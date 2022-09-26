Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Elanders AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELAN B   SE0000119299

ELANDERS AB (PUBL)

(ELAN B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:19 2022-09-26 am EDT
131.50 SEK   -2.01%
03:00aElanders announces date of Quarterly Report January-September 2022 and Conference Call
AQ
07/12TRANSCRIPT : Elanders AB, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 12, 2022
CI
07/12ELANDERS : Presentation Q2 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elanders announces date of Quarterly Report January-September 2022 and Conference Call

09/26/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Elanders will issue its Quarterly Report for the third quarter 2022 on Monday October 17 at 13:00 CET, followed by a conference call at 15:00 CET, hosted by President and CEO Magnus Nilsson and CFO Andréas Wikner.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call. Please see below details to join the conference.

To join this event, please use the below Click to Join link 5-10 minutes prior to start time, where you will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. Our Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the Click To Join link will be active 15 minutes prior to the event.

CLICK TO JOIN


Use the Click to Join option above for the easiest way to join your conference or use one of the access numbers below:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5664 2754
Germany: +49 (0)69 22222 5195
UK: +44 (0)330 165 3641
USA: +1 646-828-8082

Participant Passcode: 549057

Agenda
14:50 Conference number is opened
15:00 Presentation of quarterly results
15:20 Q&A
16:00 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/presentations

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment


All news about ELANDERS AB (PUBL)
03:00aElanders announces date of Quarterly Report January-September 2022 and Conference Call
AQ
07/12TRANSCRIPT : Elanders AB, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 12, 2022
CI
07/12ELANDERS : Presentation Q2 2022
PU
07/12ELANDERS AB : Quarterly Report January – June 2022
GL
07/12ELANDERS AB : Quarterly Report January – June 2022
AQ
07/12Elanders AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 3..
CI
07/01Elanders makes another acquisition and strengthens its offer in Life Cycle Management a..
GL
07/01Elanders makes another acquisition and strengthens its offer in Life Cycle Management a..
AQ
07/01ELANDERS AB (OM : ELAN B) acquired Bonds Worldwide Holdings Limited for £5 million.
CI
06/28Elanders announces date of Quarterly Report January-June 2022 and Conference Call
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 13 958 M 1 240 M 1 240 M
Net income 2022 490 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
Net Debt 2022 5 197 M 462 M 462 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,67x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 4 745 M 422 M 422 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 7 273
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart ELANDERS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Elanders AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELANDERS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 134,20 SEK
Average target price 195,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Magnus Nilsson President, CEO, Director & Press Contact
Andréas Wikner Chief Financial Officer & Press Contact
Dan Frohm Chairman
Anna Cecilia Lager Independent Director
Erik Henry Gabrielson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)-22.87%422
JD LOGISTICS, INC.-45.71%11 114
ID LOGISTICS GROUP-34.15%1 337
CRYOPORT, INC.-57.46%1 220
WINCANTON PLC-17.66%407
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.-23.59%270