Elanders : Presentation Q1 2021.pdf

First quarter 2021

Actual

Continued strong performance by both business areas, despite a challenging environment.

Stable and good demand in almost all customer segments. Net sales grew organically by 15 percent. The growth mainly came from business area Supply Chain Solutions and the subscription box fulfilment business in the USA.

Lower demand in retail was compensated by higher demand in different e-commerce channels. Lower contribution due to continued lower demand of print was compensated by cost-cuts done in 2020.

The stronger Swedish krona had a negative effect on EBITA with some MSEK 11.