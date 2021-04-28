Log in
    ELAN B   SE0000119299

ELANDERS AB (PUBL)

(ELAN B)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 04/28 03:04:17 am
182.4 SEK   +1.33%
03:03aELANDERS  : Presentation Q1 2021.pdf
PU
01:43aELANDERS  : Quarterly Report January – March 2021
PU
01:30aELANDERS AB : Quarterly Report January – March 2021
AQ
Elanders : Presentation Q1 2021.pdf

04/28/2021 | 03:03am EDT
QUARTERLY REPORT

January - March 2021

28 April 2021

1

Elanders today

AMERICAS

EUROPE

ASIA

7

74

18

locations

locations

locations

400

4,900

1,500

employees

employees

employees

Over 6,000 employees in some 20 countries.

Annual net sales EUR >1 billion.

  • More than
    90 locations.

2

Elanders' major customer segments

Our major customer segments' approximate share of total net sales

20%

30%

20%

<5%

15%

Automotive

Electronics

Fashion & Lifestyle

Health Care &

Industrial

Life Science

3

Operational highlights and financials Q1, 2021

4

First quarter 2021

Actual

  • Continued strong performance by both business areas, despite a challenging environment.
  • Stable and good demand in almost all customer segments. Net sales grew organically by 15 percent. The growth mainly came from business area Supply Chain Solutions and the subscription box fulfilment business in the USA.
  • Lower demand in retail was compensated by higher demand in different e-commerce channels. Lower contribution due to continued lower demand of print was compensated by cost-cuts done in 2020.
  • The stronger Swedish krona had a negative effect on EBITA with some MSEK 11.
  • Additional investments were made in Renewed Tech - ReuseIT was acquired in March 2021. This acquisition makes Elanders one of the leading players in the Swedish Renewed Tech market.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Elanders AB published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 07:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
