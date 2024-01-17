Official ELANDERS AB (PUBL) press release

January 17, 2024 at 03:01 am EST

Elanders will issue its Year-End Report for 2023 on Wednesday 31 January, 2024, at 07:30 CET, followed by a conference call at 09:30 CET, hosted by Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, and Andréas Wikner, CFO.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call.

To join, register your details using the registration link below. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing dial in number(s) and PINs.

Register for the conference call here.

Agenda

09:20 Conference number is opened

09:30 Presentation of the Year-End Report

09:50 Q&A

10:30 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/presentations

For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment