

971

708

236

270

-98

623

472

438

614

Return on capital employed, %

15.9

11.1

3.6

4.0

neg.

8.5

6.5

6.1

11.4

Interest-bearinglong-term liabilities

3,268

3,629

3,335

3,692

3,579

3,845

3,931

3,833

2,442

Interest-bearingshort-term liabilities

687

831

985

1,091

1,037

1,315

1,377

1,256

819

Cash and cash equivalents

-1,101

-893

-909

-873

-655

-888

-721

-731

-722

Net debt

2,854

3,567

3,412

3,911

3,961

4,272

4,587

4,358

2,539

Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures

Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Full Year

MSEK

2019

2019

2018

2017

2016

Operating result

546

359

459

308

344

Depreciation, amortization and write-downs

885

927

266

255

172

EBITDA

1,431

1,285

725

563

516

Operating result

546

359

459

308

344

Amortization of assets identified in conjunction

52

54

64

63

40

with acquisitions

EBITA

598

413

523

371

384

Average total assets

9,198

9,677

7,792

7,154

5,132

Average cash and cash equivalents

-944

-749

-595

-639

-573

Average non-interest-bearing liabilities

-1,912

-1,808

-1,799

-1,532

-1,131

Average capital employed

6,342

7,120

5,398

4,983

3,428

Operating result

546

359

459

308

344

Return on capital employed, %

8.6

5.0

8.5

6.2

10.0

Reconciliation Alternative Performance Measures - Fourth Quarter

MSEK

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Operating result

243

-25

153

86

123

Amortization of assets identified in conjunction

with acquisitions

13

14

16

17

16

EBITA

256

-11

169

103

139

Average total assets

8,961

9,568

7,817

7,247

6,748

Average cash and cash equivalents

-997

-772

-616

-620

-639

Average non-interest-bearing liabilities

-1,848

-1,826

-1,835

-1,587

-1,527

Average capital employed

6,116

6,970

5,366

5,040

4,581

Annualized operating result

971

-98

614

344

490

Return on capital employed, %

15.9

neg.

11.4

6.8

10.7

22 Elanders Q4 2020

Parent Company's

Financial Statements

Income Statements

Full year

Fourth quarter

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales

40

38

10

9

Operating expenses

-76

-74

-21

-19

Operating result

-36

-35

-11

-9

Net financial items

189

211

88

155

Result after financial items

153

176

77

145

Income tax

-8

-5

-

-4

Result for the period

145

171

77

141

Statements of Comprehensive Income

Full year

Fourth quarter

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

Result for the period

145

171

77

141

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

145

171

77

141

Balance Sheets

31 Dec.

MSEK

2020

2019

ASSETS

Fixed assets

4,002

4,450

Current assets

227

198

Total assets

4,229

4,648

EQUITY, PROVISIONS AND LIABILITIES

Equity

1,862

1,717

Provisions

7

8

Long-term liabilities

1,986

2,220

Short-term liabilities

374

702

Total equity, provisions and liabilities

4,229

4,648

Parent Company's Financial Statements

Statements of Changes in Equity

Full year

Fourth quarter

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

Opening balance

1,717

1,649

1,785

1,576

Dividend

-

-103

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

145

171

77

141

Closing balance

1,862

1,717

1,862

1,717

24 Elanders Q4 2020

Financial Definitions

Average number of employees

The number of employees at the end of each month divided number of months.

Average number of shares Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.

Capital employed Total assets less liquid funds and non-interestbearing liabilities.

Debt/equity ratio Net debt in relation to reported equity, including non-controllinginterests.

Earnings per share Result for the period attributable to parent company shareholders divided by the average number of shares.

EBIT

Earnings before interest and taxes; operating result.

EBITA

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisi- tions.

EBITA adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization; operating result plus amortization of assets identified in conjunction with acquisitions adjusted for one-offitems.

EBITDA

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; operating result plus depreciation, amortization and write- downs of intangible assets and tangible fixed assets.

EBITDA adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; operating result plus depreciation, amortization and write- downs of intangible assets and tangible fixed assets adjusted for one-offitems.

Equity ratio

Equity, including non-controlling interests, in relation to total assets.

Interest coverage ratio Operating result plus interest income divided by interest costs.

Net debt

Interest bearing liabilities less liquid funds.

Operating cash flow Cash flow from operating activities and investing activities, adjusted for paid taxes and financial items.

Operating margin Operating result in relation to net sales.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) Operating result in relation to average capital employed.

Return on equity Result for the year in relation to average equity.

Return on total assets

Operating result plus financial income in relation to average total assets.

Disclaimer

Elanders AB published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 08:51:05 UTC.


