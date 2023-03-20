Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Elanders AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELAN B   SE0000119299

ELANDERS AB (PUBL)

(ELAN B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  12:29:31 2023-03-17 pm EDT
156.00 SEK   +0.78%
02:31aElanders publishes the 2022 Annual and Sustainability Report
GL
02:30aElanders publishes the 2022 Annual and Sustainability Report
AQ
01/27Three new members proposed to Elanders' Board of Directors
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elanders publishes the 2022 Annual and Sustainability Report

03/20/2023 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, Monday March 20, 2023, Elanders is publishing its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022 on the company website www.elanders.com.

The Annual and Sustainability Report is distributed by mail to those shareholders who have actively ordered a printed version, certain customers and other interested parties.

Elanders AB (publ)

For further information please contact:
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:30 CET on 20 March 2023.

Attachment


All news about ELANDERS AB (PUBL)
02:31aElanders publishes the 2022 Annual and Sustainability Report
GL
02:30aElanders publishes the 2022 Annual and Sustainability Report
AQ
01/27Three new members proposed to Elanders' Board of Directors
GL
01/27Three new members proposed to Elanders' Board of Directors
AQ
01/25Elanders : Q4 2022
PU
01/25Elanders : Presentation Q4 2022
PU
01/23Transcript : Elanders AB, 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 23, 2023
CI
01/23Elanders Ab : Year-end Report 2022
GL
01/23Elanders Ab : Year-end Report 2022
AQ
01/23Elanders AB Proposes Dividend for 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15 016 M 1 434 M 1 434 M
Net income 2022 512 M 48,9 M 48,9 M
Net Debt 2022 6 416 M 613 M 613 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 5 516 M 527 M 527 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 7 245
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart ELANDERS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Elanders AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELANDERS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 156,00 SEK
Average target price 210,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Magnus Nilsson President, CEO, Director & Press Contact
Andréas Wikner Chief Financial Officer & Press Contact
Dan Frohm Chairman
Anna Cecilia Lager Independent Director
Erik Henry Gabrielson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)4.00%527
JD LOGISTICS, INC.-11.11%10 412
ID LOGISTICS GROUP-1.31%1 602
CRYOPORT, INC.24.55%1 045
WINCANTON PLC-42.91%288
HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC-0.63%155